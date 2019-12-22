Letters to Santa K
0 comments

Letters to Santa K

  • 0

Kids Castle Learning Center 1, Decatur

Alexis/Beth

Preschool

Dear Santa,

I would like monster trucks and presents.

Cederic

Dear Santa,

I would like peppa pig.

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

I would like to have mighty machines.

Derrick

Dear Santa,

I would like to have monster trucks.

Mackenzie

Dear Santa,

I would like to have mermaid dolls.

Madalynn

Dear Santa,

I would like a big red train.

Reece

Dear Santa,

Big pink blanket.

A’Riyah

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a batmobile car, race cars, horses, a motorcycle and a pitbull.

Julian

Dear Santa,

I would like to have an Elsa and Anna, dreamhouse and a dreamhouse car and a horse.

Ayva

Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur

Beya, Cindy

Kindergarten Readiness

Dear Santa,

Power rangers, Pikachu car, paw patrol tower, toy guns.

Vincent

Dear Santa,

A Barbie, a baby doll, kitchen set.

Mariella

Dear Santa,

Kickpop, a gumball machine, a frozen 2 Elsa, sequin things.

Alexis

Dear Santa,

Nerf guns, a garbage truck and toy blocks.

Beckham

Dear Santa,

A Barbie doll, a baseball set and snowballs.

Evangeline

Dear Santa,

A stuffed unicorn, a Barbie doll, puppy, baby doll, a little Christmas tree to put by the big tree.

Kora

Dear Santa,

A doggie, a purse, a wallet, sunglasses.

Sophia

Dear Santa,

A baby doll, a Elsa toy, a purple car.

Keyara

Dear Santa,

Nerf blaster, a Thomas choo choo and a hot wheels car.

Michael

Dear Santa,

Everything, allt he presnts and toys, a paw Patrol bed.

Kenzley

Dear Santa,

Monster truck, hot wheels car, skate board

Ryker

Dear Santa,

Paw patrol toy Rescue, Chuga choo choo, train table, semitruck, cars.

Christopher

Dear Santa,

Tablet, scooter.

Skyler

Dear Santa,

Trolls bed set, baby, tablet, poppy trolls.

Amirah

Dear Santa,

Train, buzz, cars.

Carter

Dear Santa,

Tree house, R2D2, Santa Claus hat.

Asher

Dear Santa,

Buzz, bike, balls, cars, legos.

Milan

Dear Santa,

Lol dolls, barbies, books.

Na’Riyah

Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur

Casey, Jada, Angela

Toddlers

Dear Santa,

Dolls, hatchimal, leap frog puppy, linkimals, pomsies lumies.

Avani

Dear Santa,

Hatchimal, Go with me backpack, animal sound bus, leap frog story cube, pillow pet.

Carlie

Dear Santa,

Elmo pillow pet, legos, leap frog puppy, cars. basketball and hoop.

Caymir

Dear Santa,

Spinmaster baby elephant, go with me backpack, leap frog touch.

Haizelynn

Dear Santa,

Mega blocks ride on excavator, rocking horse, legos, go with me backpack, watch, hathimal, ball.

Nasir

Dear Santa,

Doll, leap frog puppy, linkimals, unicorn pillow pet.

Nora

Dear Santa,

Dino pillow pet, owleez, rocking horse, leap frog puppy.

Oliver

Dear Santa,

Linkimals, elmo pillow pet, vetch magical unicorn, leap frog puppy.

Zola

Dear Santa,

Camera, leap frog touch, animal sound bus, leap frog puppy, dino pillow pet.

Drayten

Dear Santa,

Linkimals, learning table, leap frog puppy, leap frog touch, watch, pillow pet.

Cristopher

Dear Santa,

Unicorn pillow pet, vtech magical unicorn, leap frog puppy, rocking horse, sit to stand learning walker.

Nadiyah

Dear Santa,

Makeup, vtech magical unicorn, unicorn pillow pet, doll, fingerlings hugs monkey.

Marseille

Dear Santa,

Unicorn pillow pet, doll, leap frog touch, play phone.

Alexis

Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur

Diane, Bobbi

Infant 1

Dear Santa,

I would like to have activity toys and a ball. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.

Zyon

Dear Santa,

I would really like to have a baby doll and some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.

Kyleah

Dear Santa,

I would really like to have some music toys and play keys. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.

Suzanne

Dear Santa,

I really want some bath toys, cars and I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.

Zynier

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a ball and some teethers. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.

Ke’drick

Dear Santa,

I would really like an activity mat and some teethers. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.

Lillian

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a jumparoo and some pretty headbands. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.

Iris

Dear Santa,

I would like to have an activity mat and some bath toys. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.

Aubriella

Kids Castle Learning Center II, Decatur

Felicia/Cecily

Pre-K 1

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Amiyah and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbies, peppa pig, jewelry.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Amiyah

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Miles and I am 3 years old. I live in Mount Zion. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Car, movies, toy trucks.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Miles

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Zakhyriyon and I am 2 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Spiderman, hulk, truck.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Zakhyriyon

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Adalyn and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie truck, playdough, Barbie car.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Adalyn

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Jeremy and I am 2 years old. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Olaf, phone, pj masks.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Jeremy

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Jax and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Transformers robot, trucks.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Jax

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Brooklyn and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Pj mask, pink car, barbies.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Jaxon and I am 3 years old. I live in Mount Zion. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Pj mask, trolls, toy gun.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Cyrus and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Monster trucks, pj mask, spiderman.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Cyrus

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Zendaya and I am 2 years old. I live in my mom’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Lol, bathroom for mommy, bat girl.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Zendaya

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Eona and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Excavator, bulldozer, batgol.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Eona

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Alayna and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbies, cars, candy.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Alayna

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Douglas and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Trucks, pj masks, clothes.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Douglas

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Finn and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Spiderman, sponge bob, pj masks.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Finn

Kids Castle Learning Center II, Decatur

Maynor

Pre-4

Dear Santa,

Hello My name is Andersyn and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Alexia dolls with gas stations, personal wallet, cry babis with bottle. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love Andersyn

Kids Castle Learning Center II, Decatur

Stephen-Elizabeth

Pre-K  4

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Madison and I am 4 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. New sweatshirt, nerf gun, new coloring book.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Madison

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Quinn and I am 4 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Pretty dresses, necklaces, pretty rinas and bracelets.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Quinn

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Madison and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie house, Mickey clubhouse, lunchable.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Madison

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Kameron and I am 4 years old. I live in my dad’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Bouncey house, robot,trampoline and slide.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Kameron

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Cohen and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Boat dock, jet ski, new guitar.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Cohen

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Stevie and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. New Barbie dolls, new socks, new clothes.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Stevie

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Kanon and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Remote control car, fortnite gun, new phone.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Kanon

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Levi and I am 4 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Big grey dinosaur, big garbage truck, trampoline.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Levi

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Dominic and I am 4 years old. I live in a white house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Ballie ball, trampoline, new basketball.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Dominic

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Cameron and I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Power ranger toy, mask, sword, costume, power ranger sword.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Cameron

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Ashton and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Transformer, super hero, batman, slappy.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Ashton

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Savannah and I am 4 years old. I live in Rock Springs. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Doggie, big Barbie house, doll.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Savannah

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Landon and I am 5 years old. I live in a yellow house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. A real optimus, strongest bey blade in all the land, spiderman ornament.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Sharise and I am 4 years old. I live in a purple house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Elsa, Barbie doll, a dress.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Sharise

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is John and I am 5 years old. I live in a blue and white house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Bey blade, another bey blade, 5 more bey blades.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, John

Kids Castle Learning Center II, Decatur

Trudy/Corey

Pre-K 2

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Maylei and I am 3 years old. I live in my mom’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Elsa doll, kitchen set, cup, food, forks and spoons.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Maylei

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Katie and I am 3 years old. I live in Ocean Trail. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Baby doll, tractor, Elsa doll.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Katie

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Leah and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Elsa and anna doll, tractor, reindeer doll.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Leah

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Audrey and I am 3 years old. I live in Atwood. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Elsa and Anna big doll, bird.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Audrey

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Zaylah and I am 4 years old. I live in my mom’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Reindeer, Santa Claus, baby doll.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Zaylah

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Emonie and I am 4 years old. I live in my mom’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Laser gun, PJ max race set, nerf gun.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Emonie

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Cayla and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie, babies, puppies.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Cayla

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Joshua and I am 3 years old. I live in way far away. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Tractor, mermaid, scissors.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Eisley and I am 3 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Xylophone, babies, toy talking puppy.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Eisley

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Alex and I am 3 years old. I live in my mom and dad’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Paw patrol, Christmas tree present, decorations.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Huck and I am 3 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Toy sucker, toy house with people inside, play kitchen.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Huck

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Logan and I am 3 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Truck, a train, garbage truck.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Logan

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Briayon and I am 3 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Motorcycle, toys, bus.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Briayon

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Keithen and I am 4 years old. I live in mom’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Elsa doll, kitchen set, cup, food, forks and spoons.  I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Love, Keithen

Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur

Mary and Christina

Infant 2

Dear Santa,

Trucks, balls, cars, music piano.

Cyrean

Dear Santa,

Books, baby dolls, stuffed animals, bouncy seat, socks.

Rachel

Dear Santa,

Trucks, balls, blocks, cars, music books

Terry

Dear Santa,

Baby dolls, coloring books, balls, play piano, trucks, toy phone.

Nora

Dear Santa,

Balls, tracks, cars, music toys, push toy, trains.

Anterious

Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur

Patty

School age

Dear Santa,

I want a basketball and some video games and some toys plus whatever else you would like to give me.

Jamir

Dear Santa,

Iphone 11, airpods, mac book, hoverboard, head set, new video game, money, Gucci, coat.

Brylan

Dear Santa,

Lol doll house, hoverboard, lol camper, lol supires witter disc, all of the omg doll, homework, pool.

Ava Marie

Dear Santa,

All of the OMG dolls, hoverboard, lol camper, toy car jeep, pick me pops, math, stuff for school, diray with lock, big pool.

Alayna

Dear Santa,

I want t-rex and a real lizard, and a dragon. I would like to have some money please and a 4 wheeler.

Kingston

Dear Santa,

I want an online card, a playstation 4, madden 19 game, Wrestling 20, Madden 20, 2K20 and a Chrsitina book.

Kyrell

Dear Santa,

OMG, lol, pokimon cards, laptop, phone, clos, cat, omg camper, car.

Gabriella

Dear Santa,

Iphone II or pre max, coloring book, mine legos, jorden’s football and basketball, chips, an outfit.

Antonio

Dear Santa,

Record player, polaroid camera, tyler the creator record igor and flower boy, LED light strip, tapestry and desk room décor, skateboard, vintage posters, candles, playstation card and Goggle home assistant

Keykey

Dear Santa,

Legos, cloths, shoes, games, phone, family to be happy, skylanders imaginators.

Brayden

Dear Santa,

I want a motorcycle and a black panther toy. I would really like to have an ATV and a big bicycle. I would also like legos, dinosaurs and some candy.

Nolland

Dear Santa,

Silicone baby, lego, hat coco, waffles, pancakes, notebook, pen, elf, games.

Miley

Dear Santa,

I would really like lols, cry babies, barbies and hatchimals, jojo Siwa cry baby, Barbie farmer toys, more coloring books and a new phone, elf.

Emma

Dear Santa,

I want some lols and some cry babies, dollhouse with dolls, kite. Real egg with a triceratops in it, flower seeds, Barbie horse and Barbie van, new kitty shirt.

Athea

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a nintendo switch with a Mario Brothers game. I want a dino charger gun and a dino charger. I would love to have a vacation. I would really like my own best friend.

Cameron

Dear Santa,

I want some pokemon toys and power ranger toys, transfrormers, lego duplos, toy story toys, superhero toys, paw patrol toys, little people toys and construction toys.

Lucas

Dear Santa,

I want a pokemon toy, WWE toy, xbox, beyblade, vide game, two PS4, fortnite.

Jammar

Dear Santa,

LOL and omg dolls, lolls, lol bath bomes, glasses, omg camper, phone, omg bath bomes, hoverboard, toy house I can go in.

Dajah

Dear Santa,

Money, phone, headphones, lol supries.

Malayha

Dear Santa,

I wont some more Boargns, legos and a skateboard and ball.

Connor

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox with a fornite game and some socks and head phones and clothes.

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I want a gold watch and toy cat and a toy truck and a candy bar and new clothes, and some legos and a Wii game.

Chase

Dear Santa,

Controller for Nintendo switch, online play card, lego set, games.

Matt

Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur

Raven, Makayla

Two year olds

Dear Santa,

I would like toys.

Aryia

Dear Santa,

I would like babies and baby clothes.

Daylin

Dear Santa,

I would like lol dolls, blocks and baby dolls.

Kylie

Dear Santa,

I would like baby dolls and toys.

Lilith

Dear Santa,

I would like Paw Patrol toys.

Ryder

Dear Santa,

I would like baby dolls and books.

Ariella

Dear Santa,

I would like toys.

Locklyn

Dear Santa,

I would like a reindeer, babies and cars.

Arabelle

Dear Santa,

I would like candy, cars and books.

Dominick

Dear Santa,

I would like toy story toys, trains and cars.

Toby

Dear Santa,

I would like baby dolls.

Zi’Layah

Dear Santa,

I would like three books, two baby dolls and three games.

Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I would like some tools.

Rhylan

Dear Santa,

I would like legos, flash cards and blocks.

Zion

Dear Santa,

I would like some clothes.

Aazylah

Dear Santa,

I would like blocks.

Addy

Kids N Fitness North, Forsyth

Dear Santa,

Merry Chrristmas. I would likelittle superhero potato heads.

Love, Latrie

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a baby.

Love,  Ari

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a baby crib.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

Merry Chritmas. I would like transformers.

Love Matthew

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like lol doll. 

Love, Skiley

Dear Santa,

Merry Chrstmas. I would like toy story four toys.

Love Margo

Dear Santa,

I think you are great. I would love a Mator from Cars for Christmas. I love you.

Coleman

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like soft animal toy.

Lov, Avantika

Dear Santa,

Merry Chrstmas. I would like stuffed animals.

Love Regean

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie doll house.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas is a santa sled. 

Love Neevan

Dear Santa,

I would like hot wheels.

Love, Louie

Dear Santa,

I would love a monster truck.

Love, Parth

Dear Santa,

I love you. I would love legos and a nerf gun.

Love Declan

Dear Santa,

I would like a jelly fish.

Love Sofia

Dear Santa,

I would like roller skates.

Love Drew

Dear Santa,

I would like a Mincraft set.

Love,  Archie

Dear Santa,

I would love a jelly fish. Love you very much.

Sofia

Dear Santa,

You are cute! I would love a baby doll for Christmas.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like robots.

Love Bentley

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like golf balls.

Love Cole

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a robot,

Lov, Blays

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like buckets.

Love,  Nova

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like dogs.

Lov Vinaan

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like toy story and toy story toys.

Love Stephen

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a shiny toy car.

Love Haroon

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a new dog.

Love Cy

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like transformer.

Love Easton

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would love a castle.

Love, Skylar

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a pony.

Love Eloise

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a train table.

Love, Steven

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a Christmas bow.

Love Grace

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a Barbie house.

Love,  Ava

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like paw patrol.

Love Dylan

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I would like slime.

Love Izabel

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a paw patrol control tower.

Love Matthew

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like cars.

Love Jaelyn

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like a race car, panda and a doll.

Love Marilynn

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like toys.

Love Waylan

Kids-n-Fitness, Decatur

Dolphin Room

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy doll house for Christmas. Merry Christmas Santa. I love you. I have been good this year.

Love, Izabelle

Dear Santa,

I want a scarf, a dog, and a cat for Christmas. I have been a good helper this year. Merry Christmas.

Love Aubree

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have been helping fold clothes. I would like a police car Christmas. I will leave lots of cookies for you Santa.

Love, Karson

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy smasher egg that has dinos in it. I have been good this year. I love you Santa.

Love, Julian

Dear Santa,

I would like two cats for Christmas. I have been very good this year. I helped clean up my backyard outside.

Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I want you to bring me lots of Santa hats and some coats. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love Cali

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I would like a moana doll and an Ariel doll for Christmas. I love you Santa.

Love, Dixie

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like a little lol doll, a hatchimal, and a Barbie dream house. I hope I get to see your reindeer.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa,

I would like a Paw Patrol tower, boat, and truck that holds all the Paw Patrol cars and trucks. I have been good all year. I will leave you cookies Santa.

Love Eli

Dear Santa,

I would like a play car, and a Barbie dream house for Christmas. I have been good at school this year. Merry Christmas.

Love, David

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want legos, race cars, power wheels and tractors. Also my dad wants a heated floor for his shop. I have been good this year.

Love Reed

Dear Santa,

I want a real dog for Christmas. I want her to be a girl and brown. I help my mom with my sister a lot and I’ve been very good.

Love Reagan

Dear Santa,

I want a police car for Christmas and a blue fire truck. I’ve been putting ornaments on my tree at home.

Love Carter

Dear Santa,

I would like a real swimming pool and a new swimsuit. I’ve been very good.

Love Korinne

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy garbage truck. Merry Christmas.

Love Blake

Dear Santa,

I have been very good at home and a big helper at school. I want a doll house for Christmas.

Love Brielle

Dear Santa,

I want a toy purse. I have been really good.

Love Tatum

Dear Santa,

I love you. I would like a Scooby Doo movie and a new nerf gun. I’ve been helping my mommy cook oatmeal and dinner.

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

I want a double decker bus toy. I help my sister can up toys at home. I love you Santa.

Love Jim

Dear Santa,

I want a garbage truck for Christmas. I’ve been good at school and help daddy blow the leaves at home.

Love Bobby

Dear Santa,

I want a real baby sister for Christmas. I have been very good and I clean up my room.

Love Piper

Kids-n-Fitness, Decatur

Penguin Room

Dear Santa,

I would like the Calico Critters bunk bed. I have been really good when I had a cough.

Love, Mario

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy lion. I have been really good.

love, Keithen

Dear Santa,

I would like a tractor, truck and trailer. I have been mostly a good boy.

Love, Maddox

Dear Santa,

I would like the same Barbie house Adrianna has. It has plates, babies and a mermaid swing.

Love, Allie

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie boat and Barbie’s. I’ve been pretty good this year.

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I would like all of the Minecraft and PJ Masks toys. Also the All Star diner. I would like to give you a letter L Santa and I really like you.

Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

I would like a big set of Paw Patrol. Also a real frog in a cage so it can’t get out.

Love, Fallon

Dear Santa,

I would like two dinosaurs and I have been good this year.

Love, Maddox

Dear Santa,

I would like a pink unicorn and I will leave you a chocolate cookie and a donut.

Love Beatrix

Dear Santa,

I would like the alligator, cat car, fire truck, ambulance, police car from PJ Masks. I’ve been pretty good this year.

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I would like a magic set. I would also like a new car for my sister Paisley. I’ve been really good at school like I always do.

Love, Gavin

Dear Santa,

I would like a whole pack of Scooby Doo characters, the Mystery Machine and even the bad guys. I would also like the whole playset of Paw Patrol.

Love, Hussain

Dear Santa,

I would like a beyblade and a new cup for Christmas. My Mom has a purple beyblade and I would like a different color so I can beat her when we play.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

I wanna go to the North Pole and I have been good at my house all year. I would like a big Paw Patrol fire truck.

Love Braden

Dear Santa,

I saw a combine from my dad’s house. And it was cutting corn and then I watched it go to the other field. I really like the combine and would like one for Christmas and a Monster truck as well.

Love, Garrett

Dear Santa,

I would like a Ranger for my house, Zelda Nintendo switch, baby shark stuffed animal, Hot Wheels track. Also the game on TV where you can do music. I also could use batteries for the clock. I never got in trouble

Love Declan

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby crib that rocks. I have been really good but I don’t feel good when my ear hurts.

Love Lucy

Dear Santa,

I would like a blue dinosaur that spits fire and flys, PJ Masks characters and cars, the Secret Life of Pets movie, connecting blocks, a toy hammer and a journal for school. I’ve been pretty good this year.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

I would like the bat cave, black panther toy and the big optimus prime toy.

Love, Weston

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Gary "Joe" Doolin
Obituaries

Gary "Joe" Doolin

DECATUR — Gary “Joe” Doolin, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News