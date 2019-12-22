Letters to Santa C
Letters to Santa C

Cerro Gordo

Bone

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I really would like a green toy truck for Christmas.  I also want a car that is the color golden.  Oh and a toy rocket ship to fly all around please.  I can’t wait for Christmas time.

Love, Titan

Dear Santa,

This year I want a horse toy from Target.  I want a sun hat for next summer.  I miss you Santa.

Love, Bailey

Dear Santa,

I like five cars.  I want slime, five of the slimes.  I like you Santa.  Merry Christmas!

Love, Jayden

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa!  I want a Power Wheel monster truck for Christmas this year.  I want an RC car too and if you could please make it a gold one.  Please stop by my house this year.

Love, Dylan

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a Cabbage Patch baby doll. I would like some clothes for my baby doll please.  Please stop by my house because I will have milk and cookies out for you there. Love you Santa!

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like two things.  The first one is a Lightning McQueen car from the movie Cars.  The last thing I want is a new puppy.  The puppy would be for me and my baby brother.  Thank you Santa!  I love you! 

Love, Isaac

Dear Santa,

I want cars for Christmas.  Five cars for Christmas. Thank you Santa!

Love, Jarren

Dear Santa,

This time for Christmas I would like a new battery for my RC car.  I would also like a rock crawler RC car to drive with my other RC car from last year.  I like the color orange Santa.  I hope to see you soon.  

Love, Broden

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a Barbie dream house?  I want a new Barbie to go in it too.  I like to play with Barbie all the time.  I want lots of scrunchie hair ties this year too.  I like to wear them in my hair.  

Love, Evelynn

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie Dream House, a Yo-Yo, and a book for Christmas.  I hope you have a happy Christmas time with your family like me.  Love you lots Santa!

Love, Lynnlie

Dear Santa,

I would like Minecraft Legos and markers for Christmas.  I like to build Minecraft towers with Legos.  I think it is fun to do.  I want to use my new markers to color and draw pictures of superheroes.

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

For Christmas if I could please get Hot Wheel City that connects to other cities.  I also want to get some Minecraft stuffies to sleep with.  I have been really good this year and should be on the nice list.

Love, Milo

Dear Santa,

Can I have a dirt race track and a monster truck with a remote to drive it.  I want Kinetic Sand too.  I live in La Place, Illinois.  Please stop by my house at Christmas time.

Love, Brig (Scott)

Dear Santa,

This year I would like some Paw Patrol characters, some markers, and new pencil for school.  I love to watch Paw Patrol on TV.  I love to color with markers and need new ones.  I have been very, very, very good this year Santa.  I miss you Santa.  Please come to my house on Christmas night. 

Love, Emerson

Dear Santa,

Can I have an LOL doll for Christmas this time?  LOL dolls are a lot of fun!  I like all of the LOL stuff you can get at the store.  Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Aaliyah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a squishy toy to play with.  I want an LOL doll too for Christmas.  I hope everyone at the North Pole has good dreams and a Merry Christmas!

Love, Audrina

Dear Santa,

I want Minecraft Legos, a Spiderman stuffie, Fortnite Legos, and robot toy.  I like to play with toys a lot.  Please bring me these toys Santa.  

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

I would like three things for Christmas this year.  I want a new dog for Christmas.  Any dog will do.  I love dogs.  I want slime too.  I like rainbow slime.  Slime is fun.  I also want squishy toys.  Squishy toys are fun to play with too.  Thank you Santa. 

Love, Hennley

Dear Santa,

I would like slime, anything LOL, and two squishy toys.  Please stop by my house and bring my sisters some toys too. Happy holidays and merry Christmas Santa.  I love you! 

Love, Makenzie

Cerro Gordo

Cearlock

First Grade

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want lol dolls. I want a doll hoos. I want a easu doll. I want anna doll.

Love Tinsley

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? I want a lol doll and a elf on a shelf.

Love Mia

Dear Santa,

Are the elfs working hard? I want a lol. I want a barbee dol. I want sam close.

Love Kendall

Dear Santa,

Do you like choklet? Can I have a bacoogon please? Can I have the moovee angee birds please? Can I have tonee slarks but in legos pease?

From Reed

Dear Santa,

You are nice. I want Pokemon. I want legos. I want stufing for a projets.

Love Josh

Dear Santa,

You are the best Santa. I would like a viline. I would like a macupe set.

Rylyn

Dear Santa,

I like you. I want an lol doll. A hot wheel car, and doll. I want a book for me. A vampring book.

Love Bella

Dear Santa,

I lik you. I want a lol. I want a prins set. I want a toy comepoods.

Lillie

Dear Santa,

You are nise. I wunt a unicone. I want a lol dol. I wunt shoes. I wunt a tablit. I wunt a book. I want a elsue.

Isabella

Dear Santa,

I like your randear. I want a lol. I want a rabit. I want a hors.

Love Sylvie

Dear Santa,

How are the raindeer doing? I want a blinger please. I want a babby doll. I want a chaptr book.

Amy

Dear Santa,

I hope your efs are wrking hrde. Can you plez git me a irgim? Can you ples git me some bathbomb.

Cooper

Dear Santa,

I like it win you giv us presants. I wont a big toy kitchen and a drtgun.

Zeke

Dear Santa,

Hou are your ranedeer? Santa I wood like a lol dolls for krismus. Santa I wood also like a jojoe slime kit.

Emma

Dear Santa,

Houw are the ranedeer? Mae I have a lol. I also want sum joorlee.

Love Aranbeth

Dear Santa,

I want snow boots. I want a robet ship. I want sum legos. How is Rudof?

Braydon

Dear Santa,

I wuld like to mak a presit fer you. I wot a babefe bune. I wot a babpecittin. I wot a babpepupe.

Rayven

Dear Santa,

How is the elf? I wut a billbot and a little bot.

Deacon

Cerro Gordo

Durbin

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I always love all the presents you bring me. This year I want the American Girl doll named Kit. Please bring me a camera. I also really like tinsel. Please bring my sister a turtle. Thanks!

Love, Sadie

Dear Santa,

I will leave cookies and milk out for you. Please bring me a Barbie Dream House. I also want a bike and a trampoline. Please bring my baby brother a swing and my sister an LOL doll. Thank you!

Love, Aubree

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. Please bring me a toy train.  Also, bring a barn, farm animals, and tractors. I will have carrots for your reindeer. Thank you!

Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

I will set some cookies and milk out for you. I would like Mario toys. I also want some Mario video games. Please bring Jackson some PJ Mask toys. Thanks!

Love,  Jace

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer! I would like a truck. I also want Thomas, Gordon, Percy, and James trains. Also, please bring me a Blaze monster truck with a remote control. That is all. Thank you!

Love, Ryker

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I love you, Santa! Please bring me an American Girl doll and an American Girl doll dog. Also, I would like 2 Barbie dolls, one with a cat and one with a dog. I would also like a JoJo doll and LOL dolls. Thanks!

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa,

I will leave you cookies and milk. Also, I will leave your reindeer crackers. Please bring me LOL dolls, Barbie dolls, Shopkins, and Elsa & Anna shirts. Please bring Isaac more tractors. Thank you!

Love, Addi

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Jaxon and I are going to have a Nerf play room. Please bring me some Nerf guns. Also, please bring me some trucks and Jaxon some science stuff. I will leave some milk and cookies for you. Thanks!

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer! Please bring me a toy choo choo train. Also, bring me some Gears like Mrs. Durbin has in our classroom. Also, please bring me Mr. Potato Head. Last, I would like Candyland. Thanks!

Love, Izaak

Dear Santa,

I will leave you some cookies and milk. Please bring me five LOL dolls. I would also like big Legos. Please bring my sister some toys for her to play with and tractors for my brother. Thank you!

Love, Payton

Dear Santa,

I like seeing you in the Christmas Parade! This year I want a combine, tractor, and hippopotamus. For my big brother I would like a football jersey and for my little brother I would like a Hulk toy. Please bring my mom flowers. Thanks!

Love, Ryan

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Please bring me a real live turtle and a Power Wheels Army tank. Also, I would like some Avengers toys. Thank you!

Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

Please bring me an American Girl doll and an LOL doll. Also, I would like an American Girl doll cat and a van. I hope you like your milk and cookies! Thanks!

Love, Ryleigh

Dear Santa,

I would really like it if I could ride on your reindeer. I would also like a Christmas tree in my room. Please bring me a Barbie and a carriage. Thank you!

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

Please bring me some Paw Patrol toys. Also, I would like some big trucks to play with. Thank you!

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I will leave some cookies out for you. Please bring me some Mario toys. I need Mario and Roy Koopa. I would also like some games. Thanks!

Love, Ryker

Cerro Gordo

Isaac

AM Pre-K

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? I want another toy monkey and a robot.

Love Caitlyn

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie kitchen and playdough. I also want Christmas lights to hang up by my bed. I like you Santa. Is it cold at the North Pole?

Your friend, Hadley

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I love my friends. I want a new chainsaw because my toy chainsaw will not turn on.j

Your friend, Jasper

Dear Santa,

I love your presents. I like visiting you. I want a pet puppy and a pet cat for Christmas.

Love Sterling

Dear Santa,

I want doctor toys. I love you.

Willow

Dear Santa,

My name is Lilly. Will you bring cookies to me? I want a Christmas tree from Santa.

Your friend, Lilly

Dear Santa,

Hi. How do you keep your reindeer alive? How do you feed your reindeer without making them sick? I need clothes and shoes for Christmas. I want a blue little bitty playhouse that can go in my house.

Love Madilynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Christmas. I want ukulele and sleepers for Christmas.

Love Savanna

Dear Santa,

Will you play with me? I want a buzz lightyear robot and Batman. I also want a ryan toy.

Your friend, Dylan

Dear Santa,

I want a vacuum, Ryan toy and Mickey Mouse toys. I also want a piggy bank.

Your friend, Daniel

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I want a hyena and an ostrich for Christmas.

Your friend, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I want spiderman toys.

Brian

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? How is Rudolph? I want a play kitchen. Please bring a blue puppy for my sister Ellie. Please can you give my mom lipstick and a screwdriver for my dad.

Your friend, Camille

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I love Rudolphs friends. I want a robo-dog puppy and a real doll. I also want Lyla the magical unicorn dog.

Love Ellie

Dear Santa,

Please bring Christmas lights for my tree and I want a box to open, like a car and a truck.

Your friend, Jayce

Dear Santa,

I love you. Please bring me a real pony. I also want a baby go-bye with a high chair.

Your friend, Audrey

Dear Santa,

Are the elves working hard? I want a sword with a handle and Lightning McQueen cars.

Love Kolten

Cerro Gordo

Isaac

PM Pre-K

Dear Santa,

Have a great day! Can I go to your house? I want monster trucks for Christmas.

Your friend, Skylar

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas because after Christmas is my birthday. I want to have a play date with a real life fox for Christmas. My favorite animal is foxes and giraffes.

Love Parker

Dear Santa,

Reindeer eat carrots. Do you give presents to everyone. I want a Christmas tree.

Your friend, Elsie

Dear Santa,

I want a new walking cat, a play toy one with a leash. I want a new dress with buttons.

Love Adalynn

Dear Santa,

I want a PJ Mask car. I want a new Woody doll.

Your friend, Daniel

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I want a princess dress and makeup for Christmas. I want a lot of toys.

Your friend, Paislee

Dear Santa,

I really want you to get me a Godzilla toy I really want somebody to play with me and my Godzilla toy. Skylar will play with me and my toys. I really wish I could see you. I really love you.

Nolan

Dear Santa,

I want an Elsa castle and the twins and a mighty pups car.

Your friend Ariah

Dear Santa,

Will you get me some Paw Patrol stuff? Will you get me my own Mighty pup car? Will you get me a little castle I can play with in my room?

Your friend, Taylor

Dear Santa,

I miss you. I want a tree for the whole week. I want to stay at my mom’s for a long time. I hope you give me presents. I want gumball machine. I always miss you for the whole week and every day.

Love Emmarie

Dear Santa,

I want housekeeping for Christmas.

Love Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I want a lol doll. I want Little Pet Shop with a rainbow kitten.

Love Taylor

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my car. I want toys for Christmas.

Your friend, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I want a bike for Christmas. I want make up.j

Your friend, Fiona

Dear Santa,

I want you to come to my house.

Oakley

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me presents.

Love Kenadie

Dear Santa,

I love you. I hope I see you again. I want to go to the North Pole. I want more Legos.

RJ

Dear Santa,

I want a helmet with black spikes. It is a rock ‘n roll one with a Mohawk. I want a red bike with pedals. My mom wants me to get one. I want a rc car. I want it to be a blue car with white stripes.

Your friend, Waylon

Dear Santa,

Happy deer! I want a bike with training wheels.

Cooper

Cerro Gordo

Martina

First Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you and the rander? I want toy LOL ples. Santa I love you Santa.

Love Alice

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how are yoo. How is roofof. I lic his nose. I wut a plush.

Love Emma

Dear Santa,

Dear santa how are you? Can you geve mey a new fone?

Oakleigh

Dear Santa,

Hw r u? I want a litl shrt for my dol.

Love Hailee

Dear Santa,

How do yoow fly? Ples giv me shoos and a tablet.

Love Mia

Dear Santa,

How is your raindear. Can I ples have a givecrd. Can I ples have a lols. Can I ples have a tabit.

Love Karla

Dear Santa,

I love you santa. I wunt a lol. I wunt a baby dog.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer. I want a fire truck.

Love Russ

Dear Santa,

I love your radeers and I like your beed and mis is clos. Can I plees have a babe roze?

Love Lilly

Dear Santa,

How are you and the randeer. I want a new bike.

Love, Malakye

Dear Santa,

How is roodph. Is he good or is he bad? I want a batman rollerskates plese and I wand a batman costom plese with a batman mask plese.

Love Cooper

Dear Santa,

How are you the best yer is krismis bekus you get to spet time with your famile. Pleese can I have ten shoos.

Love Teagyn

Dear Santa,

I like you and your crue. I hope Mrs. Santa never gets sik. I plees want a dragen lego set, a big wun.

Love. Noah

Dear Santa,

I hop you r ok. I like you. Plees wood you get me a art set.

Love, Ryelee

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer. Please bring me a tiny robot.

Love, Blaise

Dear Santa,

Are you hape? Can I ples get a tablet. I nevr nuwe you cod work so I wud help you with the houses.

Love Wes

Dear Santa,

How are u. I want toys.

Love Camden

