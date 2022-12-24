Letters to Santa L

LOVINGTON GRADE SCHOOL

LUTTRELL

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

My name is Adriel. I want a Furbie. Merry Christmas!

Love, Adriel

Dear Santa,

My name is Chase U. I want Batman toys. Merry Christmas!

Love, Chase

Dear Santa,

My name is Evan. I want a drum set. Merry Christmas!

Love, Evan

Dear Santa,

My name is Heidi. I want Barbie house and a dancing cat. Merry Christmas!

Love, Heidi

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaitlyn. I want a kitchen set, doctor kit, a doll house and a unicorn. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kaitlyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaylean. I want a Dreamhouse and a Barbie. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kaylean

Dear Santa,

My name is Noah. I want a dinosaur. I want a popcorn. I want a laser. Merry Christmas!

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver. I want Hot Wheels. Merry Christmas!

Love, Oliver

Dear Santa,

My name is Reagan. I want a Barbie. Merry Christmas!

Love, Reagan

Dear Santa,

My name is Scarlett. I want a cat. Merry Christmas!

Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

My name is Shianna. I want a cat and a dog. Merry Christmas!

Love, Shianna

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia S. I want a Barbie Dream house and Barbie. Merry Christmas!

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa,

My name is Trey. I want a big Batman and Joker. Merry Christmas!

Love, Trey

LOVINGTON GRADE SCHOOL

MARTIN

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I’m going to be nice until Christmas and this year I want to give all of my friends and family a phone. I would just like a stuffed animal. Say hi to Dancer, Prancer, and Rudolf.

Love, Kaylor

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. What I want for Christmas is a sliding mit for baseball. Will you bring my sister a Barbie doll, too? Have a Merry Christmas.

Your friend, Calvin

Dear Santa,

I have been a great boy this year. I would like a lot of toys, especially Spiderman. Thank you.

Love, Damien

Dear Santa,

I have been nice for a little bit of the year. I would like a skateboard for Christmas. Tell the reindeer I said “Hi!” Merry Christmas.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I really want an Xbox 1. For my sister, she really wants new art supplies. We have both been very good this year. Why does Rudolf have a red nose? See you soon.

Love, Brantley

Dear Santa,

I want the biggest teddy bear in the whole wide world. I also need some new roller skates, my other ones broke. Me and my sister usually argue, but we do apologize after taking some time alone. My brother is usually mean to me, but I think we all deserve gifts still.

Love, Lillie

Dear Santa,

My name is Alix. I’m 6. I have been nice this year. I want a nerf gun for Christmas. Merry Christmas.

Your friend, Alix

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want real make-up and Hatchimals. I also want a real horse for my backyard and a baby doll.

Love, Willow

Dear Santa,

I want a Minecraft set and also a Squishmallow. Will you also bring a stuffed giraffe for Makayla, a stuffed sloth for Payton, and a stuffed elephant for my mom?

Your friend, Charlie

Dear Santa,

My name is Adrian and I want a Squishmallow. I also want more Minecraft things. I have been very good this year. See you soon.

Your Friend, Adrian

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I really want an Elf on the Shelf, books, LOL Dolls, and a scooter. And I really, really want a puppy. I really want my brother to have cars and dinosaur toys, my mom to have candles and blankets, and my grandpa to have a new computer and a pool for the backyard. I love my family so much. Thank you for the gifts.

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa,

I want a phone case for my phone. I also want a Squishmallow. I have been good this year. My sister has been kind of good. Will you bring her an Ana Barbie Doll? Merry Christmas.

Your friend, Dakota

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a toy cat. I also want a dog named S’mores. I have been good and I will leave out cookies and chocolate milk for you.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I would like a Nintendo Switch. Can you also bring one for my brothers so I don’t have to share? Merry Christmas.

Your friend, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I want a toy puppy and a toy cat. I also want a baseball set and a bug catcher. My mom doesn’t have any cookies for you, but I will leave marshmallows and milk for you. See you soon.

Love, Violet

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I want a little kitty and I want a whole bunch of candy. Can you bring my family a huge bunny pen so we can get some bunnies? See you soon, Santa.

Love, Zariah

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I want clothes for Christmas. Shorts and short socks. I want a picture frame for my family. I also want toys but just surprise me.

Your friend, Zhayne