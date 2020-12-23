Letters to Santa M

MAROA-FORSYTH
CLARK
PRE-K AM AND PM
Dear Santa
I watched a movie which had reindeer, elves, and which also had a Santa just like you. And happy Christmas. Oh, and I also had a great Halloween. And my name is Gwen and this is how you spell it G-w-e-n.
Love,
Gwen
Dear Santa
I hope I get presents. I want lots of American Girl dollsand I want a pretend baby and I wanta real unicorn for Christmas because I’ve never seen a real unicorn in reallife. And I want a cute puppy dog that is real. Pretend bugs to scare my friends
Love,
Charley Mae
Dear Santa
I want Elsa and Anna. I also want some glittery stuff. That’s enough for now.
Love,
Emery
Dear Santa
I want a babydoll that talks and cries! A little Minnie Mouse toy. A little hosue with people and an elevator. Barbie dolls too.A little :Talkie Talkie.”
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa
I want everything! Merry Chrstmas!
Love,
Laney
Dear Santa
Please bring more Lego big things. I want thunder hollow thngs like a tiny box and a ship. Captain America set too.
Love,
Joey
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me a lot of toys. I know that you like it whenI leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
CoCo
Dear Santa
Give me toys. A new kitchen toy with some toys in it. I would like a girl horse. That’s it!
Love,
Elena
Dear Santa
Surprise! I wawn t a toy! A car a faster care A rainbow car. I like Santa becasue4 he brings presents.
Love, Ludwik
Dear Santa
I want a red transformer. I would also like a drone with a remote control.
Love,
Usmaan
Dear Santa
I want toys. I want Paw Patrol toys. Dino Patrol Paw patrol toys too. With their vehicles that is Dino vehicles and now Dino patroller and dino lookout. Robo dog too.
Love,
Stephen
Dear Santa
I just want a Barbie doll house and a Barbie camper. I just don’t want any boys toys I guess those are for Cole. Please bring a Barbie dream house or something.
Love,
Karli
Dear Santa,
Happy Birthday! Please put toys on cake and give me 100 presents. Surprise Santa! I hope I can see you on Christmas night! I love you Santa!
Love,
Cole
Dear Santa
Could you help her? Tamara wants a unicorn. I don’t know what else.
Love,
Tamara
Dear Santa
I haven’t thought about it yet.
Love,
Willa
Dear Santa
I like LoL so I would like a lot of those. Babydolls too. Barbies. Princess chairs.
Love,
Caroline
Dear Santa
I forgot about it because I have everything I need at my home.
Love,
Aiden
Dear Santa
Can you bring me a makeup table? Cn I have a big set of Play Doh like a Kitchen set. Can you get me some blocks? Can I have more ornaments? I hope you have fun giving presets to everybody.
Love,
Avery
Dear Santa
I want to ask you for a swimming pool. Presents too! I want presents. A dog is what I want. I want a cat and a comfy bed for the cat and big dog.
Love,
Davis
Dear Santa
I want to play with you! I wish my mom would buy a new pig toy. I would want him to bring toys to my sister and say he loves me.
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa
I want a batman toy. I want another batman toy. I want dinosaur toys. I want two Trieratops.
Love,
Raylan
Dear Santa
I would like some balls. I would like some feathers. I would like Play doh. I would like crayons and hand sanitizer and I would also like a black chair.
Love,
Kaylin
Dear Santa
I want a batman toyh. Bead, play doh too. Iwant a new bike because I am scared of my bike. Feathers are fun too!
Love,
Ganden
Dear Santa
I want purple pants and shirt. I want a pink shirt with purple pants and blue shoes. I want a rainbow dress with glitter things. I want a sleeping Beauty set with a lot of pink. I want unicorn shoes.
Love,
Kensie
Dear Santa
I love you and want to give you a hug. I have been a good boy. I want to ask if you will bring me all the presents? I want a transformer and some Sonic stuff. I like you. I also want a B-Max toy and Hero. I want to talk and see an elf.
Merry Christmas,
Brantley
MAROA-FORSYTH
CRABTREE/TOOL
PRE-K AM
Dear Santa
I want a baby doll, because my brother is about to break all of mine. I also want makeup and a ring. I’m going to sit on Santa’s Lap.
Love,
Stella
Dear Santa
I want an American doll, because I love American dolls. I also want an Anna doll, because I love Elsa and Anna. I would tell Santa “Happy Christmas”.
Love
Eliza
Dear Santa
I want a new Barbie doll, because I can change her clothes. I also want a baby doll, to be a mom. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Payton
Dear Santa
I want a firetruck, a garbage truck, and a school bus because Santa can get them for me. I will tell Santa “thank you and please”.
Love,
Lennon
Dear Santa
I want a Toy Story toy and decorations for the tree. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Kaylin
Dear Santa
I want a blue skateboard, because I want a big one. I want a Spiderman, because I already have a Batman car. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Jax.
Dear Santa
I want a purple puppy and a bear, because I like bears. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Joelle
Dear Santa
I want real makeup, because my mommy has it, but not my Dad. He only has hair gel. I want real Police stuff, because they help people. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Hazel
Dear Santa
I want strawberries and a Jessie toy from Toy Story. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Audrey
Dear Santa
I just tell Mommy and Daddy what I want. I want a kitchen and ice cream so I can cook the yummy food. Thank you Santa.
Love
Savannah
Dear Santa
I want a new charger and a new phone, because my other one broke in the garage. I would also like a new baby doll to play with. I can give Santa a kiss, it’s gonna be so funny.
Love,
Ainsleigh
Dear Santa
I want a teddy, a funny Minion, and a new stuffy. I just like them so much. Santa will say “Thank you” and I’ll say “you’re welcome”.
Love,
Aria
Dear Santa
I want a real snake because they are cute. I would like art painting so that I can paint a lot. Please and thank you!
Love,
Omid
Dear Santa
I want a dragon because I need 2 dragons to fight. I want a stuffy Minion. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Tucke
Dear Santa
I want a Barbie Dream House, because I don’t have a bigger one. I want a new baby doll, because I play with them a lot. Thank you for giving me presents.
Love,
Scarlett
Dear Santa
I want a race car that changes, a blue robot, it’s a Transformer. It’s just like Wyatt has. That’s all I want. Santa just brings 2 presents and I’ll help JoJo open them.
Love, Lincoln
Dear Santa
I want Black Panther, Ironman, and Thor. I want a T-Rex and other dinosaurs. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Kaeson
Dear Santa
I would like lip gloss because I just do. I really want a double stroller for my babies and a Rapunzel stuffed animal. Can I have presents from you Santa Claus?
Love,
Emma
MAROA-FORSYTH
CRABTREE/TOOL
PRE-K PM
Dear Santa
I want dinosaurs and toys. Thank you for the toys you bring me.
Love,
Kase
Dear Santa
I want a Barbie House because Reese has a beautiful one and I want the same. I also want a Mystery Barbie to play with forever. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Maggie
Dear Santa
I want a new doll, because I want it. I also want a mermaid girl. I love you Santa.
Love,
Olivia
Dear Santa
I want a Barbie because I just love them in my Dream House. I want a baby doll to play with. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Reese
Dear Santa
I want new cars and blocks to build towers. PaPa will play with me. My Mommy and Daddy are calling Santa.
Love,
Kipling
Dear Santa
I want a little Monster truck so my baby can get in it. That’s all I want. Ah-Ha, Santa you gave me presents.
Mason Ma.
Dear Santa
I want a new baby doll and a Santa doll because I like them. I also want crayons and paper to draw with. I love Santa.
Love
Leighton
Dear Santa
I want PJ Mask because I like it. I also want a PJ Mask bike because I’m going to ride it. I love Christmas.
Love,
Ellie
Dear Santa
I want a Christmas tree and a new baby. I’m going to see Santa.
Love,
Emery
Dear Santa
I want a Barbie to play with and nothing else. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Kale
Dear Santa
I want an animal puzzle. I want toy cars. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Grayson
Dear Santa
I want a teddy bear because they are soft. I want a T-Rex toy because I love them. I could go ice skating with Santa.
Love,
Mason Mo.
Dear Santa
I want a toy train. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Jaeyul
Dear Santa
I want a Bob the Minion because he has goggles. I also want a Pete the Cat fire truck with Pete in a firefighter suit. Thank you for giving presents to the kids.
Love,
Colby
MCGAUGHEY, MOUNT ZION
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I would like a big Kindle and a tent. Kiss the reindeer for me.
Love,
Tally Wright
Dear Santa,
I would like a Paw Patrol Car.
From,
Maddox Trueblood
Dear Santa,
What is your favrit kind of cookie? I wod like a gotta go Flamingo. Merry Christmas@
Love,
Atley Collier
Dear Santa,
I want a $100 R C jeep.
Love,
Jonah Feller
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I would like a x box and a Star Wars costume. What kind of cookies to do want?
Love,
Cohen Giobs
Dear Santa,
I want a teac up yor rie puppy! I want a LOL doll. I want a LOL house. I really an American girl too.
Love,
Myla Hull
Dear Santa,
I want a Ponk Dress. Batty Baby Dresses. Music and Art Supplies, Magic kit.
Love,
Houden Irby
Dear Santa,
I would like Tumbling mats. Ive been good. A switch card too.
Love,
Sydney Richardson
Dear Santa,
I want a glow in the dark scootebard a electric guitar. Thank you santa.
Love,
Jages Sams
Dear Santa,
I like v bucks and dirt bikes. Do you like Santa cookies?
Love,
Rider
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please give me a big gry dinosor a fone and sonic. I also like monstr truks. Thank you.
Love,
Levi Klein
Dear Santa,
Orb or red or blue slaid or bearwips or mor leads or crapln or hesi or befd.
Love,
Addilyn Hilton
Dear Santa,
I want Ghostbusters, Ecto 2.
Love,
Coleman Bell
Dear Santa,
How ar you? Can I have train please?
Love,
Sam
Dear Santa,
I would like for Christmas a walking unicorn and a grill for my dolls.
Love,
Quinn H.
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie dreamhouse.
Love,
Hinis Harper
Dear Santa,
I like you and will leave you cookies. Please bring a cure for COVID. I would like a transformer.
Love,
Murphy
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a skate board, legos and a police car. Tell the elves hi.
Love,
Carter
Dear Santa,
Hot wheels, me atle wler truck, go kart please. Get rid of covid 9u. Train set stunt and splash.
Love,
Trer lon
Dear Santa,
I would like new video games. We will leave cookies and milk.
Love,
Morminiak Bruns
Dear Santa,
I have been a goob boy. Please send a PS5.
Love,
Maddox W.
Dear Santa,
I love you. I would like a big stuffed lion.
Love,
Leon
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard and learning books and a baby hamster in a cage. I also want a tablet.
Love,
Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year! I would love to have a hoverboard scooter. It lights up at night its so awesome. I love having your elf here to he is so funny!
Love,
Reed Henderson
Dear Santa,
Pokemon toy bull 2 viarix boogo, a lot of lizrds, sphtqsner.
Love,
Aayden
Dear Santa,
I wunt a Barbie dremshous and legos and poley pocket.
Love,
Layla Hutton
Dear Santa,
I want a potlon kit and my own Santa suit. No coal, please.
Love,
Jackson Cloe
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a toy drone for Christmas this year? I have been a little bit good but not that good. Thanks, love you Santa.
Love,
Degen
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a make up set and a baby princess.
Love,
Addison H.
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! My dad needs warmer mittens. Please can you bring me a crystal?
Love,
Lvab Gudsco
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I want 2 RC cars. I also want a knif to use in my woods.
Love,
Andrew Waller
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want too power rangers. What is your favorite cookie? Can I have more superheros?
Love,
Cash Roney
Dear Santa,
I hav bin good this yer. You can look at my amazon list. I hope Jingles bring me a choclit calidr.
Love,
Piper
Dear Santa,
I want legos for Christmas. And rlans world toys. Can my sister have a new chargers.
Love,
Easton
Dear Santa,
I will leave carrots for Rudolph. I would like a switch.
Love,
Owen
Dear Santa,
I love you and mis Claus. Please bring me Baby Alives.
Love,
Juliette
Dear Santa,
Mittey tower a real puppy, a real horse, spy gear.
Love,
Jack
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gift. Mo penny fom tyhapfy. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Meara
Dear Santa,
I would like a husky stuffed animal and a skateboard and a nerf gun and electric scooter with two wheels. Thank you.
Love,
Gabe
Dear Santa,
I would like lego city and stunt show truck, monster truck RC grave digger and don. I have been good.
Love,
Trase E.
Dear Santa,
I would like have a fop tractor with plnt dove.
Love,
Easton
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Elsa dress and a toy puppy that barks.
Love,
Rylee
Dear Santa,
You are the best. Can please make me a spider and a science toy and a teddy bear and a telescop.
Love,
Henry
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard. I have been good see you soon.
Love,
Kayson
Dear Santa,
Ime good. I would like a Barbie camper and Barbie.
Love,
Megan
Dear Santa,
I want a shark that eats fish.
Love,
JD
Dear Santa,
I whant a triple loop for my hot weels. I want a noo car. I whant fro 2 presints under my tree in my room. Thank you.
Love,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
I want a video game, animal crossing. I care about my friends family school and teachers.
Love,
Charlie S.
Dear Santa,
I want a snow globe.
Love,
Ilian
Dear Santa,
I want new princess pajama. I also want princess Barbie and bady dolls. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Lena
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a pink hoverboard and a coloring book. Bring my dogs a toy too.
Love,
Brielle
Dear Santa,
My wish is my Grandma to visit this year and to go back to school.
Love,
Elsa
Dear Santa,
I would like a hot wheel set, a horse barn and a mini train set. Thank you.
Love,
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I would like a grf gun, a switch and ironman legos.
Love,
Weston W.
Dear Santa,
I wold like du mie littlefone blue kluegir smart watch.
Love,
Sheirah S.
Dear Santa,
I would like a pony, g u my redir.
Love,
Addison
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, minecraft figures board games new shoes and bike.
Love,
John J.
Dear Santa,
How du u hav magek? Ank u fr kube. I want a go bebe nd a mr d bacpak ples.
Love,
Ashlyn
Dear Santa,
I want a chuboka costume. I luv you santa.
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
Green bike, gowfish, race track.
Love,
Rhylan M.
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn fanbasy adventure backpack and a unicorn diary with a lock and key, birthstone necklace.
Love,
Remi W.
Dear Santa,
I want a pop the pig.
Love,
Garrett O.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is jase. I want 2 little chickens. 2 spiderman doggy suit. Ironman mask, playstation 5, new spiderman game.
Love,
Jase
Dear Santa,
I would like a Paw Patrol town. I have bin good. Brbi drem house.
Love,
Paloma K.
Dear Santa,
I would like Lego and animals. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Bade
Dear Santa,
My name Is Pravasthi. I am 5 yr’s old. I wish everyone to be safe and happy. I am a good kid. I like to have a dog and pony toys.
Love,
Pravasthi C.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I want lots of presents. Monstr truc and hot wels pleas.
Love,
Easton B.
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie color reveal for Christmas please.
Love,
Adelind
Dear Santa,
I love all your elves. Could you please bring pretend makeup rings flying pixie.
Love,
Katie Lyn
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? I want watercolors and gels pens for Christmas.
Love,
Grier B.
Dear Santa,
I lke toys. Monstr truks. Dinesrs. Holis.
Love,
Predysett A.
Dear Santa,
I have been god this yer. I want a motr bik.
Love,
James T.
Dear Santa,
I want a toy truck. Camper and lavs wheeler.
Love,
Hudson
Dear Santa,
I want a ninetendo. A gocart. A train.
Love,
Konner
Dear Santa,
I lik you so I’m giving you my haet. Love you.
Love,
Daniella
Dear Santa,
Can you please make the virus go away. I would ask like a scooter a Paw patrolle and a new night light.
Love,
David
Dear Santa,
Ryan’s world vending surprise womder squed kee whik off to the battling on a kind style. Vroom
Love,
Actioh Mary
MCGAUGHEY, MOUNT ZION
CRAVATTA
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I want magic tracks for Christmas and lego sets too. And I want money. And paper Mario the Origami King for my nintendo switch.
Love, Blaine
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a toy gun. I'm 7 years old. Merry Christmas
Love, Daniel
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be a good girl this year. I want one toy from you Santa, a doll. The rest of the toys for me give them to a girl who won’t get any.
Faith
Dear Santa
I want a tarpaulin and a soccerball and a airtent and a pack of lego's. and a toy dinosaur, and a robot.
Max
Dear Santa
my name is Aiden. I have been a good Boy this year. If you need to verify please contact my dad (not my mom) for Christmas I wish for a lego ninjago coles spinjitzu.
Dear Santa,
I want a plastic castle for my toy knights. How are thing going at the north pole? I also want army guys. How much reindeer food do you have?
Your buddy, Gavin
Dear Santa,
I want a doll. I want roller skates. I want a kite. I want a bike.
From Chloe
Dear Santa,
I want Barbie color reveal mermaids, Chelseas, and pets. I can't wait for Christmas!
Love, Audrey
Dear Santa,
I want a snowbord. I want to have a mini volcano. I want to have gravedy beads. I want a big stufey. I want a chameleon. How do your reindeer fliy? How do you go down chimne?
Love, Jack
Dear Santa
I want a trillion robux gift card and a big teddy bear.
Love, Isaiah
Dear Santa
I want a nintendo switch. i have been nice to my sister.
Love Crawford
Dear Santa,
I would like to have row blocks, 100 Orbies, 100 ballpit balls, magnetic tiles, kinetic sand and a new frisbee and a new hot wheels track.
❤ Joey
Dear Santa,
My name is Anderson. I am 7. I have been good. I want latabret, 2 cids to fel betr, 3 pepl to have fod.
Love, Anderson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I'd like...KidCraft black and pink Barbie house, a winter disco chalet, LOL OMG Remix dolls, Barbie princess Chelsea and unicorn dolls, Prince Ken doll, Barbie car, and LOL all star B.B.'s.
Love,
Cora
Dear Santa,
I want 10 barbies and dog barbie. I want LOL dolls and a LOL dolls.
Love,
Ella
Dear Santa,
What I want for Chistmas is an animal truck and a rgan's safe.
Love,
Westen
MCGAUGHEY, MOUNT ZION
ERWIN
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa
For Christmas please bring me a Barbie camper, Nintendo Switch, Ride On Princess Carriage, KidiBeats Drum Set, Discovery Kids Laptop, and a Money Safe Bank. How is Rudolph? I will be good.
Mila
Dear Santa,
I want robots for Christmas and Legos.
From Raiden
Dear Santa,
May I please have a LOL doll, a Barbie, mini princesses, and a Baby Alive? How many reindeer do you have? Thank you for being Santa.
From, Nora
Dear Santa,
I want Fortnite Nerf guns & a Woody from Toy Story Doll.
P.S.I will be good, Ethan
Dear Santa,
I like how you are so nice! May I please have a hair dryer and a mini straightener? Thank you for all you do for kids!
Love, Elliana
Dear Santa,
I want a horse but I don’t think you will say yes because they are big and a horse would be hard for you to catch for me.
Sadie
MCGAUGHEY, MOUNT ZION
HANSON
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. All I want for Christmas is for the corona virus to go away. I miss my friends and teachers, but I do want a prank bro robot if you have one please.
Thanks Santa
Elijah
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I want Go Pet Flamingo. I hope you enjoy the cooKies and MilK.
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control boat. I want a red ryder bb gun. Also an open reel fishing pole.
Carson
Dear Santa,
I want magnet blocks, Minecraft toys and marshmellows. I have been good.
Love
Aidan
Dear Santa,
when is butty and betty gonna be at are house.
Love
Georgia
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Xbox OneX and a Minecraft game. Could you bring my sister a kitchen and a paw patrol cake? She tried to be good this year. Also my little brother wants a robot. Oh! Do not forget all of my family.
Love,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
I tried to be good this year. I would like some Robucks and a remote control RC car. My bother would like some video games.
Thank you!
Luke
Dear Santa
I want a hover board. I also want Fantastic Four toys. How are you and Mrs. Claus? I’m ready to see our elves Dexter and Sprinkles.
Love,
Knox
Dear Senta,
How are you and the elves? I have been very good. Ples bring me a ds game and a remote cuntrol car.
Kylar
Dear Santa,
I hope that you are doing well. Keep up the good work! Have a good time!
Love,
Lydia
Dear Santa,
I’ve been trying to be good this year. I would like Dino Rivals, Primal Attack, and Camp Cretaceous dinosaurs. Maybe the Mrs. Missa plushie too.
Thank you!
Wesley
dear santa
I want a pupy for Christmas, Barbie Suitcase, and a rich barbie, and a callar Phone.
Love Your friend
Ella
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Hoverboard and an electric scooter. I think they would be fun!
Keela
Dear Santa
I want a cat. I love a ranbo cat and I love a ranbo dog.
Jemma
Dear Santa,
I want miny robot for Christmas.
Dominik
Dear Santa
i wut to get my mom a braslet. Dear santa I wut have the bast crismas.
Love
Rilyn
MCGAUGHEY, MOUNT ZION
KOEHN
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
Why do you need your beard? Thank you for the socks. I need family. I want a PS5. Be safe and don’t eat too many cookies.
Love,
Jensen
Dear Santa,
I want a skateboard. I want a keychain. I want a Mickey mouse rocking chair. I want a magic chrismas pen. Thank you for giving presents for us!
Love,
Aarav
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? Thank you for my food truck last Christmas. I would like a rainbow hover board. I need a pink rainbow unicorn sweatshirt. Do not eat too many cookies.
Love,
Amelia
Dear Santa,
What is Rudolph’s favorite food? Thank you for the legos last year! I would like a lego rocket set. I need new stretchy pants. Mine are short. Mom gets up with Lyla at night so be extra sneaky please!
Love,
Isaak
Dear Santa,
How do the elvs make toys? Thank you for the panda. I need a noo lon dress and I want a Baby Alive. Have a grate nite and thank you for the presents.
Love,
Kenzie
Dear Santa,
How does Rudolph’s nose glaw? Thank you for my presents last year. I want two thing. A Nintendo Switch and a tablet. I need new golf clubs. I will have cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer!
Love,
Bennett
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? Thank you for my big white nerf gun. I would like another big nerf gun. I also need more minecraft socks.
Love,
Rylan
Dear Santa,
this year i hoop you have a grate crismus. I want artsuplis and cloots stawel and have a grate crismis. Love, Kinley
Dear Santa,
How can you deliver a lot of toys in one night? Thank you Santa for giving Juno to me. I want a lite up princess salon. I allredy have what I need a house and a family. Have a safe trip. I hope you like your choclate milk.
Love,
Alexis
Dear Santa,
How do you make the toys? Thank you for the Thor Hammer and ax. I want a BMX bike. I need a new headset. Say hi to the elves. I love you.
Love,
Kasen
Dear Santa,
How do the Elf’s make toys? Thank you Santa for the U. S. Army set. I want a cobra soldier. I need a new hat. Santa don’t eat too many cookies or your pants won’t fit!
Love,
Crosby
Dear Santa, What is your favorite cookie? Thank you for my wwe ring last year. I would like a Kindle this Christmas. Don’t get sick eating all those cookies.
Love,
Silas
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you for my scooter last year! Can I have something that raises mony for animal charities to save them. I would also like the our generation healthy paws vet clinic.
Love,
Syliva
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of milk? Thank you for my flying unicorn drone. My dogs need treats. I want like a barbie please. Don't forget your tums so your belly won't hurt.
Love,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? Thank you for my hover board. Santa, I am wanting lol dolls, and I am needing earrings. Don’t eat too many cookies in one night.
Your Friend,
Madilyn
MCGAUGHEY, MOUNT ZION
PATRICK
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? For Christmas I want stuffed animals. Please send Lily an emoji stuffed animal.
Your friend,
Shaun
Dear Santa,
I would like I racing and a go cart. I would also like everyone to be happy.
Love,
Ryder
Dear Santa,
What do the rainders eat? I want a Lego bakery set, a Lego playhouse set, and a Wellie Wishers Ashlyn doll.
Your friend,
Ellie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Do the elves have a gardin? Are there any snow owls? Can I have a Grandpa owl? Do reindeer eat pizza?
Love,
Cretta
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want any baby doll stuff. I want a doll. I want some princess Legos. I want a unicorn. I want magic. I have been a good girl.
Love,
Quinn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a dirt bike and a new phone.
Your friend,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
Big nerf blaster, Teddy rock bin, Big big house, Hover board, Electric scooter, New bright, A real dog. Two bags of balloons, Polly pocket, Rollercoaster.
Love,
Charlene
Dear Santa,
I would like a puppy. And I would like a 28 inch doll. And a elsa costume. And a play kitchen. How are the elves and Mrs. Claws
Your friend,
Alexis
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? I want a big dollhouse and a Nintendo Minecraft game.
Your friend,
Lyla
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me Legos, 2 cameras, pokemon cards, pokemon stuffed animals, pokeball-rake.
Your friend,
Kam
Dear Santa,
I need a warm outfit. I want a baby grow up. I would like something to do like a 1,000 piece puzzle. I wish for no more virus.
Your friend,
Remi
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are the reindeer cold? I would like please a 10G Ulta Shiny Booster Box. I would like please a Pikachu pacifier for my new brother. Thank you!
Your friend,
Owen
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! Has Covid 19 mad it to the North Pole? I hope not. Please bring me a PS4. I have been good.
Love,
Jack
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a hoverboard. For Christmas. Do you have a pet? Do you have a helper
Your friend,
McKenzie S.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a drone with a camera. I would also like a sled. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Love,
Landon
MCGAUGHEY, MOUT ZION
WEIRMAN
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad this year. I want a among plush.
From,
Nolen
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would love fail fix doll. I would like a snow globe that plays music, a unicorn, baking supplies, art supplies, pen with a unicorn topper, and a pen with Orbeys in it.
Love,
Adalynn
Dear Santa,
Hi! Am I on the good list? I want a remote control car. Also, I want a scarf and a chain necklace with a cross on it. I will get you a card for christmas whenever you come to my house please pick it up.
From,
Hudson #2
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a gumball machine, lego set, pack of Ninja Fortnite, a tv in my room, and V bucks $40.
Love,
Roman
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a mic, lego sets, yo-yo, controller and games.
Love,
Tate
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a toy dog, LOL dolls, OMG dolls, hatchimals, and a barbie doll house.
Love,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like BNSF Diesel Train, Super Mario lego, Super Mario Hot Wheels, Venom Action Figure and Auto Rack Train Car.
Love,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
I would like tiny legos, candy make sure there are gummy worms and silly string.
From,
Nick
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: LoL surprise Remix, OMG Dolls, everyday rainbow high dolls, Barbie suitcase, Camera, and a frozen 2 vanity.
Love,
Kania
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Ninjago toys and a cell phone.
Love,
Colton
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a mini dirt bike, hover bord, a kitten, a vanade, and a four wheeler.
Love,
Emersyn
Dear Santa,
I want the biggest beanbag in the world! I also want a big bouncy house for my sissy and me to play in it!
From,
Alden Fisher
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I would like fishing stuf, hover bord, a four wheeler, a doonbugy, and a gold fish.
Love,
Maddox
Dear Santa,
I need a dog. I want a baby alive grow up. I need something like a slide. I need a shirt and pants.
Love,
Jazlynn
Dear Santa,
I like spending time with my family. I want diamonds and jewels and rings. Thank you.
From,
Mia
Dear Santa,
I what a PS4, a toycar, some books and a new controller.
From,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
All I want is a cat.
Love,
Justice
MERIDIAN
AUKAMP
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
How is Rudoph? May I please have a present puppy and pokemon cards? Could my brother Brody have a toy car?
From,
Aubrey
Dear Santa,
How was the milk and cookies? May I please have a drone and a teddy bear? Coul my mom have a billion dollars?
From,
Kingsley
Dear Santa,
How are the elvs? May I Please Have a teddy bear and My Life doll set.
From
McKinley
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? May I please have a flag, a toy horse and a pet ostrich? Could my sister have some slime? Ho Ho Ho
From
Bryley
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? May I please have an American Girl named Melody? I’d also like pajamas, clothes and snacks for the doll. Can my sister have a Barvie camper?
From,
Madison
Dear Santa,
How was the milk and cookies? May I plese have a nashfill zoo? Could my brother have Mighty Pups?
From,
Noah
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? May I please have a baby alive and a hover board and a baby doll? Could my mom have a pet dog?
From,
Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
How are you? May I please have a scooder and soopr speede? Could my dog have a plastic bone?
From,
Henry
Dear Santa,
How are you today? May I please have A seat for a hover board? And a new Baby doll? And a real elephant? Thank you. Could my dog have a new doggy friend?
From,
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
How are you? May I please have a giraffe, happiness and a real elephant? Can my sister have a dolly please?
From,
Wiley
Dear Santa,
How are you? May I please have a doll? I would also like a rainbow unicorn. Could my bubby have a baby Yoda stuffed animal?
From, Kinslee
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? May I please get a hover board? I would also like a Barbie electric camper. Could you bring my brother a remote controlled fire truck?
From,
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
How are you? May I please git a cat? And a remote controlled car? Can I git a dog? Could my mom have a necklace?
From,
Teegan
Dear Santa,
How are you? May I please have a Super speed? Can you give a flower garden to Judy?
From,
Zane
Dear Santa,
How iz roodofj? May I please have a Santa hat and new clothes and shoes? Could my bubby have a good day at school?
From,
ZoeyBell
Dear Santa,
How was the milk and cookies? May I please have a scooter with speed and not treads, and a talking cute Santa? Could my sister have a baby doll?
From,
Gryphon
MERIDIAN
BOYER
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox and a controler.
From,
Javen
Dear Santa,
I would like more reslers and the rekanstamadile and uther wwwe accessories.
From,
Jennings
Dear Santa,
I have been cind. Please can I have some vlrscas and a tent. Can I tel you about randere and elfs?
From,
Sloane
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a stuffed arctic fox? I would also like some squishies. CHOCOLATE in my stocking to share with family.
From,
Delanie
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Can I please have a drone and a RC Car? Haw is it
From,
Jaxsin
Dear Santa,
I have bin gud in scol. Can I please have a stuffed animal sloth? How do you mack the elfs fly?
From,
Khloe
Dear Santa,
I want a switch and undertalebnlt. I want minecraft story more and I want a toy from inecraft.
From,
Noe
Dear Santa
I have been good. Ples can I have a Brbe hows? Howd rainder fli?
From,
Paisley
Dear Santa,
I have been kind to others. Can I please have a scatebord, ipode, and a fone. That woula my elfs name if he was a girll?
From,
Elaina
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. Can I have a unicorn ornumint and a Mickey mouse cup.
From,
Laura
Dear Santa,
I am kinde at home. Please bring me a storreboste that sing, Dolphin toy. How do yor Randeres fly? Hi Santa!
From,
Wren
Dear Santa,
I woolldlike goovit zu toy, stikbot and Pokemon toy.
From,
Cruz
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I hope I get a drone, cat, and a dog. Where duz you live?
From,
Kaesyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good in school. I hope I get LOLs, and Ipad, and cat. How do you fly? What randeer does all the hard work? How cold is it in the north pole? Hi Santa
From,
Ella
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Can I please have a Pfone? I hope I get a dog. How do you fly?
Hi! Santa
From,
Cali
Dear Santa,
I want stuffed elf, a puppet, a playstation, and horse for Chirstmas.
From,
Aaedyn
Dear Santa,
I hav ben gud at scul. Can I hav a Rc car and a go-cart? Where in the North pole do you live?
From,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
I want a tracter set, A jeep Gladiater, Elechrick scooter, a shed, a mini crimas tree.
From,
Levi
MERIDIAN
GETZ
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I would like a pony, bloom dolls, or a unicorn toy.
Your Friend,
Gemma
Dear Santa,
I would like pirate toys and Paw Patrol.
Your Friend,
Michael
Dear Santa,
I would like a rug for the basement and some paper.
Your Friend,
Xavier
Dear Santa,
I would like a new phone, a new tablet, and a mini go kart.
Your Friend,
Malikye
Dear Santa,
I would like a present with Godzilla in it.
Your Friend,
Hakeem
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy horse and some stuffed animals.
Your Friend,
Brulee
Dear Santa,
I would like five Barbies and a house for them.
Your Friend,
London
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and a new toy Spiderman. I also wanted playdoh for Christmas too.
Your Friend,
Pierce
Dear Santa,
I would like a tent and robot dog.
Your Friend,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I would want a Barbie Jet Ski and a Barbie tent.
Your Friend,
Cozette
Dear Santa,
I want a Ghost Buster Monopoly and Bluey and Bango.
Your Friend,
Levi
Dear Santa,
I would like blue playdoh, a new bike and a new house. I also want a computer.
Your Friend,
Elysa
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon cards and Legos. Maybe Batman ones.
Your Friend,
Dominic
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy grill and a toy kitchen.
Your Friend,
Corryn
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nerf Blaster and some cars.
Your Friend,
Luke
Dear Santa,
I would like a bow and arrow and a race car.
Your Friend,
Nolen
MERIDIAN
MERANO
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I want a little doll, Barbies, shoes, a pet dog, and a cat.
Your Friend,
Erabella
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll, a closet for my Barbies, a scooter, and a bike.
Your Friend,
Kaizley
Dear Santa,
I want some Shopkins, stuffed animals, Play-Doh, cars, Legos, and some Barbie dolls.
Your Friend,
Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I want red Play-Doh, a Nintendo, some video games and a red fire truck.
Your Friend,
Blake
Dear Santa,
I want a cotton candy machine, Shopkins, some dolls, Hatchimals, and a Nerk gun.
Your Friend,
Avery
Dear Santa,
I want some palace pets, some Shopkins, hatchimals, and stuffed animals.
Your Friend,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
I want a real Sonic car game, and ipad, and some board games.
Your Friend,
Ridaley
Dear Santa,
I want a Nerf gun, a laso, some Play-Doh, a phone, and video game.
Your Friend,
Mason
Dear Santa,
I want a dolla book, an LOL, a cape club girl, a Barbie, and Kinetic sand.
Your Friend,
Raegan
Dear Santa,
I want some Legos, a train, a drone, cars that can stick on the wall, and some stickers.
Your Friend,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
I want a T-Rex, a Barbie horse, a super fast dinosaur Raptor, and a Spirit horse.
Your Friend,
Leighton
Dear Santa,
I love you! I want a robot toy T-Rex, a train, and a walking pumpkin.
Your Friend,
Thomas
Dear Santa,
I want a tractor, some Hot Wheels, a construction toy, and a remote control Monster truck.
Your Friend,
Bryber
Dear Santa,
I want a Ghost Rider figure, a toy vehicle, a boat and a trailor.
Your Friend,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
I want a King Kong helicopter with a person and a King Kong.
Your Friend,
Camdyn
MERIDIAN
SEITZ
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like a color reveal Barbie. My brothers would like toy trucks. Are the elves working hard this year?
From
Elexia
Dear Santa,
I am trying to be good. I would like a drum set. My brother would like new PJs. Do you eat cookies?
Love
Henry
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like Bendy slime. How are you doing? Can you bring my brother a gift?
From
Charlie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like five nights at Freddy’s set. How do the reindeer fly?
From
Dey’Shaun
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good this year. I would like big and little hatchimals please. How did you get your magic?
From
Emersyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like an American girl doll set. Ples How do you deliver the presents in one night?
From,
Harper
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good. I would like a gotta go flamingo. My Brother wants a go cart. How is Rudoph the red nose reindeer?
From,
Keegan
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please leave a gife fer mom, me, and Trent. If you do I will thank you.
From,
Kyleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like a make up set for my sister. I would also like to get a LOL omg doll. Would like some cookies and milk when you visit?
From,
Laeni
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a boat lego set. How do you get around the world in one night?
From,
Luke
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I would like a newgli Hery hatimals. Ples and thank you. How do you delver the prensts one night?
From
Mckinlee
I love you Sata.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a OMG dolls. How do your reindeers fly?
From,
Molly
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like Barbie dolls and Iphone. I would like my sister to get blush and lip gloss. Are you going to get dodge anything?
From,
Payge
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good. I would like a Snoopy and Woostock blanket. When were you born?
From,
Raelyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a reel phone plees Santa. How do you deliver presents without anyone hearing?
From,
Remi
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a toy Ferari. I would also like my brother to have a Gravedigger truck. Are you busy?
From
Wylien
MERIDIAN
SNOW
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Please bring me a Barbie for Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you have a safe travels in your sleigh.
From,
Hazelynn
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Plees bring me a stuft puppy. What kind of cookes do you like?
From,
Madelyn
Dear Santa,
I had bad bed vary good. Ples breg me a soft cat for crismis. What do your radear eat?
From,
Jerzee
Dear Santa,
I have bin vere good. Plez bring me a bed. How do you make your prsits?
From,
Madden
Dear Santa,
I have bin good. Ples bring my a tablit. What do yor rander eat?
From, Anastastia
Dear Santa,
I was verey good. Ples bring me a soing muchen for crismi. Wut cind of cues do you like?
From,
Kyrstien
Dear Santa,
I have gud. Plez bring my a drt bik for cis. Wut do yr rander liek?
From,
Wesson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Please bring me a toy Adominus Rex. What do your rainder eat? I will put milk and cookies.
Love
Caleb
Dear Santa,
I have bin good. Pleth bring me the Pla Stash. How do you l’lv all the pes?
From,
Lukas
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year I would like a new nerf gun. Thank you.
From,
Karson T
Dear Santa,
I’ve been very good this year! I want a stuffed cat please? How did the elves larn ABC’s? How did you get your magic? I love you!
From,
Rosie
Dear Santa,
I have been so good. Plees bring me a black poodueo for crismis. What dose your randear like to eat?
From,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
I have Ben good. Plez gring me a gam. Where is Mrs. Close?
From,
Karma
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. Plees bring me a lago box fur crismis. What do your raindear like to eat?
From,
Elijah
Dear Santa,
I am grateful for your presents. I am glad you come every year. I love what you give me and I do not pout about what you give me. This year I would like a Baby Alive, all Kinds of clothing, Barbie dolls, books, a sketch pad, color pencils and slime please Santa. Thank you as much Santa.
From,
Anna
MUFFLEY, DECATUR
PRASUN
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa
Please bring me Barbie, unicorn, legos, dolls.
Love,
Maliyah
Dear Santa
Please bring me LOL dolls, barbies.
Love
Miieana
Dear Santa
Please bring me a dirt bike.
Devon
Dear Santa
Please bring me a drum set, avengers and mortal kombat. That’s all.
Sincere
Dear Santa
My name is Amyra and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas, pelase bring me a barbie airplane, a PoPo swa doll, and a PoPo hoover board. As you can see Santa, I really of PoP siwa so much. I also will love a beautiful purple and blue dress. Santa, my last thing I want in my letter is a new tablet. I had one before but somehow I have no clue where I put it. I will really appreciate it if I can get another tablet please thank you.
Love,
Amyra
Dear Santa
Please bring me a barbgie and a new bike.
Love,
Adalee
Dear Santa
Please bring me a brian egg.
Love,
Ben
Dear Santa,
Plase bring me Harry Potter legos. Spiderman, itchen, Hot Wheels, Bouncy House.
Love,
Da’John
Dear Santa
Please bring me Mario kart, action figures, golf game, basketball game.
Love,
Dominic
Dear Santa
Please bring me toys clothes games Love candy.
Love,
JayInn
Dear Santa
Please bring me ATV, helmt, Scooter, Spiderman toys, Batman toys, clothes, shoes.
Love,
Kamerion
Dear Santa
Please bring me an American girl doll.
Love,
Madi
Dear Santa
Please bring me Nintendo Switch Goojitz.
Love,
Malik
Dear Santa
Please bring me a lot of Super Marion toys,
Love,
Camden
Dear Santa
Please bring me a baby doll, Nike shoes an iPhone 11
Love,
Da’Terryia
Dear Santa
Please bring me a tydy barbie shirt.
Love,
Harmony
Dear Santa
Please bring me an Xbox headphone.
Love,
Jax
Dear Santa
My name is Samarrie and I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year! For Christmas, please bring me LOL dolls, OMG dolls, and a barbie camper. How are the elves?
Love,
Samarrie
Dear Santa
My name is Cash and I am 6 years old. I have been very nice this year. Please bring me legos and Olnette.
Love,
Cash
Dear Santa
Please bring me tea party set, cute pjs, slime, trolls, barbies.
Love,
Da’Miyah
Dear Santa
Please bring me Minecraft toys.
Love,
Lucy
MUFFLEY, DECATUR
FOLMNSBEE
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
My name is Brandon and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Xbox games and Leggos.
Love,
Brandon
Dear Santa,
My name is Christia and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me new clothes, toys and shoes.
Love,
Christia
Dear Santa,
My name is I’Lynn and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me LOL Dolls and crayons.
Love,
I’Lynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Karmyn and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a piano and OMG dolls.
Love,
Karmyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayla and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a doll house, dolls and a vacuum.
Love,
Kayla
Dear Santa,
My name is La'Ryiah and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an electric scooter, baby dolls, Barbie dolls, shoes and clothes.
Love,
La’Ryiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Madison and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Barbies, clothes for my baby doll Bella, another dog and clothes.
Love,
Madison
Dear Santa,
My name is Rayden and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy school bus and a Mr. Potato Head. Thank you!
Love,
Rayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Sopheea and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me LOL Dolls and Elsa.
Love,
Sophia
Dear Santa,
My name is Stevie and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me roller blades and I want to be able to go back to school.
Love,
Stevie