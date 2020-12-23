Letters to Santa B

My name is Addilynn. I have been very good this year! I would like an uh oh flamingo and a stuffed kangaroo for Christmas. I would like you to bring my daddy some ammo, my mom a coffee mug, my brother Jerimiah some soft clothes and my brother Caleb a new trash can. I will leave you some cookies and I will leave your reindeer some carrots.

Love,

Addilynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Teddy. I have been good this year! I would like a talking dinosaur, a magic set, and a real magic wand. My brother Gabe would like a new digger tractor. I would like you to bring my mommy some pretty flowers and my daddy a new cup. I will leave you some cookies and milk and some carrots for the reindeer. I’m going to set up a camera this year to see you. Please leave my presents under the little Christmas tree!

Love,

Teddy

Dear Santa,