Letters to Santa C

Cerro Gordo
Bone
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I really would like a green toy truck for Christmas. I also want a car that is the color golden. Oh and a toy rocket ship to fly all around please. I can’t wait for Christmas time.
Love, Titan
Dear Santa,
This year I want a horse toy from Target. I want a sun hat for next summer. I miss you Santa.
Love, Bailey
Dear Santa,
I like five cars. I want slime, five of the slimes. I like you Santa. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa! I want a Power Wheel monster truck for Christmas this year. I want an RC car too and if you could please make it a gold one. Please stop by my house this year.
Love, Dylan
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a Cabbage Patch baby doll. I would like some clothes for my baby doll please. Please stop by my house because I will have milk and cookies out for you there. Love you Santa!
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like two things. The first one is a Lightning McQueen car from the movie Cars. The last thing I want is a new puppy. The puppy would be for me and my baby brother. Thank you Santa! I love you!
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
I want cars for Christmas. Five cars for Christmas. Thank you Santa!
Love, Jarren
Dear Santa,
This time for Christmas I would like a new battery for my RC car. I would also like a rock crawler RC car to drive with my other RC car from last year. I like the color orange Santa. I hope to see you soon.
Love, Broden
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a Barbie dream house? I want a new Barbie to go in it too. I like to play with Barbie all the time. I want lots of scrunchie hair ties this year too. I like to wear them in my hair.
Love, Evelynn
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Dream House, a Yo-Yo, and a book for Christmas. I hope you have a happy Christmas time with your family like me. Love you lots Santa!
Love, Lynnlie
Dear Santa,
I would like Minecraft Legos and markers for Christmas. I like to build Minecraft towers with Legos. I think it is fun to do. I want to use my new markers to color and draw pictures of superheroes.
Love, Joshua
Dear Santa,
For Christmas if I could please get Hot Wheel City that connects to other cities. I also want to get some Minecraft stuffies to sleep with. I have been really good this year and should be on the nice list.
Love, Milo
Dear Santa,
Can I have a dirt race track and a monster truck with a remote to drive it. I want Kinetic Sand too. I live in La Place, Illinois. Please stop by my house at Christmas time.
Love, Brig (Scott)
Dear Santa,
This year I would like some Paw Patrol characters, some markers, and new pencil for school. I love to watch Paw Patrol on TV. I love to color with markers and need new ones. I have been very, very, very good this year Santa. I miss you Santa. Please come to my house on Christmas night.
Love, Emerson
Dear Santa,
Can I have an LOL doll for Christmas this time? LOL dolls are a lot of fun! I like all of the LOL stuff you can get at the store. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a squishy toy to play with. I want an LOL doll too for Christmas. I hope everyone at the North Pole has good dreams and a Merry Christmas!
Love, Audrina
Dear Santa,
I want Minecraft Legos, a Spiderman stuffie, Fortnite Legos, and robot toy. I like to play with toys a lot. Please bring me these toys Santa.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I would like three things for Christmas this year. I want a new dog for Christmas. Any dog will do. I love dogs. I want slime too. I like rainbow slime. Slime is fun. I also want squishy toys. Squishy toys are fun to play with too. Thank you Santa.
Love, Hennley
Dear Santa,
I would like slime, anything LOL, and two squishy toys. Please stop by my house and bring my sisters some toys too. Happy holidays and merry Christmas Santa. I love you!
Love, Makenzie
Cerro Gordo
Cearlock
First Grade
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want lol dolls. I want a doll hoos. I want a easu doll. I want anna doll.
Love Tinsley
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I want a lol doll and a elf on a shelf.
Love Mia
Dear Santa,
Are the elfs working hard? I want a lol. I want a barbee dol. I want sam close.
Love Kendall
Dear Santa,
Do you like choklet? Can I have a bacoogon please? Can I have the moovee angee birds please? Can I have tonee slarks but in legos pease?
From Reed
Dear Santa,
You are nice. I want Pokemon. I want legos. I want stufing for a projets.
Love Josh
Dear Santa,
You are the best Santa. I would like a viline. I would like a macupe set.
Rylyn
Dear Santa,
I like you. I want an lol doll. A hot wheel car, and doll. I want a book for me. A vampring book.
Love Bella
Dear Santa,
I lik you. I want a lol. I want a prins set. I want a toy comepoods.
Lillie
Dear Santa,
You are nise. I wunt a unicone. I want a lol dol. I wunt shoes. I wunt a tablit. I wunt a book. I want a elsue.
Isabella
Dear Santa,
I like your randear. I want a lol. I want a rabit. I want a hors.
Love Sylvie
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer doing? I want a blinger please. I want a babby doll. I want a chaptr book.
Amy
Dear Santa,
I hope your efs are wrking hrde. Can you plez git me a irgim? Can you ples git me some bathbomb.
Cooper
Dear Santa,
I like it win you giv us presants. I wont a big toy kitchen and a drtgun.
Zeke
Dear Santa,
Hou are your ranedeer? Santa I wood like a lol dolls for krismus. Santa I wood also like a jojoe slime kit.
Emma
Dear Santa,
Houw are the ranedeer? Mae I have a lol. I also want sum joorlee.
Love Aranbeth
Dear Santa,
I want snow boots. I want a robet ship. I want sum legos. How is Rudof?
Braydon
Dear Santa,
I wuld like to mak a presit fer you. I wot a babefe bune. I wot a babpecittin. I wot a babpepupe.
Rayven
Dear Santa,
How is the elf? I wut a billbot and a little bot.
Deacon
Cerro Gordo
Durbin
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I always love all the presents you bring me. This year I want the American Girl doll named Kit. Please bring me a camera. I also really like tinsel. Please bring my sister a turtle. Thanks!
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa,
I will leave cookies and milk out for you. Please bring me a Barbie Dream House. I also want a bike and a trampoline. Please bring my baby brother a swing and my sister an LOL doll. Thank you!
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a toy train. Also, bring a barn, farm animals, and tractors. I will have carrots for your reindeer. Thank you!
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
I will set some cookies and milk out for you. I would like Mario toys. I also want some Mario video games. Please bring Jackson some PJ Mask toys. Thanks!
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer! I would like a truck. I also want Thomas, Gordon, Percy, and James trains. Also, please bring me a Blaze monster truck with a remote control. That is all. Thank you!
Love, Ryker
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I love you, Santa! Please bring me an American Girl doll and an American Girl doll dog. Also, I would like 2 Barbie dolls, one with a cat and one with a dog. I would also like a JoJo doll and LOL dolls. Thanks!
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I will leave you cookies and milk. Also, I will leave your reindeer crackers. Please bring me LOL dolls, Barbie dolls, Shopkins, and Elsa & Anna shirts. Please bring Isaac more tractors. Thank you!
Love, Addi
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Jaxon and I are going to have a Nerf play room. Please bring me some Nerf guns. Also, please bring me some trucks and Jaxon some science stuff. I will leave some milk and cookies for you. Thanks!
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer! Please bring me a toy choo choo train. Also, bring me some Gears like Mrs. Durbin has in our classroom. Also, please bring me Mr. Potato Head. Last, I would like Candyland. Thanks!
Love, Izaak
Dear Santa,
I will leave you some cookies and milk. Please bring me five LOL dolls. I would also like big Legos. Please bring my sister some toys for her to play with and tractors for my brother. Thank you!
Love, Payton
Dear Santa,
I like seeing you in the Christmas Parade! This year I want a combine, tractor, and hippopotamus. For my big brother I would like a football jersey and for my little brother I would like a Hulk toy. Please bring my mom flowers. Thanks!
Love, Ryan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Please bring me a real live turtle and a Power Wheels Army tank. Also, I would like some Avengers toys. Thank you!
Love, Jase
Dear Santa,
Please bring me an American Girl doll and an LOL doll. Also, I would like an American Girl doll cat and a van. I hope you like your milk and cookies! Thanks!
Love, Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
I would really like it if I could ride on your reindeer. I would also like a Christmas tree in my room. Please bring me a Barbie and a carriage. Thank you!
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
Please bring me some Paw Patrol toys. Also, I would like some big trucks to play with. Thank you!
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I will leave some cookies out for you. Please bring me some Mario toys. I need Mario and Roy Koopa. I would also like some games. Thanks!
Love, Ryker
Cerro Gordo
Isaac
AM Pre-K
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? I want another toy monkey and a robot.
Love Caitlyn
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie kitchen and playdough. I also want Christmas lights to hang up by my bed. I like you Santa. Is it cold at the North Pole?
Your friend, Hadley
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I love my friends. I want a new chainsaw because my toy chainsaw will not turn on.j
Your friend, Jasper
Dear Santa,
I love your presents. I like visiting you. I want a pet puppy and a pet cat for Christmas.
Love Sterling
Dear Santa,
I want doctor toys. I love you.
Willow
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilly. Will you bring cookies to me? I want a Christmas tree from Santa.
Your friend, Lilly
Dear Santa,
Hi. How do you keep your reindeer alive? How do you feed your reindeer without making them sick? I need clothes and shoes for Christmas. I want a blue little bitty playhouse that can go in my house.
Love Madilynn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for Christmas. I want ukulele and sleepers for Christmas.
Love Savanna
Dear Santa,
Will you play with me? I want a buzz lightyear robot and Batman. I also want a ryan toy.
Your friend, Dylan
Dear Santa,
I want a vacuum, Ryan toy and Mickey Mouse toys. I also want a piggy bank.
Your friend, Daniel
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I want a hyena and an ostrich for Christmas.
Your friend, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I want spiderman toys.
Brian
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? How is Rudolph? I want a play kitchen. Please bring a blue puppy for my sister Ellie. Please can you give my mom lipstick and a screwdriver for my dad.
Your friend, Camille
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I love Rudolphs friends. I want a robo-dog puppy and a real doll. I also want Lyla the magical unicorn dog.
Love Ellie
Dear Santa,
Please bring Christmas lights for my tree and I want a box to open, like a car and a truck.
Your friend, Jayce
Dear Santa,
I love you. Please bring me a real pony. I also want a baby go-bye with a high chair.
Your friend, Audrey
Dear Santa,
Are the elves working hard? I want a sword with a handle and Lightning McQueen cars.
Love Kolten
Cerro Gordo
Isaac
PM Pre-K
Dear Santa,
Have a great day! Can I go to your house? I want monster trucks for Christmas.
Your friend, Skylar
Dear Santa,
I like Christmas because after Christmas is my birthday. I want to have a play date with a real life fox for Christmas. My favorite animal is foxes and giraffes.
Love Parker
Dear Santa,
Reindeer eat carrots. Do you give presents to everyone. I want a Christmas tree.
Your friend, Elsie
Dear Santa,
I want a new walking cat, a play toy one with a leash. I want a new dress with buttons.
Love Adalynn
Dear Santa,
I want a PJ Mask car. I want a new Woody doll.
Your friend, Daniel
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I want a princess dress and makeup for Christmas. I want a lot of toys.
Your friend, Paislee
Dear Santa,
I really want you to get me a Godzilla toy I really want somebody to play with me and my Godzilla toy. Skylar will play with me and my toys. I really wish I could see you. I really love you.
Nolan
Dear Santa,
I want an Elsa castle and the twins and a mighty pups car.
Your friend Ariah
Dear Santa,
Will you get me some Paw Patrol stuff? Will you get me my own Mighty pup car? Will you get me a little castle I can play with in my room?
Your friend, Taylor
Dear Santa,
I miss you. I want a tree for the whole week. I want to stay at my mom’s for a long time. I hope you give me presents. I want gumball machine. I always miss you for the whole week and every day.
Love Emmarie
Dear Santa,
I want housekeeping for Christmas.
Love Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I want a lol doll. I want Little Pet Shop with a rainbow kitten.
Love Taylor
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my car. I want toys for Christmas.
Your friend, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I want a bike for Christmas. I want make up.j
Your friend, Fiona
Dear Santa,
I want you to come to my house.
Oakley
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me presents.
Love Kenadie
Dear Santa,
I love you. I hope I see you again. I want to go to the North Pole. I want more Legos.
RJ
Dear Santa,
I want a helmet with black spikes. It is a rock ‘n roll one with a Mohawk. I want a red bike with pedals. My mom wants me to get one. I want a rc car. I want it to be a blue car with white stripes.
Your friend, Waylon
Dear Santa,
Happy deer! I want a bike with training wheels.
Cooper
Cerro Gordo
Martina
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How are you and the rander? I want toy LOL ples. Santa I love you Santa.
Love Alice
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are yoo. How is roofof. I lic his nose. I wut a plush.
Love Emma
Dear Santa,
Dear santa how are you? Can you geve mey a new fone?
Oakleigh
Dear Santa,
Hw r u? I want a litl shrt for my dol.
Love Hailee
Dear Santa,
How do yoow fly? Ples giv me shoos and a tablet.
Love Mia
Dear Santa,
How is your raindear. Can I ples have a givecrd. Can I ples have a lols. Can I ples have a tabit.
Love Karla
Dear Santa,
I love you santa. I wunt a lol. I wunt a baby dog.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. I want a fire truck.
Love Russ
Dear Santa,
I love your radeers and I like your beed and mis is clos. Can I plees have a babe roze?
Love Lilly
Dear Santa,
How are you and the randeer. I want a new bike.
Love, Malakye
Dear Santa,
How is roodph. Is he good or is he bad? I want a batman rollerskates plese and I wand a batman costom plese with a batman mask plese.
Love Cooper
Dear Santa,
How are you the best yer is krismis bekus you get to spet time with your famile. Pleese can I have ten shoos.
Love Teagyn
Dear Santa,
I like you and your crue. I hope Mrs. Santa never gets sik. I plees want a dragen lego set, a big wun.
Love. Noah
Dear Santa,
I hop you r ok. I like you. Plees wood you get me a art set.
Love, Ryelee
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. Please bring me a tiny robot.
Love, Blaise
Dear Santa,
Are you hape? Can I ples get a tablet. I nevr nuwe you cod work so I wud help you with the houses.
Love Wes
Dear Santa,
How are u. I want toys.
Love Camden