Letters to Santa B

Aurora

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have learned to read better by better by second. For Christmas I have made a list for you. I hope you enjoy the cookies for Christmas. You might have not noticed but I have a gingerbread girl I colored. For Christmas I would like a ultimate chemistry lab. I would also like more slime and some Harry Potter stuff.

Jolie

Dear Santa,

How as the summer up at the North Pole? I want a stuffed animal reindeer. Why is the North Pole so cold up there? Why do you live up there if so cold? Also I want a lego dragon, a little pink horce. How is it like up there? Is it fun? Where do you go first? I would also like dollars. On Christmas Eve we are leaving you cookies and carrots. The carots ar for the reinder.

Ruby

Dear Santa,

Do reindeer like candy canes? How are you going? Also what is your favorite color? For Christmas I would like some barbies, some lol dolls and I want some new books for my library in my room. I would also like some lego. I also want to know if you will still bring me presents even tho I’ll be in Florida. I would also like some shoes.

Gauge