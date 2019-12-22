Letters to Santa A

Argenta-Oreana
Jones
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
You are nice! Who is your coolest elf? For Christmas I want the King Kong race track and a baby shark book!
Love, AJ
Dear Santa,
I like to have presents, because presents are good! Do you know your beard is nice? It’s white! For Christmas I want a rainbow train and a telephone with a face on the front of the box that it comes in!
Love, Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I want to see you at my house! Could I give you a hug? For Christmas I want a Lego RV camper and a huge sleigh to go up in the air with!
Love, Keira
Dear Santa,
I like your sled! Can I see your reindeer? For Christmas, I want a bike and an LOL Doll!
Love, Adilynn
Dear Santa,
You are so nice! How do your elves make Christmas presents? For Christmas I want a Black Panther Lego set and Black Panther toy!
Love, Andrew
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer! How do you have such awesome toys? For Christmas I want a Power Ranger morpher and a Batman watch!
Love, Timmy
Dear Santa,
I love that you bring presents! Do you like Christmas cookies? For Christmas I want a four-wheeler and a bike!
Love, Tristan
Dear Santa,
I like that you’re friendly! Is the driver’s seat in your sleigh comfortable? For Christmas I want an American Girl doll and a kitchen!
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeers! Do your reindeer go in your workshop with you? For Christmas I want a Barbie and a Barbie house!
Love, Sayonna
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeers! Is your workshop cool? For Christmas I want a tablet and the Soggy Dog game!
Love, Cory
Dear Santa,
Your workshop is the best! How do your reindeer fly? For Christmas I want a Hot Wheels track and foam blocks to play with!
Love, Gavyn
Dear Santa,
Me and my sister want to come to the North Pole! How are you magical? For Christmas I want a huge Barbie house with two bunk beds with little play mattresses and lots of Barbie’s!
Love, Ellianna
Dear Santa,
Your reindeer are awesome! How do you fly your sleigh through the sky? For Christmas I want little animal toys and foam blocks to play with!
Love, Jesus
Dear Santa,
I like how you give us toys! How do your reindeer fly? For Christmas I want a big dinosaur that can open his mouth and eat stuff and some more of those things that slime come out of!
Love, Kaitlyn
Dear Santa,
I like Rudolph’s red nose! How do you make toys so fast? For Christmas I want a Polly Pocket mall and a toy train because I can’t find my other one!
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I like that you give us presents! Is the North Pole cold? For Christmas I want toy action figures and two remote control robots!
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I like your sleigh! How do your reindeer fly? For Christmas I want an LOL doll house and a Barbie Dream House!
Love, Trinity
Dear Santa,
I like the song about the reindeer with the red nose! How do your elves move to so many places? For Christmas I want a doll and an American Girl Doll!
Love, Ashlynn
Dear Santa,
I like the North Pole and your sleigh! How did you make your workshop? For Christmas I want Legos and a toy Transformer!
Love, Gentry
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer! Can I come visit you? For Christmas I want new shoes and a toy wig!
Love, Airianna
Argenta-Oreana
McQuellon
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want 20 LOL dolls. A want a board that has my name on it, so I can hang it on my wall. Thanks for the Elf, because I love Elfie!
Love, Ella
Dear Santa,
I want a new iPad, because I don’t have my own. Mommy will let me play games on it. How does your computers work?
Love, AJ
Dear Santa,
I want a dog. I will keep good care of him. How many elves do you have?
Love, Case
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house that has an elevator and a Barbie car. I will play with it every day.
Love, Joslynne
Dear Santa,
I want playdough, so I can make dinosaurs out of it.
Love, Kade
Dear Santa,
I want a Freddy character. Do you make toys? I will leave cookies for you and eat them.
Love, Hermione
Dear Santa,
I want a dog. I will play with it. Can you bring us cookies?
Love, Katelyn
Dear Santa,
Can I have a picture of cheetah to color? Can I have a cat at our house? I will close the door to the house, so it won’t run away.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a four-wheeler. I want an air horn, so I can scare my dad. How can you fly?
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike. I will do some wheelies on my dirt bike. I will be safe.
Love, Kirk
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas pointed shoes for ballet. I will dance in them. Where do the reindeer sleep at?
Love, Janie
Dear Santa,
Do you like to play basketball and baseball? I want a basketball to shoot hoops. I heard you’re going to get me a soccer ball at Grandma’s.
Love, Trey
Dear Santa,
I tried to ask you if I could have an iPod touch, but you said no. So, can I have a LOL doll instead? What kind of toys do you make?
Love, Rylie
Dear Santa,
I like you Santa! I want a four-wheeler for Christmas. Can you add jets to the four-wheeler? Can I please have a dog?
Love, Carson
Dear Santa,
Can I get a new DS and a switch? I would like a new basketball, because my other one got stuck in the tree.
Love, Johnnie
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house and playhouse. I love you Santa!
Love, Reagan
Dear Santa,
I like you Santa! I want a circle thing that has a pet in it. You have to take care of the pet. I want the pink one. I want a doll that has crazy hair. How does you reindeer fly? Where do you live?
Love, Everlie
Dear Santa,
I want a tiger, zebra, and a horse. I want a fake tongue to trick people. I really hope you get me a pig.
Love, Brandon
Dear Santa,
I like you Santa! You are nice! I want a doll that looks like me. I would like a Christmas mirror your picture on it. Could you write me a note?
Love, Bailey
Argenta-Oreana
Miller
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How do you go to the North Pole? I want a batlship game. I want pigpop game.
Love Kallum
Dear Santa,
How do you go to the northplu? Santa I want some lagoze. My paris want a new hose.
Love Piper
Dear Santa,
Wer did you get that slay? I wut for Christmas is a spitrmeh a miy yos kosdom.
Love Seth
Dear Santa,
How do you get the elfs to make the toys for the kids? I want a gitara. I need a new Monopoly for my family.
Love Aubrey
Dear Santa,
How much did it cost to buy the northpole? I want a drone. I want a hoverbord. I want a trbobot. Ware did you get the raindeer? My family needs a tesla.
Love Dailds
Dear Santa,
How do you rander and your slay? I want a Thomas motl and a prse motl. Can I hav a new cowch for my dad and for my mom too. Can I have a new game.
Love Ryan
Dear Santa,
Wer did you get theat slay? I want a big lol. I want new car for my mom and dad.
Love Ririanna
Dear Santa,
Wut do you do in the summer? I wut a hatchamal. I wut a fake dog.
Love Payton
Dear Santa,
Santa how do you rid in your sla? I want a scatbord. I want a new couch.
Love Avinoor
Dear Santa,
How did you get the north pole? I wont a pupy soon. I wist that my mom and dad don’t worc hord.
Love Lucy
Dear Santa,
How do you mak toes? I want a rug and notebook.
Love Lilly
Dear Santa,
How duz the rader rudof make his nose glos? I wut a toy horse.
Love Brianna
Dear Santa,
I want a dron and a wunder wumin skotbord. How do you mak your rander flie. How do you be Santa Claus.
Love Nevaeh
Argenta-Oreana
Neisslie
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control drone, a computer, and Jurassic Park board with all the accessories. I am going to send you cookies to the north pole.
Love, Rhett
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL house and a Barbie doll. I hope you come visit me at Christmas.
Love, Willow
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur mask, a iPhone, and a computer. Can you give me one of your reindeer?
Love, Bennett
Dear Santa,
I would like a puppy dog pals camper, a big big hot wheels set, and a star wars lego set.
Love, Charlie
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll, a baby alive doll, and a mermaid tail blanket.
Love, Jazmin
Dear Santa,
I want a big Elsa doll house, a tricycle for my little sister, and a Barbie doll. How do your reindeer fly?
Love, Scarlett
Dear Santa,
I would like some Legos, a new pair of jeans, a green and blue Nike sweatshirt. I wish that I could have Pokemon stuffed animals. You are cool Santa!
Love, Reid
Dear Santa,
I would like a mini fridge for my room, a tablet, and a phone. I have been good this year.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn stuffed animal and a toy doll. I like your reindeer.
Love, Janet
Dear Santa,
I would like snap circuits, playdoh, and toy story Legos.
Love, Nathan
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have a robot with green square eyes and four wheels. I also want a hot wheel Mario cart and Luigi mansion 3 game. How do your reindeer fly?
Love, Aaron
Dear Santa,
I would like two robots to do my homework for me and a robot Sally from The Nightmare before Christmas. Is your magic real?
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
I would like Hello Neighbor costume, a TV for my room, and a Hello Neighbor shovel. When is Christmas coming?
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
I would like a mini blue fridge for my room. I would also like a LOL Doll and a little movie theater for my American Girl Doll. I want you to know that my elf was being a bad girl when she poured powder sugar all over the floor and stepped in it.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I would like a RC car and iPad. How do your elves make stuff?
Love, Ben
Argenta-Oreana
Northen
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me presents. Can you send my elf Max to my house? I want an LOL doll.
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
You are really nice. What do your reindeer look like? I want an LOL doll and a toy car you can drive and sit in.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
You are cool, I like Christmas. I want toys.
Love, Romon
Dear Santa,
I am glad you came to my house for Christmas. Are you magic? I want an Alexia and a Paw Patrol game for Christmas.
Love, Bryer
Dear Santa,
Thank you for being nice. Can you go sledding with your reindeer? I want a Nintendo Switch and a tablet.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I missed you! Can you make snow come out of the sky? I want Connectables and Renectables for Christmas.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. Do your reindeer fly? I want a game where you race a bag guy from the Batman movie and a game where you hide the person I am.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
Thank you for taking care of my elf. How can you ride your sleigh? I want a big Hatchimal egg and a play horse.
Love, Molly
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. Will you come to my house? I want a remote control airplane and Minecraft.
Love, Nathan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for toys. How do you make toys? I want a PS4 and a Spiderman game.
Love, Russell
Dear Santa,
Thank you for telling us what to get for Christmas. Can I pet one of your reindeer? I want a yo-yo and Legos.
Love, Jude
Dear Santa,
You are really kind. Do you have real elves? I want an Xbox One and drums.
Love, Maverick
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. Do you like being Santa? I want a parrot and a Barbie Dream House.
Love, Caree
Dear Santa,
I love how you bring presents to everybody. Do your reindeer like to eat carrots? I want a tablet and a big LOL egg.
Love, Peighton
Dear Santa,
You are nice. What do you do? I want a phone and a tablet.
Love, Emberlyn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for presents. How do you give presents? I want two boxes of Pokémon.
Love, Sean
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us toys. How do you get into our house if there is no chimney? I want a Nintendo Switch and a tablet.
Love, Blaze
Dear Santa,
I love you. How do you make the toys? I want a phone holder and a new kitchen set.
Love, Libby
Dear Santa,
I love you. Why do you send presents? I want a toy airplane and a toy car.
Love, Kilynn
Argenta-Oreana
Reinbold
First Grade
Dear Santa,
You anr the boost. Wil you hlp my mom bekus she dus al the wrk?
Love Braylee
Dear Santa,
Thank ou. How do you travel with so many toys?
Love Rauri
Dear Santa,
Santa you are the best. I hope you like my cookies this year.
Love Damien
Dear Santa,
I hope you like my cookie this year. How have I been this year? Why do you say ho ho ho? I wut too hashaml. My friend wts a hashimal.
Love Aubre
Dear Santa,
You are the best. Plez bren red hickeystyn, choos have a goober. Esmis Santa. I lave you
Santa.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
Are you going to come to my school? Can I has dromn plez.
Love Eastyn
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. Santa you are the best. Why do you say ho ho ho? Are you going to come to my school? Hw do you travel?
Love Miah
Dear Santa,
I lov you santa. Santa you are the best. Why do you say hohoho. I wont drones.
Love Carson
Dear Santa,
Can I see Rudolph the red nose reindeer? Please can I have a drone? My dad wants pokemon gold.
Love Nicholas
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. How do you travel? Can I hav a dron? Can my sister hav a dog?
Love Chase
Dear Santa,
I love you santa. I woots a modsigl. My mom woots a new blin.
Love Alexia
Dear Santa,
Why do you way hohoho? I love you Santa. How have I been this year?
Love, Kambrei
Dear Santa,
You are the best. Can I see Rudolph the red nose reindeer? Ples can I have a hachamal? Can my brodr have a lod sprigin? It is a blablad.
Love Dhriti
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. How do you travel with so many toys? How have I been this year?
Love Naitik
Dear Santa,
You are the best. Win are your gunnu come tonight. Plees bring me a new robot. Plees bring AJ a kick ball. Why do you go ho ho ho. Are you come in to my home.
Love Ashton
Dear Santa,
You are the best. Are you going home. My big brud wut a cromebook. I wut a coos.
Love Keystyn
Argenta-Oreana
Ravenscraft
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How do the raendear get you slay going? Could you plees get me a gitar and a camra. Could you plees get my hole family pjams.
Love Addison
Dear Santa,
How do your rader fly? I want a dog bed. Will be breg my bruths a nrf blasd.
Love, Rory
Dear Santa,
How do the elfs make toys. I want a camra. I want a fingerling. I want a bunch of candy and will you give my grandma a candol.
Love Justice
Dear Santa,
How do you giv us prututs? Can you giv me supise?
Amiah
Dear Santa,
Why do you live in clod? I want a perse. I want two Brbes plees. Wil you bring my mom new sliprs.
Alaina
Dear Santa,
How do your raders work. I want slim. Wil you bring some bibs for my brutm.
Love Sophie
Dear Santa,
How do you mac preesint. I want a batman set.
Love Jakoby
Dear Sant,
How do your randear fly? I wunt your lsay for Crisms. My granmo needs a husbin for Crismis.
Love Paul
Dear Santa,
How do your dears fly? Ples can I hav a contincande maker. Ples can my dogs hav new dog toys.
Love McKenzie
Dear Santa,
How can you mak preest. I wat a lol dol. Will you breg my sistr a lol doll for Kcrisms.
Love Jaliyah
Dear Santa,
Can I have a lol. How do you work your bells? My sister want a basbell.
Love Sanyiah
Dear Santa,
Wut is your rel nam. I want a huverbrd. My cusn want a lol.
Luve Karsten
Arthur
Camp
Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a LOL hair goals doll, a purple sparkly Barbie car, Barbie camper, Barbie airplane, Elsa, and Anna Barbie stuff.
Ellie
Dear Santa,
I would like Toy Story 4, a little tiny Woody toy, a Santa toy, a new black spiderman.
Adrian
Dear Santa,
I would like dolls, toys, and books.
Hazel
Dear Santa,
I would like anything to do with Mickey Mouse, books, clothes & come dollies. PS a motorcycle too!
Raelynn
Dear Santa,
I would like a big dinosaur for Christmas.
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
These are the things I would like most for Christmas, babies, a watch, and Peppa Pig.
Tynley
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me a book, a giant pillow and blanket, and new PJs.
Mia
Dear Santa,
Please give me a truck with a car and a hook on it, and that other thing that lifts up on it.
Austin
Dear Santa,
I want a dogs and a Barbie house to play with.
Briseida
Dear Santa,
I want remote control toys.
Rowen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like some real babies.
Nellie
Dear Santa,
I would like a crazy hair LOL doll, a real hair LOL doll, and a surprise Polly Pocket, and also a fuzzy pet LOL doll.
Brynlee
Dear Santa,
I would like a fuzzy pet LOL, a LOL house, and a friend doll.
Kaylee
Arthur
Crossman
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I would like a necklace with Ariel for Christmas.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would love a Barbie rocking chair.
Thanks, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Dream House for Christmas. A red pen to write with would be great too!
Love, Kristin
Dear Santa,
If I could have a dump truck and a combine for Christmas, that would make me happy.
Love, Brent
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a horse and dog stuffed animal.
Thanks, Kayla
Dear Santa,
I would like a new satchel for Christmas. A new baby doll would be nice too!
Love, Miranda
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like some Paw Patrol toys.
Thanks, Ty
Dear Santa,
I would like a water gun for Christmas.
Thanks, Ethan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want some toy trains and some new shoes. I would also like a remote control car.
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
I would love some roller skates for Christmas.
Thanks, Landon
Dear Santa,
I want a sky trak for Christmas.
Love, Braden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Hot Wheels set and some new cars to go with it and an ABC book. I would also like some new socks, size 1. Some new shirts would be great too!
Thanks, Korben
Dear Santa,
I would like a new dog for Christmas.
Thanks, Makai
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like two Barbies, a notebook, kid scissors , a board game and a Barbie set. It would be great to get a kit too!
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
I would like a Hot Wheels set and some new cars for Christmas.
Love, Jacoby
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like candy and a Christmas tree.
Thanks, Ashley
Dear Santa,
I would love a bow and arrow for Christmas!
Thanks, Carson
Atwood-Hammond
Hale
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year! I would really like a Juno elephant. Please bring my kitty cat Anna and my sisters something for Christmas too. Tell the Reindeer “Hi” from me!
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
I would love to get a LOL dollhouse for Christmas! My brother, sister and I have all been good this year. I’ll leave carrots for your reindeer on Christmas Eve.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Hannah
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a Power Rangers set. My brother Carter and I would like new fishing poles too. Could I maybe meet your flying reindeer and see your sleigh someday?
How do they fly so fast?
Love, Kaidan
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! Please bring me lots of Nerf guns. My brothers would like remote control cars. Bring my sister a new Barbie doll.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I would like a big, giant baby doll and a pink kitchen. I have been a good girl this year.
Merry Christmas!
Love, M
Dear Santa,
I’ve been an extra good girl this year. I would like for you to bring me a kitty cat toy, turtle and a toy spider. How many elves work for you? What is their favorite toy to make? I will leave milk and cookies out for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Love, Mila
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a school bus and a Remote control car for Christmas. Please bring my brother something for Christmas too. We’ve both been very good this year.
Love, William
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Tyrannosaurus Rex stuffy and a police car transformer. My brother would like a dinosaur toy and my sister like a doll. Merry Christmas!
Love, Anson
Dear Santa,
I would love to get a toy dog and could please bring my whole family something for Christmas too. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I will look for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Love, Macy
Dear Santa,
I would like a Transformer and a remote control car (that has doors that open). Please bring my brother something Too. We’ve both been really good this year.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I would like a harmonica and a Barbie doll. Everyone in my family has been super good this year. Please bring them something for Christmas too. I love to play in the snow. I hope it snows on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Love, Megan
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy airplane and bus. I am a good boy. Please bring Mom, Dad and Snoopy a gift too. I like Christmas.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
I know this is a busy time of year for you but, could you get your elves to make me a mallet, and bring me a slice of pizza. Leo is a very good puppy. Please bring him a tiny cocoon blanket. My brothers and sister would love to get presents too. Merry Christmas!
Love, Abe
Dear Santa,
I would like a gray race car, Roblox guys, Minecraft guys and a Beyblade Blaster. I love Christmas. I like to eat cookies shaped like Christmas trees. Do you? Merry Christmas!
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
I would love to get a unicorn, Hello Kitty toys, a butterfly pillow and a dog. I’m a very good girl. I love sugar cookies. What is your favorite cookie? I will set out cookies at Granny’s house for you on Christmas Eve. I’m so ready for it to be Christmas already! Merry Christmas!
Love, Avree
Dear Santa,
I would really like to get a pink tablet for Christmas. Please bring my sisters tablets too. We’ve all been good this year. I have 3 dogs. Could you bring them chew toys? Christmas is my favorite holiday! I like hot chocolate! Do you like it too? Merry Christmas!
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been a really good boy this year. I would like a transformer, Gator golf, new green shoes, some white pencils and, some GI Joe guys. How fast does your sleigh go? Who is your favorite reindeer? Have a good flight on Christmas Eve!
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a dump truck, rhinoceros, dragon, dinosaur, a giant playhouse, robot crocodile and, a new tablet. I’m a good boy. I love Christmas!
Love, Will
Dear Santa,
I have been super good this year. Christmas is my favorite! I love it! Please bring me some cool wrestler guys and wrestling ring to have matches. My brother is a really good baby. Can you bring him something too? I will be sure to leave out some milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Love, Spencer
Dear Santa,
I would really love to get some LOL Dolls and a big LOL Dollhouse. My sister and I would also like a new bedroom set. I have been a really good girl all year long. Please bring my Mommy new shoes and a rocking chair. How many elves do have working in your toy shop? What is their favorite toy to make? I will make you some chocolate fudge cookies and chocolate milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Love, Sophia