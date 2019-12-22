Letters to Santa K

Love, Quinn

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Madison and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie house, Mickey clubhouse, lunchable. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Madison

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Kameron and I am 4 years old. I live in my dad’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Bouncey house, robot,trampoline and slide. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Kameron

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Cohen and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Boat dock, jet ski, new guitar. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Cohen

Dear Santa,