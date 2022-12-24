Letters to Santa B

­ BAUM – DECATUR

CARVER

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

My name is Zander. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: RC Gravedigger, a puppy, and flash toy. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Zander

Dear Santa,

My name is Camryn. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: LOL doll, Joker toy, and shoes 13 1/2. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Camryn

Dear Santa,

My name is Owen. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: spongebob, batman, and legos. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Owen

Dear Santa,

My name is Locklyn. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: rainbowiegh doll, minibrads, unicorn. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Locklyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Talon. I am six years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: shoes 12 1/2, a slinky and playdoh. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Talon

Dear Santa,

My name is Tate. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: spongebob toyos, spiderman toyos, slinky. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Tate

Dear Santa,

My name is Briariee. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: LOL doll, elsa doll, toy mower. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Briariee

Dear Santa,

My name is Xander. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: hotwheels, batman car, a sonic toy. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Xander

Dear Santa,

My name is Quinn. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: LOL doll, a Barbie, legos. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Quinn

Dear Santa,

My name is Paris. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: flash toy, an loll doll and playdoh. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Paris

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacob. I am six years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: toy mower, hot wheels, a truck. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Jacob

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: RC car, batman and joker toy. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

My name is Allison. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a Barbie, legos, a monster high doll. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Allison

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: hot wheels, playdoh, sonic toy. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Ava

Dear Santa,

My name is Tylir. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: Barbie, a lol doll, playdoh. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Tylir

Dear Santa,

My name is Marlyn. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: shoes size 12 ½, clothes, playdoh. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Marlyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Karsyn. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a flash toy, a batman car, a spongebob toy. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Karsyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: legos, a batman car, a train. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Eli

­ BAUM – DECATUR

GRADY

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

My name is Shimiress. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: roller skates, blue robot, spiderman car. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Shimiress

Dear Santa,

My name is Mackenzie. I am six years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: a lol doll, a Barbie, car. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Mackenzie

Dear Santa,

My name is Kamari. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: car, baby doll, car seat. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Kamari

Dear Santa,

My name is Ke’Shaun. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: phone, dirt bike, Nintendo switch. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Ke’Shaun

Dear Santa,

My name is Nih’Zier. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1 monster truck, 2 shoes, 3 clothes. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Nih’Zier

Dear Santa,

My name is Keanna. I am six years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: watch, phone, barbie. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Keanna

Dear Santa,

My name is A’Mya. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: T-shirt, shoes, tshell dog. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, A’Mia

Dear Santa,

My name is Keylan. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: ps5, roblux, iphone. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Keylan

Dear Santa,

My name is William. I am six years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: pants, shoes, robucks. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, William

Dear Santa,

My name is Axl. I am six years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: airforce shoes, watch, white and blue Nike shoes. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Axl

Dear Santa,

My name is Gabriella. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: pool, toys, air pods. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Gabriella

Dear Santa,

My name is Aubree. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: flowered skirt, diesel dog, roblux. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Aubree

Dear Santa,

My name is Sanariah. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: ladder, key, cookie. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Sanariah

Dear Santa,

My name is Lillian. I am six years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: anyme shirt, squin mellow, shoe. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Lillian

Dear Santa,

My name is Knoah. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: watch, tablet, toys. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Knoah

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxton. I am six years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: lollipop, hanging out with Santa, star. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Jaxton

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaison. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: aneme shirt, shoes, nike. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Kaison

Dear Santa,

My name is Chris. I am six years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: lambeau, Air force shoes, ipad. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Chris

Dear Santa,

My name is Nevaeh. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: unicorn squishmee, unicorn shirt, barrette toys. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Navaeh

Dear Santa,

My name is Dayton. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: cookies and milk, tree, robot. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Dayton

Dear Santa,

My name is Aden. I am five years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for: hoover board, a car, spiderman costume. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Aden

Dear Santa,

My name is Bri Tereon. I am seven years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: skateboard, car, spider-man costume. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Bri Tereon

BOND-ASSUMPTION

THOMAS

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I would like a magic pixie and mixie. Also, I would like a flamingo that goes potty after you feed it. For school, I would like nes crayons, pencils, and a pencil sharpener for Mrs. Thomas. A hoverboard for my cousin Avery and for myself. Lastly, a pencil sharpener that I can hang on my wall at home. I also want a mini- mermaid backpack and glittery pencils and crayons.

Love, Nora J.

Dear Santa,

I would love a remote controlled truck for Christmas. I would also like a RL Drone. A sticker animal book. Some Camptations Dinosaurs from the movie. And a toy boat, Human, shark toy set. The biggest Hot Wheel set ever, and a new Iphone. A bike with Hulk. Animal toys. Some new clothes. And a new tablet. A TV. Scary action figures. I think that I have been really nice this year. And you get a tree cookie and a snowflake.

Love, Colin T.

Dear Santa,

I would like a soccer ball, Sonic bedsheet, a new tablet with a Sonic case, a folder inside a little backpack as well as a pencil case. Please get my Daddy a wrench and my Mommy a stuffed animal. For my sister, a unicorn night light. For my brother, get him a dinosaur set. For my teacher, Mrs. Thomas, please get her Christmas lights. There will be cookies and milk for you! I have been super nice so please get me these things. Oh, and an electric scooter.

Love, Rylee H.

Dear Santa,

I would like a puppy, stuffed animal, a toy truck I can play with, a big pool to swim in, a diamond for my Mom, a Ford model truck for my Dad, and a guitar. I have been very nice this year. I’d also like a pet gerbil and a hamster with cool cages for them, and crayons and a glue stick. I’ll leave you cookies with milk.

Love, Dallas H.

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy robot. Mini black panther stuffed animal, watch a movie with my family, remote control Spiderman car for brother, yoyo for Dad, and lipstick for Mom. I also want crayons and pencils. I have also been very nice and not naughty. Pink ring for Mom.

Love, Wyatt N.

Dear Santa,

I would like a beaded necklace. I also really want a little baby dog toy. I would also like a Bbarbie airplane. I would like an Xbox, too. A watch too please. If it’s okay can you please give my sister a watch and glasses. Can I have glasses too so me and my sister can match. I have been really nice this year. I would like it if you get some milk and cookies.

Love, Isla M.

Dear Santa,

I want a master chef. I also really want Bendy and the Ink machine toys. I want to give you Santa some cookies and milk. I would like an Xbox. If it's okay, can I give my brother a toy gorilla? I have been really nice this year.

Love, Keaton G.

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn toy, mermaid barbie, a dress up sticker book, a girl baby doll. For my cousin, I want a Fortnite game. For my Dad, I want a new fishing pole. For my Mom, I want nail polish. For my cousin, I want a Dino set. I want my Aunt to have a new book. Santa, I have been very nice. Santa, I will make chocolate chip cookies, and milk. I hope I see you on Christmas Eve! Have a great day!

Love, Adaline G.

Dear Santa,

I would like LOL Dolls, Barbie dolls, a candy bracelet, nails, pink nail polish, and new makeup, gummy bears, and a diamond necklace, and a ring for my Mom. I would like a suit jacket for my Dad. And a set of bracelets for my whole family! I have been nice this year. I want cookies for Santa, and I want water balloons.

Love, Aliaha C.

Dear Santa,

I want a Soggy Doggy board game, football, soccer ball, baseball and glove, pencil box, and Spiderman water bottle.Mom and Dad need coffee and milkshakes. My brother needs Paw Patrol toys, Spiderman stuff, and a pencil box. I have been nice. I: also want glue sticks and crayons. Cookies and milk for Santa.

Love, Brentley S.

Dear Santa,

I would like Alaina's Castle. I would also like a doll, Alaina. I would also like some Christmas M&M’s. This year I have been very good. My Mom is going to make you cookies and I’m going to give you milk as well. I would like for you to please get my Mom a dough roller because she bakes and it will help her. I would like a new T-shirt (Cardinals) for my dad. Can I also have new glue sticks and crayons? I also want new bows and new fidget toys. I can’t wait for you to come! Merry Christmas!

Love, Ava S.

Dear Santa,

I would like an identical American Girl Doll that looks like me(Kit). I also want Playdo and a pallet of paints. I would really like to give my Mom earrings, my dad a new coffee mug. I would get my older sister Legos, and my twin younger brothers tractors. I would love crayons and school supplies. I have been really nice this year and I deserve all the presents in the world! I am going to set out five cookies and a big glass of milk for Santa on Christmas Eve!

Love, Kit M.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie doll, toy puppy, numbers, Tic Tac Toe, Nintendo Switch, coffee milk for Mom and Dad, toy camper for sister and a Barbie for her. Crayons and glue sticks. I’m going to leave cookies and milk for Santa. New backpack. I’ve been nice.

Love, Piper C.

Dear Santa,

I would like Hot Wheels, Monster trucks, Monster truck tracks, Hot Wheels track, Nintendo, Curby, Super Mario Brothers Mario cart. For Mommy I want to get her coffee mugs with hearts and for Daddy a new coffee maker. I also want to get JJ Paw Patrol character. I have been a nice boy. We are going to leave milk and cookies on the kitchen table and carrots for the reindeer. I hope I can see you on Christmas Eve.

Love, Jaxson W.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Connect 4 Spin, cars, race track with a dinosaur whose mouth snaps closed, Mickey Mouse play stuff. Pimple popper set. A xylophone, crayons, and glue sticks. A doctor set. Some fake jewelry. A whiteboard. A unicorn that poops slime.

Love, Ruby T.

Dear Santa,

I want everything football for Christmas. What is your favorite type of brownie? Can you get my parents a gift for me? Can you get my Dad something with golf? Can you please get my Mom something for the TV? I have been nice because I always clean up when I need to. I listen in class, and the teacher says not to jump over the chairs and push them in. I listen to her. May you give my sister some Barbies and things she likes? Can you get some Tug of War toys for my dog named Jake? Have a Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Luke B.

Dear Santa,

I want a moped. I want a really pretty beaded necklace. I want a necklace because they are pretty. I also want a headband with clips on it. I want to give my Mom a coffee cup and my Dad a new bed. I want to give my sister Maleyah a sparkly notebook. I have been very nice this year. I also want to give my sister a sparkly slime.

Love, Paxleigh S.

Dear Santa,

I would like a mini backpack like my friend Isla’s backpack. I would like my brother to have a golden coin. I want a little tiny sparkly purple pencil. I want a rainbow disco ball. I want a tiny sparkly book you can write in for real. Want a thousand crayons and glue sticks. I want a sparkly bag pencil box like my friend Nora’s. I want my Dad to have a new phone. I want Mom to have a phone, too. I have been nice. I will have cookies, candy, and milk for you.

Love, Aailah D.

Dear Santa,

I would like American girls dolls and Barbies. I am also asking for a cat stuffed animal. I want an American girl doll car and clothes for her. I would also like some clothes for my Barbies. I have been very good this year! I am leaving Santa milk and cookies. I will decorate the cookies to look very pretty!

Love, Nova G.

Dear Santa,

I want my Mom and Dad to have a lot of presents. I would like a remote control cat. I want Regan(my sister) to have a lot of presents. Can I please have a stuffed cat? I would like an American girl Doll and clothes for her and a car. Can I also have a stuffed animal dog and some candy? I’ve been very good and I’m going to leave you some Santa cookies, presents, and milk. I wish you a Merry Christmas,Santa!

Love, Eleanor B.

BOND-ASSUMPTION

LAMB

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I want legos, a toy rocket ship, robot dog, toy reindeer and a toy sled. I would also like a toy computer. A toy Santa would be cool too. I have been really good this year so I hope you bring me everything on the list. How many elves do you have? Who is your favorite reindeer? I want a toy Christmas tree, a toy elf and a skateboard would be awesome too.

Love, Zack W.

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas some squishees and a big doll house. Also Santa how many deer do you have? I would also ask how many elves you have? I also want a dog for Christmas this year. Can I also have a baby doll?

Love, Harlo G.

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a cute little puppy, but I want a fake one not a real one. I also want a cute little ice cream squishee, a pencil and a notebook. I have a question. What is your favorite cookie? Everyday I am scared of the dark. Can I please have a night light? Can I also have a bunny and can it be real.

Love, Zoey N.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. This year for Christmas I want cookies. I would also like a puzzle. I would like to ask your reindeer how they are doing.

Love, Jaxon S.

Dear Santa,

I want an Alexa and a desk for my tractors. How many elves do you have? My favorite show is Big City Greens. My favorite person is my sister. When is your birthday? My favorite food is bread sticks.

Love, Eric M.

Dear Santa,

Some of the things I would want for Christmas are LOL dolls, an ice cream truck, Barbies, a baby doll, an American girl doll, an Ipad, a doll house, Barbie clothes and a dog. Tell Mrs. Clause I said, “Hi”. I have been a very good girl this year.

Love, Kenslee H.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. How are you? How are your deer? May I please have some baby dolls. I would like that. Also I want you to know that I love you Santa.

Love, Samantha W.

Dear Santa,

If I saw Santa I would say Hi and How does your sleigh move? What I want for Christmas is Pokemon cards, tractors and a kickball. Another question: Is Rudolph real?

Love, Raylan R.

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie, coloring pencils, coloring board, Magic Mixie, a stuffed animal, an ice cream squishee and an American girl doll. Do you have 5 brown reindeer? I have been a nice girl this year. Can you bring Bella a dog toy and a bone? Some shoes for mom and a new harmonica for dad.

Love, Mallory M.

Dear Santa,

I want a dog, a baby bunny that never grows and a puppy that never grows, a baby horse that never grows, a kitten that never grows and a baby doll.

Love, Brooke T.

Dear Santa,

I would like to see Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. I want the new Sonic game for Christmas. I would like a Mario plushy for Christmas. That’s all I want for Christmas.

Love, Liam G.

Dear Santa,

I have a question for you. Which reindeer is your favorite? One thing I would like for Christmas is a phone. Another thing I would like is a Gabby’s Doll House. Another thing that would be cool to have is a dog.

Love, Eva R.

Dear Santa,

Hi! I would like Pokemon cards, rainbow Pokemon cards and golden Pokemon cards. I would also like a basketball hoop and a ball.

Love, Gabe B.

Dear Santa,

What’s your favorite color? Do you have a Christmas tree? I want Frozen stickers, an iPad, Frozen things, princess stickers, a frozen shirt and some blue pants. What are some of the elves names? What’s your favorite reindeer?

Love, Josie Z.

Dear Santa,

I would like new yellow shoes, a Minecraft skateboard and a new remote for the TV. What is your favorite reindeer? I also want another pet hamster and a pet turtle. I would also like a new remote control car and a triangle rubix cube. I can give my mom an elephant statue.

Love, Quinn S.

Dear Santa,

You are my favorite person of all. I need a new bag for my toys. I would like a Mr. Freeze toy. I would also like a batman lego game. I want Slenderman game on my phone and Hello Neighbor. I want the ice cream man game, Pokemon game and stick man game.

Love, Vincent M.

Dear Santa,

I want some dinosaurs, a truck and a cat stuffed animal. You are so awesome!

Love, Cooper O.

Dear Santa,

I want a cat, bunny, dog, deer and turtle all as stuffed animals. I also want Bluey toys, a pop it and happiness for my family.

Love, Adalee J.

BOND-ASSUMPTION

BAKER

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year! For Christmas I want Transformer toys, Legos, and a fish.

Sincerely, Maveric

Dear Santa,

I want a skateboard for Christmas, a blue or white tablet, two tv’s – one for me and one for my brother, toy cars, a car game, a new phone for my brother, a rainbow race track, a Santa suit, more candy canes, a new pencil box, snow gloves, a big blow up snowman, Bingo, Minecraft and Roblox toys.

Thanks, Santa! Colby

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a jackhammer, a dinosaur, a car that goes fast, a tractor, and a playstation. I would like a barbie doll for my sister, slime for my brother, treats for my dogs, and fancy shoes for my mom.

Your favorite kid, Edwin

Dear Santa,

I would like a cake stuffy, Barbie dolls, markers, pencils, paint, a castle, a sled, and blue high heels.

Love, Deilylah

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a Nintendo Switch, Legos, a toy dinosaur, and a trampoline.

Love, Cameron

Dear Santa,

I want a Playstation 5, Monster trucks, transformers, a weiner dog, super hero toys, and Legos. I have been nice all year, I promise! I also want a skateboard and four-wheeler. Have a good Christmas!

Sincerely, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

I would like a tool kit, toy trains, beach volleyball, to see daddy at work, a dollhouse, and a toy ring.

Love, Keegan

Dear Santa,

I would like a play ice cream truck, colorful playdoh, a Rudolph toy, makeup, rainbow lip gloss, a bouncy ball, coloring books, paint, a kangaroo toy, a dog, a trampoline, crafts, a new pair of boots, hair clips, a monster truck, and new books for Christmas.

Love, Karolina

Dear Santa,

I want an x-box, a real life big fish, to capture Santa Clause, transformer cars, a real life snail in a tank, and a weiner dog. I also want a whole bunch of stuffed animals for my sissy. I want to get a trophy for mommy. For daddy, I want him to have a skateboard. And I want a skateboard too! I have been nice this year. Have a good year, Santa!

Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

I would love to have some princess nails, a dress, snuggle toy, Aurora blanket, a new table for my food, lip gloss that’s blue, a tent for me and my dog, chalk, coloring books, paint in all the colors of the rainbow, princess shoes, a bird toy, pony, crayons with a sharpener, new jeans, boots, doll dresses, an Aurora dress/costume, and a big dress. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Emerson

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn and a scooter, barbie, makeup, and new clothes. My brother, Matthew, would like some video games. My mom would like makeup, and my dad would like a new tv. I would like a nice meal from my mom on Christmas. I will leave Santa 10 cookies and 1 glass of milk.

Love, Jocelyn

Dear Santa,

I would like a red kitchen set, markers, a sparkly dress, pink heels, makeup, necklaces and bracelets, crayons, paint, pencils, a real cat, and a Santa dress.

Love, Dallas

Dear Santa,

I would like Spiderman toys, Spiderman figures and bad guys, new shoes, and a new flag for my hoverboard. I would like my brothers to get Pokemon cards.

Thanks, Emmett

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I’d like a rainbow friend doll and an iPhone. I’d like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for my parents, a spinning thing with kid fish in it for my brothers and a bone and dog treats for my pet. I’ll leave cookies and milk for you and an apple for your reindeer.

Love, Reese

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I’d like a robot toy and slime. I’d like a coffee mug for mom and camo clothes for dad. I’d like a frog toy for Walter, a bat for Edwin, a rattle toy for my sister, and a bone for my dog to play with. I’ll leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Albert

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I’d like a toy robot. I’d like chocolate for my parents, a barbie doll for my sister, and a bone and treats for my pet. I’ll leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Garrett

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I’d like a dress, dolls, and nail polish for Christmas. I’ll leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Noraa

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a bike with training wheels, a scooter, and a new gas pump for my 4 wheelers. My mom would like a necklace. My dad would like a new tool kit. My sister would like a new softball bat. I would really like paint too. I will leave you 6 cookies and a big glass of milk.

Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year! For Christmas I want an Encanto house, a toy snake, and Batman Legos please.

Sincerely, Logan

Dear Santa,

I would like makeup and fake nails for Christmas. I have been a good girl. I would also like a trampoline and markers.

Love, Karsyn

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year! For Christmas I want a robot, an electric scooter, an electric bike, and a Batman toy set.

Your favorite kid, Waylon

BOND-ASSUMPTION

ASHLEY

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

How is rander? Mom wuts new pare of cols. I wut ring.

Love, Autumn

Dear Santa,

How is elves? Will you breing a big toy car. Will you bring mom and dad some new soks for mom. Tilly new gamse a barbee pc?

Love, Bianca

Dear Santa,

Will you brig Mawmaw a blt? I want a robt dino.

Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

How is roodof? Will you be here? Will you bring mom and dad a belt an a pusl for mom. Will you bring Isla poky mon cards?

Love, Olive

Dear Santa,

How is Santacloss evllf helpr? Well mom let me git a Robux? My sis licks crown. I llik nrf guns.

Love, River

Dear Santa,

How is roodof? Will you be here? Will you bring mom and dad a presiday ? I want a big tee rex. Can you get my brother ch rars?

Love, Ben

Dear Santa,

Will you be here elfs? How is Santa? Mom and dad like bed shese. Love you Santa!

Love, Greyson

Dear Santa,

How is Santa Nick Nick? Will you bring mom and dad? Dad wants shoos and mom wats soows too but I want poke mon cards!

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

How is the elfs. Will you be my friend. Will you bring mom and dad shoos. Jadelenn wonts a cutor. Lilly wonts a doll.

Love, J.D.

Dear Santa,

How is Roodof good? Will you be there. Will you bring mom and dad a blt and glssis. A doll for Grace and Gentre. I wut Pokeee Mon cars.

Love, George

Dear Santa,

How is roodolf? Well I will git my mom a jac and the box. My brudr wants poc mon crors. I want poc mon crors. Dad a box.

Love, Wade

Dear Santa,

How is Miss closs. Will you be coming. Will you bring mom and dad a ring and tolss. Mason wons lagosse. I wont a doll. and pockee mon cardss.

Love, Mollie

Dear Santa,

How is Miss Klos. Will you be herer. Will you bring mom and dad prezint. My mom wan shodod. My dad want apeloe. Cheynn want a reborn jos. Jas want a peloe. Rien want shoobood. Brisen want a peloe. I want peloe.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

How can you go ocrost the world in one night. Can you get me athing I want one thing ungroundid from my dad. Bring me and coop Sonic front tirse. Give Sade a baby doll. Give Kenzie maybe a new iphone.

Love, Paxton

Dear Santa,

Will you be com? Will you bring mom and dad cupps? I wut brbee and mkup.

Love, Willow

Dear Santa,

Do you want milk. Do you want chok lit chips. Are going to get mom a prese. Will you get dad bows. Can I have a conpanyo.

Love, Hendrix

Dear Santa,

How is roodof. Will you bring presis. Mom and Dad will be nice. Bring me and Cooper games.

Love, Brooks

BOND-ASSUMPTION

COLE

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I want a fox blaket and a sid by sid toy. I want a nrf rivl. How do the rander fli?

From, Bowen

Dear Santa,

I want a cat, bave,and a wobot. Wut is yr wife nam?

From, Sophia

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a hovrbrd, skatbd, and a tablit. How du elfs fly?

From, Sloan

Dear Santa,

I want a nrf gun and fengr bords. How do u get majik?

From, Jameson

Dear Santa,

I want a blingre and babe olive and huvre bords. How do the elvs fly?From,

Brynlee Burton

Dear Santa,

I want a USA war toys, cooking suff, and books. How do your dors not get frosin shut?

From Keenan

Dear Santa,

its me Cruz I am a big fan. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas a vr and a D day beach set.

From, Cruz

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a blakit toys and a back pak and books and a rill cat. How cold is the North poll?

From, Gracelyn

Dear Santa,

I want bay blades and fihgtit spinners. How old are you Santa? From,

Bryant

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a scooter and lol dols and three d books. How do the rander fly?

From, Eliot

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a unucorn with a egg, a pin with three sprizes. A mom and baby hejhog and a fluffy pappy. What do the reiander eat?

From Zoe

Dear Santa,

I want a backoogon and robot pets and a nuteno switch. How much elfs do you hav at the north pol? From, Romyn

Dear Santa,

I wat backoogon, and a red jragin, mastrchif ackshun figr. How do you mack toys?

From, Carson

Dear Santa,

I wut a rel pug. A rmot chtrl car and a jinrmus tramprelen prc. How cld is it in the north pl?

From Samuel

BOND-ASSUMPTION

VILLANUEVA

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

How do you make toys? i want to see santa in the morning. Will you please bring a pet chick for me. I love Santa and bring a lanky box plushy. I love santa

From Adrynn

Dear Santa,

How ar you goowing? I hop your rainderes dont exsap. can I have a adley dress? I oso want clip on ere ings. I oso want a adley gnastest Best day ever mat. I oso want a desk. I oso want a adley sweater I oso want a adley skirt I oso want a adley blanket. I oso want a adley shirt. The lasf fing I want is a winter boots. Merry christmas

From Whitley

Dear Santa,

Is roodof o ckay? I hop you are wrarm. I ples well be gid. I want lagos and and a exbox! I oso want mrcrs. I luve you.

fum Grayson

Dear Santa,

Are the reindeer dooing well? I hope you have a graet nite.will you please bring me some snow bunnys? I also want fortee LOL dolls. The last thing I want are nineteen more kittys. Mary christmass santa

Love Finley

Dear Santa,

Ra yew good? Dote let the cats ot! Can you ples bring me a cupemc (computer). I osoe wut a i fpone and a 3d pen and a sopsrcit (snap circuit) and selling mrct (smelly markers) and pink slime. Lat ing I wut billing blox. I luv you snt u.

Kara

Dear Santa,

Is roudoff nozz gloing? I hope u reed my list. Can I plees get a drtbick and a four wheeler and four my cuzin to play fortit and a xbox. The lsat is intidoswich. Merry chrismas

Love Samy

Dear Santa,

H ar the efs dowen? Ples eat yar gugees (cookies). Lil you bing me a car plez? I osl lont pezza. The last fange a escxbox.

Love you, Chance

Dear Santa,

How do you make toys? I hope you drive saff. will you bring me sumthing? A chick. I all so want a desk and a talking and walking pigy. can I allso have up to 20 and 100 numberbloks? The last thing that I want is a hamster.

Love Emme

Dear Santa,

Haw are you doowing? I hope you have a saff crismis. can I ples have a huvrbord and a bawhtsy unekorn and a new baby doll clos. I oslo wunt sumy cliponyrings. I love you Santa.

Love Scarlett

Dear Santa,

how is roodof doing? how is missis closz. can i pleas hav a hedband. can i pleas hav a chick? i oslo whunt a bicycle, marcrss, jarld plushee, cat plushee, bascitboll hoop, ipad, computer, blanket, and a bear.

I love you Santa.

Love Harlow

Dear Santa,

Wy do yor elf Leo come to my Hous? I wunt to come to you santa. will you please bring me a bird? I oso wunt a uoonikorn and a xbox and a swich and the ls thing I wunt is a moreo toy. I Love you Santa

From Emma

Dear Santa,

Where do you get your bag? I want vR headset vR controler and huvrbord. I’m makeg good choises. Thank you.

Noah

Dear Santa,

Haw do randeer fli? I hope the elvs make good toys. I want a dirtbike xbox and headset. Thank you.

Keistyn

Dear Santa,

Whiy do yaor elths cum? Plis do not let my cats alt? I want a remote sub and a cat.

Luth Liam

Dear Santa,

Wen do you cum on Christmas? I play with my toys at home. I want a brbe airplan. my buthr whonts a dinusour hotwes.

Luv Violet