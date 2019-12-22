Letters to Santa C

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like two things. The first one is a Lightning McQueen car from the movie Cars. The last thing I want is a new puppy. The puppy would be for me and my baby brother. Thank you Santa! I love you!

Love, Isaac

Dear Santa,

I want cars for Christmas. Five cars for Christmas. Thank you Santa!

Love, Jarren

Dear Santa,

This time for Christmas I would like a new battery for my RC car. I would also like a rock crawler RC car to drive with my other RC car from last year. I like the color orange Santa. I hope to see you soon.

Love, Broden

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a Barbie dream house? I want a new Barbie to go in it too. I like to play with Barbie all the time. I want lots of scrunchie hair ties this year too. I like to wear them in my hair.

Love, Evelynn

Dear Santa,