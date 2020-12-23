 Skip to main content
Letters to Santa K
Letters to Santa K

KIDS CASTLE 1, DECATUR

CINDY/MARESSA/BETH

Y3’S & PRESCHOOL

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want toys.

Love,

Caymir

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Barbies and toys.

Lov,

Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I want a robot controller.

Love,

Cedric

Dear Santa,

I would like a truck.

Love,

Cameron

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy ring.

Love,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

I would like Spiderman things.

Love,

Dominic

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a bike, a new kitchen, Barbies and LOL’s.

Love,

Mackenzie

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby Courtney

Love,

Paizlee

Dear Santa,

I would like a unicorn and a unicorn dress.

Love,

Arabelle

Dear Santa,

I’ve been perfect this year.  I want a robot controller.

Love,

Kyrin

KIDS CASTLE 1, DECATUR

DIANE/BOBBI/CHRISTINE

INFANT 1 & 2

Dear Santa,

I would like some push toys and music toys.  I would also like some books so my Grandma can read to me.

Love,

Jakaylon

Dear Santa,

I would like a play phone, trucks and music toys.  I would also like some books so my Mommy & Daddy can read to me.

Love,

Coryell

Dear Santa,

I would like some musical toys and a baby doll.  I would also like some books so my Mommy and Daddy can read to me.

Love,

Kali

Dear Santa,

I would like some push toys and a ball.  I would also like books so Mommy & Daddy can  read to me.

Love,

Knowledge

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll and music toys.  I would also like some books so Mommy & Daddy can read to me.

Love,

My’Lynn

Dear Santa,

I would like some trucks and blocks.  I would also like to have some books so Mommy & Daddy can read to me.

Love,

Dru

KIDS CASTLE 1, DECATUR

KELSEY/ANGIE

TODDLERS

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy phone.

Love,

Kyleah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like bouncy balls.

Love,

Ke’drick

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like big trucks.

Love,

Leyland

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would ABC blocks.

Love,

TrisT

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a play kitchen set.

Love,

Aubriella

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Tickle Me Elmo.

Love,

Iris G.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a new baby doll.

Love,

Rachel

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like new toy cars.

Love,

Cyrean

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like toy animals.

Love,

Myles

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a ball popper

Love,

Zymier

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like wooden puzzles.

Love,

Matteo

 

KIDS CASTLE 1,DECATUR

MADISON/LOLA

KINDERGARTEN READINESS

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby unicorn that is real for Christmas.

Love,

Mariella

Dear Santa,

I would like a microphone for Christmas.

Love,

Neveah

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie dream house, car racer, and a doll on the beach for Christmas.

Love,

Keyara

Dear Santa,

I would like batteries and a unicorn for Christmas.

Love,

Amirah

Dear Santa,

I would like a a monster truck for Christmas.

Love,

Julian

Dear Santa,

I want a doll, a box for my toys, a butterfly, and a reindeer for Christmas.

Love,

A’Riyah

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie, new cover and clothes for Christmas.

Love,

Ayva

Dear Santa,

I would like a train, car and a t.v. for Christmas.

Love,

DeJuan

KIDS CASTLE 1,DECATUR

PATTY/LACEY

SCHOOL-AGE 

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board controller and cell phone.

Love,

Toryn Reed

Dear Santa,

I wot a OMG.  I wot a natnd.  I wot a huvbrd.

Love,

Rhyliee

Dear Santa,

I want Loop.  I want LOL’s.  I want Patty shipped to my house.

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

I want laptop and LOL 4 in 1 glamer smartworth scooter, LOL’s.

Love,

Ava

Dear Santa,

I want lots.  I want Barbies.  I want Mario gams.  I want a Bunny.

Love,

Makiah

Dear Santa,

I want a scotter, dirt bike, phone, lots of money.

Love,

Skyler

Dear Santa,

I want LOL ‘Sdolls, omg dolls, Elisa doll, Barbie cell phone.

Love,

Arielle

I will give you milk and cookies

Dear Santa,

I want dirt bike.  I want Nerf gun, race car trakc, new bike..

Love,

Cameron

KIDS CASTLE 1, DECATUR

RAVEN/ MAKAYLA

2’S

Dear Santa,

I want this year is some books, cars and more toys .

Love,

Aziz

Dear Santa,

I want this year is more toys and books .

Love,

Elijah

Dear Santa,

I want this year is babies, Santa and more toys.

Love,

Ka’ miyah

Dear Santa,

I want this year is cars, tools, blocks, babies, Dog, Barbies, dress up and books..

Love,

Nadiyah

Dear Santa,

I want this year is some cars, dress up and more toys.

Love,

Drayten

Dear Santa,

I want this year is some babies, a Christmas tree, and more toys.

Love,

Addisyn

Dear Santa,

I want this year is a Dog, and more toys.

Love,

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

I want this year is more toys.

Love,

Terry

Dear Santa,

I want this year is some books and more toys.

Love,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

I want this year is some books, puzzles and Sippy Cup.

Love,

Dear Santa,

I want this year is some dress up babies.

Love,

Nora

Dear Santa,

I want this year is some cars, art Stuff and dress up.

Love,

Carlie

Dear Santa,

I want this year is more toys.

Love,

Kaiden

Dear Santa,

I want this year is nothing.

Love,

Zyair

KIDS CASTLE 2, DECATUR

FELICIA

PRE-SCHOOL 1 

Dear Santa, Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

crayons, markers

toy helicopter

reindeer

horse

Love,

Scarlett

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Barbies

Santa blow up

Crayons, markers

glitter

Love,

June

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Barbie doll

doll house

crayons, markers

L.O.L. dolls

Love,

Amani

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Pj masks

paw patrol

black panther

spiderman

Love,

Zander

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

clothes

paw patrol

dinosaurs

spiderman toys

batman toys

Love,

Terrance

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Yellow truck

Dinosaur

A reindeer

Pj mask

Love,

Ace

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Yellow Yo-Yo

Anna Elsa (Frozen)

New bike

Rudolph

Love,

Emersyn

KIDS CASTLE 2, DECATUR

LACI/MORGAN

PRE-SCHOOL 2

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

horse

Dolls

Doll house

Purse

Make-up

frozen Doll

Ponys

Baby doll

Baby sister

Blue powerwheel car

Love,

Tenley

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

frozen toys

Books

coloring books

Markers

Play-doh

dragons

slime

cookies

unicorn stuff

Money

Love,

Savannah B.

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Snowman

Horse

Snow

Balls

cars

Love,

Maci L.

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Ballerina stuff, Microphone, Baton, Clothes, t-shirts, unicorn, horse toy, pants, leggings, toy Reindeer, Christmas hat, Giraffe toy, String, Snow, Masks, Markers, dinosaurs, choo choo trains.

Love,

Alayna

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Rings, Singing Elsa doll, Singing Anna doll, Bracelets, New Clothes, New dresses, new shoes, skirts, outside ornaments for the Christmas tree, new shorts.

Love,

Eona

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Sparkly poney, Christmas lights, Sparkly notebook, Sparkly pen, Nametag, A triceratops, New outfits, Rainbow pants, toy Santa, new masks, Powerwheel car, new crown/tiara, a reaindeer, new dress

Love,

Brooklynn S.

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Playdough, real makeup, a baby with a bottle, a pool, a swimsuit with a rainbow on it, new pants, new unicorn slippers, new masks, a shirt that comes with a rainbow mask.

Love,

Amiyan Harper

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

A Baby, masks, Boots, glasses, shows, Swimsuit, A baby swimsuit, a baby carseat, clothes for the baby, a backpack, New clothes, people’s toys, crayons, Toy horse, Apple sauce.

Love,

Zendaya S.

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Spiderman that has a gun on his arm, Iron man with a big head, new mask, new shoes, new clothes.

Love,

Jace

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Christmas lights, new toys, glasses, horse toy, toy kitchen toys, dress up toys, toy people, new music, new Christmas stockings, hair ties for Mom, more nametags.

Love,

Noah

KIDS CASTLE 2, DECATUR

STEPHEN/YON

PRE-SCHOOL 4

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Kitchen

Playdough

Food for kitchen

a Dirt Bike

Lazer Gun

Love,

Kameron

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Kitchen for my Dolls

Bunnie rabbit (a real one)

Ice cream store (Toy one)

Light Bulb

Puzzle piece

Love,

Kayle

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Cars

Dump Truck

Race Track

Train Track

Train

Love,

Finn 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Nerf Gun

Lazer Gun

Mighty Tower

DinaSor Paw Patrol Tower

Paw Patrol Dinasor

Love,

Emoine 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Baby

Barbie

Elsa Dress

Paw Patrol Tower

Food

Love,

Cayla 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Big Race Car

Paw Patrol airplane

Paw Patrol car

Remote control car

Remote control truck (holds own car)

Love,

Breten

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Baby Doll with a pacifier

a Baby Race car

New Tablet

a Baby hospital

a Doctor Doll

Love,

Leah McCay

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Toy Dirt Bike (A Lot)

Toy Play Dough

Toy Turtle

helmet with a guy

Razer with a helmet and a ramp

Love,

Jax 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Toy kitty

Baby that talks & has real dipers

Play Dough

Toy Santa

A toy Grandma and Grandpa

Love,

Katie Jo 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Baby Doll that cries real tears, and actually falls asleep.  Baby Stuff, Baby Book & Baby Dollhouse and a kitten.

Love,

Charlotte

KIDS CASTLE 2, DECATUR

SCHOOL AGE

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Skate board

Please and thank you.

Dog Xbox

Love,

Cohen

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

I wut a LOL Doll and I wot a OIn.

Love,

Baelie 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

A IPhone, hoverboard that glows in the dark, Skate board.

Love,

Tanerrianah 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Remix doll, Max hoverbord, mask, red poma shoes.

Love,

NO NAME 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

LOL dolls, Re-mix Balls, Makeup, my family to be Happy and my mom’s wish is and dad’s wish is and my family’s wish is.

Love,

YaYa 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

LOL remix doll, LOL doll, the baby LOL doll.  I think Santa is not real.

Love,

Elzayam 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Elk on the Shelf please and thank you.  LOL Doll.

Love,

Andi

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Megneea Robot, Hover board, skate board.  Thank you.

Love,

Landon 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Hover board, reindeer, Baby Dolls, LOL Dolls, Power Wheel.

Love,

Canyon

Please and thank you. 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Elkf on the Shelf.  Please and thank you.

Love,

Ashton 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

I wut a Elf on the Shelf ad a Ryan WLD Seavrag.

Love,

John Luke, Six

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

Hi, I don’t want anything.

Love,

Maci 

Dear Santa,

Here is my Christmas List…

A hoverboard, American girl doll house, a snow cone machine, a Barbie dream house, American girl doll clothes.  Thank you Santa.

Love,

Emery

KIDS CASTLE, SPRINGFIELD

SHAYLA/PATRICIA

PRESCHOOL

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Ball

Dinosaurs

Robots

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Brantley 

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Puppy dog

Robots

Legos

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Kyree

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Birthday Party

Baby Doll

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Amaraiyah

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Baby doll

Mermaid

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Zayla

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Skateboard

Robot

Cars

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Cairn

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Swing

Bears

Baby Doll

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Mya 

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Big Dog

Robot

Tiger

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Khion

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Mermaid (poppy mermaid)

Rainbow Doll

Rainbow paint brushes

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Everly 

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Birthday Doll

Unicorn

Puppie Dog

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Nala 

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Robots

Legos

Dinosaurs

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Davion

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

The Hulk

Robots

Dinosaurs

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Millayla 

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Connector toys, blocks, music toys, light up toy.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Brayden 

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Cars, trucks, drums, blocks.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Braylen

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been nice.  My Christmas wishes are…

Kitchen toys, new sippy cup.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies & milk!

Love,

Kamryn

KIDS-N-FITNESS

DAYCARE, DECATUR

DOLPHIN ROOM

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a magical Barbie, a Barbie with an airplane, a play ground Barbie, and LOL dolls.

Thank you.

Corin

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is Nerf funs, and Hot Wheels for Christmas.

Thank you.

Brenner

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is 25 Nerf guns, a Police Dinosaur, and a bat cave with a little Batman.

Thank you.

Kinzer

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a bulldozer, a dump truck, and a worker bee.

Thank you.

Kellan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a make-up set, a make-up table, and unicorn doll.

Thank you.

Shani

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a Paw Patrol set and a Hot Wheels Ultimate Tower and a pack of Bay Blade toys.

Thank you.

William

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a blue horse, Lincoln Logs, and Legos.

Thank you.

Braeden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want isa shark that goes on water and land and it has wheels, too and really I want Lincoln Logs and a marble game!

Thank you.

Jake

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is race cars, dolphin books, and a blow up thing to play in.

Thank you.

Grant,

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a race track, a play town, and a Lightning McQueen.

Thank you.

James

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a lot of Dino tracks, a lot of puzzles, and one hundred toys and racecars!

Thank you.

Maverik

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is A Play-Doh candy, a Play-Doh cooker that makes into cakes, and a Ryan Thing.

Thank you.

Isla

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is A Hot Wheels race track, a baseball glove, a football, and a Kicker.

Thank you.

Max

KIDS-N-FITNESS

DAYCARE, DECATUR

PENGUIN ROOM

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is Unicorn dress up items, lizard, baby dolls, and sand toys.

Thank you.

Paisley

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is Christmas trees, a bouncy house, and candy corn.

Thank you.

Anders

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.   All I want is a Christmas tree for my room, decorations of candy canes, and the Paw Patrol tower with Ryder and all the pups.

Thank you.

Jake

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is an Elsa bike and a Elsa car. 

Thank you.

Zola

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a big green monster truck with music that can go really slow.

Thank you.

Eli

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a dinosaur (T-Rex), legos, and cars.

Thank you.

Nolan G.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is Lego Super Mario set and the Maio Piranha Plant set.

Thank you.

Nolan B.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a dollhouse, Mickey Mouse, and the Minnie Café.

Thank you.

Olivia

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is an excavator toy, animal toys, and a tablet.

Thank you.

Cooper

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a mixer to make cupcakes because my other one is broke.  Also a witch costume with a broom, blocks and a big doll house like we have at school.

Thank you.

Emma

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a Nerf gun, toys, and a toy phone.

Thank you.

Myles

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is PJ masks, Romeo and Catboy and a dinosaur costume.

Thank you.

Parker

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a dollhouse & a sandbox.

Thank you.

Piper

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is a digger for Christmas like on my birthday cake.

Thank you.

Gabe

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is slime, talking baby doll, bottles.

Thank you.

Mikayla

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.  All I want is remote control race car, trucks, phone.

Thank you.

Jayden

