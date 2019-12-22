Letters to Santa B

Baum, Decatur
Blade
First Grade
Dear Santa,
My name is Ayden. I have been good this year. I would like a ifon 7. Could you bring my graama hete pad? Thank you Santa.
Ayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason. I hav been good this year. I would like a new iscrm truck, plez and a truck. I would give you a preznt bekuz you bezrvit.
Mason
Dear Santa,
My name is Noa. I have been good this year. I want a toy poy. I will give my sister a toy cer. Please and thank you.
Noa
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella. I have been good this year. I would like a hoverbord. Could you bring my mom a necklace please? Thank you.
Bella
Dear Santa,
My name is Naraha. I have been good this year. I want a new doll please. Cold you give mom ne posh. Thank you.
Naraha
Dear Santa,
My name is Aria. I have been good this. I wat a modr scoder. I wad giv my sitdr a pat cit. Thank you.
Aria
Dear Santa,
My name is Jax. I have been good this year. I would like a nerf gun. Could you bring Cooper a Hot wel? Thank you.
Jax
Dear Santa,
My name is Raegan. I want amerce gilr doll, ice craem truk. I benn good. If you cold can you get my famli att piksher frame. Thank you and please.
Raegan
Dear Santa,
My name is Jason. I have been good this year. I gut a chan.
That you Jason
Dear Santa,
My nam is Avery. I have bin a good this yer. Santa ples giv me a marannn girl screm chuck and giv my moma ring.
Avery
Dear Santa,
My name is Cameron. I have been good this year. I would like a ifon 2. Please and thank you.
Cameron
Dear Santa,
My name is Kialeeiah. I have been good this year. I would like a new huvbrd and please giv my mom a necklace.
Kialleeiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Amir. I have been good this yar. I wuld lid to have a nrth gun and a ipad and give my siusters a brbr doll set.
Amir
Dear Santa,
My name is Kameroni. Wood like a iyrman toy, iyrman, toy for my bruthr. Thank you Santa. I bin good.
Kameroni
Dear Santa,
My name is Rayanne. I have been good. I want to give my bog a done. I want a hathugegg.
Rayanne
Dear Santa,
My name is Aveyah. I have been good this year. I would like a ipad and a ipad chardr. Can you give my dog treats?
Aveyah
Bement
Stimson
First Grade
Dear Santa,
Is Rodoph real? I wont ironman if you are real. I wish carrots for Rudoph. I want to color.
Love Elliot
Dear Santa,
Holle santa I have been good this year excepte today intrupting Mrs. Stimson today. Why do you leve caritse in your’e yrod for the rander? I love chrismas eve becos it is so fun to be rembing it is God’s birthday.
Abby
Dear Santa,
Thake you for giving me presit evreeyera. Why do you haf to go down chime? How do you have Christmas magink?
Love Tessa
Dear Santa,
Have I bin good? What do you do? Last qeshton do you like shugr cookes?
Love Liam
Dear Santa,
Why did you put tracks? What ar the elvs doing? I wud like a rel sloth.
Love Devin
Dear Santa,
Will I get presnts or not? Thank you for last years presents! Do you have over a 100 elvs? Do you want a few carots for your deer? My family loves you.
Love Audrey
Dear Santa,
Why do you wear red all over you. I almoste forgot to say I love you. I wander what you will get for my class.
Love Laurel
Dear Santa,
How mene ppeses do you giv oway? Why did you lev carots in my fres back yard? I would like a tromplen. I love you Santa.
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
I whut you to tel me if my mom has a baby boy or girl please Santa. I wut a reel cat.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
I would like a pourajr for Chismas. I have been good. Why did you set chrapse?
Love, Clark
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerf gun for Christmas. I have been very very good. Why do you wear a red shirt?
Love Oakley
Dear Santa,
I would like 5 pupys. Can you get a noo dsedsis. I would like a nuth amercing girl doll and a body amercing doll.
Love, Willa
Dear Santa,
I want a chick ples. How min presits are you giving to me. Git me some chick food and caje.
Love, Korbyn
Dear Santa,
I would watt a bobe and a bobes. Wot do you do? And I wat nou bath duks.
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
I would for pajmis, and a new cat and a new dog.
Love Neiah
Bond, Assumption
Ashley
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How are you? and how is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? I would like a new unicorn and yeti book. Santa make sure you don’t wake up the turkey or you will get pecked. Another thing I want Chrismas is a book about how to milk a mama goat.
Adilee
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs doing? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I would like 1 dog man books, a treasure x. I would also like a watch and a robo dog.
Eli
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? How are the reindeer? How has Mrs. Claus been? May I please ask for a dog man book, captain underpants book, also the lego movie 3 game. May I please ask for a captain underpants game, a stuffed animal Pikachu. Also the captain underpants collection series with the disk.
Bo
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How was your spring? I would like a doll, an American girl doll. Also I would like a German shepard. Can I also have a PS4. Can I also have a rubberband set. My favorite thing to do is play on electronics. Christmas is my favorite season.
Autumn
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa Chlaus? I would like to have a captain underpants lunch box. I would also like to have a giant Pikachu stuffed animal. I would like to have an iphone 11. I would like to have a soft maniquin. I would like to have a full collection of dogman books. I would like to have war god video game for PS4. How are the reigndeer doing? I would like to have dogman pajamas.
Blade
Dear Santa,
I want a book, a squishy slime, a baby fox stuffed animal, a real horse, a cat, a dog, a playhouse, a phone, an ipad, video games, a game room, a big house, a tent, my own bus, a car, a snow Christmas tree. How are you and all the elves, reindeer and Mrs. Clause. Make sure to eat plenty of cookies and drink lots of milk. I have been a very good girl this year.
Macie
Dear Santa,
How was your summer? How is Mrs. Claus? I want a car, a license, record player, new pair of shoes, a watch, flat screen tv, xbox, pillow, a nerf gun, paper, pencils. Books also, monopoly voice maker game, new bed. I am good at riding his bike. I beat Bo in fortnite. I like coloring, and that’s about it.
Addie
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Tenley, how was the summer? Ive been good all year. For Christmas I really want a fact book about cars or dogs. Im hopeing your able to get me the books I like. See you Christmas, many thanks. I also like doll houses.
Tenley
Dear Santa,
How was your spring? How is Mrs. Claus doing? For Christmas I would like a Barbie head to do make up on. I would also like some Barbie clothes. A Barbie big house with a pool sounds nice as well. I have been a very very good kid this year. Ifit is not too much to ask, could I also have some Barbie shoes?
Jenna
Dear Santa,
How was summer? Is Mrs. Clause ok? I wont a motorcycle, bb gun, a megaladon nerf gun, rc monster truck, rc boat fisher, ipad, new helmet, new underwear, another 4 wheeler, a raiders jersey and helmet and football pants, football cleats, mustang car, ramp for the rc car, rc combine and tractor, a really cool dirt bike, new baseball bat, a new book for my mom. I hope Mrs. Claus is being a lot of cookies for you.
Griffin
Dear Santa,
How are you? How have your reindeer been? For Christmas I would like a football action figure, a new tablet, a Dion Sanders bobble head, a Zeke Elliott bobble head, A Zeke Elliott jersey, a Dallas Cowboys football, any person’s jersey from the Vikings, a finger pointer with the Dallas Cowboys on it, Dallas Cowboys books, a Vikings player bobble head, a Steelers bobble head, football pads and helmets, tech decks, fortnite shirts, vbucks, xbox 360, and red dead redemption one and Madden 2020.
Bowen
Dear Santa,
I would like a small semi. I would like a PS4 farm game 19. I would also like a fortnite game. I want a fortnite hoodie. I hope you are doing well. Here is a fun fact about me. I can play basketball. I like to play inside on my ps4. My favorite books is Monster Trucks.
Danny
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a remote controlled combine and tractor, a toy shark and a tablet a remove controlled monster truck with a ramp for it too, a remote controlled shark, a Nintendo switch. A push combine with a grain leader and a corn header, a push grave digger, and a dirt bike too. Is the North Pole cold right now? How are the reindeer doing? I hope Mrs. Claus is doing good too.
Jacob
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? How are all your reindeer? I want my little pony under the sea castle and a intendo. Please bring me Hersheys. Am I on the good list? What is on the bad list? How’s Mrs. Claus doing? Merry Christmas.
Jessica
Dear Santa,
What do you do with the reindeer? Do you like being with Mrs. Claus? Do you have a bad list? Are you on the good list? For Christmas I would like a baby alive. I would also like a Christmas tree. My brother has one. How are you doing Santa? My brother would like an rc car and a license.
Millie
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? Please bring a nerf toy. I like to build lego toys. Merry Christmas.
Gunner
Bond, Assumption
Baker
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I like to go to school. I don’t like to do homework but I do good. I want a bat in the hat book. I want a gumball machine full of gumballs, some sparkly shoes, blue stuffed unicorn, blue sparkly earings, Netflix on my ipad, purpil dresses, unicorn stickers, lot of color markers, unicorn coloring books, slime. I will leave you some cookies.
Avery
Dear Santa,
I would like a cat in the hat book. I am good at school, I like doing my homework. For Christmas I would like a soft new flower dress, beat box toy that has a microphone so I can sing, real dog, high heel flower shoes. I will leave milk and cookies out for you on Christmas. I like Christmas.
Aubree
Dear Santa,
I’ve been working hard at school. I want new silverware for my grandma. I want a new curtin.
Bailey
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa Claus? I want a boo-it and a monster truck that can talk and drive on a track. I been working in School. Thank you. Something I want are hot wheels, 100 pieces of candy, book that I can read, jungle gym that I can slide down, tablet that I can play on at home, stuffed animal the cat and the hat.
Colton
Dear Santa,
I have been doing all my homework at school. How have you been doing Santa? For Christmas I want a unicorn that flies when you press it. I also want a fake purple snake. By the way I have been good all year.
Layne
Dear Santa,
I have been working really hard on Smarty Ants. Elsa driving motorcycle, JoJo bows, Barbie car, Barbie house, fishing pole, new winter coat, Lol dolls, bike, coloring book and ipad
Bayler
Dear Santa,
How are you? Just a reminder I have cats Gary and Rose and sometimes she bites. This Christmas I want printing camera, lol dolls, hair chalk, new shoes, buzzy bots, black chalk, fly guy books, new clothes, hair clips, coloring bag, stuffed animal horse. Get mom some slime.
Lauren
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I work hard at school and have a dog. Lololy, drone, books, hot wheels cars, rc cars, legos, headphones.
Cooper
Dear Santa,
In school I have been doing good on my homework. How have you been? For Christmas I want a new doll house, a d barbies to go with it. I also want a notebook to draw in, a gumball machine, a new toy box, Frozen 2 the movie, new toys, new books with a bookshelf, a tablet, a bracelet, baby dolls.
Danika
Dear Santa,
I work hard on my homework. For Christmas I want a ninja turtle race car, dinosaur lego set, cat in the hat book, toy tractor, book because I love reading. Sight word are my favorite. I also want a cat boy tablet.
Brantley
Dear Santa, I work really hard at school. How are you and Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I have always wanted more lol dolls and a camper to go with them. I would also like orbeez. Also some spray paint. Thank you.
Reagan
Dear Santa,
How are you? Look out for my dog when you come in. This Christmas I want small monster trucks, all the avenger movies, Avenger action figures, 100 lego blocks, chocolate candy in my stocking, black chalk, Zoom book, sketchers, new clothes, Clifford books, avenger chalk, John Deer rocking chair, and a gift for mom and dad.
Caleb
Dear Santa,
I want a blue bike, bows, lol surprise, new sister (Lyndi), crayons, markers, a white bunny, dolls, toy pony, and my third piercing. That is all I want. Thank you Santa.
Talyah
Bond, Assumption
Berner
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last year’s presents. This year I want a PS4 to play fortnite. I would also like a ninja. I hope you have a good day. I like McDonald’s, what about you? Have a good Christmas.
Maddox
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want a Barbie doll, doll house, clothes for Barbie, tablet, Barbie shoes, Barbie books, Barbie jewelry. Santa I want you to know that you are my best friend. I will give you 5 chocolate chip cookies.
Samantha
Dear Santa,
I like reindeer, Santa, elves, Christmas trees, presents, unicorn, dinosaur, Christmas blankets, hats and games. Songs – Rudolph, Jingle Bells, Circle. I have four sisters, Kenz, Kya Riley, Bristle.
Kaysen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a bean bag, a big diamond necklace, dinosaur, barbies. I like you cause you bring me presents every year.
Fallon
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really really good this year. This Christmas I want a set of tools with a saw that goes around, a screwdriver and a toy electricity tool, toy gloves, toy mask and a box that looks like wood. I would also like a big guitar. I will make sure to leave out some cookies and milk for you.
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I helped with my brother. I want Polly pocket, dresses, books, stuffed animals, bookmarks, baby dolls, Barbies, super hero Barbie doll Christmas hats, soccer ball, Barbie movies, shoes, boots, bows, stickers, piggy bank, Barbie clothes, baby doll clothes, sweatshirts, pack of pencils, coloring books, colored markers, guitar. When is your birthday? How are your reindeer? I will be leaving you chocolate chip cookies.
Sophia
Dear Santa,
What is happening up at the North Pole? I like your reindeers cuz I like deer’s. I want for Christmas a little toy like Sam I Am, toys that are like Barbies, more Barbie coloring books and cayons, Christmas DAVD player Sofia, little smurfs from smurf movie, movie. I will make you a Christmas cake or cookies. I would love some headphones and a movie about BFF’s.
Tatum
Dear Santa,
My eyes changed colors. My hair is pretty. For Christmas I want toy car track. New doll house, diary. I like your hat and rainder. I will leave you some Gringer cookies and Santa cookies and rainder cookies. Presant cookies and a small cup but a big glass.
Evynn
Dear Santa,
A training bow and arrow, playstation, xbox 1, xbox 360. I like to play fortnite. I like your elfs. I like it when you bring me presents. I want a new bike, a new phone, a new bed, a new beebee gun, GTA 5. I like Rudof the red nose reindeer. My favorit Christmas song is jingle bells. I like Rudolph kuz he has a big red nose. I will be really happy if I get a playstation or xbox.
Brayden
Dear Santa,
How is Rudoff. I want coloring book, crayons, new snakes, new clothes, new boots, more blankets, more tiny fans, more paw patrol stickers, paw patrol toys. I want some tiny for my dog Dixie. I want to give her Grinch sweatpants, crown for Jackie, for my dog Deisol I want to get her a new food bowl. I am going to give you cookies, pie, bike, a new bow for hair, new hair ties and a new doggie, more dogs.
Nicole
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year and excited for Christmas. I would like a kid golf cart that can ride in the grass. Also little dog that is real, a bouncy cat and the hat ball. I will be leaving you cookies and milk.
Evelyn
Dear Santa,
I like presents. I’ve been behave, I sleep when you come. I want a race car river. I also want some new hot wheels and a big motorcycle. I want you to get me a huge school bus that is red. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Emmett
Dear Santa,
I have been really good. I want real makeup just like my mommy. I also want bows for my hair, real ipad. My mom said no but I wanna ask you. I want a girl cat cux I have 2 boys and I want a girl one. I am gonna name it Lucy. I want a toy Santa cus its almost Christmas and I want to remember you. I am gonna make sure my mom gets you brownies and milk. Don’t forget Elsa costume and playdoe.
Zoey
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I want a phone, race car, a spiderman gun, clipboard to write more letters and a Christmas tree to put the presents under. Thank you.
Ryker
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn, a moving horse, flip flops, a tractor, tweezers to fix cars, pink bubbles and a baby pig with a leash.
Scarlet
Bond, Assumption
Collins
First Grade
Dear Santa,
I love you, you are the best. Can I please have a lol surprise doll for Christmas? I also want an American girl doll. I want s tuff animal. I want a pet cat. I want some Christmas clothes. And I want a big coloring set. And I want a Christmas Santa stuffy. I want some new books. How are you doing? I hope you are doing great. You are so good to everyone.
Harlow
Dear Santa,
I would like a crossbow, a knife, tiny knife. I killed a deer recently. A chapter book, another machete, another crossbow, another little knife. A big dog for hunting.
John
Dear Santa,
I want a play dog, a play plant, a snowman snow globe, a Santa toy, a toy Christmas tree, a book, a cute baby doll, a new tablet, a iphone 11, stickers, and a laptop. How are the reindeer and I am going to give them carrots if I ever get to meet them. How are the levers? They make me so happy. I love you Santa.
Esme
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa Claus? I would like to have a goalie set, a drone, a laptop, a soccer ball, a goat, a new bunk bed. Do you like milk? I love your reindeer. I would like a book from you, go cart, black yorkee, crossbow, cat, hockeystick. Would you like cookies? Thank you
Hudson
Dear Santa,
I want a toy car, jordan shoes, hoverboard, some playdoe, garbage run toy, tablet, a slappy sticky hand, a grandpa boy, iphone, new bike with shiny pegs, boots for rain, some carrots, bag, wallet and some money to put in that wallet, button up shirt so I look nice.
Jaytee
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a boat and a drone and a remote control car. I also would like Mario party 8 and a go-cart. I would like a cat as well. I will leave you a present and cookies. I have been good this year.
Evan
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? I hope she is well. What do you do over the spring? I got a new niece. Her name is Mia. For Christmas I want a couple of pets. I would like also like a new toy for my dog, Bailey. I would like a bag for my room. A new computer for my sister. I really, really enjoy math.
Aurora
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have learned to read better by better by second. For Christmas I have made a list for you. I hope you enjoy the cookies for Christmas. You might have not noticed but I have a gingerbread girl I colored. For Christmas I would like a ultimate chemistry lab. I would also like more slime and some Harry Potter stuff.
Jolie
Dear Santa,
How as the summer up at the North Pole? I want a stuffed animal reindeer. Why is the North Pole so cold up there? Why do you live up there if so cold? Also I want a lego dragon, a little pink horce. How is it like up there? Is it fun? Where do you go first? I would also like dollars. On Christmas Eve we are leaving you cookies and carrots. The carots ar for the reinder.
Ruby
Dear Santa,
Do reindeer like candy canes? How are you going? Also what is your favorite color? For Christmas I would like some barbies, some lol dolls and I want some new books for my library in my room. I would also like some lego. I also want to know if you will still bring me presents even tho I’ll be in Florida. I would also like some shoes.
Gauge
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer going? I want an international combine on tracks, an orange tractor, a big toy John Deer with four wheel drive, a big 3-point planter, 3-point hitch planter and an auger wagon, a remote control excavator and a john Deer logo poster, Claas lexion combine book. Is Mrs. Claus doing good? How are the elves doing? I keep trying at school. I am handing out Christmas trees on paper t people I know.
Colt
Dear Santa,
How is everything going up at the North Pole? This Christmas I would like the biggest nerf blaster in the whole world. I would also like a hockey set, also a jolt nerf blaster and a wallet.
Hunter
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? Guess what I have already put up my Chrismas decorations. This year I would like lol dolls any kind, books, notebook, scented markers, scened colored pencils, PeeWee and plush books.
Kyrie
Dear Santa,
I learned to read. How have you been? I would like chapter books (2,000 books). I want a whole library. Can you also get me an iphone 6? I want to adopt Elizabeth also. I want an American flag. I also want a scooter. I want 2 onesies. I want a cool library chair.
Nolan
Dear Santa,
How was your summer? Do you know how to read? How are the elves doing? I’ve been a good girl this year. I only want a few things for Christmas, lol chalet, Barbie dolls, a robot dog, new boots, some little owl tiaras, new jeans, and everyone in my family to be happy. We will be leaving you some milk and cookies also maybe some candy.
Lauren
Dear Santa,
I love the presents you give me. Are you having a good time too? I hope so. For Christmas I would like to have a styling kit, make up kit, biscuit book, type of mermaid tail I can wear. I will be leaving milk and cookies out for you on Christmas Eve.
Nadia
Dear Santa,
How has it been up there? I want a crossbow, the biggest nerf gun, a mini gun toy, toy machine gun. Just about every toy gun. I want v-bucks and about every toy knife and glue. How long is it till you get here?
Cash
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am feeling good for Christmas. This year I’ve learned the hardest site word. It was today. For Christmas I want a camera, hover board, a shift with suns all over it and a live size doll. This Christmas is going to be my favorite Christmas. Hope you have a good holiday.
Skylar
Bond, Assumption
Lamb
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are your reindeers? Im doing good in school. For Christmas I want a hoverboard, baby alive doll, some jojo siwa headphones, also I would like some cool make up for my dad’s house. I was was also wondering how are your elves and how is Mrs. Claus doing.
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
Hello, how are you doing today? What I want for Christmas is a new LOL. I hope your Christmas is will be as good as mines. Another thing that I would like is more Barbie dolls. I want a toy bat as well. A big turkey would be nice. Merry Christmas,
Caitlin
Dear Santa,
I’ve been doing really good in school. I want a dog. I want a bobby dress. I love Santa. I want a new car. I want a ken doll.
Kylee
Dear Santa,
I want to sew anything sewing machine, a baby doll, a real make up set for Blair-4. I am going to leave Santa pink cookies I love Christmas.
Bryuna
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you that I’m going good in school. Ryan’s treasure boxes, race car. 5 pieces of candy, Ryan world mystery slime, Ryan’s world watch. I’m going to leave a bunch of cookies and a glass of milk. I also want a new shirt.
Harper
Dear Santa,
I have been good in class. Hoverboard, Neitendo, xbox, nerf guns, baby bother from my mommy, Disney world, creepy movie it, Gracie for Christmas, alligator, bike, phone, bunny.
Max
Dear Santa,
How was your summer, Is Mrs. Claise ok? I want every game in the whole world, toilet paper gun, lawn mower, x-box, rc boat, rc puppy dog, horse.
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I think its funny how you eat so many cookies in one night. So I hope you get this letter. I would like some Barbie dolls, a new dinosaur costume, scechers, sun dresses, new sled, lots of colorful markers and paper, purple nail polish, new ipad, sparkaly head phones, domanos, candy land game. Thank you for all you do.
Novuh
Dear Santa,
I wonder what it’s like up there? I would really like a new tablet because I don’t have one. I also want a Barbie, toy Santa action figure, fake flower, toy garbage truck, reindeer. I also want to see you when I’m sleep. I will leave cookies and milk for you.
Skyler
Dear Santa,
How is everything at the north pole? How are the reindeer? My favorite is Blitzen. I would like a robot dog, train, slime, Captain America, a Christmas tree book, a book show, a book about santa, the show boy.
Remi
Dear Santa,
What have you been doing? I have been good all year. For Christmas I want a big Barbie camper, Barbie house, Elsa and Anna book, puppy puppet, stuffed unicorn, dresses and shoes, fake cactus. I want to give you a big hug.
Seeley
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Mrs. Clause doing? How is the reindeer doing? I want a dinosaur, big fire struck that has a ladder that goes up and sprays water, red tractors, fire house, lego, black dog, computer, lego fire house, books, shoes. I will leave you cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
Easton
Dear Santa,
How has your day been? Mine’s been good. I would like a swimming pool for me and my brother, a skateboard to do flips.
Dominic
Bond, Assumption
Seitz
First Grade
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie dream house, some shopkins, some pokemon cards, some lols, mario kart 7 for the Nintendo switch, barbies for my dream house, slime, new coloring stuff like colored pencils and a Rudolph that sings songs, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer movie, Rudolph blanket, few Santa Claus books. Are you doing good up in the North Pole, Santa?
Kaylee
Dear Santa,
I like my family and I am very excited for Christmas. I want a big toy bunny with a tow tie, a lot of lol dolls, unicorn shirt and Elsa shoes. I want him to know I’m gonna give some cookies and milk. I want Santa to know I love him.
Payton
Dear Santa,
I want a very big Elsa doll, a big squisy, shopkinz, a big Barbie dreamhouse, a play kitchen with food, a big unicorn stuffed animal, a mermaid Barbie, a Pikachu that does what I say, fingerling kangaroo, a necklace that has a dolphin. Also how are Mrs. Clause and the reindeer? I have been a very good girl this year. Make sure to have a few cookies.
Gracie
Dear Santa,
I want an electric dirt bike, batman playhouse. I have been very good this year. Nintendo charger, scooter, headphones. How are you Santa? How are the reindeer? My favorite reindeer is Donner. I want TT chapter 2, mini trampoline. How is Mrs. Clause? I hope she is baking a lot of cookies for you. I walso want IT Chapter 2 the game and finally an amazon tablet.
Liam
Dear Santa,
I want a treadmile dog and a dirt bike. How are your reindeer? I hope you enjoy your milk and cookies. I would also like hover shoes, hoverboard and gum.
Grady
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like an rc car cuz my brother has one. I would like another xbox controller cuz I want two. I would like a pug because they have cute faces. I would like Call of Duty black ops 4 for my xbox1. I want you to know that I will leave you cookies and milk.
Liam
Dear Santa,
I want a four wheeler, a robot, a football jersey, shoes, a belt with a belt buckle, hot wheels, a 20 gage shotgun, iphone 6, $100 casey’s gift card, PS5, bouncy house, nerf guns, hoodies, a dog, a kitten, socks and underwear, shirts and pants. How are you magic Santa and how do you make raindeer. I like your sleigh. How many elves do you have?
Luke
Dear Santa,
Blue bone dinosaur, DS game super Mario deluxe, Sponge Bob movies, new gray and yellow nitendo controllers, couple of hot wheel cars, super ultimate garage, new gary spongebob buddy, ninjago lego set, Mario bowser castle, big Lego set, lego castle set, lego ninjago video game, different imagine dragons disc, new pokemon cards, every evelotion set, pillow with sponge bob on it, a new plan for his mom. How are the raindeer doing?
Jayden
Dear Santa,
I’ve been very good. Can I have JoJO and clothes, barbies, hot wheels, stuffed animals, blankets, books, hatchamails, bouncey house JoJo, dream house, more shoes size 2, food set, puppy dog pals, coloring books, shopkins, elf toys, play store, chair. How many elf’s do you have? How many deer do you have? I have been helping my mom decorate for Christmas. JoJo barbies, new elsa toys.
Paisley
Dear Santa,
I know how to read now. I would like a four wheeler and a fishing pole, football, baseball glove, green bike. I have been a very good boy this year. I play basketball and like going swimming. November is my favorite month.
Mason
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want an ipad, lol hair surprise, high heels, a Barbie doll, JoJo sew a hair bows, blue heart earrings, Barbie dream house, new boots, unicorn stuffed animal, baby dolls, big egg, hatchamals, elsa Barbie doll, wonder women and super girl Barbie dolls, the flash and superman Barbie doll. Why is Rudolph’s nose so bright? I love you Santa and Mrs. Clause. I am going to leave you chocolate chip cookies.
Taylor
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want drone, Nintendo light color, xbox controller, xbox gift card. How is Mrs. Clause? How are your reigndeer? Rudolph is my favorite reindeer. I want an RC race car.
Gavin
Dear Santa,
Godzilla (Nintendo switch game), splatoon, jumanji, arms ( all of those are Nintendo switch games), Iron man helmet, Pokeman ball, infinity gauntlet, another set of Nintendo switch controllers, ultra reality (VR headset), iron man infinity gauntlet, Rad robit, collosal crash hot wheels set, sonic Mario (vide game) wrestling game for xbox 360, melee roof for xbox 360, decenders for computer and a computer. How are you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer doing?
Merritt
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a new doll,a new coloring book, a brand new xbox, bouncy house just like my brother. Do you play with your reindeer? Are you friends with the elves and are they nice? I have been so so good this year. I started first grade this year and I love it. I hope your year has been good.
Bella
Dear Santa,
This year I have been really good. This year I also started first grade and I have been doing so good. I have a quick question, how are all the reigndeer? For Christmas I want a Barbie dream house, some new books, new Barbie dolls, stuffed animals, baby doll clothes. I am sure you know what all else I want.
Karly
Dear Santa,
I want lol dolls, a cute hat and gloves, some dress up clothing, some Barbie dolls, a pair of new shoes, some candy, the Barbie rescue set, some makeup, an ipad for Christmas. How is it at the North Pole Santa? I hope you have a good Christmas.
Addy
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4, nitendo switch, hoverboard, nerf gun, bouncy house, xbox1, gift card that says ten on it, shoes, tv, pellet sun, air soft gun, ipad, 20,000 legs, 2000 pokomon cards, dirt bike, computer, 2000 cookies. I might give you cookies and milk. I like Blitson, Blanket, new football with plays on it.
Kruz