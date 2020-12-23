Letters to Santa H

HOPE ACADEMY, DECATUR
COX
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I would like a pink motorbike. I have been good all year. I will leave you good cookies.
KaNya
Dear Santa,
I want a phone for Christmas. I like to play games and do my school work on the phone.
Desiyah
Dear Santa,
I want a doll house. I want it so my dolls can play with it.
Layla
Dear Santa,
I want a bunch of L.O.L. and JoJo bows and a fuzzy puppy. I have been good Santa.
Addyson
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Would you please bring me some Christmas pajamas-my size is a medium (7-8). Can I have a Baby Alive doll with pajamas.
Phaith
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a Spiderman bike. That is my favorite. Please can R.J. have a new bike and that’s cool. Please can Sissy have an L.O.L. doll.
Bentley
Dear Santa,
Me been good. Me want the XBox and a globe that you can touch. For my mom a ring and for my dad headphones. For my sister me want a crown like Mrs. Cox’s. She has been a little turkey some days.
Konor
Dear Santa,
I want a make-up box because old one is messy. A stuffed animals, dog or bear, Olaf and chicken.
Stephani
Dear Santa,
I want a game like my daddy and a phone like my mommy. Can I have a PS Switch. I always eat healthy, I put up my toys and do my chores. Please will you bring me these things.
Desiyah
Dear Santa,
I want a phone and a dress with a pink train bow. Can I have a toy car and a doll you can feed.
Ka’Mylah
Dear Santa,
I want Polly Pockets and Peppa Pig. Can I have a small doll house, too.
Dayonna
Dear Santa,
I want a Toy Roller Coaster and a Ferris Wheel. Can I also, have a drone flyer.
Jasper
HOPE ACADEMY, DECATUR
WILLIAMS
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
The gifts I want for Christmas, All American girl stuff. Then I want a real turtle. Can I get American girl hoverboard? Can I get make-up jewelry box for real American girl doll. Thank-you for giving me gifts for Christmas I wanted. I love you so much.
Nova
Dear Santa,
Tell him Merry Christmas. I want LOL toys, a dress, and a bigger doll.
Thank you, Andrea
Dear Santa,
I love you and I want a toy. A Power Ranger Toy, Ninja toy, and a hoverboard with charger for it. These things for all the kids too. Thanks for all the gifts.
Tyion
Dear Santa,
I would like a brand new Barbie doll, or a baby like me doll. It will grow up like us. I want it to come with a bottle and pacifier. I love you,
Tierra
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll, a car for my doll, and clothes. Merry Christmas.
Zion
Dear Santa,
How can I please get a present. I want a toy baby with pink clothes and baby gets socks and shoes on her feet. Then I want an iPhone 5. Thank-you and Merry Christmas.
Layana
Dear Santa,
You got candy coming. I want to ask for toys. I want spiderman costume and toys. Also, Power Ranger toys. Bye and Merry Christmas
Martinez
Dear Santa,
I want a play station 3 and maybe GTA cd. Because I’ve been good. Merry Christmas Santa.
Ethan
Dear Santa,
I want a black puppy. I want a Barbie House and makeup to go with it. I also want a drawing pad with colors and headphones. Merry Christmas.
TaLayla
Dear Santa,
Me want some pokeman card, bayblades, and a golden bayblade. And some yeoman card, headphones, and a drone.
Love you and Happy Christmas.
Corbyn
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard. I want a barbie dream house and toys for it. I’ll try to do my work for school more. Merry Christmas.
NyJayhi
Dear Santa,
I want a real drone for Christmas. I want a dump truck and helicopter too. Thanks Santa.
Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want a car, that is pink and nice for my barbie. I want a baby doll with a bottle, pacifier, and clothes. I also want a barbie airplane too.
Thank you,
TaLiyah
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox and controllers. I want mindcraft and a bumble car that turns into a controller. Also, you go to Walmart in the toys and get legos too. Merry Christmas.