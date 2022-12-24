Letters to Santa F

FRANKLIN GROVE - DECATUR
SCHULZ
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a T.V. for Christmas. I like the elves and how they make the toys.
Love, Aritrea
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a violin for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Damarion
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Transformer shirt for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! I love you and how the elves came to class.
Love, Jarrett
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a motorcycle for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! I love you and Christmas!
Love, Ariel
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a bubble gum machine with gum for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! How do the elves get here?
Love, A’Quarius
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a cat for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! I like how Mrs. Claus makes cookies.
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a sun hat for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Are you nice to everyone?
Love, KySaun
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year at home. I would like a bike for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Will you bring me presents this year?
Love, Zi’Layah
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a bike for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! I was wondering about the elves.
Love, Martez Jr.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like Kinetic Sand for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Do you give other classes an elf?
Love, Nickie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like Zombie Miles for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Is Mrs. Claus watching your reindeer?
Love, Ky’Rie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a new doll with short black hair like the one I got for my birthday for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Do you buy the presents?
Love, Brienne
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a real live cat for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Are the elves doing good?
Love, Weslynn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like stickers and a doll for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Minnie Mouse for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a SpongeBob toy for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Major
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like an apple pencil and iPad for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Annastee
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like an Elsa Barbie for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Will you write a note, Santa?
Love, Jaidah
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a dad Barbie for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a motorcycle for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Rodney
FRANKLIN GROVE - DECATUR
HENTZ
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you thank you for Christmas. I would like a squish maker and a pop it.
Thank you, Ka’Mariyae
Dear Santa,
I would like a Pokemon, an iPhone and a belt for Christmas.
Thank you, Ja’Brilynn
Dear Santa,
I want a toy care and a bike for Christmas.
Thank you, Lamar
Dear Santa,
I would like some toy food and a baby doll for Christmas.
Thank you, Taniya
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerf gun and Jurassic Park Dinosaurs for Christmas.
Thank you, Mason
Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like to ask for a Barbie House, a baby doll and Barbies.
Your friend, Madeline
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a PS5 and a Paw Patrol toy.
Your friend, Tre’Shawn
Dear Santa,
I would like and Elephant and Piggy Stuffed animal and toys for Christmas this year.
Thank you, Paisley
Dear Santa,
I would like a Slim maker and 2 LOL dolls.
Thank you, Zaria
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn and reindeer stuffed animal for Christmas.
Thank you, La’Naya
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5, Spiderman toy and a snow globe for Christmas.
Your friend, Amir
Dear Santa,
I want candy, a teddy bear and clothes for Christmas.
Thank you, Londynn
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy WWE and a Spiderman toy for Christmas.
Thank you, Joshua
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a microphone, skateboard and monster trucks.
Your friend, Traevion
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like baby dolls and a real dog.
Thank you, Carmynn
Dear Santa,
I would like a Hulk toy and a Joker doll for Christmas this year.
Thank you, Jensen
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie and an LOL doll.
Thank you, Raigna
Dear Santa,
I would like an American doll, slime and playdoh and an LOL doll set for Christmas.
Thank you, Aniyah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like mini brands toy, 1 book and some candy.
Your friend, Makiyah