Letters to Santa H

Harris, Decatur
Delong and Novak
K-1
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet and iceman for Christmas.
Love Geo
Dear Santa,
How do you make toys? I would like a little dog this year please.
Jaedon
Dear Santa,
Are you goofy? I would like an lol doll and a hatchimal.
Love, Mayci
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I would like a yoyo and a dog for Christmas.
Love John
Dear Santa,
What do you eat? I would like a lol doll and the glamper.
Love Jamizha
Holy Family, Decatur
Douglass
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a beyblade and a beyblade stadium? Where do you keep the reindeer?
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a LOL doll and a microphone? How do you get around the world in one night?
Love, Everly
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a Baby Mermaid Alive? I like your reindeer!
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a bey blade and hoverboard? How does Rudolph’s nose glow?
Love, Parker
Dear Santa,
I have been god this year. Will you please bring me barbies and polly pockets? Santa, do you get presents?
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a spiderman pillow and a spiderman toy? How do the elves make the toys?
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a bey blade and a black taffy cat? How do all the reindeer fly?
Love, Maximo
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a LOL doll and a reindeer Christmas headband? Why doesn’t Mrs. Claus ride on the sleigh?
Love, Landree
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me an Xbox controller? I like Rudolph.
Love, Grayson
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a beyblade ring and a big combine? Thank you for Rudolph.
Love, Tanner
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a beyblade and shark beyblade ripper? Are you going to fly your plane this year?
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a beyblade? Why are the elves so small?
Love, Asher
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a beyblade and a Polar Express Train? Don’t forget to give the reindeer carrots!
Love, Kolton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a LOL Snow Chalet? How do the reindeer fly?
Love, Sydnie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a calabrass sword and a cross collision beyblade? Who guards Santa’s sleigh?
Love, Boden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a mine robot? I like your reindeer!
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a Ryan’s World toy and a LOL doll? Why do you give us presents?
Love, Daniella
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a tow truck that comes with a lamborghini? Does Mrs. Claus bake cookies?
Love, Joey
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me play-doh and dinosaurs? How old are the reindeer?
Love, Rowan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a beyblade and a John Cena doll? Do you ever play football?
Love, Beau
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a kite and a toy horse? Do reindeer eat apples?
Love, Michelena
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a toy car and a hot wheels track? What else do the reindeer eat besides candy canes?
Love, Miller
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a cross collision beyblade and a lego set? Have you ever made a mistake?
Love, Connor
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a new pair of scissors and a fuzzy, blue blanket? How does the snow fly at the North Pole?
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me an ABC puzzle and blocks? How do the elves make the presents?
Love, Sydney
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me beyblades and a Bumble Bee transformer? What do reindeer eat?
Love, Julian
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a LOL doll and barbie clothes? How do reindeer fly?
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Will you please bring me an Indominous Rex and a real puppy? Do the reindeer’s antlers poke other animals?
Love, Elijah
Holy Family, Decatur
Osborne
Pre K-4
Dear Santa,
I miss you! I wish you could bring me a toy transformer for Christmas. Have a safe trip!
Love, Reeve
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are ready for the big trip. I would like a Hulk smash hand for Christmas. Please say hi to the elves.
Love, J.J.
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer have gotten enough food. I would like a Lion King toy. I can’t wait to see you.
Love, Keith
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re drinking hot chocolate and having a great day! For Christmas I would like a real doggy. Please get enough sleep for the big night.
Love, Britton
Dear Santa,
I would like to give you a big hug. Can you please bring me a T-Rex for Christmas? Have a safe trip.
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re drinking enough hot chocolate to get ready for the big trip. I would like a new Lego set. I hope you have a nice trip.
Love, John
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer and elves are doing good. I love you all so much! I would like a play kitchen. Can’t wait to see you.
Love, Grayson
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are eating enough for their big trip. I would like a real cat for Christmas. Please get enough sleep for the big night.
Love, Cece
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re having a great day! For Christmas I would like a real bunny. Have a safe trip.
Love, Mabel
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re getting the reindeer some food for their trip. I would like a real dog with a leash. Please have a safe trip.
Love, J.P.
Dear Santa,
I love you and your elves and your reindeers. For Christmas would like a dancing piggy. I would also like a toy ladybug for my sister. I hope you stay warm.
Love, Calvin
Dear Santa,
Are having some hot chocolate? I hope you’re staying warm at the North Pole. Please can I have some robots for Christmas? I love you Santa.
Love, Cash
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a real mouse. Hi to the elves.
Love, Ella
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re getting enough sleep for your big trip. For Christmas can I please have a hot wheel city? Please say hi to Mrs. Claus.
Love, Graham
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer are eating enough food for the big trip. I would like a robot. I hope you have a great Thanksgiving.
Love, Olive
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer have a lot of food. Could you please bring me a toy car for Christmas? I hope you have a good and safe trip.
Love, Mary
Holy Family, Decatur
Sullivan
Pre-K3
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like to have a princess car and a stuffed puppy dog. Merry Christmas.
Scarlett
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? I would like to have a mommy horse playset and a barn to go with it. Merry Christmas.
Olivia
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I would like to have a unicorn and desk to do my work. Merry Christmas.
Maizee
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? I would like a hairstyling playset and new dolls. Merry Christmas.
Ruby
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? I would like to have a gorilla, zebra, and elephant toy to play with. Merry Christmas.
Anaya
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I would like to have an ice cream truck that also makes smoothies and some Frozen II dolls. Merry Christmas.
Lucy
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? I would like a car and truck that you sit in. Merry Christmas.
Millie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like toy keys and pizza plastic food playset. Merry Christmas.
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph this year? I would like some lol dolls and bloom dolls. Merry Christmas.
Marlow
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a girl dinosaur toy, Barbie doll and a new baby. Merry Christmas.
Bee
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I would like a stuffed puppy dog and an ice cream truck. Merry Christmas.
Grace
Dear Santa,
How are all your reindeer this year? I would like some lol dolls and a teddy bear. Merry Christmas.
Evelynn
Dear Santa,
How have you been Santa? I would like to have lol dolls and a stuffed owl. Merry Christmas.
Greta
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? I can’t wait for Christmas. I would like to have a Barbie playhouse with Barbie dolls. Merry Christmas
Gwen
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a t-rex dinosaur and a car you can ride in. Merry Christmas
Mason
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I would like to have a Poopsie doll and princess dress to wear. Merry Christmas
Margo
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I would like to have some Frozen II dolls, makeup and a Barbie doll. Merry Christmas
Maggie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like some new cars and some superhero figures. Merry Christmas.
Beau
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I would like some new art supplies and a new Barbie doll. Merry Christmas.
Ellie
Dear Santa,
What are your favorite cookies? I would like a hairstyling playset and a makeup set. Merry Christmas.
Adelyn
Holy Family, Decatur
Vandercar
Pre-K4
Dear Santa,
I want to visit you at the North Pole. I want new Frozen dolls to play with. I love you!
Makayla
Dear Santa,
I want to ride with you in your sleigh. I would like Frozen 2 dolls. I’m leaving carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
I wonder if you have a lot of snow there. I would like a giant combine. I’m leaving you chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Love you, Luke
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. Rudolph is my favorite. I want a Spiderman web shooter for Christmas.
Love, Dominic
Dear Santa,
I love your reindeer. They are so soft. I want a Ninja Blaster and a real bunny with a cage.
Jackson
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? Give them cookies and carrots. I want a new grave digger because mine broke.
Love, Braxton
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a ne Nerf gun and all the Fort-night stuff. Thank you!
Kylen
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for my elf to come. I want a Shark Lego set. Thank you!
Krayton
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a safe trip. I hope you bring me Payton Ninja Kid. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Kaylynn
Dear Santa,
I like your sleigh and your reindeer. Comet is my favorite. I want to have a real bunny, some Ninja weapons, and a Christmas sweater.
Love, Nash
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeer ready to fly? Are they practicing right now? I want a big tractor that lifts up dirt. Thank you!
Love, Graham
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a new dinosaur robot because my birthday one broke. I’m going to leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Justin
Dear Santa,
I want to go and see your reindeer. For Christmas, I want a new dinosaur for my dinosaur collection.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
Are you busy? Is Mrs. Claus busy making cookies? I want the new Anna and Elsa dolls and their amazing castle.
Love, Lena
Dear Santa,
Hello to Mrs. Claus and you. I would like Ryan’s World toys like the treasure chest and the Mystery Egg. I’m going to leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Meredith
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I want Barbie’s Ultimate Tree House for Maggie and Hot Wheels Gorilla for me.
Love, Anthony