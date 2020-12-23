Letters to Santa K

KIDS CASTLE 1, DECATUR
CINDY/MARESSA/BETH
Y3’S & PRESCHOOL
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want toys.
Love,
Caymir
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Barbies and toys.
Lov,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I want a robot controller.
Love,
Cedric
Dear Santa,
I would like a truck.
Love,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy ring.
Love,
Alexis
Dear Santa,
I would like Spiderman things.
Love,
Dominic
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a bike, a new kitchen, Barbies and LOL’s.
Love,
Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby Courtney
Love,
Paizlee
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn and a unicorn dress.
Love,
Arabelle
Dear Santa,
I’ve been perfect this year. I want a robot controller.
Love,
Kyrin
KIDS CASTLE 1, DECATUR
DIANE/BOBBI/CHRISTINE
INFANT 1 & 2
Dear Santa,
I would like some push toys and music toys. I would also like some books so my Grandma can read to me.
Love,
Jakaylon
Dear Santa,
I would like a play phone, trucks and music toys. I would also like some books so my Mommy & Daddy can read to me.
Love,
Coryell
Dear Santa,
I would like some musical toys and a baby doll. I would also like some books so my Mommy and Daddy can read to me.
Love,
Kali
Dear Santa,
I would like some push toys and a ball. I would also like books so Mommy & Daddy can read to me.
Love,
Knowledge
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll and music toys. I would also like some books so Mommy & Daddy can read to me.
Love,
My’Lynn
Dear Santa,
I would like some trucks and blocks. I would also like to have some books so Mommy & Daddy can read to me.
Love,
Dru
KIDS CASTLE 1, DECATUR
KELSEY/ANGIE
TODDLERS
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a toy phone.
Love,
Kyleah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like bouncy balls.
Love,
Ke’drick
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like big trucks.
Love,
Leyland
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would ABC blocks.
Love,
TrisT
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a play kitchen set.
Love,
Aubriella
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Tickle Me Elmo.
Love,
Iris G.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a new baby doll.
Love,
Rachel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like new toy cars.
Love,
Cyrean
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like toy animals.
Love,
Myles
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a ball popper
Love,
Zymier
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like wooden puzzles.
Love,
Matteo
KIDS CASTLE 1,DECATUR
MADISON/LOLA
KINDERGARTEN READINESS
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby unicorn that is real for Christmas.
Love,
Mariella
Dear Santa,
I would like a microphone for Christmas.
Love,
Neveah
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie dream house, car racer, and a doll on the beach for Christmas.
Love,
Keyara
Dear Santa,
I would like batteries and a unicorn for Christmas.
Love,
Amirah
Dear Santa,
I would like a a monster truck for Christmas.
Love,
Julian
Dear Santa,
I want a doll, a box for my toys, a butterfly, and a reindeer for Christmas.
Love,
A’Riyah
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie, new cover and clothes for Christmas.
Love,
Ayva
Dear Santa,
I would like a train, car and a t.v. for Christmas.
Love,
DeJuan
KIDS CASTLE 1,DECATUR
PATTY/LACEY
SCHOOL-AGE
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board controller and cell phone.
Love,
Toryn Reed
Dear Santa,
I wot a OMG. I wot a natnd. I wot a huvbrd.
Love,
Rhyliee
Dear Santa,
I want Loop. I want LOL’s. I want Patty shipped to my house.
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
I want laptop and LOL 4 in 1 glamer smartworth scooter, LOL’s.
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
I want lots. I want Barbies. I want Mario gams. I want a Bunny.
Love,
Makiah
Dear Santa,
I want a scotter, dirt bike, phone, lots of money.
Love,
Skyler
Dear Santa,
I want LOL ‘Sdolls, omg dolls, Elisa doll, Barbie cell phone.
Love,
Arielle
I will give you milk and cookies
Dear Santa,
I want dirt bike. I want Nerf gun, race car trakc, new bike..
Love,
Cameron
KIDS CASTLE 1, DECATUR
RAVEN/ MAKAYLA
2’S
Dear Santa,
I want this year is some books, cars and more toys .
Love,
Aziz
Dear Santa,
I want this year is more toys and books .
Love,
Elijah
Dear Santa,
I want this year is babies, Santa and more toys.
Love,
Ka’ miyah
Dear Santa,
I want this year is cars, tools, blocks, babies, Dog, Barbies, dress up and books..
Love,
Nadiyah
Dear Santa,
I want this year is some cars, dress up and more toys.
Love,
Drayten
Dear Santa,
I want this year is some babies, a Christmas tree, and more toys.
Love,
Addisyn
Dear Santa,
I want this year is a Dog, and more toys.
Love,
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
I want this year is more toys.
Love,
Terry
Dear Santa,
I want this year is some books and more toys.
Love,
Oliver
Dear Santa,
I want this year is some books, puzzles and Sippy Cup.
Love,
Dear Santa,
I want this year is some dress up babies.
Love,
Nora
Dear Santa,
I want this year is some cars, art Stuff and dress up.
Love,
Carlie
Dear Santa,
I want this year is more toys.
Love,
Kaiden
Dear Santa,
I want this year is nothing.
Love,
Zyair
KIDS CASTLE 2, DECATUR
FELICIA
PRE-SCHOOL 1
Dear Santa, Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
crayons, markers
toy helicopter
reindeer
horse
Love,
Scarlett
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Barbies
Santa blow up
Crayons, markers
glitter
Love,
June
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Barbie doll
doll house
crayons, markers
L.O.L. dolls
Love,
Amani
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Pj masks
paw patrol
black panther
spiderman
Love,
Zander
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
clothes
paw patrol
dinosaurs
spiderman toys
batman toys
Love,
Terrance
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Yellow truck
Dinosaur
A reindeer
Pj mask
Love,
Ace
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Yellow Yo-Yo
Anna Elsa (Frozen)
New bike
Rudolph
Love,
Emersyn
KIDS CASTLE 2, DECATUR
LACI/MORGAN
PRE-SCHOOL 2
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
horse
Dolls
Doll house
Purse
Make-up
frozen Doll
Ponys
Baby doll
Baby sister
Blue powerwheel car
Love,
Tenley
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
frozen toys
Books
coloring books
Markers
Play-doh
dragons
slime
cookies
unicorn stuff
Money
Love,
Savannah B.
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Snowman
Horse
Snow
Balls
cars
Love,
Maci L.
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Ballerina stuff, Microphone, Baton, Clothes, t-shirts, unicorn, horse toy, pants, leggings, toy Reindeer, Christmas hat, Giraffe toy, String, Snow, Masks, Markers, dinosaurs, choo choo trains.
Love,
Alayna
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Rings, Singing Elsa doll, Singing Anna doll, Bracelets, New Clothes, New dresses, new shoes, skirts, outside ornaments for the Christmas tree, new shorts.
Love,
Eona
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Sparkly poney, Christmas lights, Sparkly notebook, Sparkly pen, Nametag, A triceratops, New outfits, Rainbow pants, toy Santa, new masks, Powerwheel car, new crown/tiara, a reaindeer, new dress
Love,
Brooklynn S.
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Playdough, real makeup, a baby with a bottle, a pool, a swimsuit with a rainbow on it, new pants, new unicorn slippers, new masks, a shirt that comes with a rainbow mask.
Love,
Amiyan Harper
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
A Baby, masks, Boots, glasses, shows, Swimsuit, A baby swimsuit, a baby carseat, clothes for the baby, a backpack, New clothes, people’s toys, crayons, Toy horse, Apple sauce.
Love,
Zendaya S.
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Spiderman that has a gun on his arm, Iron man with a big head, new mask, new shoes, new clothes.
Love,
Jace
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Christmas lights, new toys, glasses, horse toy, toy kitchen toys, dress up toys, toy people, new music, new Christmas stockings, hair ties for Mom, more nametags.
Love,
Noah
KIDS CASTLE 2, DECATUR
STEPHEN/YON
PRE-SCHOOL 4
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Kitchen
Playdough
Food for kitchen
a Dirt Bike
Lazer Gun
Love,
Kameron
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Kitchen for my Dolls
Bunnie rabbit (a real one)
Ice cream store (Toy one)
Light Bulb
Puzzle piece
Love,
Kayle
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Cars
Dump Truck
Race Track
Train Track
Train
Love,
Finn
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Nerf Gun
Lazer Gun
Mighty Tower
DinaSor Paw Patrol Tower
Paw Patrol Dinasor
Love,
Emoine
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Baby
Barbie
Elsa Dress
Paw Patrol Tower
Food
Love,
Cayla
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Big Race Car
Paw Patrol airplane
Paw Patrol car
Remote control car
Remote control truck (holds own car)
Love,
Breten
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Baby Doll with a pacifier
a Baby Race car
New Tablet
a Baby hospital
a Doctor Doll
Love,
Leah McCay
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Toy Dirt Bike (A Lot)
Toy Play Dough
Toy Turtle
helmet with a guy
Razer with a helmet and a ramp
Love,
Jax
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Toy kitty
Baby that talks & has real dipers
Play Dough
Toy Santa
A toy Grandma and Grandpa
Love,
Katie Jo
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Baby Doll that cries real tears, and actually falls asleep. Baby Stuff, Baby Book & Baby Dollhouse and a kitten.
Love,
Charlotte
KIDS CASTLE 2, DECATUR
SCHOOL AGE
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Skate board
Please and thank you.
Dog Xbox
Love,
Cohen
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
I wut a LOL Doll and I wot a OIn.
Love,
Baelie
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
A IPhone, hoverboard that glows in the dark, Skate board.
Love,
Tanerrianah
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Remix doll, Max hoverbord, mask, red poma shoes.
Love,
NO NAME
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
LOL dolls, Re-mix Balls, Makeup, my family to be Happy and my mom’s wish is and dad’s wish is and my family’s wish is.
Love,
YaYa
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
LOL remix doll, LOL doll, the baby LOL doll. I think Santa is not real.
Love,
Elzayam
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Elk on the Shelf please and thank you. LOL Doll.
Love,
Andi
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Megneea Robot, Hover board, skate board. Thank you.
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Hover board, reindeer, Baby Dolls, LOL Dolls, Power Wheel.
Love,
Canyon
Please and thank you.
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Elkf on the Shelf. Please and thank you.
Love,
Ashton
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
I wut a Elf on the Shelf ad a Ryan WLD Seavrag.
Love,
John Luke, Six
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
Hi, I don’t want anything.
Love,
Maci
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas List…
A hoverboard, American girl doll house, a snow cone machine, a Barbie dream house, American girl doll clothes. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Emery
KIDS CASTLE, SPRINGFIELD
SHAYLA/PATRICIA
PRESCHOOL
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Ball
Dinosaurs
Robots
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Brantley
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Puppy dog
Robots
Legos
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Kyree
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Birthday Party
Baby Doll
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Amaraiyah
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Baby doll
Mermaid
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Zayla
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Skateboard
Robot
Cars
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Cairn
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Swing
Bears
Baby Doll
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Mya
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Big Dog
Robot
Tiger
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Khion
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Mermaid (poppy mermaid)
Rainbow Doll
Rainbow paint brushes
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Everly
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Birthday Doll
Unicorn
Puppie Dog
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Nala
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Robots
Legos
Dinosaurs
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Davion
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
The Hulk
Robots
Dinosaurs
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Millayla
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Connector toys, blocks, music toys, light up toy.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Brayden
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Cars, trucks, drums, blocks.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Braylen
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are…
Kitchen toys, new sippy cup.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!
Love,
Kamryn
KIDS-N-FITNESS
DAYCARE, DECATUR
DOLPHIN ROOM
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a magical Barbie, a Barbie with an airplane, a play ground Barbie, and LOL dolls.
Thank you.
Corin
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is Nerf funs, and Hot Wheels for Christmas.
Thank you.
Brenner
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is 25 Nerf guns, a Police Dinosaur, and a bat cave with a little Batman.
Thank you.
Kinzer
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a bulldozer, a dump truck, and a worker bee.
Thank you.
Kellan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a make-up set, a make-up table, and unicorn doll.
Thank you.
Shani
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a Paw Patrol set and a Hot Wheels Ultimate Tower and a pack of Bay Blade toys.
Thank you.
William
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a blue horse, Lincoln Logs, and Legos.
Thank you.
Braeden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want isa shark that goes on water and land and it has wheels, too and really I want Lincoln Logs and a marble game!
Thank you.
Jake
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is race cars, dolphin books, and a blow up thing to play in.
Thank you.
Grant,
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a race track, a play town, and a Lightning McQueen.
Thank you.
James
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a lot of Dino tracks, a lot of puzzles, and one hundred toys and racecars!
Thank you.
Maverik
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is A Play-Doh candy, a Play-Doh cooker that makes into cakes, and a Ryan Thing.
Thank you.
Isla
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is A Hot Wheels race track, a baseball glove, a football, and a Kicker.
Thank you.
Max
KIDS-N-FITNESS
DAYCARE, DECATUR
PENGUIN ROOM
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is Unicorn dress up items, lizard, baby dolls, and sand toys.
Thank you.
Paisley
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is Christmas trees, a bouncy house, and candy corn.
Thank you.
Anders
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a Christmas tree for my room, decorations of candy canes, and the Paw Patrol tower with Ryder and all the pups.
Thank you.
Jake
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is an Elsa bike and a Elsa car.
Thank you.
Zola
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a big green monster truck with music that can go really slow.
Thank you.
Eli
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a dinosaur (T-Rex), legos, and cars.
Thank you.
Nolan G.
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is Lego Super Mario set and the Maio Piranha Plant set.
Thank you.
Nolan B.
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a dollhouse, Mickey Mouse, and the Minnie Café.
Thank you.
Olivia
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is an excavator toy, animal toys, and a tablet.
Thank you.
Cooper
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a mixer to make cupcakes because my other one is broke. Also a witch costume with a broom, blocks and a big doll house like we have at school.
Thank you.
Emma
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a Nerf gun, toys, and a toy phone.
Thank you.
Myles
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is PJ masks, Romeo and Catboy and a dinosaur costume.
Thank you.
Parker
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a dollhouse & a sandbox.
Thank you.
Piper
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is a digger for Christmas like on my birthday cake.
Thank you.
Gabe
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is slime, talking baby doll, bottles.
Thank you.
Mikayla
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. All I want is remote control race car, trucks, phone.
Thank you.