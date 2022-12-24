Letters to Santa A

ABC PRESCHOOL – DECATUR

ANGIE/MARTHA

PRE-K 3

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a Barbie doll.

Bella

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like Barbie dolls.

Tru

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a monkey.

Ian

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a big car.

Liam

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a fire truck.

Paris

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like LOL toys.

A’lahni

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a train.

Rylee

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a Teddy Bear.

Gabe

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a big truck and a train.

Brayson

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a toy kitchen set.

Rudy

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a baby doll, play make-up, and play dress up shoes.

Phoebe

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a Frozen doll and LOL toys.

Kehlani

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a tall doll.

JaBraylee

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a baby doll.

Kahliah

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like dinosaurs.

Otto

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a doll.

Ari’elle

ABC PRESCHOOL – DECATUR

ANDY/TEGAN

PRE-K 4

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a big squish ball as big as me and mermaids.

Victoria

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a golden tree and toys.

Jolee

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a rainbow tree and a toy pony.

Ava

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like babies and dolls.

Eliyah

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a potato doll and ice cream.

Kennedy

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like candy…all the candies.

JaSir

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like cocomelon.

Chantil

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a chicken toy.

Amir

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a phone.

LaShawna

AMERICAN DREAMER STEM ACADEMY - DECATUR

KELLY

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me make up.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me headphones.

Love, Alayah

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me Robucks and Blade Blades.

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me make up.

Love, I ‘Leia

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a unicorn that talks, sings, and flies.

Love, Alayna

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a toy fox and a toy horse.

Love, Athena

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a car I can ride in.

Love, Treasure’

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me Blade Blades.

Love, Clark

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a Barbie House.

Love, Kylie

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a real hedgehog and I want to go to the zoo to pet animals.

Love, Shyree

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me Spiderman toys.

Love, ZyMire

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me Playdough and toy ice cream.

Love, Tyliah

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me Spiderman book and action figures and a hula hoop.

Love, Leonardo

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a baby shopping cart.

Love, Temari

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me Barbies.

Love, Lilyana

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a nerf gun.

Love, Devin

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a toy car.

Love, Niheem

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a lady bug, cat noir and queen bee toys.

Love, Pherri

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a car track with 4 cars.

Love, Elliott

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me a Barbie dream house, playdough, toy kitchen and blocks.

Love, Dakotah

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can you bring me an Elsa doll.

Love, J’Layah

AMERICAN DREAMER STEM ACADEMY - DECATUR

GENET

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I love you. I like your reindeer. I would like a Barbie doll car.

Love, Siryah

Hi Santa,

How are you doing? What are you going to give me for Christmas? I want a tablet, roblox toys, and hot wheels.

Thank you, Adien

Dear Santa,

It’s Jessica. I have been good most of the time. I would really like some LOL dolls, books to read, a blanket, and some owl stuffies.

Love, Jessica, I love you

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy puppy that can walk and jump on me. I also a tree that can move so fast,

Love you, Kaelani

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer look cute. What do they eat? I want a Transformer for Christmas.

Love Brenten

Dear Santa,

I love you. How are you doing? Are you ready for Chrtistmas? I want a tablet and a game for Christmas.

Love, Zi’Taveon

HI Santa,

What are you doing? Where do you live? I want a toy house and a roblox car.

Love, Torre

Hi Santa,

Santa Clause you are the best. I want a fidget spinner for Christmas.

Ny’Reese

Hi Santa,

I like puzzles and I do puzzles at my house all by myself. I want new socks too. I have been a good girl.

Love you, Raine

Dear Santa,

I love you. I’ve been good this year and I would like a remote control car, kittens and a kitchen set.

Love you! Sincere

Hi Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a Barbie dream house, clothes for my barbies and for me plus a green remote car.

Merry Christmas, Alayah

Hi Santa,

I want a LOL doll, a tumbler cup for water and a LEGO set. Merry Christmas Santa and I love you.

Jayda

Hi Santa,

I’ve been good all year. I would like a Barbie dream house and a pink bracelet plus some LEGO’s. Love you and Merry Christmas!

JaNiya

Hi Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I would like a hoverboard, tots surprise dolls, and Barbie dolls. Cookies will be waiting. See you soon.

DLayla

Dear Santa,

Paw patrol cars, hot wheels, bike, helicopter with a controller, toys for tub, and whatever else I get.

Isaiah

Hi Santa,

I’ve been good all year. I would like a PS4 remote control and a Spider-man bike. Merry Christmas.

Za’Mauris

Hi Santa,

My name is I’lynn. I was a good girl at school and at home. I am 5 years old and I am a big girl. I like blue and unicorns. I would like a pretty unicorn bike and beautiful doll, not a little one but a big unicorn doll.

Love, I’Lynn

Hi Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like a bumper car in green, a kitchen table with cups that makes ice cream and a pink bike, merry Christmas santa.

Briella

Hi Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a PJ Mask tablet, a LEGO set and a big blue bike. Thankyou.

Dean

Hi Santa,

I’ve been good at home. I would like some slime, a Barbie house, a cooking set and a tablet.

Merry Christmas and I love you.

Brynlee

AMERICAN DREAMER STEM ACADEMY - DECATUR

STUBBLEFIELD

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

Santa, I hope you are good! I would like a Barbie House and for MKMolon and me to play again. I will put out milk and cookies.

From, Taylor

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? Can I please have a Barbie doll? Please, can I have a cat? Can you bring a ring for my mom? I love you, Santa!

Ava K.

Dear Santa,

How have the elves been? For Christmas, can I please get a book? AND can you bring me some Legos? Can you please bring my mom a necklace? I will leave some cookies for you!

Love, Milauni

Dear Santa,

How has your day been? I hope you are doing good! I would like some clothes and toys, please. And for my sister PayPay, please bring toys. Thank you!

Love, Jazmine

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I please have a Barbie? And a doll. And can you bring an IPAD for my sister? Have a safe trip!

From, Maeleigh

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you today? This year, can I please have a PS5 and a big bed? Can you please bring my mom a new dress and some new shoes? Have a safe trip!

From, Ahmaree

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can you please bring my mom a computer? Can you please bring me a Barbie and some toys? I love you, Santa!

From, Messiah

Dear Santa,

Can you please come to my house? Are the elves busy? Please bring me a Xbox and a little robot. Can you please bring a necklace for my Mommy? Have a great day, Santa! I will leave you a treat!

From, Thomas

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can you please bring me a PS5 and a chain necklace? Can you bring my mom a diamond ring? I will leave you food.

From, Julius

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Can I get some toys and a PS5? Can you get my sister a Barbie and LOL doll? I can’t wait for Christmas!

From, Ty’Quaireis

Dear Santa,

How are the busy elves? First, please can I have Barbies? Next, please can I get an IPAD? Last, please can my mom get a necklace? Are you getting very busy? I can’t wait for Christmas!

From, Alyrica

Dear Santa,

How are you, dear Santa? Can I please have a Barbie doll and an IPhone? Can you please bring Madison an IPhone? I will leave out waffles for you with butter and syrup!

From, Malaya

Dear Santa,

Hi! Have the elves been busy? Can I please get a book? And can I please get some Legos? Can you bring a ring for my mom? I will leave out tacos for you!

Love, Aliza

Dear Santa,

How have you been? May I have a PS5 and a toys? And for my sister, can she get an IPhone 14? I will give you cookies and milk!

From, Jayceon

Dear Santa,

Hi! Can you bring me a necklace? And can I get a heart water bottle? And can you get my mom a necklace? I will put out some pizza for you!

From, Neveah

Dear Santa,

Are you busy? Please can I get a phone? And can my mom get a phone too? I will leave milk and cookies.

From, Dominic

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? Are they making presents? Can I please have a necklace and a plushy snowflake? Can you please bring my mom a stuffed Cheetah?

Thank you, Alyzabeth

Dear Santa,

How have you been since last year? For Christmas, I would like a Google Pixel and an Xbox. I would like my mom to have a ring with a diamond on it. I will leave some noodles out for you! Have a safe trip!

From, Kingston

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! Can I please have a Barbie house and a teddy bear? My mom would like a purple necklace. I will leave some turkey out for you!

Love, Khyla

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you? I hope you are good! Can you please give me a Batman? And please get me a dinosaur toy. Will you please get my sister a Barbie doll and get my mom a necklace? I will leave you a cheeseburger!

From, JMarrius

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! For Christmas, can you bring me a Scorpius Rex? And I would also love a Chick Hicks trailer. Can you bring a present for Mom? I will leave you a yummy PBJ sandwich!

From, Race

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

JONES

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

How do you make the presents? I like your sleigh! I want a Gabby Dollhouse and Magic Mixies!

Love, Edith

Dear Santa,

How do you get into the chimney? I enjoy your presents! I want a stunt plane and a remote control helicopter!

Love, Coen C.

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer! How do you get in the chimney? I want my new tooth to come back when it’s out and I want Hot Wheels!

Love, Cayden

Dear Santa,

Do the reindeers fly? I want your elf! I want a real baby Yoda and I want a Minion playset!

Love, Kyngsten

Dear Santa,

I want a Gabby Dollhouse! Are your reindeers nice? I want a Squishmellow! I like your sleigh!

Love, May

Dear Santa,

Your sleigh is cool! I want a remote control race car and a Fidget Pop Tube Toy! How do you fly?

Love, Kai

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I love Christmas! I want a toy kitchen and some baby doll stuff!

Love, Karlee

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck and race cars! My favorite are your presents!

Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

I want an elf and an Xbox! I love your reindeer!

Love, Asher

Dear Santa,

I really really want a Gabby Dollhouse and I really really want a little Tiger pet that I just saw in Walmart.

Love, Brinley

Dear Santa,

I want a Gabby Dollhouse and Magic Mixies! I like your reindeer! Do you like cookies?

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

I want a Nerf scooter and a Hot Wheels track! What are your favorite kind of cookies? Make sure your reindeer gets plenty of sleep!

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer! What does your sleigh look like? I want a pet horse and a pet toothless dragon!

Love, Nataleigh

Dear Santa,

I want a car and a monster truck! I like your sleigh!

Love, Cole

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

NORTHERN

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

What are your reindeer’s names? I like your reindeer. I want a Polly Pocket for Christmas and a hover board.

Love, Amani

Dear Santa,

I want to be on the good list, I love you. I want a slingshot and a big teddy bear.

Love, Grant

Dear Santa,

Hi! You are very nice. How do you make presents? I want a toy unicorn and a Barbie.

Love, Kay’leah

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer. How do you deliver the presents? I want an American Girl Doll hospital.

Love, Leanna

Dear Santa,

Thanks for the presents last year. I want a rainbow toy monster truck that goes on water.

Love, Mack

Dear Santa,

How do you make the presents? I like your reindeer. I want a Sea Beast Ship, a rocket ship, and a race car.

Love, Emmet

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer. How do you deliver presents? I want a racecar and a toy walking dinosaur.

Love, Carson

Dear Santa,

I love your outfit. How do you name your reindeer? I want pretend makeup and a purse and glasses and a butterfly camera.

Love, Olive

Dear Santa,

How do you name your reindeer? I like your suit. I want a spy kit and a fluffy couch.

Love, Lenox

Dear Santa,

How do you drive your sleigh? I like your hat. I want a racecar and a Spiderman camera, and a phone.

Love, Anthony

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. How do you spell your name? I want a Slinky and a candy cane with M&M’s on it.

Love, Solomon

Dear Santa,

How do you make presents? I like your suit? I wish for a big unicorn and a little Squishy and a rainbow pencil please.

Love, Abigail

Dear Santa,

I like your suit. How do you make toys? I want a toy airplane and helicopter and a tablet that says “ruff.”

Love, Kayden

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

NEISSLIE

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I would like to have some kinetic sand and some coloring books. I would also like an elf teddy bear. I wish I could pet your reindeer!

Love, Nash

Dear Santa,

I want a real iPhone this year for Christmas. I would also like a motorcycle and number toys. I really want to see your reindeer when you visit my house.

Love, Erik

Dear Santa,

I would like 100 race car tracks. I really like you Santa! I also want 100 stickers for Christmas. How do your reindeer fly?

Love, Matt

Dear Santa,

I would like a real baby, toy Santa, and a doll for Christmas this year. I really want to see your reindeer fly! I love you, Santa and I made you a gift.

Love, Nora

Dear Santa,

I wish you could come to my house and look in my room. I want a scanner phone to scan footprints to show the picture. I would also like a race car track. I would love to visit your workshop at the North Pole to get some toys there.

Love, Korbyn

Dear Santa,

I want a real phone and Barbie house for Christmas. I would like an Elsa doll too. I want to know what the Elves do at the North Pole. You are the best!

Love, Kinzley

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie house and some other toys. I want to go to where you live, Santa. I wish you a very happy Christmas!

Love, Midhuna

Dear Santa,

I would like to have scooter for Christmas. I put up my tree at home. I also want a toy Barbie. I hope my elf comes again this year. You are the best!

Love, LylaAnn

Dear Santa,

I would like a sleigh and Elsa doll. I will sleep good when you come visit. I love your reindeer flying in the sky.

Love, Maci

Dear Santa,

I would like a tablet for Christmas. Robots too. You are nice Santa.

Love, Jake

Dear Santa,

I would like to have Shark dog toys and number toys. I like your reindeer. Gabby’s dollhouse too please.

Love, Layla

Dear Santa,

I want to pet the reindeer and I want a big LOL box. Take care of your elves.

Love, Lauren

Dear Santa,

I would like Lego Fortnite guys, PlayStation 5, and a dirt bike. I will leave out some reindeer food at my house.

Love, Landon

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

McQUELLON

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer! I want an orange and blue toy car.

Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I want you to get cookies. I will make you some. I want a bike for Christmas. I want it to be blue.

Love, Elijah

Dear Santa,

I want a brown horse for Christmas. I love your reindeer. I would like to pet them.

Love, Vanni

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer, because I saw Rudolph! I Like Rudolph because he has a red nose. I want a drum for Christmas, so I can play music.

Love, Lillian

Dear Santa,

Is it cold at the North Pole? I have an elf on the shelf named Cookie! I would like a Fashion Fidget Doll.

Love, Quinn

Dear Santa,

What does your elves do? What does your hat look like? I want a giant Nerf gun. When my cousins come over, I can play nerf war with them!

Love, Christian

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? I want a fake phone for Christmas. I will pretend I’m doing TikTok.

Love, Malia

Dear Santa,

How does your reindeer fly? Do they have baby reindeers? I saw you at the North Pole at Polar Express! I want the Encanto family toy and the Isabela dress.

Love, Kyleigh

Dear Santa,

I love your reindeer! I want a real dirt bike for Christmas. I will ride my new one all the time.

Love, Korbin

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? I want a Barbie doll for Christmas. I will play with it.

Love, Gracie

Dear Santa,

Where is the North Pole? I would like a blue spider web shirt.

Love, Kyson

Dear Santa,

I saw you at the North Pole last time. I will see you again this year! I want a rainbow car for Christmas.

Love, Shontez

Dear Santa,

Where do your reindeer stay? I want a Baby Alive doll. I will not put it in my toy box. I will play with it!

Love, Leah

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

FARR

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I am six years old. I want a slime book. How are you doing?

Sincerely, Xander

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I want jewelry and an IPhone Red. How is your day?

Thank You, Leo

Dear Santa,

I have a dog. I want a Squishmallow and a Magic Mixie. How is Kitty, my elf, doing?

Love, Finnley

Dear Santa,

I am six years old. I want a Magic Mixie and an IPhone. How is Rudolph doing?

Love, Lydia

Dear Santa,

My dog is good. I want money and an IPhone Red. How is my elf doing?

Love, Preston

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I want Pokemon cards and an IPhone. Does Rudolph play catch?

Love, Max

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I want a dog. How are you doing?

Love, Brantley

Dear Santa,

I am learning a lot at school. I want Barbies. How is Rudolph doing?

Love, Ari

Dear Santa,

I love my teacher. I want a cat. Do you ever get sick?

Love, Kira

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa. I want a dog and an IPhone. How is Rudolph doing?

Love, Seras

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I want a bike. How many elves do you have?

Love, Camrei

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I want Barbie dolls and a Hoverboard. How are the elves doing?

Love, Natalie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a jewelry box. How is Rudolph doing?

Love, Josie

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I want a dog and an IPhone. How do you get to everybody’s house?

Love, Maizie

Dear Santa,

I am six years old. I want a Hoverboard. Are the eves ok?

Sincerely, Robert

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

REINBOLD

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a best day evr. Please bring Nolan a best day evr.

Love, Kolton

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a nrfgun with sum darts. Please bring Rosalia a doll and Lila a prinses gam.

Love, Rucker

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a spi nij cit. Please bring Eliana a citin.

Love, Emaline

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want lagoze. Please bring Junior nigogo.

Love, Teddy

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a stethoscope that maks my toys coum to life. Please bring my littl brder Jack a rumot control car.

Love, Adeline

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a rel robof rader. Please bring Emaline a rel rader.

Love, Eliana

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a qims bow. Please bring Teddy a teddy bear.

Love, Mackenzie

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want black nishset. Please bring Kole a be be gun.

Love, Jameson

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a switch. Please bring my mom a switch.

Love, Kaden

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a toy berd that reapeets what I say. Please bring my big sis a iphen 4 max.

Love, Deepali

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a munee locr. Please bring Rosalia a prisus dres.

Love, Lila

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a flighng red ord. Please bring Kolton a harry potter set.

Love, Nolan

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a rmot kuhrol drift car. Please bring Max a horzord pollo.

Love, Paxton

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a reder. Please bring Eliana a pupe.

Love, Rosalia

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a pone so miy pone cin hav wun. Please bring miye mom a hors so we can rid toogedr.

Love, JoCee

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

RAVENSCRAFT

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

What do you do on Crismis Eve? I want a play hals. Can Maddox have a viteo camru?

Love, Elliot

Dear Santa,

My name is Nataleigh. Will you get me a pokemon bider? Will you get my kusin popits?

Love, Nataleigh

Dear Santa,

What is your name. I want a merican ger doll car. Can you get mi bruther a Dino.

From, Haddie

Dear Santa,

What is your fayvrit sport? I want gold pokemon cards. Can my bruthe have a car game?

From, Kaden

Dear Santa,

I like GoGobol, do you like GoGobol? I want the batman robot. I want the homelis pepl to have a home.

Frum, Finnegan

Dear Santa,

What is your fayrit food? I want a sqwismel. My bruther wants a mostr truc.

From, Makenna

Dear Santa,

My name is Michael. I want a iphon. My mom wants a book.

Love, Michael

Dear Santa,

What is your faverit food? I want three whocetocees. My mom wants slippers.

Love, Madison

Dear Santa,

Do you play baskboll? Can you get me a gabes doll hows? Can you get my baby beruther a stuffaniml that is a lion?

From, Charlee

Dear Santa,

What is your favrit sport? I want to get pokemon. Plese get Nataleigh LoLs.

Love, Kennedy

Dear Santa,

My name is Nick. I want mincraf.

Love, Nick

Dear Santa,

My nem is Wyatt. I want a ifon. Will you git Kaden a ifo?

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

Do you play gogbol? I want scwashmals. My bruther wants Pokemon cards.

Love, Paris

Dear Santa,

What is your name? I want a wizluelf. Ples gif Haddie a doll.

From, Keithen

Dear Santa,

My name is AJ. What is your name? I want two wokeetalk. My mom wants a noo rug.

Love, AJ

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

MILLER

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

Why is my elf mene? I want an orange rabo fred stufe. I want linky box. I want all the rabo stufes. Thank you!

Love, Corbyn

Dear Santa,

Ru you rete? I want a pop corn mshen. I want an RC Bus. I want an ulorm cloc. I want a mini band food. I want a RC submren. Thank you!

Love, Castiel

Dear Santa,

I want a bo andero. I want a Ifon. I want a nine tells stufe. I want all uf the Ranbow Frends stufes.

Your Friend, Sylas

Dear Santa,

Are your randers redy to come? I want a doll. I wont a doll be. I wont a dog stufy. I wunt a ifone 8. I wunt blue wee house with peepoe. I want a toy dog bed.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

I LOVE you Santa I want a X box 15. I want a toy Santa. I want Santa for Christmas. I want a hedset. How is the raneders? I want a pool. I want a cintrler eraser. I want a Mine craft stufe. Thank You!

Love, Kole P

Dear Santa,

I want to no how are the elves and Rudolf? I wut a tablit. I want a Mom gine pig. Thank you I want slime, close, and figits.

Love, Delaney

Dear Santa,

I want Ranbow frends. Thank you!

Jayden

Dear Santa,

War is your home? I want iFone 14. Thank you! See you soon.

SJ W

Dear Santa,

I want to no how old ar you? I want a doll. I want a LOL. I want a toy dog.

I want a LOL shirt. Thank You!

Love, Gracie

Dear Santa,

Ar your rades reel? I want a Sonc toy. I want Jaxton toy. I want a poll. I want a sonic stuft animal. I want a iphon. I want a bunbun.

Love, Jaxton

Dear Santa,

Whut food is your favret? Are your rander redy to come? I want a cat pupit. I want a elf. How mene elfs do you have? I want a Momu gine pig. Thank you!!!

Love, Alana

Dear Santa,

R you rel? I want a hedset. I want a iFone 20. I want a basketball. Thank you!

Kyrie

Dear Santa,

Is yor rades oka? I want my on bed. I want a skoodr. I want toys! I want a toy bot. I want a toy dog I want my brthr that I want a ifon. I want to go to your nofpl.

Love Ellie

Dear Santa,

When do you Fly? Wut do you et? Are you rell? Are you nise? Are your rander radey? Do you like cues? Do you NaP a lot? Haw are you? I want a doll. Thank you!

Love, Ava

ARTHUR

MASSEY

PRESCHOOL

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a Bumblebee and Optimus Prime toy that makes sounds and lights!

From, Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like to have a car that is rainbow and has big wheels to play with please!

From, Bryan

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a rainbow ball for Christmas that is really big and I can throw and kick when playing with my sisters!

From, Ruby C

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a basketball to bounce because it can go really high in my driveway and make it into the basket!

Love, Shayleigh

Dear Santa,

I want a dog for Christmas because it will bark and is soft and can play at home with me too!

From, Maximus

Dear Santa,

I would like a spiderman toy that shoots webs and can stand and talk to play with my brothers!

From, Xander

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy dog that can walk and run around the house and is really fast and barks a lot too!

From, Xane

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a robot that dances and plays music and can move and has wheels too!

From, Briggs

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a mouse that is a robot and can talk and play with me and my brother!

From, Ryker

Dear Santa,

I would like make-up to practice like my mom does because it always looks so beautiful and I want make-up of my own!

From, Violetta

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur truck that can go really fast and can bite and I want a t-rex spinosaurus book!

From, Colson

Dear Santa,

I would like a Ryan’s World giant egg toy this year for Christmas so I can play with it with my brother.

From, Owen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a doll that is like a real baby and can open and close it’s eyes and cries and I can feed it like a real baby!

From, Dalilah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a red ball that I can play in my yard with my brother and I can throw it really far!

From, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I want a blocks for Christmas I can build tall and make lots of blocks that can stack to make things!

From, Blythe

Dear Santa,

I would like a really cool spiderman costume that I can dress up in and it has a web slinger so I’m like the real spiderman!

From, Jensen

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like to have a shiny red car this year for Christmas to play with and drive really fast!

From, Isla

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinosaur doll for Christmas that is purple and sparkly and I can hold and sleep with it!

From, Gracelyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want dolls that can be dressed up in sparkly costumes and lots of dresses and cute things to wear!

From, Brinley

Dear Santa,

I would love to have a big huge monster truck that can smash all the other cars and is really loud and goes fast!

From, Kole

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like to have a toy that is like a monster that is big and scary and fun to play with my brothers!

From, Alex

Dear Santa,

I would like a fast car to race around the room and play with my brother because they could have a car too!

From, Dalton

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a super special Buzz Lightyear action figure that makes lights and does really loud sounds!

From, Zander

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a Barbie and Chelsea doll that I can dress in outfits and have them drive around in a Barbie car this year for Christmas!

From, Steveigh

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a bunch of new books and some of the magnet blocks like we have in our classroom that I can build big towers together!

From, Azariah

Dear Santa,

I would like a lot of Barbies and accessories for Christmas because I want to have enough for me to have a lot and still let my sisters play too!

From, Kennedy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want to have a big dream house that I can put dolls in and they can live together!

From, Ruby S

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a huge racetrack on a mountain for Christmas because I want to race the cars all the way from the top of the mountain to the bottom!

From, Gannen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a big robot that can do special movements and talks to the other robots and maybe has a car it can drive too!

From, Benjamin

ARTHUR

CROSSMAN

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I want an LOL Doll and an American Girl Doll. I would also like a stuffed elephant.

Quinn

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a car that I can drive inside of it. It is a Barbie Dreamhouse Car. There are 2 seats that you can put your bodies in.

Remington B.

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinosaur. One that has a horn. I want to play with it with my sister.

Dylan

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have a dinosaur someday. It would have eyes, a big tail, giant red eyes, wings, and a bunch of foots. And it would also have a button that turns it on and off. I would also want a T-Rex dinosaur for the other dinosaur so that it could have a friend every year I play with it.

Oliver

Dear Santa,

I hope I get a big cow. I want to sleep with it. I also want a dolly. It needs pajamas to take off. And a unicorn

Olivia D.

Dear Santa,

Please will you give a Paw Patrol tower? You can put the pups inside if you want to. Remington D.

Dear Santa,

I want Soggy Doggy. It’s a dog that gets really wet and then it shakes. I want a lot of Hot Wheels. I have a racetrack downstairs that I can play with them.

Lucas

Dear Santa,

I would like Paw Patrol toys. I like Marshall, Chase, and Rocky. I like Marshall’s truck.

Raelynn

Dear Santa,

I would like a black drone. I would fly it around the city and spy on people because I’m a big spier. I also want a new Batman RC car with the controllers.

Jude

Dear Santa,

I want goggles to look at something with the church.

Antonio

Dear Santa,

I want a real cow. I will play with it.

Jamison

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie doll.

Melissa

Dear Santa,

I want you to get me a King Kong. He’s like a big toy gorilla and he has a scratch on his chest. He comes with an ax that is made out of ice. Armour spreads out of his body. I also want a dinosaur named Scorpious-Rex. He scratches and rawrs.

Niall

Dear Santa,

I would like my own notebook. I want to draw in it.

Grace

Dear Santa,

I really want a little volcano and there’s trucks. There is lava chasing the trucks. I would also like a Soggy Doggy. It’s where a doggy is in a bathtub and when he is done getting clean he shakes. It's real water. I want a really cool set of birthday party stuff. It would have pretend birthday party cones for hats and a pretend cake and pretend presents. The tops have little chalk in them when you open them. I want a little swimming pool to swim in.

Clay

Dear Santa,

I want a toy Christmas tree that sings. It has Christmas stuff on it. I would play with it at home. I want a notebook. I would write in it at home. I want a heart. It would have Christmas stuff and ribbon on it.

Jala

Dear Santa,

I would like a Super Sonic watch and a little Sonic. I would put the Super Sonic watch on a play around with the little Sonic. And I want a big knuckles that I can punch with. They have purple eyes and can punch so hard.

Lyncoln

Dear Santa,

I want a car that dings and tracks. I want goggles.

Conner

Dear Santa,

I like Paw Patrol. I want a race track. I would like a school toy. I would open it up and take some persons and play with it and put them in the school. I want a toy PJ Mask. I want a Paw Patrol airplane, but I already have that, so I want another one. I want a toy Barbie house.

Jamison M.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Batman Robot? That’s it.

Jase

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck. It’s red and has yellow lights.

Liam

Dear Santa,

I would like a Christmas tree. It would look like a candy corn.

Nora

Dear Santa,

I would like a Ford Bronco. It’s a Ford.

Conner

Dear Santa,

I want clothes and new shoes. I want my shoes to have sparkles on them. And I want stars on them. I want little pots that you can make big pretend food in.

Carmen

Dear Santa,

I would like every dollhouse in the world. I want all the Orbi squishys, even the stretchy ones. And I would like a BBQ set that I could play with my brother with. I would like a little 200 dollies. One more thing that I want is two teapot sets for me and my mom.

Olivia W.

Dear Santa,

I want an LOL camper and LOL toys and an LOL skateboard and an LOL suitcase and LOL Barbies.

Paisley

ATWOOD-HAMMOND

HAMMOND

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

Hi! My sisters, brother and I have all been very good this year! I would like an Ipad. Please bring my entire family something nice. Merry Christmas to you, Santa!

Sincerely, Makayla

Dear Santa,

I love you and I love Christmas! An American Girl Doll would be the perfect present for me. I will leave you cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Sierra

Dear Santa,

I think it’s cool that you live at the North Pole! I like you. I’ve been super good this year. A makeup kit would be a wonderful present for me! Please bring my baby brother a nice gift too. How many elves work for you? I will watch for you on Christmas Eve! Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Baillie

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa! I would like a Power Wheels car I can drive. A wagon for Aaliyah’s dolls would great and a sled for me if it snows. I’ve been good this year. I will look for you on Christmas Eve! Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Gabe

Dear Santa,

I would like a robot dog that has a remote control. I would also like a remote control car. I love the presents you bring me! Merry Christmas

Sincerely, Keaten

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year! I would love for you to bring me a doll stroller and crib for my dolls! A sled would be a nice gift too! Merry Christmas, Santa!

Sincerely, Dorothy

Dear Santa,

I like you! I will bake you cookies and leave them with milk for you on Christmas Eve! I plan on leaving carrots for the reindeer outside! Will you please bring my brother and I something nice for Christmas? Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Evyn

Dear Santa,

I would really like a snowboard and a remote control truck. I hope it snows on Christmas. I love snow! Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Jerome

Dear Santa,

How are you? Hope you’ve had a great year! I would like a purse that I can design! I have been so very good this year. My sisters and brother have all been extra good too. Please bring them something too. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Sincerely, Emily

Dear Santa,

Hi! A toy horse and dog would be amazing to get on Christmas morning! I love balloons and a zebra balloon with a string would be wonderful! Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Karissa

Dear Santa,

How’s it going at the North Pole? Hope the toy making is going okay and there’s not a wrapping paper shortage. A Lego freight train is what I would really like to get this year under the tree. I will leave you cookies and milk! Have a safe flight and I’ll watch for you on Christmas Eve! Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Fynn

Dear Santa,

Hi! I am a good girl. I love Peppa Pig and Georgie Pig. Please bring my brothers something too. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Lexi

Dear Santa,

How are you? Hope you’re ready for your big trip on Christmas Eve. I have been a really good girl this year. Some beads to make jewelry would nice to get this year under the tree. I will leave you cookies and milk and watch for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Sincerely, Maelee

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa! I have been very good this year! I would really like you to bring me rollerblades and a train. I would also like a stuffed animal cat. I hope my mom thinks it’s real! That would be funny!

Sincerely, Cooper

ATWOOD-HAMMOND

STRACK

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I like apple pie at Christmas. I want a phone or a new tablet for Christmas please.

Love, Kya

Dear Santa,

How are you? I like the ornaments on the tree. They are my favorite. I want a robot spider please for Christmas.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

How is Christmas going at the North Pole? I like when the Elf on the Shelf comes. I want a phone for Christmas or maybe a surprise present please.

Love, Selah

Dear Santa,

How are you? I like when we put up the Christmas tree. For Christmas, I want a phone. I would also like to ask for a new Christmas tree for my family!

Love, Arianna

Dear Santa,

How big or small are the reindeer? I like that everyone gets together for Christmas. I want a baby alive and a Gabby Doll House, and a phone please.

Love, Aaliyah S.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Clause. I love everything about Christmas! I would like a phone or a tablet for Christmas.

Love, Izzy

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I like my Elf on the Shelf that came to visit. I would like a game cube set for Christmas.

Love, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

How are you? I like getting presents for Christmas. I want a robot spider for Christmas please.

Love, Briggs

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I like when you give me presents. I want a PS5 for Christmas please!

Love, Jaxsyn

Dear Santa,

How are you? I like candy canes. For Christmas I want a robot spider.

Love, Xander

Dear Santa,

How are you? Snow is my favorite thing about Christmas! I want a phone for Christmas or a new Apple tablet.

Love, Lealand

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I like getting presents from everyone in my family. I want a baby doll that talks. I also want a carseat for my babydoll please.

Love, Piper