Letters to Santa E

Enterprise, Decatur
Dobrinick
Pre-K/Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I would like Buzz light giant robot, race track and markers this year for Christmas.
Love Camden
Dear Santa,
I would like Jojo bows, Barbies and doll this year for Christmas.
Love Nyionah
Dear Santa,
I would like makeup, chair and new blanket this year for Christmas.
Love AJ
Dear Santa,
I would like legos, teddy bear and chairs this year for Christmas.
Love Dasani
Dear Santa,
I would like phone, truck and motorcycle this year for Christmas.
Love Grayson
Dear Santa,
I would like Santa cookies, police car and zoo animals this year for Christmas.
Love Jayceon
Dear Santa,
I would like big cars this year for Christmas.
Love Benjamen
Dear Santa,
I would like Anna and Elsa castle Barbies and spirit horse this year for Christmas.
Love Hannah
Dear Santa,
I would like rc car, robloxs for xbox 1, and toy airplane for Christmas.
Love Jace
Dear Santa,
I would like elf on the shelf, dog and snowsuit this year for Christmas.
Love Kamdyn
Dear Santa,
I would like rscr, ryan bliadag and pokeman go this year for Christmas.
Love Gavin
Dear Santa,
I would like rc car, trampoline, and hoverboard this year for Christmas.
Love Mikrneo
Dear Santa,
I would like hoverboard, skateboard and power ranger costume this year for Christmas.
Love Phoenixj
Dear Santa,
I would like raskr, dog and lf on the shelf this year for Christmas.
Love Devell
Dear Santa,
I would like hvrbord, roller skates and bounce house this year for Christmas.
Love Tymiqq
Dear Santa,
I would like tebr and ppliise this year for Christmas.
Love Aubrie
Dear Santa,
I would like lego boat, lego characters and lego house this year for Christmas.
Love Boone
Dear Santa,
I would like legos, spiderman costume and rescue bot transformer this year for Christmas.
Love Titsu
Dear Santa,
I would like lol doll, dog and fun this year for Christmas.
Love Char
Dear Santa,
I would like hulk toy, fireman toy and monster truck toy this year for Christmas.
Love Liam
Dear Santa,
I would like drums, legos and piano this year for Christmas.
Love Alina
Dear Santa,
I would like batman toy, superman toy and spiderman toy this year for Christmas.
Love Armani
Dear Santa,
I would like Christmas sandwich, toy Garbee and pet Garbee this year for Christmas.
Love Ta’Kylin
Dear Santa,
I would like lego set, legos and legos this year for Christmas.
Love Jason
Enterprise, Decatur
Fleming
Pre-K/Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a telephone, a toy elephant and a toy sink.
Love Cameron
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur, a new toy and I don’t want anything else.
Love Royal
Dear Santa,
I want a dog, a guitar and sour patches.
Love Sophia
Dear Santa,
I want a spiderman costume a web shooter and a tent.
Love Jace
Dear Santa,
I want a lol big sister, lol and a remote control monster truck.
Love Myia
Dear Santa,
I want legos, Mickey Mouse food and a truck.
Love Everly
Dear Santa,
I want marshall toys.
Love Hendrix
Dear Santa,
I want lots of legos, batman toys and spiderman toys.
Love Milo
Dear Santa,
I want a new blue car transformer, handcuffs and new hot wheels.
Love Beckham
Dear Santa,
I want an ella elf, a robot dog and lip gloss.
Love Tionna
Dear Santa,
I want some legos, American girl doll and American girl doll clothes.
Love Ayla
Dear Santa,
I want the galaxy note ten, and lgos and Kermit puppet.
Love Trent
Dear Santa,
I want remote control monster truck, an ambulance and a tractor.
Love Nora
Dear Santa,
I want lol dolls, a summer hat and moveable dolls.
Love Clementine
Dear Santa,
I want lol, Nintendo switch, and lol house
Love Bristol
Dear Santa,
I want a big omg lol surprise, a doll ina container filled with water so you can see its color pink and a Barbie camper.
Love Ayla
Dear Santa,
I want a frozen guitar, a pick and two lol fashion dolls.
Love Lila
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll, a dog and a tablet.
Love Makyuzie
Dear Santa,
I want a Wii, a phone, and a tablet.
Love Cooper
Dear Santa,
I want cryons, games and hot wheels.
Love Wesley
Dear Santa,
I want lol house, a tablet and lol dolls.
Kyla
Dear Santa,
I want lol house, a guitar and a tablet.
Love Madison
Enterprise, Decatur
Kates
Pre-K/Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like poopsy slime, unicorn, Barbie color surprise, doll.
Love Brielle
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Barbie horse stable, Barbie helicopter, Stacy puppy surprise.
Love Beatrix
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a piece of candy, a big dinosaur.
Jack
Dear Santa,
This yea I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like all of the Jurassic world toys and a 4 wheel drive tractor.
Love Stosh
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a toy hopping bunny, a toy lion.
Love Lucy
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a toy garbage truck and a space paw patrol.
Love Lane
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like the mighty pups, toy horse.
Love, Grant
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a robot dog and omg doll.
Love, Gabriella
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like doll and cat.
Love, Jazienn
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a venom toy, a tory story toy.
Love Mannix
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a venom costume and gum.
Love Kallen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a lol doll, owl, clothes, shoes.
Love Coralee
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like dinosor and Barbe toy.
Love Collin
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like Iphone 11 and ipad 6.
Love, Malkah
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a iphone and ipad 5.
Love, Penelope
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like iphone and game.
Love Avaki
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like candy canes, toys, clothes.
Love, Ellyn
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a toy tractor and snowman book.
Love Ethan
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a omg diva and omg van.
Love Kaylen
Enterprise, Decatur
Williams
Pre-K/Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like truck, car bear.
Love Aden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like kids phone, American girl doll cowgirl doll brunette hair, eleopton smart watch, lol Fashion Show on the go storage/play.
Love Annaline
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a big castle, a big doll and a little bear.
Love Easton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll, a toy baby, and a sweater.
Love Makayla
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a monster truck, a transformer, and a fire truck that shoots out real water.
Love Miles
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Imagine xt Jurassic World Jurassic rex escape, Imaginext dc superfriends, transforming batmobile rc, 32 pieces dinosauer explorer island toy
Love Roman
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like dirt bike, monster toy truck, remote high speed racing boat, imaginext dc super friends transforming batmobile rc vehicle.
Love AJ
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like hoverboard, ninja turtle scooter, ninja turtle figurine, buzz lightyear.
Love Allen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Hot wheels double loop dash drag racing playset, Paw Patrol might pups super paws lookout tower, imaginext DC super friends transforming batmobile, Monster Jam official mega grave digger.
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like nerf n strike rapid strike CS-18, UNO attack rapid fire, Ryan’s world super surprise safe, Imaginext DC super friends transforming batmobile.
Love Liam
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like frozen anna doll, Elsa doll, little tikes, tot sports easy score toy basketball set, Vtech explore and write activity desk.
Love Le’Lanie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like apple airpods charging case, guitar acoustic, radio casset player cd player AM/FM, Lego ninjago fire fang.
Love Kylin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like scuff a luvs families, plush mystery rescue pet, lol surprise dollhouses, lol graphic sweatshirts, tee printed legging, lol doll costume hoodie little girl.
Love Priscilla
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like real makeup set, frozen bedroom set, new pillow, kitchen set.
Love Isabelle
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like big baby lol, cry babies dreamy baby doll, lol surprise omg winter disco fashion, lol surprise bubble exclusive doll.
Love, Jar’Veah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Barbie dream, Barbie care clinic, Barbie dream campers.
Love Emily
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like toy iphone, spider car, batman car, spiderman figurine.
Love Rakeem
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Lighting McQueen, mac with big wheels.
Love, Antares
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Luigi with koopa shell, Mario figurine, luigi headphones.
Love Bryce
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Olaf plush, olaf frozen tennis shoes, frozen coloring book.
Love, Alexis