Letters to Santa E

Enterprise, Decatur

Dobrinick

Pre-K/Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I would like Buzz light giant robot, race track and markers this year for Christmas.

Love Camden

Dear Santa,

I would like Jojo bows, Barbies and doll this year for Christmas.

Love Nyionah

Dear Santa,

I would like makeup, chair and new blanket this year for Christmas.

Love AJ

Dear Santa,

I would like legos, teddy bear and chairs this year for Christmas.

Love Dasani

Dear Santa,

I would like phone, truck and motorcycle this year for Christmas.

Love Grayson

Dear Santa,

I would like Santa cookies, police car and zoo animals this year for Christmas.

Love Jayceon

Dear Santa,

I would like big cars this year for Christmas.

Love Benjamen

Dear Santa,

I would like Anna and Elsa castle Barbies and spirit horse this year for Christmas.

Love Hannah

Dear Santa,

I would like rc car, robloxs for xbox 1, and toy airplane for Christmas.

Love Jace

Dear Santa,

I would like elf on the shelf, dog and snowsuit this year for Christmas.

Love Kamdyn

Dear Santa,

I would like rscr, ryan bliadag and pokeman go this year for Christmas.

Love Gavin

Dear Santa,

I would like rc car, trampoline, and hoverboard this year for Christmas.

Love Mikrneo

Dear Santa,

I would like hoverboard, skateboard and power ranger costume this year for Christmas.

Love Phoenixj

Dear Santa,

I would like raskr, dog and lf on the shelf this year for Christmas.

Love Devell

Dear Santa,

I would like hvrbord, roller skates and bounce house this year for Christmas.

Love Tymiqq

Dear Santa,

I would like tebr and ppliise this year for Christmas.

Love Aubrie

Dear Santa,

I would like lego boat, lego characters and lego house this year for Christmas.

Love Boone

Dear Santa,

I would like legos, spiderman costume and rescue bot transformer this year for Christmas.

Love Titsu

Dear Santa,

I would like lol doll, dog and fun this year for Christmas.

Love Char

Dear Santa,

I would like hulk toy, fireman toy and monster truck toy this year for Christmas.

Love Liam

Dear Santa,

I would like drums, legos and piano this year for Christmas.

Love Alina

Dear Santa,

I would like batman toy, superman toy and spiderman toy this year for Christmas.

Love Armani

Dear Santa,

I would like Christmas sandwich, toy Garbee and pet Garbee this year for Christmas.

Love Ta’Kylin

Dear Santa,

I would like lego set, legos and legos this year for Christmas.

Love Jason

 Enterprise, Decatur

Fleming

Pre-K/Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I want a telephone, a toy elephant and a toy sink.

Love Cameron

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur, a new toy and I don’t want anything else.

Love Royal

Dear Santa,

I want a dog, a guitar and sour patches.

Love Sophia

Dear Santa,

I want a spiderman costume a web shooter and a tent.

Love Jace

Dear Santa,

I want a lol big sister, lol and a remote control monster truck.

Love Myia

Dear Santa,

I want legos, Mickey Mouse food and a truck.

Love Everly

Dear Santa,

I want marshall toys.

Love Hendrix

Dear Santa,

I want lots of legos, batman toys and spiderman toys.

Love Milo

Dear Santa,

I want a new blue car transformer, handcuffs and new hot wheels.

Love Beckham

Dear Santa,

I want an ella elf, a robot dog and lip gloss.

Love Tionna

Dear Santa,

I want some legos, American girl doll and American girl doll clothes.

Love Ayla

Dear Santa,

I want the galaxy note ten, and lgos and Kermit puppet.

Love Trent

Dear Santa,

I want remote control monster truck, an ambulance and a tractor.

Love Nora

Dear Santa,

I want lol dolls, a summer hat and moveable dolls.

Love Clementine

Dear Santa,

I want lol, Nintendo switch, and lol house

Love Bristol

Dear Santa,

I want a big omg lol surprise, a doll ina  container filled with water so you can see its color pink and a Barbie camper.

Love Ayla

Dear Santa,

I want a frozen guitar, a pick and two lol fashion dolls.

Love Lila

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll, a dog and a tablet.

Love Makyuzie

Dear Santa,

I want a Wii, a phone, and a tablet.

Love Cooper

Dear Santa,

I want cryons, games and hot wheels.

Love Wesley

Dear Santa,

I want lol house, a tablet and lol dolls.

Kyla

Dear Santa,

I want lol house, a guitar and a tablet.

Love Madison

Enterprise, Decatur

Kates

Pre-K/Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like poopsy slime, unicorn, Barbie color surprise, doll.

Love Brielle

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Barbie horse stable, Barbie helicopter, Stacy puppy surprise.

Love Beatrix

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a piece of candy, a big dinosaur.

Jack

Dear Santa,

This yea I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like all of the Jurassic world toys and a 4 wheel drive tractor.

Love Stosh

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a toy hopping bunny, a toy lion.

Love Lucy

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a toy garbage truck and a space paw patrol.

Love Lane

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like the mighty pups, toy horse.

Love, Grant

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a robot dog and omg doll.

Love, Gabriella

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like doll and cat.

Love, Jazienn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a venom toy, a tory story toy.

Love Mannix

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a venom costume and gum.

Love Kallen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a lol doll, owl, clothes, shoes.

Love Coralee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like dinosor and Barbe toy.

Love Collin

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like Iphone 11 and ipad 6.

Love, Malkah

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a iphone and ipad 5.

Love, Penelope

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like iphone and game.

Love Avaki

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like candy canes, toys, clothes.

Love, Ellyn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a toy tractor and snowman book.

Love Ethan

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a omg diva and omg van.

Love Kaylen

Enterprise, Decatur

Williams

Pre-K/Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like truck, car bear.

Love Aden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like kids phone, American girl doll cowgirl doll brunette hair, eleopton smart watch, lol Fashion Show on the go storage/play.

Love Annaline

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a big castle, a big doll and a little bear.

Love Easton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll, a toy baby, and a sweater.

Love Makayla

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a monster truck, a transformer, and a fire truck that shoots out real water.

Love Miles

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Imagine xt Jurassic World Jurassic rex escape, Imaginext dc superfriends, transforming batmobile rc, 32 pieces dinosauer explorer island toy

Love Roman

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like dirt bike, monster toy truck, remote high speed racing boat, imaginext dc super friends transforming batmobile rc vehicle.

Love AJ

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like hoverboard, ninja turtle scooter, ninja turtle figurine, buzz lightyear.

Love Allen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Hot wheels double loop dash drag racing playset, Paw Patrol might pups super paws lookout tower, imaginext DC super friends transforming batmobile, Monster Jam official mega grave digger.

Love, Matthew

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like nerf n strike rapid strike CS-18, UNO attack rapid fire, Ryan’s world super surprise safe, Imaginext DC super friends transforming batmobile.

Love Liam

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like frozen anna doll, Elsa doll, little tikes, tot sports easy score toy basketball set, Vtech explore and write activity desk.

Love Le’Lanie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like apple airpods charging case, guitar acoustic, radio casset player cd player AM/FM, Lego ninjago fire fang.

Love Kylin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like  scuff a luvs families, plush mystery rescue pet, lol surprise dollhouses, lol graphic sweatshirts, tee printed legging, lol doll costume hoodie little girl.

Love Priscilla

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like real makeup set, frozen bedroom set, new pillow, kitchen set.

Love Isabelle

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like big baby lol, cry babies dreamy baby doll, lol surprise omg winter disco fashion, lol surprise bubble exclusive doll.

Love, Jar’Veah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Barbie dream, Barbie care clinic, Barbie dream campers.

Love Emily

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like toy iphone, spider car, batman car, spiderman figurine.

Love Rakeem

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Lighting McQueen, mac with big wheels.

Love, Antares

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Luigi with koopa shell, Mario figurine, luigi headphones.

Love Bryce

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like  Olaf plush, olaf frozen tennis shoes, frozen coloring book.

Love, Alexis

