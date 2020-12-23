Letters to Santa M

My name is Amyra and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice. For Christmas, pelase bring me a barbie airplane, a PoPo swa doll, and a PoPo hoover board. As you can see Santa, I really of PoP siwa so much. I also will love a beautiful purple and blue dress. Santa, my last thing I want in my letter is a new tablet. I had one before but somehow I have no clue where I put it. I will really appreciate it if I can get another tablet please thank you.