Letters to Santa L
0 comments

Letters to Santa L

  • 0

Lovington

Boddy

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo switch, super Mario maker two, funko pop and bendy and the ink machine. I like to play minecraft.

Love, Michael

Dear Santa,

I would like a basketball and a hoop. A carpet with Spiderman on it would be nice. Iw ant a spiderman board I can write on. I also want an electric car.

Love, Luke

Dear Santa,

I want minecraft vr. I really want that.

Love, Colt

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control car and a remote control bus. I would also like a Mario video game and a book to read.

Love Dawson

Dear Santa,

I would like a Lamborghini remote control car, a treasure x, and a monster truck remote control car. I want some surprises too.

Love James

Dear Santa,

I would like some purple high heels and that is all.

Love Morgan

Dear Santa,

I would like a big trex because I love dinosaurs and a pop the pig game and a new hoodie with an eyeball on it. Are you always at the North Pole?

Love Conner

Dear Santa,

I would like a tambourine, a real piano and a toy ice cream truck. I also want a play McDonald’s restaurant. One last thing, a camera.

Love Sophie

Dear Santa,

I would like a remote control car, a new video game with Mario and Luigi. I want a 4-wheeler, too. I  hope you get presents too.

Love D’angelo

Dear Santa,

I want a train set, some legos, and some books that I can read like Pete the cat and his brand new white shoes. Thank you Santa.

Love Chevy

Dear Santa,

I would like some slime that has beads in it. I would like some purple boots and a Barbie that’s a vet.

Love Ellie

Dear Santa,

I want some cow girl boots, a doll that’s a vet and a toy cat. I would also like a hoodie with butterflies on it.

Love Emma

Dear Santa,

I want cow girl clothes, a Minnie Mouse headboard and Minnie Mouse clothes. I would like a Minnie Mouse play kitchen and Minnie Mouse shoes.

Love Alivia

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control bus, a train set and a Mickey Mouse train and that’s all.

Love Brentley

Lovington

Luttrell

First Grade

Dear Santa,

Is Roodoff reelee reel? I want a nales stampr, a LOL tub and book. I have ben soot uv good.

Love, Maggie

Dear Santa,

Do yu like cuokes? I like baby dales. I have been good thase yeer.

Love, Jaselyn

Dear Santa,

Are you reel and ave Elvz reel and is Mrs. Claz reel? Have I bin good? I want a reemot control kittin and a kitttin hat and a culrby number book and culr pensols.

Love, Mariah

Dear Santa,

Is Mrs. Cloz real? I have bin good theis year. I want some neo close and some JoJo staf and some sonic staf.

Love, Layleen

Dear Santa,

Wut do you do? I Like the presins. Wut do you do Misis Claws? I hav bin good. I wot rupuasl and snoawit.

Love, Serenity

Dear Santa,

What is in your hows? I have ben good. What I want for Crismis is a makeup set and a American gril doll.

Love you, Sofia

Dear Santa,

Is Roudf flying? I have bin good I want my fase. I want robot.

Love, Kemper

Dear Santa,

What do you do Santa in the nouthpl? What do you do Misis. Klos? Have I bin good? Santa has my elf. I want all of Scooby Doog.

Thankful you, Camden

Dear Santa,

Whut is the boone rit nal? Santa I have bemn good. I wants a tablet.

Love, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

My elfs name is Blue Blue, and my other name is Chedo. I like Santa so much. I want to give him a hug. I ben bad and good. My fravrit rander is all of them. I want to get a shirt and hot weels book and pet and a wesoll.

Love, CJ

Dear Santa,

How do you poot up with elves? I have ben in betwin this year. Can you give me a LOL dollhose this year?

Love, Aleena

Dear Santa,

How dus your elfs come to are hawses? Santa, I have ben good. Santa, can I have nerf guns that go with balls?

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

Are Elths reel? Hav I bin note or hav I bin Good?I want a Plasta Shin card.

Love, Micah

Dear Santa,

I wunt a Plano Are yoo reel. I have benn good.

Love, Jamison

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. Wot is your favorit raind dear? I Wot a big Bumblebee and big Optumos Crime. I lov Santa.

From, Ethan

Dear Santa, 

Is your wife still prgnant? I am good I want a sitchn set.

  Love, Zaiea

Dear Santa, 

  Sam timps I am good ans sum timps I am bad. my favit rander is rodof the red nos. Wants yor favrit cucey? I want for Crismus is 6 tomis Trans wif thrax.

Love, Spencer

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Gary "Joe" Doolin
Obituaries

Gary "Joe" Doolin

DECATUR — Gary “Joe” Doolin, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News