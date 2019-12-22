Letters to Santa E

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like doll and cat.

Love, Jazienn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a venom toy, a tory story toy.

Love Mannix

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a venom costume and gum.

Love Kallen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a lol doll, owl, clothes, shoes.

Love Coralee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like dinosor and Barbe toy.

Love Collin

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like Iphone 11 and ipad 6.

Love, Malkah

Dear Santa,