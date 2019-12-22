Letters to Santa J

My name is Maryann. How are you and the raindeers doing? I have been good this year. I would like omg doll. Thank you very much Santa.

Love Maryann

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaylyn. How are you doing this year? How are Mrs. Claus and the elves? For Christmas this year I would like omg doll. Thank you very much Santa.

Love Kaylyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaleel. How are you and the reindear doing? I have been good this year. I would like race car track. Thank you very much Santa.

Love Jaleel

Dear Santa,

My name is Uriel. How are you and the reindur doing? I have been gud this year. I would like Lego boat. Thank you very much Santa.

Love Uriel

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam. How are you doing this year? How are Mrs. Claus and the elves? For Christmas this year I would like a rc car and laser car. Than you very much Santa.

Love Liam

Dear Santa,