Letters to Santa L

Lovington
Boddy
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo switch, super Mario maker two, funko pop and bendy and the ink machine. I like to play minecraft.
Love, Michael
Dear Santa,
I would like a basketball and a hoop. A carpet with Spiderman on it would be nice. Iw ant a spiderman board I can write on. I also want an electric car.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
I want minecraft vr. I really want that.
Love, Colt
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car and a remote control bus. I would also like a Mario video game and a book to read.
Love Dawson
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lamborghini remote control car, a treasure x, and a monster truck remote control car. I want some surprises too.
Love James
Dear Santa,
I would like some purple high heels and that is all.
Love Morgan
Dear Santa,
I would like a big trex because I love dinosaurs and a pop the pig game and a new hoodie with an eyeball on it. Are you always at the North Pole?
Love Conner
Dear Santa,
I would like a tambourine, a real piano and a toy ice cream truck. I also want a play McDonald’s restaurant. One last thing, a camera.
Love Sophie
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control car, a new video game with Mario and Luigi. I want a 4-wheeler, too. I hope you get presents too.
Love D’angelo
Dear Santa,
I want a train set, some legos, and some books that I can read like Pete the cat and his brand new white shoes. Thank you Santa.
Love Chevy
Dear Santa,
I would like some slime that has beads in it. I would like some purple boots and a Barbie that’s a vet.
Love Ellie
Dear Santa,
I want some cow girl boots, a doll that’s a vet and a toy cat. I would also like a hoodie with butterflies on it.
Love Emma
Dear Santa,
I want cow girl clothes, a Minnie Mouse headboard and Minnie Mouse clothes. I would like a Minnie Mouse play kitchen and Minnie Mouse shoes.
Love Alivia
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control bus, a train set and a Mickey Mouse train and that’s all.
Love Brentley
Lovington
Luttrell
First Grade
Dear Santa,
Is Roodoff reelee reel? I want a nales stampr, a LOL tub and book. I have ben soot uv good.
Love, Maggie
Dear Santa,
Do yu like cuokes? I like baby dales. I have been good thase yeer.
Love, Jaselyn
Dear Santa,
Are you reel and ave Elvz reel and is Mrs. Claz reel? Have I bin good? I want a reemot control kittin and a kitttin hat and a culrby number book and culr pensols.
Love, Mariah
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Cloz real? I have bin good theis year. I want some neo close and some JoJo staf and some sonic staf.
Love, Layleen
Dear Santa,
Wut do you do? I Like the presins. Wut do you do Misis Claws? I hav bin good. I wot rupuasl and snoawit.
Love, Serenity
Dear Santa,
What is in your hows? I have ben good. What I want for Crismis is a makeup set and a American gril doll.
Love you, Sofia
Dear Santa,
Is Roudf flying? I have bin good I want my fase. I want robot.
Love, Kemper
Dear Santa,
What do you do Santa in the nouthpl? What do you do Misis. Klos? Have I bin good? Santa has my elf. I want all of Scooby Doog.
Thankful you, Camden
Dear Santa,
Whut is the boone rit nal? Santa I have bemn good. I wants a tablet.
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
My elfs name is Blue Blue, and my other name is Chedo. I like Santa so much. I want to give him a hug. I ben bad and good. My fravrit rander is all of them. I want to get a shirt and hot weels book and pet and a wesoll.
Love, CJ
Dear Santa,
How do you poot up with elves? I have ben in betwin this year. Can you give me a LOL dollhose this year?
Love, Aleena
Dear Santa,
How dus your elfs come to are hawses? Santa, I have ben good. Santa, can I have nerf guns that go with balls?
Love, Grayson
Dear Santa,
Are Elths reel? Hav I bin note or hav I bin Good?I want a Plasta Shin card.
Love, Micah
Dear Santa,
I wunt a Plano Are yoo reel. I have benn good.
Love, Jamison
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. Wot is your favorit raind dear? I Wot a big Bumblebee and big Optumos Crime. I lov Santa.
From, Ethan
Dear Santa,
Is your wife still prgnant? I am good I want a sitchn set.
Love, Zaiea
Dear Santa,
Sam timps I am good ans sum timps I am bad. my favit rander is rodof the red nos. Wants yor favrit cucey? I want for Crismus is 6 tomis Trans wif thrax.
Love, Spencer