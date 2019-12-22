Letters to Santa D

Dennis, Decatur
Bradford
First Grade
Dear Santa,
I would ike a toy in dsaar egg.
Chasen
Dear Santa,
I would like lol and omg doll and a book.
I’Leyah
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control jamborghini. I would like Ryan’s world giant mystery egg.
Tolaias
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo switch.
Devon
Dear Santa,
I wish for a lego dragon, an ipad and headphones.
Becca
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS4.
Sam
Dear Santa,
I would like art stuff and a vanity.
Anayah
Dear Santa,
I would like gymnastics stuff.
Elliana
Dear Santa,
I would like a bike, PS4, and markers and clothes.
Jaonte
Dear Santa,
I love you. I would like new ballet shoes, an lol doll and kinetic sand.
Charle
Dear Santa,
I would like a lol doll.
Ryelle
Dear Santa,
I would like an iphone and a magic hat.
Maria
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie truck. I want a fake dog.
Rylee
Dear Santa,
I would like a kitty and a new lol doll and new ballet shoes and a skateboard with pink wheels. Santa I love you.
Tyler
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo switch. I want a toy horse.
Dae’Veon
Dear Santa,
I would like an iphone and jojo siwa bows and a jojo siea dress and two lold olls and jojo siwa doll.
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo switch and an orange skateboard with blue wheels.
Rosie
Dear Santa,
I would like to spend some time with my family.
Isadi
Dear Santa,
I would like ballet slippers and ballet dress. I want to be on stage.
Sarai
Dear Santa,
I would like a mashem toy.
Kylen
Dear Santa,
I would like Jordans. Clothes and an ipad.
Jordan
Durfee, Decatur
Carver
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: an lol doll, makeup set, a baby doll. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, DeViha
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: lol doll, monster truck, new shoes, new clothes. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Gabrielle
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: lol doll, walkie talkie, puzzle. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Aniyah
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: monster truck, spider man toy, toy robot, gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Naj
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: princess board, princess doll, princess castle, gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Harmony
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: an lol doll, a walkie talkie, make up set. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Anyia
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: baby doll, Barbie house, yoyo candy. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Jayleigh
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: lol doll, lol house, Barbie house, hat and gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Ace
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: lol doll, Elsa house, little truck, hat and gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Keandra
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: truck, lego set, spaceship, airplane. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, DeSon
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: remote control car, transformer, a walkie talkie. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Coriyan
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: walkie talkie, car, hot chocolate, monster truck. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Jaiden
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: car, monster truck, walkie talkie, transformer. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Kyahness
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: a monster truck, walkie talkie, transformer, puzzle. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Ameire
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: a make up set, an lol doll, puzzle. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Amara
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: a remote control car, walkie talkie, transformer, monster truck. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: transformer, remote control car, books. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Jalen
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: car monster truck, books, cards. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Cartquin
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: cookies, batman toy, candy, monster truck. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Michael
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: slime, stuffed puppy, baby doll, gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Mariyah
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: books, a baby doll, an lol doll, a barbie. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Carmen
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: a walkie talkie, an lol doll, a baby, a make up set. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Maliah
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: monster truck, hot wheels, toys, toy robot. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.
Love, Jermiyah