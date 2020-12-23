 Skip to main content
Letters to Santa B
BOND, ASSUMPTION

ASHLEY

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

How is the nortple?  Is my elf goen to cum?  Ples git my momay ring.  Pleas git my daday wud n flag and Bently a.r.c car.  I lik an elf cost 00 m and Santa cost 100 m.

Love,

Quade

Dear Santa,

How is the nrchple?  Ples bring mom a branki.  beau wuns a intid stich.  Evan wuns madin 18.  dad wuns a tev.  I wunt a intenodo and I want a stuff and lefe.

from Luke

Dear Santa,

How is the nafpole.  How is santa.  I wuf a bob has.  Bella wuts makup.  Bray wuts a game.  Sam wuts a toys.  Mom wuts a tofeurm.  Dad wuts a hat.

Luv

Danika

Dear Santa,

How is Mes Clos?  Ples bren Emma a cot for crismis.  Pleas bren my mom Sterhhit.  For Vala sled.  Brian a battery.  Pleas Bren my Bruth a dog.  I want 4 whlr.

Evynn

Dear Santa,

Howes the north pol? Ples bring Moma ar and Dada gocart.  I wnt a game plex sanat.  Thank you Santa!

Skyler

Dear Santa,

How is Nothpole?  Plaes bring mommy a nea cote and bring Daddy new tools.  Can you bring me a monster jamre car and a fire 7 kidstablit.

Love

Lauren

Dear Santa,

Der santa can you give my dad work books.  Can you give my mom a baby be gor.  Can you a chucky dul and Kary fas pant and a tason kosfoom.

Max

Dear Santa,

How is Miss coz?  Pes bring Mom bisrd and dad Hedset.  I wut lego set.  Ella wut cat.

Luve

Reagan

Dear Santa,

How is elf?  Bring Mom a shirt.  I lik toyz.

Brenlee

Dear Santa,

How is misizcloz?  Plez Bring mom a reng and a cup and dad a dircotlr.  Plez Bring Mackenzie a fon or a braslit.  I wunt a ipad.

love

Avery

Dear Santa,

How is elf?  Pleaz bring mom a ring.  Pleaz brng dad boots.  I like games.

Love,

Fallon

Dear Santa,

How is jams my elf.  Plese breing Dallas a.r.c. and m legos, Dallas an tool box and boots.  And bring mom a ring.

luv,

Wyatt

BAKER

KINDERGARTEN 

Dear Santa,

My name is Nevaeh. I have been good this year! I would like a youtube camera, a kid car, a huge Barbie doll, and a huge doll house for Christmas! I would like you to bring my daddy a new white truck. I will leave you cookies, apples, grapes, and milk. I will leave some food for your reindeer too.

Love,

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

My name is Addilynn. I have been very good this year! I would like an uh oh flamingo and a stuffed kangaroo for Christmas. I would like you to bring my daddy some ammo, my mom a coffee mug, my brother Jerimiah some soft clothes and my brother Caleb a new trash can. I will leave you some cookies and I will leave your reindeer some carrots.

Love,

Addilynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Teddy. I have been good this year! I would like a talking dinosaur, a magic set, and a real magic wand. My brother Gabe would like a new digger tractor. I would like you to bring my mommy some pretty flowers and my daddy a new cup. I will leave you some cookies and milk and some carrots for the reindeer. I’m going to set up a camera this year to see you. Please leave my presents under the little Christmas tree!

Love,

Teddy

Dear Santa,

My name is Allie. I have been good this year! I would like a scruff-a-luv and my brother would like some monster trucks. I would like you to bring my mommy a new robe and my daddy some new shoes because my doggy chewed them up! I will leave you some cookies and I’ll throw some carrots on the ground for the reindeer.

Love,

Allie

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddilyn. I have been kind of good this year. I would like an LOL surprise and a stuffed bunny for Christmas. My sister would like snake stuff but not real snakes. I would like you to bring my mommy and daddy ornaments. I will leave you cookies and milk and I will leave some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Maddilyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyson. I’ve been really good this year! I would like a new bat cave and a toy puppy for Christmas! My sister wants a Barbie doll plane and my baby brother wants a teddy bear. I would like you to bring a new bed for my mom and dad. I will leave you a reindeer stuffy and I will leave the reindeer some reindeer food.

Love,

Tyson

Dear Santa,

My name is Kendrick. I’ve been kind of good this year. I would like a big wheel hot wheel track and a new tractor with treads in the back and tires in the front. My sister wants a new Clawd from Monster High since she can’t find hers. My dad needs a power cable for my sister’s 4 wheeler and my mom maybe would like a necklace. I will leave you oreos and milk and I will leave carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Kendrick

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaylen. I have been very very good this year! I would like you to bring me an American Girl doll. I would like you to bring a boy thing for my brother and some baby doll stuff for my little sister. I think daddy would probably want a PlayStation and my mom will probably want some makeup. I will leave you some rainbow cookies and chocolate milk. I will leave your reindeer some reindeer food and carrots.

Love,

Jaylen

Dear Santa,

My name is Emersyn. I have been really good this year. I would you to bring me some muffins, a jump rope, and a giant unicorn for Christmas. My brother wants some toy food and my sister wants a grocery store. I would like you to bring my mom some fruit snacks and my dad some cough drops. I will leave you cookies and milk and I will leave some carrots and oatmeal outside for the reindeer.

Love,

Emersyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Aubrianna. I have been good this year. I would like you to bring me a real cat for Christmas! I would like you to bring my family tools to fix things. I will leave some carrots for you and the reindeer.

Love,

Aubrianna

Dear Santa,

My name is Hunter. I have been VERY good this year! I would like a toy remote controlled car for Christmas. I would like you to bring my grandma and pawpaw each a new chair and two Pepsi’s for my mom and dad. I will leave you some chocolate milk and chocolate chip cookies. I will also leave out reindeer food for the reindeer.

Love,

Hunter

BERNER

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

Hello.  How are you?  I have been very good this year.  For Christmas, could you please bring me an LOL doll and some barbies?

Thanks,

Kylee

Dear Santa,

Hello.  I hope you have had a good year, Santa.  This year for Christmas I would like a JoJo karaoke machine, a play-doh maker kit, and some slime.  I will leave you some milk and cookies!

Thank you,

Lilly

Dear Santa,

How are you?  I would like an LOL doll and some slime for Christmas.  Also, I would like to have a squishy unicorn. 

Thanks,

Dalis

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa.  Could I please have a play-doh maker, LOL dolls, and some twisty pets for Christmas this year?

Thank you,

Korinne

Dear Santa,

Hello.  How are you?  For Christmas this year I would like some LOL dolls, twisty pets, and a play doh candy maker.  I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Thanks,

Madelyn

Dear Santa,

How are you?  I have been pretty good.  This year for Christmas could I please have a dragon transformer and a lego creeper?

Thanks,

Jase

Dear Santa,

Hello.  I would really love to get some racecars for Christmas this year.

Thanks,

Bryce

Dear Santa,

How are you?  For Christmas, I would like a train set, a monster truck two pack, and a toy motorcycle. 

Thank you,

CJ

Dear Santa,

Hello.  How are you, Santa?  This year for Christmas could I please have a toy cat, a trampoline, and a bounce house?

Thanks,

Maycee

Dear Santa,

How are you?  I’ve been really good this year.  For Christmas could I please have a starbelly, a trampoline, a paw patrol watch, and a tent? 

Thank you,

Teegan

Dear Santa,

Hello.  I would like monster trucks, a remote control car, and some hot wheels that do flips.  I will leave you some milk and cookies, too.

Thanks,

Mason

Dear Santa,

Hello.  For Christmas, could I please have 2 pink hatchimals?  I would like one that is shaped like a heart with pets. 

Thanks Santa!

Nora

Dear Santa

Hello.  Could I please have video games, a necklace, and some PJ Mask toys?

Thanks,

Annabelle

Dear Santa,

Hello.  How are you?  For Christmas I would like a race track, a set of blazes with friends, and a Batman tower for my brother.

Thanks,

Caleb 

LAMB

KINDERGARTEN

Hello Santa,

My name is Levi.  I would like a Nintendo Switch, Transformer & lots of candy for Christmas.  Why do you live at the North Pole Santa?

Love,

Levi

Hello Santa,

My name is Samuel.  I would like a robot, train & coloring items including crayons.  Who is your favorite elf Santa?

Love,

Samuel

Hello Santa,

My name is Hendrix.  I would like a new bike, new shoes and a dirt bike game.  What do your reindeer eat?

Love,

Hendrix

Hello Santa,

My name is Cade.  I would like a remote control car, toy motorcycle & a remote control train set.  How does Rudolph's nose glow Santa?

Love,

Cade

Hello Santa,

My name is Laney.  I would like a Barbie Dream house with a slide, pool & elevator included, a Nintendo Switch and a unicorn coloring book.  Thanks Santa for my gifts.

Love,

Laney

Hello Santa, 

My name is Michael.  I would like a transformer, an airplane and a pirate ship house.  I wish you could come to my house and stay for a while.

Love,

Michael

Hello Santa,

My name is Scarlett.  I would like a moving horse with wheels and a pedal, a unicorn hoverboard and a fuzzy unicorn backpack.  How do Rudolph's hooves look and work Santa?

Love,

Scarlett

Hello Santa,

My name is Asia.  I would like an OMG Fashion Doll, LOLs and LOL pets.  My favorite cookies are chocolate chip.  What are yours?

Love,

Asia

Hello Santa,

My name is Georgia.  I would like a hoverboard, American Girl Doll locker and an American Girl Doll baby.  How does your sleigh fly Santa?

Love,

Georgia

Hello Santa,

My name is Bella.  I would like a skateboard, new toy box and lots of toys.  I really like your reindeer.

Love,

Bella

Hello Santa,

My name is Presley.  I would like a Rainbow Llama Polly Pocket, Barbie Dream Closet and a Nintendo Switch.  What do you eat on Christmas with Mrs. Claus and the elves?

Love,

Presley

Hello Santa,

My name is Elijah.  I would like a tricycle, surfboard and a scooter.  How is Rudolph's nose so bright?

Love,

Elijah

Hello Santa,

My name is Samy.  I would like a turkey, train track and a remote control vehicle.  What are your favorite cookies?

Love,

Samy

SEITZ

FIRST GRADE 

Dear Santa,

Plees Santa get me a huvrbord and a cholkbord and a T-rex. Sumtims I leeve the roostr alone! Haw do your randeer fly?

Layne W.

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 ples Santa. I want a intendo swich and a rex. I am hapey becos you breg toys.

Ryker

Dear Santa,

You are a grat prsin. How do you get to our howses on one nite?  I want a huvrbord for Christmas day please and your elfs are doing a good job.

Evelyn R.

Dear Santa,

Ples Sana give me a VR headset and a nintendoe swich and sum legos and a drone and sum nrf guns. I love you Santa. How dos your slay fly? I have bin nice to mom and dad.

Cooper W.

Dear Santa,

I want a 3 foot Titanic and 100 wooden blocks and I want a PS4 and PS4 controlr. Ho do you get in my hoas? I help my gramol !

Emmett A.

Dear Santa,

What I want for xmas a makup pallet and sum books and a puppy and a LOL omg and sum new shoes. Thank you Santa and how do your rain dear fly?

Talyah S.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Nintendo swich and T-rex and a dinoclechin ? Ples can you breg me gifts. Thank you for all the stuff.

Brody H.

Dear Santa,

I want a rase car and a jet. I love you Santa. How dus Roodof fly ?

Remi H.

Dear Santa,

I want a ninja laser tag with swords, a cat, PS5, Xbox, bicycle, and a video camera.

Maddox

