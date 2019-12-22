Letters to Santa A

Dear Santa,

I would love to get a LOL dollhouse for Christmas! My brother, sister and I have all been good this year. I’ll leave carrots for your reindeer on Christmas Eve.

Merry Christmas!

Love, Hannah

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I would like a Power Rangers set. My brother Carter and I would like new fishing poles too. Could I maybe meet your flying reindeer and see your sleigh someday?

How do they fly so fast?

Love, Kaidan

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Please bring me lots of Nerf guns. My brothers would like remote control cars. Bring my sister a new Barbie doll.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I would like a big, giant baby doll and a pink kitchen. I have been a good girl this year.

Merry Christmas!

Love, M

Dear Santa,