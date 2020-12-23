Letters to Santa C

Love, Savanna

Dear Santa,

I want a big doll house. I would love a bunny stuffed animal. I also would like some princess Legos. Could you bring my brother, Tanner, some Diary of a Wimpy Kid books? Where do you go on vacation after Christmas?

Love, Tatum

Dear Santa,

Could I have some Barbies? I would also like a Barbie townhouse and some pink slime. Could you leave Rylan some drawing stuff and an Apple pen? Also, could Maggie have some horse stuff? A baby doll with accessories would be great for Ava! I like cookies. Does Mrs. Claus make good cookies?

Love,

Taylor

Dear Santa,

I would like a Lego set. I would also like a robot. An orange toy truck would be awesome, too! I would like a yellow tractor and a red tractor for my brother Klayton and a phone for my brother Jack. How do you get the elves to work really fast to make the toys?

Love,

Kolten

Dear Santa,