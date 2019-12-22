Letters to Santa D
Letters to Santa D

Dennis, Decatur

Bradford

First Grade

Dear Santa,

I would ike a toy in dsaar egg.

Chasen

Dear Santa,

I would like lol and omg doll and a book.

I’Leyah

Dear Santa,

I would like a remote control jamborghini. I would like Ryan’s world giant mystery egg.

Tolaias

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo switch.

Devon

Dear Santa,

I wish for a lego dragon, an ipad and headphones.

Becca

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS4.

Sam

Dear Santa,

I would like art stuff and a vanity.

Anayah

Dear Santa,

I would like gymnastics stuff.

Elliana

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike, PS4, and markers and clothes.

Jaonte

Dear Santa,

I love you. I would like new ballet shoes, an lol doll and kinetic sand.

Charle

Dear Santa,

I would like a lol doll.

Ryelle

Dear Santa,

I would like an iphone and a magic hat.

Maria

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie truck. I want a fake dog.

Rylee

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitty and a new lol doll and new ballet shoes and a skateboard with pink wheels. Santa I love you.

Tyler

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo switch. I want a toy horse.

Dae’Veon

Dear Santa,

I would like an iphone and jojo siwa bows and a jojo siea dress and two lold olls and jojo siwa doll.

Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo switch and an orange skateboard with blue wheels.

Rosie

Dear Santa,

I would like to spend some time with my family.

Isadi

Dear Santa,

I would like ballet slippers and ballet dress. I want to be on stage.

Sarai

Dear Santa,

I would like a mashem toy.

Kylen

Dear Santa,

I would like Jordans. Clothes and an ipad.

Jordan

  

Durfee, Decatur

Carver

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: an lol doll, makeup set, a baby doll. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, DeViha

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: lol doll, monster truck, new shoes, new clothes. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Gabrielle

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: lol doll, walkie talkie, puzzle. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Aniyah

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: monster truck, spider man toy, toy robot, gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Naj

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: princess board, princess doll, princess castle, gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Harmony

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: an lol doll, a walkie talkie, make up set. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Anyia

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: baby doll, Barbie house, yoyo candy. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Jayleigh

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: lol doll, lol house, Barbie house, hat and gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Ace

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: lol doll, Elsa house, little truck, hat and gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Keandra

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: truck, lego set, spaceship, airplane. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, DeSon

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: remote control car, transformer, a walkie talkie. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Coriyan

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: walkie talkie, car, hot chocolate, monster truck. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Jaiden

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: car, monster truck, walkie talkie, transformer. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Kyahness

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: a monster truck, walkie talkie, transformer, puzzle. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Ameire

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: a make up set, an lol doll, puzzle. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Amara

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: a remote control car, walkie talkie, transformer, monster truck. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: transformer, remote control car, books. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Jalen

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: car monster truck, books, cards. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Cartquin

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: cookies, batman toy, candy, monster truck. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Michael

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: slime, stuffed puppy, baby doll, gloves. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Mariyah

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: books, a baby doll, an lol doll, a barbie. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Carmen

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: a walkie talkie, an lol doll, a baby, a make up set. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Maliah

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. I would really love if you could bring me these things: monster truck, hot wheels, toys, toy robot. I will leave you and Rudolph a special treat, milk and cookies.

Love, Jermiyah

