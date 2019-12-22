Letters to Santa J

Johns Hill, Decatur
Boyd
First Grade
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a skateboard, skate and pajamas. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love, Brandon
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a slime, iphone, shoes, clothes, and books. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love Alaya
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like apple cider, knuffle bunny, and clothes. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love Parker
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a xbox, Lincoln logs and pajamas. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love Daniel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Barbie, lol dolls and pajamas. I cant wait until you get here.
Love Ximena
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like air pads and iphone 11 and clothes and I cant wait until you get here.
Love Aviance
Dear Santa,
For Chrismes I wil like the PS4.
Love Isabella
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a PS4, lold olls, 2 lol dolls and clothe. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love Sariah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like at reurex and a x-box and food. I cant wait until you get here.
Love Justice
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an iphone, lol doll, and a nole book. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love Serenity
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an xbox 1 and lol. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love Lorehn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a xbox, Pokemon cards and socks. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love Christopher
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I what some cute bow and I what a knuff bunny and last I what some book.
Love Kariah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an art kit, cute bows and clothes. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love Viel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a smart watch and a notebook and I need pajamas.
Love Jayda
Dear Santa,
For Cresmes I want lol dolls and clos for my beg dolls.
Love Alejandra
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a PC, Nintendo, and boxers. I cant wait until you get here.
Love Reese
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would lik an x-box, treasure x toy and clothes. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love, Glenn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a lol doll, rainbow and a doll. I cant wait until you get here.
Love Samantha
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a red ranger toy and new shoes. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love Vincent
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a police car, lego city and pajamas. I can’t wait until you get here.
Love Elijah
Johns Hill, Decatur
Duff
Second Grade
Dear Santa,
I m kind. How long is your beard? I want a my little pony toy. Wat is your forbret cooke?
Love Jehimy
Dear Santa,
I lik to play wiht my dog. I am eight. What is your fabvorite cookie. I want for Christmas is a lol doll.
Love Melanie
Dear Santa,
My name is Estrella. My family is Brenda Mareo, Melanie, Jessica. I am seven. I wont a toy dog and a colock.
Love Estrella
Dear Santa,
I like to eat ice cream. My age is 7. I like to play outside. My family likes to play bord games. Are the food groops realy candy, cane cane, candy corn and serup? What is your favorite reindeer? All I want for Christmas is a Barbie doggie day care.
Love Natalie
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Mikalyn. I’m 7 years old. Have I been bad. Who is your favorite reindeer? I wish I can have a toy soth. I want to have a Barbie house.
Love, Mikalyn
Dear Santa,
I an seven yours old. My favorite cookies are omtomt cookies. Who is your favorite reinder? For christmaas I wot a babe stuft animol elf.
Love Annalise
Dear Santa,
I like to play whith my friends. Have I been nice or bad? Santa I wish you woud get em a lol doll, slime, Pete the cat book, and some boots, Christmas book. How old is Mrs. Claus? Who is your favorit reindeer?What is your favorit cookie?
Love Anchela
Dear Santa,
I like to play gams. What is your favorite cookie. I want a blobll.
Love, Olma
Dear Santa,
I am Nevalah. I am 7 years old. I lik to eat food and go over my daddy’s house. I also like to play with my little brother, Levi. How old are you? How old is Mrs. Claus. How many rainder do you have? I wont Barbies and kids make up.
Love Nevalah
Dear Santa,
Have I been bad or good? I helpt Jacory pick up stuff. I wish for a sckate bord.
Love Timothy
Dear Santa,
My name is Axel. I am eight. I like cars. How many presents do you deliver? I want a skatboard. I wish I can get an iphone.
Love Axel
Dear Santa,
I like to be funny. Are you really real? What is your secret thing to be Santa? I want you to help my mom because she is really busy.
Love. Camonne
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa my name is Ashden. I am eight years old. Santa how old are you? Santa how mani reindeer to you have? Santa I wish for a hoverbored.
Love Ashden
Dear Santa,
I am seven years old. How old is Mrs. Claus? I wish I had a pet talking monkey dossg sigeg bard.
Love Mallory
Dear Santa,
I’m 7. I’m about to be 8 and I like gnomes and reading books. Santa what can’t you do? How old are you? I want a phone.
Love Ty
Dear Santa,
My name is Roman. I am 7. IS your sled magic. I want fortnite toys. I want play station. My family is great because they get me stuff. Christmas is the best.
Love Roman
Dear Santa,
My name is Jazmine. I am 7 years old. I have one brother, a mom, a dad, a grandma and a lot more. How old are you? I want a Barbie dream camper for Christmas.
Love Jazmine
Dear Santa,
My name is Yuan. I’m 7 years old. Hello Santa have I been good or bad. Santa can you please on Christmas bring me a Nintendo switch. I’m a boy.
Love Yuan
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. How many cookies do you eat on Christmas eve? I wish you can give me a fortnite toy set.
Love, Damian
Dear Santa,
I’m Jaycee and I’m 7 years old. My family is great. Your elf is so wonderful. I love her so much. I have a question. Have I been nauthy or nice this year? How many cookies do you eat every year? Are your food groups candy, candy corn, candy, candy and syrup? For Christmas I want barbies and clothes.
Love Jaycee
Dear Santa,
How old are you? My wish is to get a new bed and air pads.
Love Juan
Johns Hill, Decatur
Elam
Second Grade
Dear Santa,
My name is Amar. I like to do wach tv. What do you do? I wish for a phon.
Amar
Dear Santa,
My name is Christian. I like to ran or ers will? Can you give a gold chad.
Love Christian
Dear Santa,
I love presents. How is the north pol? I want two lol.
Love Lexi
Dear Santa,
You know my name. How is the weather. I wish I had a game please and thank you.
Love your friend, Briton
Dear Santa,
My name is Sarita. I want to know is your reinder good. I was a presents like a barber doll.
Love Sarita
Dear Santa,
My name is Michael. Are your reindeer ready to go? What I want in my presents is a ipad please.
Love Michael
Dear Santa,
My favorite food is pizza. How is the reindeer? Plese can I have frozn unbrela.
Love your friend Ellyse
Dear Santa,
My name is Khyrell. I bleav in you. Pleas come tonite. Please I want masks olso iphone 11 please.
Khyrell
Dear Santa,
My name is Karleigh. How are your raindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? Can I have a Santa book please.
Love Karleigh
Dear Santa,
I am in 2 grad. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I want a car please?
Love your friend Nick
Dear Santa,
My name is Ximena. How is Rudolph? I want a computer please.
Love Ximena
Dear Santa,
My name is Aisha. How is the weather thar? I wish for a cat please.
Your friend Aisha
Dear Santa,
I am seven years old. Are your raindeer ready to fly? Please put a video game in my stocking. I don’t car what video game you give me. I just want one.
Love Jonathan
Dear Santa,
My name Yael. I like swimming and reading. Santa do your reindeer fly? I whs that I could get a Nintendo switch in chrismas please but I think I could get something else?
Love Yael
Dear Santa,
My name is Payton. I am 8 years old. I am in secant grade. I rielly rielly want a iphone II pro. Please and thank you.
Love Payton
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophia. How are the elves? I want for Christmas is a ipad.
Love your friend Sophia
Dear Santa,
I like to go ice skating. Are your elves makeing toys? Can I please get a phone.
Love Abigail
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubriana. And im 7 about to be 8 on the 13th. Is Rudolph ok? Can I please have slime and tahnk you.
Love Aubriana your friend
Johns Hill, Decatur
Peckert
First Grade
Dear Santa,
My name is P.Prathik. How are you reindur doing? I have been very good this year. I would like toy and friends. Thank you very much Santa.
Love P.Prathik
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayleen. How are you and the reindur doing? I have been goob this year. I would like a vet and dr. set. Thank you very much Santa.
Love, Jayleen
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacob. How are your elves? So how you doing this year? I had a good yer. I’m good to my teacher. I would like RC car.
Love Jacob
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxani. How are you and the reindur doing. I have been good this year. I would like lol dolls.
Love, Jaxani
Dear Santa,
My name is Mia. How are you and the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like wheelie and laser car. Thank you very much.
Love Mia
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaysynn. How are you and the reindur doing? I have been very good this year. I would like my family to be etrr. Thank you very much Mrs. Clais and Santa.
Love Kaysynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Isabella. How are you doing this year? For Christmas this year I would like lol dols and a laser car and legos. Thank you very much Santa.
Love Isabella
Dear Santa,
My name is Irving. How are you doing this year? How are Mrs. Clau and the elves? For Christmas this year I would like laser car. Thank you very much Santa.
Love, Irving
Dear Santa,
My name is Maryann. How are you and the raindeers doing? I have been good this year. I would like omg doll. Thank you very much Santa.
Love Maryann
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaylyn. How are you doing this year? How are Mrs. Claus and the elves? For Christmas this year I would like omg doll. Thank you very much Santa.
Love Kaylyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaleel. How are you and the reindear doing? I have been good this year. I would like race car track. Thank you very much Santa.
Love Jaleel
Dear Santa,
My name is Uriel. How are you and the reindur doing? I have been gud this year. I would like Lego boat. Thank you very much Santa.
Love Uriel
Dear Santa,
My name is Liam. How are you doing this year? How are Mrs. Claus and the elves? For Christmas this year I would like a rc car and laser car. Than you very much Santa.
Love Liam
Dear Santa,
My name is Angel. How are you doing this year? How are Mrs. Claus and the elves? For Christmas this year I would like remote control car. Thank you very much.
Love, Angel
Dear Santa,
My name is Kiley. How are you and the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like a rc car and wooden cars and a laser car and legos and a lego boat and a vet/dr. set. Thank you very much Santa.
Love Kiley
Dear Santa,
My name is Cesla. How are you and the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like lol dolls. Thank you very much.
Love, Cesla
Dear Santa,
My name is Salsabila. How are you and the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like lol dolls. Thank you very much.
Love Salsabila
Dear Santa,
My name is Arikana. How are you and the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like WWE toys. Thank you very much.
Love, Arikana
Dear Santa,
My name is Kazhmir. How are you and the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like a 100 sound puppy and a lol dolls for Christmas. Thank you and your elves.
Love, Kazhmir
Dear Santa,
My name is Tyler. How are you doing this year? I have been good this year. I would like a lols in 1 glamper. Thank you very much.
Love Tyler
Dear Santa,
My name is Parker. How are you and the reindeer? I have been nice this year. I would like a remot control sonic and a xbox. Thank you very much Santa.
Love Parker
Dear Santa,
My name is Keegan. How are you and the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like lego movie, 2DS. Thank you very much.
Love Keegan
Dear Santa,
My name is Aden. How are you and the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like legos. Thank you very much.
Love Aden
Dear Santa,
My name is Nico. How are you and the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like my famly to be together. Thank you very much.
Love, Nico