Letters to Santa C

CERRO GORDO ELEMENTARY

TAYLOR

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a robot and a robot dog and cat. How do you fit down the chimney? Merry Christmas!

Love, Joseph

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like Pokemon cards, a Fortnite gift card, a baby Yoda, a spiderman gun, Hot Wheels and a Lamborghini. What do you feed your reindeer? Merry Christmas!

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a robot dog, a robot cat and robot brother. What do you like to eat when you visit our houses? Merry Christmas!

Love, Briggs

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like Magic Mixies. How do your reindeer fly? Merry Christmas!

Love, Stella

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like Magic Mixies. Do you have a bunny? Merry Christmas!

Love, Josslyn

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like Ninja Kids toys and candy. What is your favorite food? Merry Christmas!

Love, Blakleigh

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a mixer for my kitchen and a baby Yoda. What is your favorite movie? Merry Christmas!

Love, Za’Mya

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a big monster truck with a remote control to make it flip and a drone. Where do you go on vacation? Merry Christmas!

Love, Beau

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a Gabby Cat Dollhouse, Spiderman Head Quarters, a new play kitchen and Ninja Kid toys. What kind of pizza do you like? Merry Christmas!

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like RV headphones to play games, a PS5 and a drone that connects to your phone. Do you go shopping for yourself? Merry Christmas!

Love, Brian

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a drone, a monster truck and a play kitchen with a table and chairs. What is your favorite toy? Merry Christmas!

Love, Hadley

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a Christmas hat, an elf on the shelf, and a ghost plushie. Do you like puppies? Merry Christmas!

Love, Paizlee

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a Barbie Dream House, a play kitchen, a flying ballerina doll and a trip to Disney World. What is your favorite song? Merry Christmas!

Love, Bella

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a monster truck that I can drive. Do you like oranges? Merry Christmas!

Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like Pokemon cards and a dirt bike. How do you drive your sleigh? Merry Christmas!

Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like Spiderman toys. Where do your reindeer get their magic from? Merry Christmas!

Love, Saige

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a PS5, a dirt bike, Ninja Kid toys, and a trip to Jurassic World and Disney World. What do you eat every morning? Merry Christmas!

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I have been extra good this year! I would like a motorcycle. What is your favorite color? Merry Christmas!

Love, Riley

CERRO GORDO ELEMENTARY

MARTINA

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a monkey stuffed animal and a new bed. Can my sister have a new bed and a unicorn stuffed animal? My brother would like a new bed and a dog stuffed animal.

Love, Blaiklee

Dear Santa,

Hello, Santa! Are you having a nice Christmas Eve? What I want for Christmas is a makeup set. Is your leader of the reindeer having fun? My brother would like monster truck. My mom would like a new pan and pot. My dad would like a new workout thing. Bye, Santa! I love you, Santa!

Love, Madison

Dear Santa,

I have really been wanting some new summer clothes and some mini and big fingerlings. Please bring them to me. I will leave you milk and cookies. My sister would like new clothes and my brother would like Paw Patrol or Cocomelon toys.

Love, Rogan

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal, please. Can I have a cat and duck stuffed animal? I would also like a costume of an angel. I hope you have a very Merry Christmas. I will bake you lots of cookies and leave you milk. I like your Elf, Ruby.

Love, Olivia H

Dear Santa,

I would like a big stuffy of Charizard and Pikachu. I also would like a big toy truck with traffic cones, lights, and a microphone that works! I saw it at Tractor Supply. Please bring then to me on Christmas Eve. I will take good care of my toys. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love, Atticus

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I would like a time travel watch so I can travel in time, please. I also would like Gabby’s Dollhouse stuffies. An Aquaman squishy would be nice, too. My sister would like a set of unicorns and my brother would like a set of cars. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love, Arwen

Dear Santa,

I miss my elf, Suki. How is Rudolph? Please bring me a Gabby’s dollhouse. Please bring me a toy motorcycle. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Oakley

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? How is Mrs. Claus? I really would like a drone for my brother and a one wheel for him too. I would like some Rainbow High dolls, please. I would also like a bubblegum smelly marker and a fake stapler for my dolls that comes with a paper and an eraser. Thank you for the presents. I love Christmas and snow.

Love, Freya

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa! How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph? Please can I have a Spidey Team Transport and a Paw Patrol Big Pup Truck Set. I also want a Bakugan toy. My little sister would like an Encanto house and my big sister would like a Barbie Dreamhouse. Have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

I really love your reindeer. Rudolph is my favorite. I like when you give all the kids in need presents. Santa, I really love my friend from my old school. Please bring me a Gabby’s Dollhouse and a puppy squishmallow. I also want a fake hamster that I saw at Target. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Tenley

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Nintendo switch. I love you Santa because you bring presents. I would also like some Pokémon cards and a new book. I love you, Santa.

Love, RJ

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a Polly Pocket, some Barbies, a Gabby’s Dollhouse, and the Gabby’s Dollhouse Dress-up set. Thank you for letting my dad work for you.

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a new Barbie slide, a dollhouse, and a Mini Brands Castle. Merry Christmas, Santa.

Love, Eveahny

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa! I will give you all of the cookies. Please bring me a Gabby’s Dollhouse. I would also like a Minnie Mouse phone and a Gabby’s Dollhouse car. Thank you, Santa.

Love, Secily

Dear Santa,

I want a truck with construction stuff, please. I also want a remote control monster truck and a remote control cement truck. I will leave you milk and cookies. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Jake

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a MarioKart Racetrack, please. My brother would like a Cocomelon Playset. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Gage

Dear Santa,

I really, really want a cat for Christmas, please. I also want the bunny game we have at school for my house. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Jillian

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? I would like a walking dinosaur, please. I would also like a snake nerf gun that stands up. I will leave you brownies for Christmas.

Love, Lee

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a doll and new hat and gloves for Christmas. I would also like a phone and pet fish. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Haven

Dear Santa,

Please bring me Gabby’s Dollhouse and a gold watch. Please and thank you. Thank you, Santa. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Olivia S.