Letters to Santa H

HOPE ACADEMY, DECATUR

COX

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I would like a pink motorbike. I have been good all year.  I will leave you good cookies.

KaNya

Dear Santa,

I want a phone for Christmas.  I like to play games and do my school work on the phone.

Desiyah

Dear Santa,

I want a doll house.  I want it so my dolls can play with it.

Layla

Dear Santa,

I want a bunch of L.O.L. and JoJo bows and a fuzzy puppy.  I have been good Santa.

Addyson

Dear Santa,

I have been good.  Would you please bring me some Christmas pajamas-my size is a medium (7-8).  Can I have a Baby Alive doll with pajamas.

Phaith

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a Spiderman bike.  That is my favorite.  Please can R.J. have a new bike and that’s cool.  Please can Sissy have an L.O.L. doll.

Bentley

Dear Santa,

Me been good.  Me want the XBox and a globe that you can touch.  For my mom a ring and for my dad headphones.  For my sister me want a crown like Mrs. Cox’s.  She has been a little turkey some days.

Konor

Dear Santa,

I want a make-up box because old one is messy. A stuffed animals, dog or bear, Olaf and chicken.

Stephani

Dear Santa,

I want a game like my daddy and a phone like my mommy.  Can I have a PS Switch.  I always eat healthy, I put up my toys and do my chores.  Please will you bring me these things.

Desiyah

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and a dress with a pink train bow.  Can I have a toy car and a doll you can feed.

Ka’Mylah

Dear Santa,

I want Polly Pockets and Peppa Pig.  Can I have a small doll house, too.

Dayonna

Dear Santa,

I want a Toy Roller Coaster and a Ferris Wheel.  Can I also, have a drone flyer.

Jasper

HOPE ACADEMY, DECATUR

WILLIAMS

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

The gifts I want for Christmas, All American girl stuff. Then I want a real turtle. Can I get American girl hoverboard? Can I get make-up jewelry box for real American girl doll. Thank-you for giving me gifts for Christmas I wanted. I love you so much.

Nova

Dear Santa,

Tell him Merry Christmas. I want LOL toys, a dress, and a bigger doll.

Thank you, Andrea

Dear Santa,

I love you and I want a toy. A Power Ranger Toy, Ninja toy, and a hoverboard with charger for it. These things for all the kids too. Thanks for all the gifts.

Tyion

Dear Santa,

I would like a brand new Barbie doll, or a baby like me doll. It will grow up like us. I want it to come with a bottle and pacifier. I love you,

Tierra

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie doll, a car for my doll, and clothes. Merry Christmas.

Zion

Dear Santa,

How can I please get a present. I want a toy baby with pink clothes and baby gets socks and shoes on her feet. Then I want an iPhone 5. Thank-you and Merry Christmas.

Layana

Dear Santa,

You got candy coming. I want to ask for toys. I want spiderman costume and toys. Also, Power Ranger toys. Bye and Merry Christmas

Martinez

Dear Santa,

I want a play station 3 and maybe GTA cd. Because I’ve been good. Merry Christmas Santa.

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I want a black puppy. I want a Barbie House and makeup to go with it. I also want a drawing pad with colors and headphones. Merry Christmas.

TaLayla

Dear Santa,

Me want some pokeman card, bayblades, and a golden bayblade. And some yeoman card, headphones, and a drone.

Love you and Happy Christmas.

Corbyn

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard. I want a barbie dream house and toys for it. I’ll try to do my work for school more. Merry Christmas.

NyJayhi

Dear Santa,

I want  a real drone for Christmas. I want a dump truck and helicopter too. Thanks Santa.

Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want a car, that is pink and nice for my barbie. I want a baby doll with a bottle, pacifier, and clothes. I also want a barbie airplane too.

Thank you,

TaLiyah

Dear Santa,

I want an Xbox and controllers. I want mindcraft and a bumble car that turns into a controller. Also, you go to Walmart in the toys and get legos too. Merry Christmas.

Roger

Dear Santa,

I want an orion vending machine. I want a red squawky dog. I want a Barbie house and barbies. I want to get 2 baby doll too. The ones that go in the bath. Thank you.

Khloe

