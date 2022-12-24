Letters to Santa F

FRANKLIN GROVE - DECATUR

SCHULZ

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a T.V. for Christmas. I like the elves and how they make the toys.

Love, Aritrea

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a violin for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Damarion

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Transformer shirt for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! I love you and how the elves came to class.

Love, Jarrett

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a motorcycle for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! I love you and Christmas!

Love, Ariel

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a bubble gum machine with gum for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! How do the elves get here?

Love, A’Quarius

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a cat for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! I like how Mrs. Claus makes cookies.

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a sun hat for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Are you nice to everyone?

Love, KySaun

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year at home. I would like a bike for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Will you bring me presents this year?

Love, Zi’Layah

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a bike for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! I was wondering about the elves.

Love, Martez Jr.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like Kinetic Sand for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Do you give other classes an elf?

Love, Nickie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like Zombie Miles for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Is Mrs. Claus watching your reindeer?

Love, Ky’Rie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a new doll with short black hair like the one I got for my birthday for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Do you buy the presents?

Love, Brienne

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a real live cat for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Are the elves doing good?

Love, Weslynn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like stickers and a doll for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Minnie Mouse for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a SpongeBob toy for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Major

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like an apple pencil and iPad for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Annastee

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like an Elsa Barbie for Christmas. Thank you, Santa! Will you write a note, Santa?

Love, Jaidah

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a dad Barbie for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a motorcycle for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Rodney

HENTZ

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you thank you for Christmas. I would like a squish maker and a pop it.

Thank you, Ka’Mariyae

Dear Santa,

I would like a Pokemon, an iPhone and a belt for Christmas.

Thank you, Ja’Brilynn

Dear Santa,

I want a toy care and a bike for Christmas.

Thank you, Lamar

Dear Santa,

I would like some toy food and a baby doll for Christmas.

Thank you, Taniya

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerf gun and Jurassic Park Dinosaurs for Christmas.

Thank you, Mason

Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like to ask for a Barbie House, a baby doll and Barbies.

Your friend, Madeline

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a PS5 and a Paw Patrol toy.

Your friend, Tre’Shawn

Dear Santa,

I would like and Elephant and Piggy Stuffed animal and toys for Christmas this year.

Thank you, Paisley

Dear Santa,

I would like a Slim maker and 2 LOL dolls.

Thank you, Zaria

Dear Santa,

I would like a unicorn and reindeer stuffed animal for Christmas.

Thank you, La’Naya

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5, Spiderman toy and a snow globe for Christmas.

Your friend, Amir

Dear Santa,

I want candy, a teddy bear and clothes for Christmas.

Thank you, Londynn

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy WWE and a Spiderman toy for Christmas.

Thank you, Joshua

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a microphone, skateboard and monster trucks.

Your friend, Traevion

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like baby dolls and a real dog.

Thank you, Carmynn

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hulk toy and a Joker doll for Christmas this year.

Thank you, Jensen

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie and an LOL doll.

Thank you, Raigna

Dear Santa,

I would like an American doll, slime and playdoh and an LOL doll set for Christmas.

Thank you, Aniyah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like mini brands toy, 1 book and some candy.

Your friend, Makiyah