Letters to Santa H

Please can I have a Spiderman bike. That is my favorite. Please can R.J. have a new bike and that’s cool. Please can Sissy have an L.O.L. doll.

Bentley

Dear Santa,

Me been good. Me want the XBox and a globe that you can touch. For my mom a ring and for my dad headphones. For my sister me want a crown like Mrs. Cox’s. She has been a little turkey some days.

Konor

Dear Santa,

I want a make-up box because old one is messy. A stuffed animals, dog or bear, Olaf and chicken.

Stephani

Dear Santa,

I want a game like my daddy and a phone like my mommy. Can I have a PS Switch. I always eat healthy, I put up my toys and do my chores. Please will you bring me these things.

Desiyah

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and a dress with a pink train bow. Can I have a toy car and a doll you can feed.

Ka’Mylah

Dear Santa,