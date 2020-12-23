Letters to Santa K

Shani

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. All I want is a Paw Patrol set and a Hot Wheels Ultimate Tower and a pack of Bay Blade toys.

Thank you.

William

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. All I want is a blue horse, Lincoln Logs, and Legos.

Thank you.

Braeden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. All I want isa shark that goes on water and land and it has wheels, too and really I want Lincoln Logs and a marble game!

Thank you.

Jake

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. All I want is race cars, dolphin books, and a blow up thing to play in.

Thank you.

Grant,

Dear Santa,