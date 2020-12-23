Letters to Santa B

BOND, ASSUMPTION
ASHLEY
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
How is the nortple? Is my elf goen to cum? Ples git my momay ring. Pleas git my daday wud n flag and Bently a.r.c car. I lik an elf cost 00 m and Santa cost 100 m.
Love,
Quade
Dear Santa,
How is the nrchple? Ples bring mom a branki. beau wuns a intid stich. Evan wuns madin 18. dad wuns a tev. I wunt a intenodo and I want a stuff and lefe.
from Luke
Dear Santa,
How is the nafpole. How is santa. I wuf a bob has. Bella wuts makup. Bray wuts a game. Sam wuts a toys. Mom wuts a tofeurm. Dad wuts a hat.
Luv
Danika
Dear Santa,
How is Mes Clos? Ples bren Emma a cot for crismis. Pleas bren my mom Sterhhit. For Vala sled. Brian a battery. Pleas Bren my Bruth a dog. I want 4 whlr.
Evynn
Dear Santa,
Howes the north pol? Ples bring Moma ar and Dada gocart. I wnt a game plex sanat. Thank you Santa!
Skyler
Dear Santa,
How is Nothpole? Plaes bring mommy a nea cote and bring Daddy new tools. Can you bring me a monster jamre car and a fire 7 kidstablit.
Love
Lauren
Dear Santa,
Der santa can you give my dad work books. Can you give my mom a baby be gor. Can you a chucky dul and Kary fas pant and a tason kosfoom.
Max
Dear Santa,
How is Miss coz? Pes bring Mom bisrd and dad Hedset. I wut lego set. Ella wut cat.
Luve
Reagan
Dear Santa,
How is elf? Bring Mom a shirt. I lik toyz.
Brenlee
Dear Santa,
How is misizcloz? Plez Bring mom a reng and a cup and dad a dircotlr. Plez Bring Mackenzie a fon or a braslit. I wunt a ipad.
love
Avery
Dear Santa,
How is elf? Pleaz bring mom a ring. Pleaz brng dad boots. I like games.
Love,
Fallon
Dear Santa,
How is jams my elf. Plese breing Dallas a.r.c. and m legos, Dallas an tool box and boots. And bring mom a ring.
luv,
Wyatt
BOND, ASSUMPTION
BAKER
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
My name is Nevaeh. I have been good this year! I would like a youtube camera, a kid car, a huge Barbie doll, and a huge doll house for Christmas! I would like you to bring my daddy a new white truck. I will leave you cookies, apples, grapes, and milk. I will leave some food for your reindeer too.
Love,
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
My name is Addilynn. I have been very good this year! I would like an uh oh flamingo and a stuffed kangaroo for Christmas. I would like you to bring my daddy some ammo, my mom a coffee mug, my brother Jerimiah some soft clothes and my brother Caleb a new trash can. I will leave you some cookies and I will leave your reindeer some carrots.
Love,
Addilynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Teddy. I have been good this year! I would like a talking dinosaur, a magic set, and a real magic wand. My brother Gabe would like a new digger tractor. I would like you to bring my mommy some pretty flowers and my daddy a new cup. I will leave you some cookies and milk and some carrots for the reindeer. I’m going to set up a camera this year to see you. Please leave my presents under the little Christmas tree!
Love,
Teddy
Dear Santa,
My name is Allie. I have been good this year! I would like a scruff-a-luv and my brother would like some monster trucks. I would like you to bring my mommy a new robe and my daddy some new shoes because my doggy chewed them up! I will leave you some cookies and I’ll throw some carrots on the ground for the reindeer.
Love,
Allie
Dear Santa,
My name is Maddilyn. I have been kind of good this year. I would like an LOL surprise and a stuffed bunny for Christmas. My sister would like snake stuff but not real snakes. I would like you to bring my mommy and daddy ornaments. I will leave you cookies and milk and I will leave some carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Maddilyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Tyson. I’ve been really good this year! I would like a new bat cave and a toy puppy for Christmas! My sister wants a Barbie doll plane and my baby brother wants a teddy bear. I would like you to bring a new bed for my mom and dad. I will leave you a reindeer stuffy and I will leave the reindeer some reindeer food.
Love,
Tyson
Dear Santa,
My name is Kendrick. I’ve been kind of good this year. I would like a big wheel hot wheel track and a new tractor with treads in the back and tires in the front. My sister wants a new Clawd from Monster High since she can’t find hers. My dad needs a power cable for my sister’s 4 wheeler and my mom maybe would like a necklace. I will leave you oreos and milk and I will leave carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Kendrick
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaylen. I have been very very good this year! I would like you to bring me an American Girl doll. I would like you to bring a boy thing for my brother and some baby doll stuff for my little sister. I think daddy would probably want a PlayStation and my mom will probably want some makeup. I will leave you some rainbow cookies and chocolate milk. I will leave your reindeer some reindeer food and carrots.
Love,
Jaylen
Dear Santa,
My name is Emersyn. I have been really good this year. I would you to bring me some muffins, a jump rope, and a giant unicorn for Christmas. My brother wants some toy food and my sister wants a grocery store. I would like you to bring my mom some fruit snacks and my dad some cough drops. I will leave you cookies and milk and I will leave some carrots and oatmeal outside for the reindeer.
Love,
Emersyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubrianna. I have been good this year. I would like you to bring me a real cat for Christmas! I would like you to bring my family tools to fix things. I will leave some carrots for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Aubrianna
Dear Santa,
My name is Hunter. I have been VERY good this year! I would like a toy remote controlled car for Christmas. I would like you to bring my grandma and pawpaw each a new chair and two Pepsi’s for my mom and dad. I will leave you some chocolate milk and chocolate chip cookies. I will also leave out reindeer food for the reindeer.
Love,
Hunter
BOND, ASSUMPTION
BERNER
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you? I have been very good this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me an LOL doll and some barbies?
Thanks,
Kylee
Dear Santa,
Hello. I hope you have had a good year, Santa. This year for Christmas I would like a JoJo karaoke machine, a play-doh maker kit, and some slime. I will leave you some milk and cookies!
Thank you,
Lilly
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like an LOL doll and some slime for Christmas. Also, I would like to have a squishy unicorn.
Thanks,
Dalis
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. Could I please have a play-doh maker, LOL dolls, and some twisty pets for Christmas this year?
Thank you,
Korinne
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you? For Christmas this year I would like some LOL dolls, twisty pets, and a play doh candy maker. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Thanks,
Madelyn
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been pretty good. This year for Christmas could I please have a dragon transformer and a lego creeper?
Thanks,
Jase
Dear Santa,
Hello. I would really love to get some racecars for Christmas this year.
Thanks,
Bryce
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas, I would like a train set, a monster truck two pack, and a toy motorcycle.
Thank you,
CJ
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you, Santa? This year for Christmas could I please have a toy cat, a trampoline, and a bounce house?
Thanks,
Maycee
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve been really good this year. For Christmas could I please have a starbelly, a trampoline, a paw patrol watch, and a tent?
Thank you,
Teegan
Dear Santa,
Hello. I would like monster trucks, a remote control car, and some hot wheels that do flips. I will leave you some milk and cookies, too.
Thanks,
Mason
Dear Santa,
Hello. For Christmas, could I please have 2 pink hatchimals? I would like one that is shaped like a heart with pets.
Thanks Santa!
Nora
Dear Santa
Hello. Could I please have video games, a necklace, and some PJ Mask toys?
Thanks,
Annabelle
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you? For Christmas I would like a race track, a set of blazes with friends, and a Batman tower for my brother.
Thanks,
Caleb
BOND, ASSUMPTION
LAMB
KINDERGARTEN
Hello Santa,
My name is Levi. I would like a Nintendo Switch, Transformer & lots of candy for Christmas. Why do you live at the North Pole Santa?
Love,
Levi
Hello Santa,
My name is Samuel. I would like a robot, train & coloring items including crayons. Who is your favorite elf Santa?
Love,
Samuel
Hello Santa,
My name is Hendrix. I would like a new bike, new shoes and a dirt bike game. What do your reindeer eat?
Love,
Hendrix
Hello Santa,
My name is Cade. I would like a remote control car, toy motorcycle & a remote control train set. How does Rudolph's nose glow Santa?
Love,
Cade
Hello Santa,
My name is Laney. I would like a Barbie Dream house with a slide, pool & elevator included, a Nintendo Switch and a unicorn coloring book. Thanks Santa for my gifts.
Love,
Laney
Hello Santa,
My name is Michael. I would like a transformer, an airplane and a pirate ship house. I wish you could come to my house and stay for a while.
Love,
Michael
Hello Santa,
My name is Scarlett. I would like a moving horse with wheels and a pedal, a unicorn hoverboard and a fuzzy unicorn backpack. How do Rudolph's hooves look and work Santa?
Love,
Scarlett
Hello Santa,
My name is Asia. I would like an OMG Fashion Doll, LOLs and LOL pets. My favorite cookies are chocolate chip. What are yours?
Love,
Asia
Hello Santa,
My name is Georgia. I would like a hoverboard, American Girl Doll locker and an American Girl Doll baby. How does your sleigh fly Santa?
Love,
Georgia
Hello Santa,
My name is Bella. I would like a skateboard, new toy box and lots of toys. I really like your reindeer.
Love,
Bella
Hello Santa,
My name is Presley. I would like a Rainbow Llama Polly Pocket, Barbie Dream Closet and a Nintendo Switch. What do you eat on Christmas with Mrs. Claus and the elves?
Love,
Presley
Hello Santa,
My name is Elijah. I would like a tricycle, surfboard and a scooter. How is Rudolph's nose so bright?
Love,
Elijah
Hello Santa,
My name is Samy. I would like a turkey, train track and a remote control vehicle. What are your favorite cookies?
Love,
Samy
BOND, ASSUMPTION
SEITZ
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
Plees Santa get me a huvrbord and a cholkbord and a T-rex. Sumtims I leeve the roostr alone! Haw do your randeer fly?
Layne W.
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4 ples Santa. I want a intendo swich and a rex. I am hapey becos you breg toys.
Ryker
Dear Santa,
You are a grat prsin. How do you get to our howses on one nite? I want a huvrbord for Christmas day please and your elfs are doing a good job.
Evelyn R.
Dear Santa,
Ples Sana give me a VR headset and a nintendoe swich and sum legos and a drone and sum nrf guns. I love you Santa. How dos your slay fly? I have bin nice to mom and dad.
Cooper W.
Dear Santa,
I want a 3 foot Titanic and 100 wooden blocks and I want a PS4 and PS4 controlr. Ho do you get in my hoas? I help my gramol !
Emmett A.
Dear Santa,
What I want for xmas a makup pallet and sum books and a puppy and a LOL omg and sum new shoes. Thank you Santa and how do your rain dear fly?
Talyah S.
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Nintendo swich and T-rex and a dinoclechin ? Ples can you breg me gifts. Thank you for all the stuff.
Brody H.
Dear Santa,