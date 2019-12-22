Letters to Santa H
0 comments

Letters to Santa H

  • 0

Harris, Decatur

Delong and Novak

K-1

Dear Santa,

I would like a tablet and iceman for Christmas.

Love Geo

Dear Santa,

How do you make toys? I would like a little dog this year please.

Jaedon

Dear Santa,

Are you goofy? I would like an lol doll and a hatchimal.

Love, Mayci

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I would like a yoyo and a dog for Christmas.

Love John

Dear Santa,

What do you eat? I would like a lol doll and the glamper.

Love Jamizha

Holy Family, Decatur

Douglass

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a beyblade and a beyblade stadium?  Where do you keep the reindeer?

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a LOL doll and a microphone?  How do you get around the world in one night?

Love, Everly

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a Baby Mermaid Alive?  I like your reindeer!

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a bey blade and hoverboard?  How does Rudolph’s nose glow?

Love, Parker

Dear Santa,

I have been god this year.  Will you please bring me barbies and polly pockets?  Santa, do you get presents?

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a spiderman pillow and a spiderman toy?  How do the elves make the toys?

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a bey blade and a black taffy cat?  How do all the reindeer fly?

Love, Maximo

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a LOL doll and a reindeer Christmas headband?  Why doesn’t Mrs. Claus ride on the sleigh?

Love, Landree

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me an Xbox controller?  I like Rudolph.

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a beyblade ring and a big combine?  Thank you for Rudolph.

Love, Tanner

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a beyblade and shark beyblade ripper?  Are you going to fly your plane this year?

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a beyblade?  Why are the elves so small?

Love, Asher

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a beyblade and a Polar Express Train?  Don’t forget to give the reindeer carrots!

Love, Kolton

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a LOL Snow Chalet?  How do the reindeer fly?

Love, Sydnie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a calabrass sword and a cross collision beyblade?  Who guards Santa’s sleigh?

Love, Boden

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a mine robot?  I like your reindeer!

Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a Ryan’s World toy and a LOL doll?  Why do you give us presents?

Love, Daniella

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a tow truck that comes with a lamborghini?  Does Mrs. Claus bake cookies?

Love, Joey

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me play-doh and dinosaurs?  How old are the reindeer?

Love, Rowan

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a beyblade and a John Cena doll?  Do you ever play football?

Love, Beau

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a kite and a toy horse?  Do reindeer eat apples?

Love, Michelena

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a toy car and a hot wheels track?  What else do the reindeer eat besides candy canes?

Love, Miller

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a cross collision beyblade and a lego set?  Have you ever made a mistake?

Love, Connor

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a new pair of scissors and a fuzzy, blue blanket?  How does the snow fly at the North Pole?

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me an ABC puzzle and blocks?  How do the elves make the presents?

Love, Sydney

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me beyblades and a Bumble Bee transformer?  What do reindeer eat?

Love, Julian

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me a LOL doll and barbie clothes?  How do reindeer fly?

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.  Will you please bring me an Indominous Rex and a real puppy?  Do the reindeer’s antlers poke other animals?

Love, Elijah

Holy Family, Decatur

Osborne

 Pre K-4

Dear Santa,

I miss you! I wish you could bring me a toy transformer for Christmas.  Have a safe trip!

Love, Reeve

Dear Santa,

I hope the reindeer are ready for the big trip.  I would like a Hulk smash hand for Christmas.  Please say hi to the elves. 

Love,  J.J.

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer have gotten enough food.  I would like a Lion King toy.  I can’t wait to see you.  

Love, Keith

Dear Santa,

I hope you’re drinking hot chocolate and having a great day!  For Christmas I would like a real doggy.  Please get enough sleep for the big night. 

Love, Britton

Dear Santa,

I would like to give you a big hug.  Can you please bring me a T-Rex for Christmas?  Have a safe trip.

Love, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

I hope you’re drinking enough hot chocolate to get ready for the big trip.  I would like a new Lego set.  I hope you have a nice trip. 

Love, John

Dear Santa,

I hope the reindeer and elves are doing good.  I love you all so much!  I would like a play kitchen.  Can’t wait to see you.

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

I hope the reindeer are eating enough for their big trip.  I would like a real cat for Christmas.  Please get enough sleep for the big night. 

Love, Cece

Dear Santa,

I hope you’re having a great day!  For Christmas I would like a real bunny.  Have a safe trip.

Love, Mabel

Dear Santa,

I hope you’re getting the reindeer some food for their trip.  I would like a real dog with a leash.  Please have a safe trip.

Love, J.P.

Dear Santa,

I love you and your elves and your reindeers.  For Christmas would like a dancing piggy.  I would also like a toy ladybug for my sister.  I hope you stay warm. 

Love, Calvin

Dear Santa,

Are having some hot chocolate? I hope you’re staying warm at the North Pole.  Please can I have some robots for Christmas?  I love you Santa.

Love, Cash

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?  For Christmas I would like a real mouse.  Hi to the elves. 

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

I hope you’re getting enough sleep for your big trip.  For Christmas can I please have a hot wheel city?  Please say hi to Mrs. Claus.

Love, Graham

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer are eating enough food for the big trip.  I would like a robot.  I hope you have a great Thanksgiving. 

Love, Olive

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer have a lot of food.  Could you please bring me a toy car for Christmas?  I hope you have a good and safe trip. 

Love, Mary

Holy Family, Decatur

Sullivan

Pre-K3

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like to have a princess car and a stuffed puppy dog. Merry Christmas.

Scarlett

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I would like to have a mommy horse playset and a barn to go with it. Merry Christmas.

Olivia

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I would like to have a unicorn and desk to do my work. Merry Christmas.

Maizee

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph doing? I would like a hairstyling playset and new dolls. Merry Christmas.

Ruby

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I would like to have a gorilla, zebra, and elephant toy to play with. Merry Christmas.

Anaya

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? I would like to have an ice cream truck that also makes smoothies and some Frozen II dolls. Merry Christmas.

Lucy

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I would like a car and truck that you sit in. Merry Christmas.

Millie

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like toy keys and pizza plastic food playset. Merry Christmas.

Jaxson

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph this year? I would like some lol dolls and bloom dolls. Merry Christmas.

Marlow

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a girl dinosaur toy, Barbie doll and a new baby. Merry Christmas.

Bee

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? I would like a stuffed puppy dog and an ice cream truck. Merry Christmas.

Grace

Dear Santa,

How are all your reindeer this year? I would like some lol dolls and a teddy bear. Merry Christmas.

Evelynn

Dear Santa,

How have you been Santa? I would like to have lol dolls and a stuffed owl. Merry Christmas.

Greta

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I can’t wait for Christmas. I would like to have a Barbie playhouse with Barbie dolls. Merry Christmas

Gwen

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a t-rex dinosaur and a car you can ride in. Merry Christmas

Mason

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? I would like to have a Poopsie doll and princess dress to wear. Merry Christmas

Margo

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? I would like to have some Frozen II dolls, makeup and a Barbie doll. Merry Christmas

Maggie

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like some new cars and some superhero figures. Merry Christmas.

Beau

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? I would like some new art supplies and a new Barbie doll. Merry Christmas.

Ellie

Dear Santa,

What are your favorite cookies? I would like a hairstyling playset and a makeup set. Merry Christmas.

Adelyn

Holy Family, Decatur

Vandercar

Pre-K4

Dear Santa,

I want to visit you at the North Pole.  I want new Frozen dolls to play with.  I love you!

Makayla

Dear Santa,

I want to ride with you in your sleigh.  I would like Frozen 2 dolls.  I’m leaving carrots for the reindeer. 

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

I wonder if you have a lot of snow there.  I would like a giant combine.  I’m leaving you chocolate chip cookies and milk.

Love you, Luke

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer.  Rudolph is my favorite.  I want a Spiderman web shooter for Christmas.

Love, Dominic

Dear Santa,

I love your reindeer.  They are so soft.  I want a Ninja Blaster and a real bunny with a cage.

Jackson

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing?  Give them cookies and carrots.  I want a new grave digger because mine broke.

Love, Braxton

Dear Santa,

How are you?  I want a ne Nerf gun and all the Fort-night stuff. Thank you!

Kylen

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for my elf to come.  I want a Shark Lego set. Thank you!

Krayton

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a safe trip.  I hope you bring me Payton Ninja Kid.  I will leave you cookies and milk.

Kaylynn

Dear Santa,

I like your sleigh and your reindeer.  Comet is my favorite.  I want to have a real bunny, some Ninja weapons, and a Christmas sweater.

Love, Nash

Dear Santa,

Are the reindeer ready to fly?  Are they practicing right now?  I want a big tractor that lifts up dirt.  Thank you!

Love, Graham

Dear Santa,

How are you?  I want a new dinosaur robot because my birthday one broke.  I’m going to leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Justin

Dear Santa,

I want to go and see your reindeer.  For Christmas, I want a new dinosaur for my dinosaur collection.

Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

Are you busy?  Is Mrs. Claus busy making cookies?  I want the new Anna and Elsa dolls and their amazing castle.

Love, Lena

Dear Santa,

Hello to Mrs. Claus and you.  I would like Ryan’s World toys like the treasure chest and the Mystery Egg.  I’m going to leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Meredith

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing?  I want Barbie’s Ultimate Tree House for Maggie and Hot Wheels Gorilla for me.

Love, Anthony

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Gary "Joe" Doolin
Obituaries

Gary "Joe" Doolin

DECATUR — Gary “Joe” Doolin, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News