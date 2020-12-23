Letters to Santa C

CERRO GORDO
CEARLOCK
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I would like Pop The Pig. A toy shark would be nice to get.
Ryker
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Are they excited about Christmas coming soon? For Christmas I want a new Minecraft disc for my set. I would also like Minecraft mini figures and some new clothes.
Josh
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I would really like earrings. I would also like books and new clothes. Ples don’t forget my sister. We will leve out milk and cookes for you. We will leve carots for the reindeer.
Love,
Lynnlie
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. I want a red tractr.
Ryan.
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. I will like a Barbe dreem house. I will like a LOL doll. I want new stuf for my new room. I want a new bike.
Olivia
Dear Santa,
I like yuor reindeer. Can I have dinosyr toy. I want a zuobgam. I want a Bae toy for my Budr.
Isaac
Dear Santa,
How are they reindeer? I want a unicorn some.
Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
You are kind. May you bring me some Riyin role trip toys. May you bring me a rpinces eech toy.
Jace
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs doing? And is roodoff doing well? What I wantfor Crismiss is a Barbed rem hous. I want some Lego frends. I want some funkopops plese.
Addina
Dear Santa,
You are kinde. I wood like to have a jet pake Car. I have a lego krgo ship. Can I have a phone?
Titan
Dear Santa,
I like your sled. I wod like a xbox gif crd.
Broden
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. I want some nrf gus. I want a lago set.
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
How are you santa. I want sum hatchmts. I want sum little petshops. I want a ruban gun. I want niw weets. I want a reel elf.
Payton
Dear Santa,
Thank you santa for brining us toys every year. I want a jetkart. I want a tv in my room. I want a hoverboade.
Addi
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll that moves. Also I want a husky stuffed animal. I want a like cat toy. A Barbie dream house with a barn. I really need a new Ken doll and clothes.
Sophia
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the reindeer? I’ve been good this year. I hope it snows, so I can play in the snow at my house. Can you please bring me a black dog? Can I also have five cats? I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love JQrren
CERRO GORDO
DURBIN
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
How do you know if we are good or bad? I would like a Baby Alive Doll, some Poopsies, and a 4 Wheeler. A new tablet would be great too. I would also like some Hatchimals and a Dalmation. Please bring Micah a monster truck and a new car.
Santa, I love you!
Finley
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? I would like some American Girl Doll stuff and the FurReal Mama Josie. I would also like Bluey toys, a small stroller, and a Santa toy. Rolly needs a new doggie bed and a blankie with his name on it please.
I love you Santa!
Madilynn
Dear Santa,
Thank you so much for my toy microwave last year. This year I would like a Blinger Machine, Bluey toys, and a Barbie AirBrush Designer. I would also like a balloon alien and please bring Holly a bone, a chew toy, and a squeaky toy. Can you make it snow a lot this year?
Thank you Santa!
Caitlyn
Dear Santa,
I will put out lots of carrots for the reindeer and cookies for you on Christmas Eve. I would like a Blinger Machine and a Puppy Surprise where the puppy pops out. I would also like a barn with animals and an Elsa Dollhouse. Can you bring Camden a gaming chair?
Thank you!
Adalynn
Dear Santa,
What do you feed the reindeer besides carrots? I would like an R.C. Car and a TV for our kitchen. I would also like a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, and more blocks. Can you bring Tristen a car and a pet lizard?
Thanks!
Taylor
Dear Santa,
I would like an LOL robe that comes with slippers. I would also like a toy rocking horse, an Ariel costume that has a tail, and a power wand. Please bring me some LOL toys with an LOL house. Can you bring something for my brother and sister too?
Thanks!
Ariah
Dear Santa,
I love you! What do you feed the reindeer? Does the food make them fly? I would like an LOL Dollhouse, an Anna dress, and an Anna and Elsa Castle. Please bring Aubree a kit to make her own bath bombs and Waylon Lee would like his own toy chair.
Thank you!
Paislee
Dear Santa,
Why do you eat cookies and drink milk? Also, why do you have a white beard? I really want a dollhouse with dolls and pretend food that you can feed them. I really, really want a candy cane!
Thanks!
Tizzy
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy horse for Christmas. I would also like a blue toy phone.
Love,
Quinn
Dear Santa,
Do you really live at the North Pole? Is Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer real? I would like an LOL Dreamhouse with an LOL washer and dryer. I would also love lots of dinosaurs and American Girl doll clothes. Can you bring Gracelynn some unicorns?
Thank you!
Willow
Dear Santa,
Your reindeer are so cute, are they friendly? Can I get some gumballs for my monkey gumball machine? I would also like LOL dolls, a couple Barbies, and a Barbie house. Please bring Alexa a present. I don’t know what Oakleigh wants, but she has been good too!
Thanks!
Emmarie
Dear Santa,
Can I have five LOL dolls and five OMG dolls? I would also like a Blinger Machine and a baby LOL doll. Can you bring my baby sister Ava maracas and Emmaka a pet cat? I would also like toy cars for my brother’s stone rock.
I love you Santa!
Zoey
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I would like a new shiny white 18” bike. Also, I would like some headphones that are cordless and a Sonic game. Please bring my baby brother a new rattle and my big brother a toy rattle snake.
Thanks!
Sterling
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph’s favorite color brown? Can I have some white, red, and black Playdoh? I would also like some fire trucks and a remote control fire truck. Please bring me some Paw Patrol toys and tools too. Can you bring Aaliyah some My Little Ponies?
Thank you!
TJ
CERRO GORDO
ISAAC
PRE-K AM
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I want a real live horse.
Merry Christmas!
Addison
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I want a puzzle and a dinosaur toy.
Merry Christmas,
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
How do you fly everywhere? I want a black panther toy and a Hulk toy that opens his chest.
Merry Christmas,
Levi
Dear Santa,
Cooper
Hi Santa,
Will you and the reindeer play with me and ride bikes? I want an Elsa car, glowing pink paint, slime and a phone.
Merry Christmas,
Lilliana
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie?
I want magnet shapes and animals.
Merry Christmas,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I want a Peppa Pig.
Leah
Dear Santa,
I want a rainbow present and mine craft toys.
Merry Christmas,
Jayce
Dear Santa,
Do your reindeer still like carrots? Does your sleigh go fast? I want a Spider-man web shooter flyer and animatronics.
Love,
Brian
Dear Santa,
What are you getting my dad for Christmas? I want a dinosaur, a play kitchen, and shoes. How do reindeer fly?
Merry Christmas,
Briggs
Dear Santa,
How's the North Pole? Is your sled fixed? I want my very own color change painting set and an ice cream cone play set.
Merry Christmas,
Saige
Dear Santa,
I want a transformer and a live monkey.
Gage
Dear Santa,
I'm so excited for Christmas. I want a paw patrol watch, magna-tiles, and John Deere tractors.
Merry Christmas,
Nash
Dear Santa,
I would like a Batman bat cave, batman watch, and Nintendo XS games.
Merry Christmas,
Zeke
Dear Santa,
I want a BIG dinosaur, a BIG spaceship, and a toy spider. Where do reindeer sleep?
Daniel M.
CERRO GORDO
ISAAC
PRE-K PM
Dear Santa,
Do you have real magic? How do you fit down the chimney, because your belly is big? I want a tablet, Jo Jo stuff, a phone, a pet snake.
Merry Christmas,
Emmaka
Dear Santa,
Santa, I want to know what you eat? I want a babydoll, a toy doll, a toy crib.
Merry Christmas,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I saw you when I was sleeping. I want a barbie girl, a pink hat, and a toy white cat.
Merry Christmas!
Eveahny
Dear Santa,
What makes your Reindeer fly and how do they fly? First, I want a toy spinosaurus. Second, I want my own real life pet.
I wish you a Merry Christmas,
Nolan
Dear Santa,
What do your reindeer eat? I want rainbow presents and stars. I hope you like our cookies.
Merry Christmas,
KayDee
Dear Santa,
I want gloves, a hat and new toys.
Merry Christmas,
Hadley
Dear Santa,
I want a rainbow, a flying duck and a kitty cat.
Merry Christmas,
Riley
Dear Santa,
How do you feed the reindeer? I want a super hero costume.
Happy Merry Christmas!
Elsie
Dear Santa,
I want to fly with you. I want a tiger toy and a lego box.
Merry Christmas,
Poppy
Dear Santa,
I drew you a picture of reindeer. I want a motorcycle and a troll.
Merry Christmas,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
I really want to be at the North Pole with you, but I don't know how to get there. I want a motorcycle and dinosaurs.
Merry Christmas,
Daniel
Dear Santa,
How is everything going at the North Pole? I hope you are almost ready. I would like a scooter for Christmas, please and thank you.
Merry Christmas,
London S.
CERRO GORDO
MARTINA
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I would like the black lightsaber from Star Wars and Bakugan and Beyblade. My sister Alice would like a JoJo castle. How do you make the toys?
Love, Skylar
Dear Santa,
I would love an Xbox and chips for my Nintendo Switch. I want some VR glasses and a game system. I know you have a magic star on your sled that makes the reindeer fly!
Love, Asher
Dear Santa,
I want a D.C. Superhero Girl Barbie doll. I want a van for them, too. I would also love some slime. Could you bring some candles for my sister Brooklyn, too? Could we have some stuffy reindeer? Do the reindeer eat oats?
Love, Savanna
Dear Santa,
I want a big doll house. I would love a bunny stuffed animal. I also would like some princess Legos. Could you bring my brother, Tanner, some Diary of a Wimpy Kid books? Where do you go on vacation after Christmas?
Love, Tatum
Dear Santa,
Could I have some Barbies? I would also like a Barbie townhouse and some pink slime. Could you leave Rylan some drawing stuff and an Apple pen? Also, could Maggie have some horse stuff? A baby doll with accessories would be great for Ava! I like cookies. Does Mrs. Claus make good cookies?
Love,
Taylor
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lego set. I would also like a robot. An orange toy truck would be awesome, too! I would like a yellow tractor and a red tractor for my brother Klayton and a phone for my brother Jack. How do you get the elves to work really fast to make the toys?
Love,
Kolten
Dear Santa,
Could I have an Xbox 2? I would also like a remote control car. Could you bring Daniel a Spiderman toy? A game for my sisters to play on the big TV would be great! I think they would like Minecraft. How do the elves keep making things and never give up?
Love,
Dylan
Dear Santa,
Hi! Could I have Marvel toys? How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? I will leave you cookies.
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
My family likes Christmas! How is Rudolph? I will leave you cookies and milk. Please bring me Goo Jit Zu Dino Power Action Figures, Marvel Figures, and Lego Dimensions. I would also like slime and a necklace for Jillian, and an Avengers game for Griffin. Thank you! Have a happy Christmas day, Santa!
Love,
Bennett
CERRO GORDO
ROBERTS
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
My name is Hennley. I am in first grade. Santa how are you doing this year I bin good I what a real dog and a omg doll and a real kitty.
Sincerely
Hennley
Dear Santa,
My name is Milo. I am in 1st grade. How is puff doing? This year I have Been good. I would love sum mask an sum coloring books and a sign. And have a safe yaer.
Sincerely
Milo
Dear Santa,
My name is Sadie. I am n first grade. How old or you! Will want a babe Yodue tol next I will want a babe Yodue blanket next I will want a nexbug next I will want a babe Yode ded sheets and pilo kase.
Sincerely
Sadie
Dear Santa,
My name is Evelynn. I am in First grad. Is Rudolph good this crsmis? Can I have a dol next can I hav a good crismis. I love you you love me.
Sincerely,
Evelynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryleigh. I am in first grade. How are the reindeer? This year I wut a Ag school Ag bath and a baby yodu blanket. Happy New Year Santa.
Sincerely,
Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
My name is Caston. I am in first grade. I like Rudolph. This year I have been good but I Wunt a reel octopus a pety a reel pupeey a real elf Christmas.
Sincerely,
Caston
Dear Santa,
My name is Dylan. I am in first greade. How’s Rudolph? I been good boy. I want a Nintendo and I want a DVD.
Sincerely,
Dylan
Dear Santa,
My name is Jase. I am in first grade. Wur did you git yor mail. I wnt a exbox and army toy.
Sincerely
Jase
Dear Santa,
My name is Harper. I am in first grade. How are you too day. I want a plan.
Sincerely,
Harper
Dear Santa,
My name is Emerson. I am a first grader. How are your elves doing? This year I have been good. I would love a Buss transformer with a littel toy buss and a Jeep.
sincerely,
Emerson
Dear Santa,
My name is Makenzie. I am in first grade. how are youdoing. Anywa I want a Barbie airplan and I want American stuf and I want a LOL. hape new year.