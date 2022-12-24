Letters to Santa H

HOLY FAMILY - DECATUR

NABER

PRE-K 3

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa! She would like a new baby doll.

Sylvie, age 4

Dear Santa,

I want a race car.

Rei, age 3

Dear Santa,

I want a car racer and a toy dump truck.

Tucker, age 4

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa! I would like an airplane.

Jack, age 4

Dear Santa,

I want magic mixes.

Athena, age 3

Dear Santa,

I want new toys, a new house, new snowflakes, school bus. Thank you Santa!

Micah, age 3

Dear Santa,

I want dinosaurs.

Carter, age 3

Dear Santa,

I want trax, monster trucks and cars.

Grayson, age 3

Dear Santa,

I want a new Barbie and markers.

Olivia, age 3

Dear Santa,

Happy Birthday! I would like a fast monster truck.

Benji, age 4

Dear Santa,

Happy Christmas! I would like a Christmas tree and a race cars.

Love you Santa! Howie, age 4

Dear Santa,

I want an ice cream truck and train. Hot wheels city.

Eli, age 3

Dear Santa,

I want a toy machine that pops up.

Connor, age 4

Dear Santa,

I want new pencils.

Knox, age 4

Dear Santa,

I want barbies.

Carly, age 3

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa I would like a talking doll and baby doll.

Jacqueline, age 3

HOLY FAMILY - DECATUR

VANDERCAR

PRE-K 4

Dear Santa,

How are you? I will give you cookies and milk for Christmas. I would like Lisa, the American Girl Doll that I have seen at Target. Please and thank you!

I love you, Weezie

Dear Santa,

Are you ready to travel here? I would like another T-rex for Christmas and a brontosaurus because I don’t have one.

I love you, Santa! Henry

Dear Santa,

Is your sleigh packed with lots of toys? For Christmas, I would like the Zuma Hovercraft Boat. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Alex

Dear Santa,

How old are your reindeer? Are they ready to travel? I would like a Polly Pocket Playhouse, the super big one. I’m going to leave food for you and your reindeer.

Love you, Emma

Dear Santa,

How are you? I missed you all year. I would like a pink Magic Mixies Set for Christmas. I am going to leave cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.

I love you! Mila

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the reindeer? I would like lots of new Hot Wheels and a track for them for Christmas. I will leave cookies.

Love, Brody

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I would like an Ice Cream Cone Unicorn stuffed animal. Do you like all the cookies?

Fallon

Dear Santa,

Please tell Mrs. Clause, “Hi!” for me. I would like a make-up set to play with for Christmas. I’m leaving cookies and milk out for you and the reindeer.

Love you, Treece

Dear Santa,

I miss you. I’m going to leave carrots for the reindeer. I would like the big Bat Mobile, the Lego one, for Christmas.

Love you, Elliott

Dear Santa,

Hi! I love you. I want the Mario Kart race track with the loop-de-loop. I will leave the elves a treat.

Thank you, Logan

Dear Santa,

How’s the North Pole? Is it far? I want a remote race car for Christmas. I will leave cookies for you and the elves.

Love you, Ollie

Dear Santa,

I love you so much! I love when you come down the chimney saying, “Ho, ho, ho!” I would like a big dolly for Christmas, taller than me, like a 100 pound one.

Thank you! Presley

HOLY FAMILY - DECATUR

SULLIVAN

PRE-K 4

Dear Santa,

What do your reindeer like to eat? I would like a toy pig, a microphone, and a Gabby’s Dollhouse. Thank you for my toys.

Love, River

Dear Santa,

Do you visit hotels? I would like to have a mermaid toy and a toy Christmas tree. Thank you for my toys.

Love, Bea

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? I think it’s the Grinch cookie. I would like giant Grinch toy, a Grinch game and Mario Kart characters. Thank you for my gifts.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

Why do you have so many reindeer? I would like to have a robot, a magnet, and a pumpkin checker. Thank you for my toys.

Love, Everett

Dear Santa,

Are there baby reindeer at the North Pole? I would like a stuffed fluffy cat, Ghost Spider, Spidey, Tracey, and spin toys. Thank you for my gifts.

Love, Emmy Lou

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cookie? I would like to have Cheetah sheets, LOL Dolls, and a Ghost Spider blanket. Thank you for my toys.

Love, Edie

Dear Santa,

What do you do in the summer? I would like to have a tiny Barbie house and Ghost Spider sheets for my bed. Thank you for my toys.

Love, Mabel

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cookie? I will leave some out for you. I would like to have a stuffed toy turtle, Elsa and Anna Castle, and Gabby’s Dollhouse. Thank you for my toys.

Love, Quinn

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite color? I would like to have a toy trailer, excavator, and a football. Thank you for my toys.

Love, Maverick

Dear Santa,

Does Sven and Olaf from Frozen visit Santa, the reindeer, and Frosty the Snowman? I would like Spiderman Legos, Spidey Amazing Friends, and Encanto Disney House with people. Thank you for my toys.

Love, Cooper

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? I would like to have a volleyball, Magic Ponies, and everything. Thank you for my toys.

Love, Kyla

Dear Santa,

What do your elves like to eat? I would like new hot wheel cars and a plastic dinosaur. Thank you for my toys.

Love, Sawyer

HOPE ACADEMY – DECATUR

JOHNSTON

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll for Christmas.

Love, Luna, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like toys for Christmas.

Love, Jacen, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a I phone, air pods, clothes and shoes for Christmas.

Love, Lyric, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy car for Christmas.

Love, Alex, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie house and headphones for Christmas.

Love, Paris, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like stuff to style hair for Christmas.

Love, Alaisha, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a new toy for Christmas.

Love, Briniyla, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a skateboard and bike for Christmas.

Love, Javarious, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a cat for Christmas.

Love, Zo’mar, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a hamster toy for Christmas.

Love, Khloe, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll for Christmas.

Love, Brooklynn, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a pretty dress for Christmas.

Love, Addalynn, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll for Christmas.

Love, Mariah, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie dream house for Christmas.

Love, Stacy, age 6

HOPE ACADEMY – DECATUR

OSBORN

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinosaur, soccer ball and a car for Christmas.

Love, Nico

Dear Santa,

I would like a motorcycle, car for mom and dad. Bisycle and soccer ball for Christmas.

Love, Bryston, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll and stroller for Christmas.

Love, Amilyon, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a phone and a big box of legos for Christmas.

Love, Parnell, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a new piggy bank for Christmas.

Love, I’Meire, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll and kitchen set for Christmas.

Love, Ta’Miah, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like two baby dolls, a bike and car. Also, a statue for Christmas.

Love, Kyleigh, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a new bike and a hover board and new toys for Christmas.

Love, Ezriana, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a new dog, cat, giraffe and a reindeer for Christmas.

Love, Breasha, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a hover board, doll, Christmas tree with decorations and a car for Christmas.

Love, Sinah, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a motorbike and a big one for my brother for Christmas.

Love, Teriq, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a ball and sonic stuff for Christmas.

Love, Xandreus, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike with a basket for Christmas.

Love, A’Blessyn, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike and a dirt bike and an orbee blaster for Christmas.

Love, Nicholas, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a spiderman toy for Christmas.

Love, Rowan, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like an iPad, play dough and barbies for Christmas.

Love, Ja’Myiah, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a Mario cart, bowling set and PS5 for Christmas.

Love, Cilian, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a cat, bike and video game for Christmas.

Love, Damon, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a lol doll, jeep and a bicycle for Christmas.

Love, Briella, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a orbee blaster, an Xbox and dirt bike for Christmas.

Love, Chayce, age 5

HOPE ACADEMY – DECATUR

VARVEL

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

Our class would like lots of toys and a safe holiday for all.

Love: Izaliyah, Alanah, Raigan, Ronald, Kylei, Rochi’lun, Greyson, Lyric, Elijah, Axel, Journi, Jayden, Maliyah, Marteyden, Tywand, Tyilar, Steven, Sarai, Hunter, Mia, Jerriah, Zariah.

HOPE ACADEMY – DECATUR

DOWNEY

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS4 for Christmas.

Love, Brycarion, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie and Barbie house for Christmas.

Love, Alayah, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5 and LOL surprise for Christmas.

Love, Ni’Emah, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5 for Christmas.

Love, Quintyon, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5 for Christmas.

Love, Jamerius, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL and barbies for Christmas.

Love, Amyra, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a cow and poppy play time for Christmas.

Love, Jaylin, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a I phone and PS5 for Christmas.

Love, Alasia, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a I phone, headset, clothes and PS5 for Christmas.

Love, Kaleah, age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5 for Christmas.

Love, Daviyon, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL surprise and I phone for Christmas.

Love, Emma, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL surprise, I phone, ball and barbies for Christmas.

Love, Karley, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a Pokémon cards and ice breaker for Christmas.

Love, Alijah, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL surprise for Christmas.

Love, Aariya, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a I phone and a hover board for Christmas.

Love, Ryan, age 7

HOPE ACADEMY – DECATUR

COX

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie house, rainbow high doll and unicorn toy for Christmas.

Love, Kaida, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like an electric scooter for Christmas.

Love, Jaida, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a car for Christmas.

Love, Dawud-Ahad, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a ritan foebou for Christmas.

Love, America, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like an OMC doll, LOL doll, dog and cat for Christmas.

Love, Zariah, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll home, play home, clothes, shoes and a ring for Christmas.

Love, Jaiyah, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL house, Barbie, lights and phone for Christmas.

Love, Alisha, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a stapler, Xbox and TV for Christmas.

Love, Frank, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a ken doll, nitendo switch and PS5 for Christmas.

Love, Khai, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a lego set for Christmas.

Love, Ashton

Dear Santa,

I would like a spiderman mask, web and scooter for Christmas.

Love, Kareem, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie house and LOL doll for Christmas.

Love, Arline, age 8

Dear Santa,

I would like dinosaurs, robots, games and sonic toy for Christmas.

Love, Isaiah, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a rainbow high doll for Christmas.

Love, Ryleigh, age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5 for Christmas.

Love, Marcus, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a lego set and rainbow toy for Christmas.

Love, Joseph, age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a Xbox, lego set, cat and a dog for Christmas.

Love, Rayvon, age 6

HOPE ACADEMY – DECATUR

BECK

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

Our class would like lots of toys and great food on Christmas!

Love: Adelynn, Sha’Callie, Layla, Zi’Nijah, Tyshan, Paris, Cornelius, Ezra, Ja’Riyah, Ahlizabeth, Jamay’ria, Mikiah, Victoria, Chase, Avey’ana, Lauren, Aliana, Shaniyah, Averiona, Desiah, Champion, Alanah.