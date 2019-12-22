Letters to Santa H

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a beyblade and a beyblade stadium? Where do you keep the reindeer?

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a LOL doll and a microphone? How do you get around the world in one night?

Love, Everly

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a Baby Mermaid Alive? I like your reindeer!

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Will you please bring me a bey blade and hoverboard? How does Rudolph’s nose glow?

Love, Parker

Dear Santa,

I have been god this year. Will you please bring me barbies and polly pockets? Santa, do you get presents?

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa,