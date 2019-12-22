Letters to Santa D

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: an lol doll, makeup set, a baby doll. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, DeViha

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: lol doll, monster truck, new shoes, new clothes. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Gabrielle

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: lol doll, walkie talkie, puzzle. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Aniyah

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: monster truck, spider man toy, toy robot, gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Naj

Dear Santa,