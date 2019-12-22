Letters to Santa L

Dear Santa,

I would like some purple high heels and that is all.

Love Morgan

Dear Santa,

I would like a big trex because I love dinosaurs and a pop the pig game and a new hoodie with an eyeball on it. Are you always at the North Pole?

Love Conner

Dear Santa,

I would like a tambourine, a real piano and a toy ice cream truck. I also want a play McDonald’s restaurant. One last thing, a camera.

Love Sophie

Dear Santa,

I would like a remote control car, a new video game with Mario and Luigi. I want a 4-wheeler, too. I hope you get presents too.

Love D’angelo

Dear Santa,

I want a train set, some legos, and some books that I can read like Pete the cat and his brand new white shoes. Thank you Santa.

Love Chevy

Dear Santa,

I would like some slime that has beads in it. I would like some purple boots and a Barbie that’s a vet.