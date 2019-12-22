Letters to Santa K

Kids Castle Learning Center 1, Decatur
Alexis/Beth
Preschool
Dear Santa,
I would like monster trucks and presents.
Cederic
Dear Santa,
I would like peppa pig.
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
I would like to have mighty machines.
Derrick
Dear Santa,
I would like to have monster trucks.
Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
I would like to have mermaid dolls.
Madalynn
Dear Santa,
I would like a big red train.
Reece
Dear Santa,
Big pink blanket.
A’Riyah
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a batmobile car, race cars, horses, a motorcycle and a pitbull.
Julian
Dear Santa,
I would like to have an Elsa and Anna, dreamhouse and a dreamhouse car and a horse.
Ayva
Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur
Beya, Cindy
Kindergarten Readiness
Dear Santa,
Power rangers, Pikachu car, paw patrol tower, toy guns.
Vincent
Dear Santa,
A Barbie, a baby doll, kitchen set.
Mariella
Dear Santa,
Kickpop, a gumball machine, a frozen 2 Elsa, sequin things.
Alexis
Dear Santa,
Nerf guns, a garbage truck and toy blocks.
Beckham
Dear Santa,
A Barbie doll, a baseball set and snowballs.
Evangeline
Dear Santa,
A stuffed unicorn, a Barbie doll, puppy, baby doll, a little Christmas tree to put by the big tree.
Kora
Dear Santa,
A doggie, a purse, a wallet, sunglasses.
Sophia
Dear Santa,
A baby doll, a Elsa toy, a purple car.
Keyara
Dear Santa,
Nerf blaster, a Thomas choo choo and a hot wheels car.
Michael
Dear Santa,
Everything, allt he presnts and toys, a paw Patrol bed.
Kenzley
Dear Santa,
Monster truck, hot wheels car, skate board
Ryker
Dear Santa,
Paw patrol toy Rescue, Chuga choo choo, train table, semitruck, cars.
Christopher
Dear Santa,
Tablet, scooter.
Skyler
Dear Santa,
Trolls bed set, baby, tablet, poppy trolls.
Amirah
Dear Santa,
Train, buzz, cars.
Carter
Dear Santa,
Tree house, R2D2, Santa Claus hat.
Asher
Dear Santa,
Buzz, bike, balls, cars, legos.
Milan
Dear Santa,
Lol dolls, barbies, books.
Na’Riyah
Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur
Casey, Jada, Angela
Toddlers
Dear Santa,
Dolls, hatchimal, leap frog puppy, linkimals, pomsies lumies.
Avani
Dear Santa,
Hatchimal, Go with me backpack, animal sound bus, leap frog story cube, pillow pet.
Carlie
Dear Santa,
Elmo pillow pet, legos, leap frog puppy, cars. basketball and hoop.
Caymir
Dear Santa,
Spinmaster baby elephant, go with me backpack, leap frog touch.
Haizelynn
Dear Santa,
Mega blocks ride on excavator, rocking horse, legos, go with me backpack, watch, hathimal, ball.
Nasir
Dear Santa,
Doll, leap frog puppy, linkimals, unicorn pillow pet.
Nora
Dear Santa,
Dino pillow pet, owleez, rocking horse, leap frog puppy.
Oliver
Dear Santa,
Linkimals, elmo pillow pet, vetch magical unicorn, leap frog puppy.
Zola
Dear Santa,
Camera, leap frog touch, animal sound bus, leap frog puppy, dino pillow pet.
Drayten
Dear Santa,
Linkimals, learning table, leap frog puppy, leap frog touch, watch, pillow pet.
Cristopher
Dear Santa,
Unicorn pillow pet, vtech magical unicorn, leap frog puppy, rocking horse, sit to stand learning walker.
Nadiyah
Dear Santa,
Makeup, vtech magical unicorn, unicorn pillow pet, doll, fingerlings hugs monkey.
Marseille
Dear Santa,
Unicorn pillow pet, doll, leap frog touch, play phone.
Alexis
Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur
Diane, Bobbi
Infant 1
Dear Santa,
I would like to have activity toys and a ball. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.
Zyon
Dear Santa,
I would really like to have a baby doll and some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.
Kyleah
Dear Santa,
I would really like to have some music toys and play keys. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.
Suzanne
Dear Santa,
I really want some bath toys, cars and I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.
Zynier
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a ball and some teethers. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.
Ke’drick
Dear Santa,
I would really like an activity mat and some teethers. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.
Lillian
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a jumparoo and some pretty headbands. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.
Iris
Dear Santa,
I would like to have an activity mat and some bath toys. I would also like some books so my mommy and daddy can read to me.
Aubriella
Kids Castle Learning Center II, Decatur
Felicia/Cecily
Pre-K 1
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Amiyah and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbies, peppa pig, jewelry. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Amiyah
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Miles and I am 3 years old. I live in Mount Zion. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Car, movies, toy trucks. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Miles
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Zakhyriyon and I am 2 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Spiderman, hulk, truck. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Zakhyriyon
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Adalyn and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie truck, playdough, Barbie car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Adalyn
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Jeremy and I am 2 years old. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Olaf, phone, pj masks. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Jeremy
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Jax and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Transformers robot, trucks. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Jax
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Brooklyn and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Pj mask, pink car, barbies. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Jaxon and I am 3 years old. I live in Mount Zion. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Pj mask, trolls, toy gun. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Cyrus and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Monster trucks, pj mask, spiderman. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Cyrus
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Zendaya and I am 2 years old. I live in my mom’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Lol, bathroom for mommy, bat girl. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Zendaya
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Eona and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Excavator, bulldozer, batgol. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Eona
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Alayna and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbies, cars, candy. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Alayna
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Douglas and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Trucks, pj masks, clothes. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Douglas
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Finn and I am 3 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Spiderman, sponge bob, pj masks. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Finn
Kids Castle Learning Center II, Decatur
Maynor
Pre-4
Dear Santa,
Hello My name is Andersyn and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Alexia dolls with gas stations, personal wallet, cry babis with bottle. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love Andersyn
Kids Castle Learning Center II, Decatur
Stephen-Elizabeth
Pre-K 4
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Madison and I am 4 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. New sweatshirt, nerf gun, new coloring book. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Quinn and I am 4 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Pretty dresses, necklaces, pretty rinas and bracelets. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Quinn
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Madison and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie house, Mickey clubhouse, lunchable. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Kameron and I am 4 years old. I live in my dad’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Bouncey house, robot,trampoline and slide. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Kameron
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Cohen and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Boat dock, jet ski, new guitar. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Cohen
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Stevie and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. New Barbie dolls, new socks, new clothes. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Stevie
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Kanon and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Remote control car, fortnite gun, new phone. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Kanon
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Levi and I am 4 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Big grey dinosaur, big garbage truck, trampoline. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Dominic and I am 4 years old. I live in a white house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Ballie ball, trampoline, new basketball. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Dominic
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Cameron and I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Power ranger toy, mask, sword, costume, power ranger sword. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Cameron
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Ashton and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Transformer, super hero, batman, slappy. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Ashton
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Savannah and I am 4 years old. I live in Rock Springs. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Doggie, big Barbie house, doll. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Savannah
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Landon and I am 5 years old. I live in a yellow house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. A real optimus, strongest bey blade in all the land, spiderman ornament. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Sharise and I am 4 years old. I live in a purple house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Elsa, Barbie doll, a dress. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Sharise
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is John and I am 5 years old. I live in a blue and white house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Bey blade, another bey blade, 5 more bey blades. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, John
Kids Castle Learning Center II, Decatur
Trudy/Corey
Pre-K 2
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Maylei and I am 3 years old. I live in my mom’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Elsa doll, kitchen set, cup, food, forks and spoons. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Maylei
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Katie and I am 3 years old. I live in Ocean Trail. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Baby doll, tractor, Elsa doll. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Katie
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Leah and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Elsa and anna doll, tractor, reindeer doll. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Leah
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Audrey and I am 3 years old. I live in Atwood. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Elsa and Anna big doll, bird. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Audrey
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Zaylah and I am 4 years old. I live in my mom’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Reindeer, Santa Claus, baby doll. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Zaylah
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Emonie and I am 4 years old. I live in my mom’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Laser gun, PJ max race set, nerf gun. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Emonie
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Cayla and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie, babies, puppies. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Cayla
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Joshua and I am 3 years old. I live in way far away. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Tractor, mermaid, scissors. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Joshua
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Eisley and I am 3 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Xylophone, babies, toy talking puppy. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Eisley
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Alex and I am 3 years old. I live in my mom and dad’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Paw patrol, Christmas tree present, decorations. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Huck and I am 3 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Toy sucker, toy house with people inside, play kitchen. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Huck
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Logan and I am 3 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Truck, a train, garbage truck. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Briayon and I am 3 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Motorcycle, toys, bus. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Briayon
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Keithen and I am 4 years old. I live in mom’s house. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Elsa doll, kitchen set, cup, food, forks and spoons. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love, Keithen
Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur
Mary and Christina
Infant 2
Dear Santa,
Trucks, balls, cars, music piano.
Cyrean
Dear Santa,
Books, baby dolls, stuffed animals, bouncy seat, socks.
Rachel
Dear Santa,
Trucks, balls, blocks, cars, music books
Terry
Dear Santa,
Baby dolls, coloring books, balls, play piano, trucks, toy phone.
Nora
Dear Santa,
Balls, tracks, cars, music toys, push toy, trains.
Anterious
Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur
Patty
School age
Dear Santa,
I want a basketball and some video games and some toys plus whatever else you would like to give me.
Jamir
Dear Santa,
Iphone 11, airpods, mac book, hoverboard, head set, new video game, money, Gucci, coat.
Brylan
Dear Santa,
Lol doll house, hoverboard, lol camper, lol supires witter disc, all of the omg doll, homework, pool.
Ava Marie
Dear Santa,
All of the OMG dolls, hoverboard, lol camper, toy car jeep, pick me pops, math, stuff for school, diray with lock, big pool.
Alayna
Dear Santa,
I want t-rex and a real lizard, and a dragon. I would like to have some money please and a 4 wheeler.
Kingston
Dear Santa,
I want an online card, a playstation 4, madden 19 game, Wrestling 20, Madden 20, 2K20 and a Chrsitina book.
Kyrell
Dear Santa,
OMG, lol, pokimon cards, laptop, phone, clos, cat, omg camper, car.
Gabriella
Dear Santa,
Iphone II or pre max, coloring book, mine legos, jorden’s football and basketball, chips, an outfit.
Antonio
Dear Santa,
Record player, polaroid camera, tyler the creator record igor and flower boy, LED light strip, tapestry and desk room décor, skateboard, vintage posters, candles, playstation card and Goggle home assistant
Keykey
Dear Santa,
Legos, cloths, shoes, games, phone, family to be happy, skylanders imaginators.
Brayden
Dear Santa,
I want a motorcycle and a black panther toy. I would really like to have an ATV and a big bicycle. I would also like legos, dinosaurs and some candy.
Nolland
Dear Santa,
Silicone baby, lego, hat coco, waffles, pancakes, notebook, pen, elf, games.
Miley
Dear Santa,
I would really like lols, cry babies, barbies and hatchimals, jojo Siwa cry baby, Barbie farmer toys, more coloring books and a new phone, elf.
Emma
Dear Santa,
I want some lols and some cry babies, dollhouse with dolls, kite. Real egg with a triceratops in it, flower seeds, Barbie horse and Barbie van, new kitty shirt.
Athea
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a nintendo switch with a Mario Brothers game. I want a dino charger gun and a dino charger. I would love to have a vacation. I would really like my own best friend.
Cameron
Dear Santa,
I want some pokemon toys and power ranger toys, transfrormers, lego duplos, toy story toys, superhero toys, paw patrol toys, little people toys and construction toys.
Lucas
Dear Santa,
I want a pokemon toy, WWE toy, xbox, beyblade, vide game, two PS4, fortnite.
Jammar
Dear Santa,
LOL and omg dolls, lolls, lol bath bomes, glasses, omg camper, phone, omg bath bomes, hoverboard, toy house I can go in.
Dajah
Dear Santa,
Money, phone, headphones, lol supries.
Malayha
Dear Santa,
I wont some more Boargns, legos and a skateboard and ball.
Connor
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox with a fornite game and some socks and head phones and clothes.
Andrew
Dear Santa,
I want a gold watch and toy cat and a toy truck and a candy bar and new clothes, and some legos and a Wii game.
Chase
Dear Santa,
Controller for Nintendo switch, online play card, lego set, games.
Matt
Kids Castle Learning Center I, Decatur
Raven, Makayla
Two year olds
Dear Santa,
I would like toys.
Aryia
Dear Santa,
I would like babies and baby clothes.
Daylin
Dear Santa,
I would like lol dolls, blocks and baby dolls.
Kylie
Dear Santa,
I would like baby dolls and toys.
Lilith
Dear Santa,
I would like Paw Patrol toys.
Ryder
Dear Santa,
I would like baby dolls and books.
Ariella
Dear Santa,
I would like toys.
Locklyn
Dear Santa,
I would like a reindeer, babies and cars.
Arabelle
Dear Santa,
I would like candy, cars and books.
Dominick
Dear Santa,
I would like toy story toys, trains and cars.
Toby
Dear Santa,
I would like baby dolls.
Zi’Layah
Dear Santa,
I would like three books, two baby dolls and three games.
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I would like some tools.
Rhylan
Dear Santa,
I would like legos, flash cards and blocks.
Zion
Dear Santa,
I would like some clothes.
Aazylah
Dear Santa,
I would like blocks.
Addy
Kids N Fitness North, Forsyth
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrristmas. I would likelittle superhero potato heads.
Love, Latrie
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a baby.
Love, Ari
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a baby crib.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
Merry Chritmas. I would like transformers.
Love Matthew
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like lol doll.
Love, Skiley
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrstmas. I would like toy story four toys.
Love Margo
Dear Santa,
I think you are great. I would love a Mator from Cars for Christmas. I love you.
Coleman
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like soft animal toy.
Lov, Avantika
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrstmas. I would like stuffed animals.
Love Regean
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie doll house.
Love, Ella
Dear Santa,
I would like for Christmas is a santa sled.
Love Neevan
Dear Santa,
I would like hot wheels.
Love, Louie
Dear Santa,
I would love a monster truck.
Love, Parth
Dear Santa,
I love you. I would love legos and a nerf gun.
Love Declan
Dear Santa,
I would like a jelly fish.
Love Sofia
Dear Santa,
I would like roller skates.
Love Drew
Dear Santa,
I would like a Mincraft set.
Love, Archie
Dear Santa,
I would love a jelly fish. Love you very much.
Sofia
Dear Santa,
You are cute! I would love a baby doll for Christmas.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like robots.
Love Bentley
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like golf balls.
Love Cole
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a robot,
Lov, Blays
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like buckets.
Love, Nova
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like dogs.
Lov Vinaan
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like toy story and toy story toys.
Love Stephen
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a shiny toy car.
Love Haroon
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a new dog.
Love Cy
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like transformer.
Love Easton
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would love a castle.
Love, Skylar
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a pony.
Love Eloise
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a train table.
Love, Steven
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a Christmas bow.
Love Grace
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a Barbie house.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like paw patrol.
Love Dylan
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like slime.
Love Izabel
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a paw patrol control tower.
Love Matthew
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like cars.
Love Jaelyn
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a race car, panda and a doll.
Love Marilynn
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like toys.
Love Waylan
Kids-n-Fitness, Decatur
Dolphin Room
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy doll house for Christmas. Merry Christmas Santa. I love you. I have been good this year.
Love, Izabelle
Dear Santa,
I want a scarf, a dog, and a cat for Christmas. I have been a good helper this year. Merry Christmas.
Love Aubree
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I have been helping fold clothes. I would like a police car Christmas. I will leave lots of cookies for you Santa.
Love, Karson
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy smasher egg that has dinos in it. I have been good this year. I love you Santa.
Love, Julian
Dear Santa,
I would like two cats for Christmas. I have been very good this year. I helped clean up my backyard outside.
Love, Charlie
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I want you to bring me lots of Santa hats and some coats. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love Cali
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I would like a moana doll and an Ariel doll for Christmas. I love you Santa.
Love, Dixie
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like a little lol doll, a hatchimal, and a Barbie dream house. I hope I get to see your reindeer.
Love, Emily
Dear Santa,
I would like a Paw Patrol tower, boat, and truck that holds all the Paw Patrol cars and trucks. I have been good all year. I will leave you cookies Santa.
Love Eli
Dear Santa,
I would like a play car, and a Barbie dream house for Christmas. I have been good at school this year. Merry Christmas.
Love, David
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want legos, race cars, power wheels and tractors. Also my dad wants a heated floor for his shop. I have been good this year.
Love Reed
Dear Santa,
I want a real dog for Christmas. I want her to be a girl and brown. I help my mom with my sister a lot and I’ve been very good.
Love Reagan
Dear Santa,
I want a police car for Christmas and a blue fire truck. I’ve been putting ornaments on my tree at home.
Love Carter
Dear Santa,
I would like a real swimming pool and a new swimsuit. I’ve been very good.
Love Korinne
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy garbage truck. Merry Christmas.
Love Blake
Dear Santa,
I have been very good at home and a big helper at school. I want a doll house for Christmas.
Love Brielle
Dear Santa,
I want a toy purse. I have been really good.
Love Tatum
Dear Santa,
I love you. I would like a Scooby Doo movie and a new nerf gun. I’ve been helping my mommy cook oatmeal and dinner.
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
I want a double decker bus toy. I help my sister can up toys at home. I love you Santa.
Love Jim
Dear Santa,
I want a garbage truck for Christmas. I’ve been good at school and help daddy blow the leaves at home.
Love Bobby
Dear Santa,
I want a real baby sister for Christmas. I have been very good and I clean up my room.
Love Piper
Kids-n-Fitness, Decatur
Penguin Room
Dear Santa,
I would like the Calico Critters bunk bed. I have been really good when I had a cough.
Love, Mario
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy lion. I have been really good.
love, Keithen
Dear Santa,
I would like a tractor, truck and trailer. I have been mostly a good boy.
Love, Maddox
Dear Santa,
I would like the same Barbie house Adrianna has. It has plates, babies and a mermaid swing.
Love, Allie
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie boat and Barbie’s. I’ve been pretty good this year.
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I would like all of the Minecraft and PJ Masks toys. Also the All Star diner. I would like to give you a letter L Santa and I really like you.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
I would like a big set of Paw Patrol. Also a real frog in a cage so it can’t get out.
Love, Fallon
Dear Santa,
I would like two dinosaurs and I have been good this year.
Love, Maddox
Dear Santa,
I would like a pink unicorn and I will leave you a chocolate cookie and a donut.
Love Beatrix
Dear Santa,
I would like the alligator, cat car, fire truck, ambulance, police car from PJ Masks. I’ve been pretty good this year.
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I would like a magic set. I would also like a new car for my sister Paisley. I’ve been really good at school like I always do.
Love, Gavin
Dear Santa,
I would like a whole pack of Scooby Doo characters, the Mystery Machine and even the bad guys. I would also like the whole playset of Paw Patrol.
Love, Hussain
Dear Santa,
I would like a beyblade and a new cup for Christmas. My Mom has a purple beyblade and I would like a different color so I can beat her when we play.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
I wanna go to the North Pole and I have been good at my house all year. I would like a big Paw Patrol fire truck.
Love Braden
Dear Santa,
I saw a combine from my dad’s house. And it was cutting corn and then I watched it go to the other field. I really like the combine and would like one for Christmas and a Monster truck as well.
Love, Garrett
Dear Santa,
I would like a Ranger for my house, Zelda Nintendo switch, baby shark stuffed animal, Hot Wheels track. Also the game on TV where you can do music. I also could use batteries for the clock. I never got in trouble
Love Declan
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby crib that rocks. I have been really good but I don’t feel good when my ear hurts.
Love Lucy
Dear Santa,
I would like a blue dinosaur that spits fire and flys, PJ Masks characters and cars, the Secret Life of Pets movie, connecting blocks, a toy hammer and a journal for school. I’ve been pretty good this year.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
I would like the bat cave, black panther toy and the big optimus prime toy.
Love, Weston