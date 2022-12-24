Letters to Santa K

KID'S CASTLE - I

DAYCARE - MONROE

INFANTS

Dear Santa,

My name is Janaya I am 6 months old for Christmas I would like some teething toys, stuffed Teddy bears, books for my parents to read to me and a baby doll.

Dear Santa,

My name is Roman I am 9 months old for Christmas I would like a nice truck to play with, books for my parents to read to me, stuffed animals and toys that make noise.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaedyn I am 9 months old. For Christmas I would like some stuffed toys, books for my parents to read to me. I would like Dolls, baby earrings and bracelet.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Marley I am 3 months old for Christmas I would baby toys and books that mommy and daddy can read to me.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Azari I am 10 months old for Christmas I would like a baby doll push toys and pull toys, learning toys to stimulate my mind and Jewelry

Dear Santa,

My Name is Amari I am 6 months old for Christmas I would like a baby doll and books for my parents to read to me.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Kamer I am 1 years old for Christmas I would like a balls with a basket, trucks, push toys and books.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Payton I am 1 years old for Christmas I would like Musical toys, baby dolls, balls and books.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Makari I am 1 years old for Christmas I would like Push toys, cars, books and balls and musical toys cause I like to dance.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Majla I am 1 years old for Christmas I would like baby dolls, musical toys and books.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Jazmyne I am 1 years old for Christmas I would like musical toys, push toys and baby dolls.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Melody I am 1 years old for Christmas I would like push toys, baby dolls and books.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Mi’Couris I am 1 years old for Christmas I would like musical toys, cars and trucks.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Aycen I am 1 years old for Christmas I would like cars, trucks, balls and any kind of musical toys.

KID'S CASTLE - I

DAYCARE - MONROE

TODDLERS

Dear Santa,

My name is Henry I am 1 ½ years old I have been working on being nice this year. For Christmas please bring me any musical toys, books, bath toys and size 18-24 month clothes.

Dear Santa,

My name is Artika I am 1 years old I have been a sweetheart this year. For Christmas please bring me baby dolls and clothes, hair bows and puzzles.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lana I am 1 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me baby dolls, books and squishmellows.

Dear Santa,

My name is lewie I am 2 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me Balls, Spiderman and stickers.

Dear Santa,

My name is R’eiale I am 2 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me princesses, balls and hair bows.

Dear Santa,

My name is Faheem I am 1 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me balls, bubbles, and snacks

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenslee I am 1 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me baby dolls, balls and glitter.

Dear Santa,

My name is Payton I am 1 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me baby dolls, bows and blocks

Dear Santa,

My name is Nayloni I am 1 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me Minnie Mouse, Hair clips, and sparkles.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ta’Kari I am 2 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me basketball, baby shark, musical toys and cars.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ada I am 1 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me baby dolls, bows, cars and flashcards

Dear Santa,

My name is Montana I am 1 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me crocs, stickers and bubbles.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tucker I am 1 years old I have been nice this year. For Christmas please bring me balls, bubbles and fruit.

KID'S CASTLE - I

DAYCARE - MONROE

TWO YEARS OLD

Dear Santa,

My Name is Tre’dyn and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me Spiderman and music for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Ace and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me light up toys, books and cars for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Kali and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me a necklace, snowflakes and stars for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Rylie and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me toys for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Hazel and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me barbies and toys for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Eastyn and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me climbing toys, building toys, books and cars.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Meredith and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me frozen toys, stuffed animals and dress up clothes.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Re’my and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me dress up clothes, baby dolls and Legos.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Waylon and I am 3 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me a train set, hot wheels and Thomas the train.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Coryell and I am 2 years old I have been naughty this year I would like Santa to bring me Blippi and cars

Dear Santa,

My Name is Charles and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me cars, blocks, picture of himself and a horse.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Mu’lani and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me a baby doll, dress up clothes and toys.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Vincent and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me toys for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Maximilliano and I am 2 years old I have been naughty this year I would like Santa to bring me cars, toys and legos.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Brylicia and I am 2 years old I have been nice this year I would like Santa to bring me baby dolls and dress up clothes

KID'S CASTLE - I

DAYCARE - MONROE

THREE YEARS OLD

Dear Santa,

My Name is Messiah and I am 3 years old. I have been naughty this year for Christmas please bring me a kitchen house.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Julian and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me car toys.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Fatima and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me Christmas and a Barbie house.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Ke’drick and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me a toy gun and wrestling men.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Khonor and I am 4 years old. I have been naughty this year for Christmas please bring me a toy transformers.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Rachel and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me a unicorn toy.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Isaiah and I am 3 years old. I have been naughty this year for Christmas please bring me a big car.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Leyland and I am 4 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas I just want the Christmas tree.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Rhyel and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me a baby yoda, mickey mouse and presents.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Kingstynn and I am 6 (3) years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me a Christmas tree, motorcycle and presents.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Iris and I am 3 years old. I have been naughty this year for Christmas please bring me a flower.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Nalaya and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me2 presents.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Luna and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me a baby doll.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Mason and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me a monster truck, blippi go cart and a blippi truck.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Samantha and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me baby yoda.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Messiah and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me toys.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Kyleah and I am 3 years old. I have been nice this year for Christmas please bring me a phone.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Knowledge and I am 3 years old. I have been naughty and nice this year for Christmas please bring me a boxing set, spider man toys and coco melon.

KID'S CASTLE - I

DAYCARE - MONROE

FOUR YEARS OLD

Dear Santa,

My Name is Avani and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a house, an elf, a Barbie, a new pillow and a new truck.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Carlie and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a house to play in, a kitchen, a gym, a little toy for my sister and a gumball machine.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Elizabeth and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me LOL dolls, baby dolls, penzo toys, my mom some make-up and a gumball machine.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Faheema and I am 4 years old I have been naughty this year but I want Santa to please bring me a doll and Stuff for my mom, dad and whole family not just me oh and a gumball machine.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Terry and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a transformer bumble bee with a remote control, a green pick-up truck and a train set.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Nadiyah and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a princess toy, a repunzule dress up, big super princess mobile with lights on it and it has super magical buttons, and cupcakes rainbow ones.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Nasir and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a monster truck with remote, a batman car with a remote control, a Spiderman toy that makes noise, a Spiderman light, a kitchen set for home and fake food and bottles for the kitchen.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Tyler and I am 50 (4) years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a LOL doll, a Barbie camper, a gumball machine, a gym to play in and markers.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Marianna and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a baby doll, LOL doll and baby cars for my little baby brother.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Zayden and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a Dragon fire that talks, a gumball machine, a surprise for my daddy, a kitchen and a bathroom for my daddy and a beautiful present for my mom.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Mathieu and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a gumball machine, a mirror, a fire alarm, a playground a fan and fidgets.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Sabastain and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a Spiderman toy, a remote control car, a red truck, hand sanitizer and a bottle of tea.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Malik and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year. I want Santa to please bring me a real school and my own playground.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Kaiden and I am 4 years old I have been nice this year and I want Santa to please bring me toys.

Dear Santa,

My Name is Thu and I am 4 years old I have been naughty this year and I don’t want anything for Christmas this year.

KID'S CASTLE - II

DAYCARE - MAYNOR

PRE-K 1

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a baby doll a baby, new shoes, and new clothes.

Love, Kenna, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a slinky dog, a firetruck, princess dolls.

Love, Reese, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a slinky dog, purse, hair clips and a baby doll.

Love, Hayden, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a corn, big tractor, and a Hershey chocolate bar.

Love, Liam, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a car, and a Christmas tree.

Love, Khodi, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a deer, a coconut and a leaf.

Love, Everleigh, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a dinosaur, train table, a train.

Love, Kysan, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like toys, baby doo, and clothes.

Love, Esmeana, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a baby doll, new shoes, new clothes, and a new car.

Love, Karmella, 3 years.

KID'S CASTLE - II

DAYCARE - MAYNOR

PRESCHOOL 3

Dear Santa,

I would like a pepper pig house, choo-choo train, and gingerbread.

Love, Priest, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I want a blue game, white toys, boots, a car, and a tractor.

Love, Carter, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would love new paw patrol toys, a tiger, a new coat, and shoes.

Love, Quinton, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I want a toy car, school bus toy, and robot.

Love, Amari, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie doll, make-up, new clothes, and a cell phone.

Love, Kynleigh, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur, monster, car and a airplane.

Love, Za’Cari, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I wish for a paw patrol game, zombeland toys, and coco-melon stuff.

Love, Ember, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll, make-up, phone, puppies, sun glasses, and bath and body works.

Love, Amiya, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like make-up, cookies, toy elf, a red present, and lip gloss.

Love, Mahlon, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would love a power ranger game, a phone, transformer, trucks, leggos, and playdoh and blippi toys.

Love, Marcus, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like a new hair brush, make-up, crayons, a firetruck, clothes, and a new doll.

Love, Lillian 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would love a big hat, elf, train, shark, and truck.

Love, Luke, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, dog, and truck.

Love, Leeam, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like cookies, a doll, and chocolate.

Love, Mia, 3 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll, unicorn, lotion, and lip gloss.

Love, Juliet, 3 years old.

KID'S CASTLE - II

DAYCARE - MAYNOR

PRESCHOOL 2

Dear Santa, I want a Christmas tree stuffy, that all I want, oh and one for my sister.

Love, Adaline, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I want a little Christmas bell. That’s all I want for Christmas, thank you.

Love, Abriella, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I want a minion and cars for Christmas.

Love,Liam (William), 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I want a truck, hot wheels and a baby toy for miles for Christmas.

Love, Henry, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like slime, a baby doll with a bottle, and more slime. I would also like a pink truck I can drive and a bike.

Love, Bri’laysha, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy excavator, a big semi-truck, and a skateboard.

Love, Dominic, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like a skateboard, a toy car, and a toy Grinch. I would also like a Santa Claus toy.

Love, Leland, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like a hulu hoop and a star to put on my Christmas tree. I would also like soldier guys and a ball.

Love, Finnington, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I want a robot dog, Barbie dolls with long hair. I also want a house for my Barbie’s.

Love, Serenity, 4 years.

Dear Santa,

I want a ball for Christmas. I also want a monster truck.

Love, Mason, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like shark that can move its mouth. I would also like a truck.

Love, Ty, 4 years old.

KID'S CASTLE - II

DAYCARE - MAYNOR

KINDERGARTEN READINESS

Dear Santa,

I want a rock, a balloon, and a Rudolph toy. I will leave you Christmas cookies and milk! Thank You!

Love, Ellie, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

My name is A’mara. I want a fake snake, a mermaid purse, and a lizard for Levi! I will give you cookie and milk!

Love, A’mara, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I really want a skateboard, a new bike, for my mom and dad (pink and blue), and a gecko costume. I will leave you cookies and milk!

Love, Xande,r 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I love you! I want cool presents. I love to play in snow and leaves! I want big presents too! I will leave rainbow chocolate chip cookies for you!

Love, Arlo 4, years old.

Dear Santa,

I will leave the reindeer carrots and chocolate chip cookies and milk for you. I really want a baby doll, a rainbow water bottle, and a sleeping bag for Christmas. Thank You!

Love, Rylie 4, years old.

Dear Santa,

I’m June! I want science experiments, a re-born baby doll, and a big LOL trampoline. What is your favorite cookies and milk? I will leave some for you!

Love, June, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

My name is Scarlett. I would like an American girl doll, a slime ball, and a video game for Christmas! I will leave you chocolate chip cookie and milk!

Love, Scarlett, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emy. I want a Barbie trampoline, a new water bottle, and rings. I will leave you cookies and milk! Thank you!

Love, Emersyn, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like a new bike, colored pencils, and blippi toys for Christmas please. I will leave chocolate chip cookie and milk for you!

Love, Bryson, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I would like a rainbow egg, pencils, and a reindeer please! I will leave you chocolate cookies and milk.

Love, Eleanor, 4 years.

Dear Santa,

I would love a toy spider, a toy remote control monster truck, and a star transformer. I will leave sugar cookie and milk for you. Thank you!

Love, Behrit, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

I want a slime ball, a Mario kart video game, and a pop it for Christmas! I will get cookies and milk for you! Thank you!

Love, Victoria, 4 years old.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a racecar track, shapes, and crayons for Christmas please! I will leave you rainbow cookies and milk! Thank You!

Love, Kashton, 4 years old.

KIDS-N-FITNESS, EAST

PRE-K

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a plastic sword not a real one and race cars and I promise to leave out cookies and carrots for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Asher,

P.S. Please say “Hi” to Dasher for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Dino car with a roof I can drive inside and a big tub of slim with little white balls and I promise to leave out chicken nuggets, a toy and a pet for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Rhyker,

P.S. Please say “Hi” to the reindeers for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a lot of Paw Patrol toys and dinosaurs and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Christian,

P.S. Please say “Hi” to the reindeers for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been naughty but nice. What I would like most this Christmas is Buzz Lightyear and a remote-control car and I promise to leave out donuts and cookies for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Keenan,

P.S. Please say “Hi” to the Santa for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a firetruck and garbage truck and I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Jameson,

P.S. Please say “Hi” to Dasher for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is race cars and a paw patrol tower and I promise to leave out cookies and carrots for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Deklan,

P.S. Please say “Hi” to a snowman for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good all the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Barbie treehouse and a lollipop and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Anna Michael

P.S. Please say “Hi” to my mom for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been naughty but nice. What I would like most this Christmas is a robot and backpack and I promise to leave out water for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Auralynn,

P.S. Please say “Hi” to your reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a baby doll that can talk and a barbie doll. I promise to leave out cookies, milk and carrots for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Braelynn,

P.S. Please say “Hi” to Rudolph and the Red nosed reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is makeup and jewelry. I promise to leave out treats, cookies and a gift for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Kaleeyah

P.S. Please say “Hi” to Santa for me!

KIDS-N-FITNESS SOUTH

PENGUIN ROOM

Dear Santa,

I would like a hot dog. What is your favorite snack?

Callie

Dear Santa,

I want a toy ford car for Christmas and Rudolph is my favorite reindeer.

Keith

Dear Santa,

I want a sports car for Christmas. How do you make all the presents?

Chase

Dear Santa,

I want a Mickey Mouse for Christmas. Please feed the reindeer carrots.

Adyson

Dear Santa,

I want a dollhouse for Christmas. Do your reindeer fly in the snow?

Abbigail

Dear Santa,

I want a new real doggie. I will leave you Christmas treats.

Miles

Dear Santa,

I would like everything, thank you.

Jhett

Dear Santa,

I would like a new kitchen set. How many reindeer do you have?

Addison

Dear Santa,

I want a transformer and a new hotwheel racetrack. What do your reindeer eat?

Gage

Dear Santa,

I would like a flying pony. We will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.

Alexis

Dear Santa,

I would like purple heels with red sparkles. What are penguins for?

Grace

Dear Santa,

I would like a racecar track. I love you Santa!

Ben

Dear Santa,

I would like a spiderman bounce house and a desk. Please come down the chimney at my house.

Abel

Dear Santa,

I want a new baby doll and a new Christmas barbie with a Christmas dress. We will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.

Matty

Dear Santa,

I want lots of toys. Santa, my mom and I called you one time!

Maverick

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerf gun and a drone. How many antlers do your reindeer have?

Denim

Dear Santa,

I would like toys, hot wheels, and monster trucks. Thank you, Santa!

Oliver

Dear Santa,

I would like a gumball machine. We will leave carrots out for your reindeer.

Stella

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, this year, I would like L.O.L. Dolls, magic pixies, a fast robo car and racetrack, and some Barbies and dollhouse too. I have been very good! Thank you Santa!!

Love, Elayna

KIDS-N-FITNESS SOUTH

DOLPHIN ROOM

Dear Santa,

I have been so good at my house this year! I want another Paw Patrol pillow and a Hot Wheel truck for Christmas, thank you! Merry Christmas!

Love, Miles

Dear Santa,

I just want Elsa toys for Christmas this year. I have been good all the time, like 10 times! Happy Christmas, Santa and thank you!

Love, Gracie

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I would like a Batbot and a dinosaur for Christmas this year. I’ve been good a lot of times! Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Love, Henry

Dear Santa,

I want more Elsa pants and an Elsa shirt to match the pants and the rainbow cake thingy for Christmas. I love you, Santa! I have been very good this year!

Love, Makayla

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I want a monster truck race track and a new stuffed animal and some magnets for my brother. I’ve been a little good. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Will

Dear Santa,

I have been good most of the time, Santa. I want a venom toy, a spiderman hoverboard which can shoot real webs, a skeleton toy, and a robot spiderman. Thank you! Merry Christmas!

Love, Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I would like a new cool jar, a play jeep that I can get in with my Barbies and a new Gabby dollhouse. I have been so much good!! Thank you, Santa!

Love, Kambree

Dear Santa,

I want Robots Attack, Power Rangers, Batman toys, and ninja toys for Christmas. I am good all the time! Thank you, Santa! I will give you cookies when you come!

Love, Dwight

Dear Santa,

I have been good a lot! For Christmas, I want a race care, a monster truck with a remote, and a police car. Thank you, Santa! Merry Christmas!!

Love, Elliott

Dear Santa,

I want a toy race truck, a toy monster truck, and a toy dinosaur for Christmas. I’ve been a little good this year! Thank you, Santa!!

Love, Emmett

Dear Santa,

I would like an L.O.L. house, a different Barbie House that has a swing, new socks, and a scarecrow doll, and a Rainbow High Doll for Christmas this year. I have been good the whole year! Thank you, Santa!

Love, Elliana

Dear Santa,

I would like a control truck, one Coco melon book, and color phones this year for Christmas. I am good all the time, Santa! I’ll see you on Christmas! Thank you!

Love, Sapan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a toy Rocketship with a new stuffed animal, and a new pencil please. You can bring my mommy something, too. Thank you, Santa! I love your reindeer!

Love, Finn

Dear Santa,

Please bring me lots of Hot Wheels, and a Hot Wheel’s car wash for Christmas. I have been good this year! Thank you, Santa!

Love, Thomas

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a lot good this year! I would like Hot Wheels, a monster truck, and a science volcano for Christmas. You’re the best! Thank you, Santa! Merry Christmas!!

Love, Eloise

Dear Santa,

I would like a fast car, a transformer, a city car and a city truck for Christmas! I have been good this year! Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Grady

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, this year I would like an iPad, Legos, and an Elmo phone! I have been good all the time Santa! Thank you so much! I love you!!

Love, Lilli

Dear Santa,

I want skating shoes and a Gabby dollhouse for Christmas. I’ve been really good all of the time! Thank you, Santa! Merry Christmas!!

Love, Summer

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll, and a Barbie, and a new blanket for my new house and a teddy bear for Christmas! I’ve been really good because my Elf on the Shelf came back!! Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Stella

KIDS-N-FITNESS, NORTH

PRE-K

Dear Santa,

I want a tractor, trucks, semis, and tree trucks for Christmas.

Love, Brooks

Dear Santa,

I want an excavator, more choo-choo trains and a boat for Christmas.

Love, Tristan

Dear Santa,

I want toys, a phone, and a video game controller for Christmas.

Love, Kipling

Dear Santa,

I want a dollhouse, a baby coloring set, a new jacket, and a toy for Christmas.

Love Mila

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie dreamhouse, a barbie dreamhouse bike, a Minnie bike for my sister, and a bow for Christmas.

Love Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I want a toy, a dinosaur, a dragon, and a magnet for Christmas.

Love, Declan

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy dog, dreamhouse, and squeaky toys for Christmas.

Love Cameron

Dear Santa,

I want a jeep, a fireman phone, a OSO stuffy, bumper cars, motorcycle, and blocks for Christmas.

Love, Karson

Dear Santa,

I want a lava guy, a lava truck, and a racetrack for Christmas.

Love, Griffin

Dear Santa,

I want dolls, a dollhouse, a new water bottle, and new pajamas for Christmas.

Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

I want the egg thing that gives you a stuffy, a baby toy for my sister, and more markers for Christmas.

Love, Hayley

Dear Santa,

I want a toy ship, new shoes, and whatever else for Christmas.

Love, Corbitt

Dear Santa,

I want Marvel toys, Knuckle toys, and Superman and flash toys for Christmas.

Love, Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie dreamhouse, a barbie, Mickey mouse clubhouse, and a daffy duck house for Christmas.

Love, Hadley

Dear Santa,

I want a princess costume, a barbie, another barbie, and a stuffed tiger for Christmas.

Love, Stella

Dear Santa,

I want a new barbie dreamhouse, a wallet, and a barbie for Christmas.

Love, Kiplee

Dear Santa,

I want skates, a house, a playset, and makeup for Christmas.

Love, Emery

Dear Santa,

I want a bike, a big truck, and toys for Christmas.

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I want toys, a lion, a rhino, a giraffe, and a hyena for Christmas.

Love, Spencer

Dear Santa,

I want a bubble lamp, a tablet, and an adaptive switch toy for Christmas.

Love, Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I want clothes, books, cars, and dress-up clothes for Christmas.

Love, Quincy

Dear Santa,

I want cars, books, a monster truck, and a train for Christmas.

Love, Maxwell

Dear Santa,

I want black shoes, dresses, animal toys, and Mr. Potato head for Christmas.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

I want a train, a robot, a sleigh, and brown shoes for Christmas.

Love, Harrison

Dear Santa,

I want batman toys, dinosaurs, batman shoes, and money for Christmas.

Love, Elijah

Dear Santa,

I want a T-rex, a dog, Elsa, and a puzzle for Christmas.

Love, Sylvan

Dear Santa,

I want an ice cream toy, a marshmallow toy, smile shoes, and a pink car for Christmas.

Love, Aubree

Dear Santa,

I want dresses, Elsa toys, ice cream, and blocks for Christmas.

Love, Ireland

Dear Santa,

I want dresses, Santa toys, rings, and a Skye plushie for Christmas.

Love, Chloe

Dear Santa,

I want a Catboy toys, a woody toy, a Peppa pig toy, and Legos for Christmas.

Love, RJ

Dear Santa,

I want dinosaurs, a tow truck, a race car, and a van for Christmas.

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

I want Barbies, baby dolls, dresses, and pop-its for Christmas.

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa,

I want dolls, a fox, princess clothes, and a unicorn for Christmas.

Love, Reagan

Dear Santa,

I want Daniel tiger, cocomelon toys, new princess shirts, and Curious George toys for Christmas.

Love, Karson