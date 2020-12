Letters to Santa F

FRANKLIN, DECATUR

HENTZ

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a baby doll on the shoulder and a horse. I have been good.

Thank you.

Your friend,

Aubrey

Dear Santa,

I hope you are feeling good. I don’t know why I am on the nice list, but I am. I want a sticky slappy hand.

Thank you.

Your friend,

Clayton

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want spiderman from Santa Claus please.

Thank you,

Mathew

Dear Santa,

How are you today? Sometimes I am good. I want a special sand and a nail “thingy”.

Thank you.