Letters to Santa M

MAROA-FORSYTH

CLARK

PRE K

Dear Santa,

a Barbie dream castle and that is all. I hope you bring me what I want.

Kinsley

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur toy, a reindeer toy and a bear.

Sydney

Dear Santa,

I want peach presents. I want orange presents. Maybe some toys from Target like dolls.

Mersayes

Dear Santa,

I have something I very like! It is Gabby’s dollhouse and Mirabel, Isabela, and Luisa’s house.

Havyn

Dear Santa,

I like dogs and cats. Happy Christmas!

Kavya

Dear Santa,

I want batteries for all my toys to work. My mom wants coffee. My grandma wants a Christmas tree with ornaments.

King

Dear Santa,

I want a mama Guinea pig cage. I want some Barbie’s and some babies. We have cookies and carrots and milk for you.

Madelyn

Dear Santa,

I want an Elsa doll. I want a baby. I want a baby stroller.

Addison

Dear Santa,

I want the big button Rock’em Sock’em Robots. I want him to bring me a large Superman.

Guy

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll and an American doll. New clothes like reindeer. Happy Christmas.

Ensley

Dear Santa,

I am all about toys and candy too. I really want a yellow Christmas tree.

Ryder

Dear Santa,

I want a surprise. I like balls and softballs. I picked a name and put it on my board.

Aadya

Dear Santa,

I want toys for me and mommy. My Ethan too. A toy for Mrs. Clark. Mr. O too.

Mia

Dear Santa,

I want a toy train. That is all! Thank you!

Shaurya

Dear Santa,

I want toy dinosaurs. I like Spider-Man toys. I want Sonic toys. I want a new bike.

Cam

Dear Santa,

I want a toy giraffe. A pink race car too. I want a Barbie bed.

Lyla

Dear Santa,

I want rainbow friends toys. I always get blue that is all.

Jack

Dear Santa,

I want presents and a birthday cake. A fire-hat too.

Soha

Dear Santa,

I want a real car that I can drive. A frozen dress. And also some make-up. That’s all.

Sakina

Dear Santa,

I want a rainbow book with rainbow markers. Then I want rainbow paper and then I want an Elsa and a unicorn lunchbox.

Paislee

Dear Santa,

I want trucks and cars and tractors and semi trucks and probably toy cows and sheeps and chickens and roosters and turkeys.

Brooks

Dear Santa,

I want a Minnie Mouse toy that talks and pees. A chicken who boks and a deer that eats carrots.

CeCe

Dear Santa,

I want toys. I like cars, and a new bed for my dog and numbers.

Colton

Dear Santa,

a gun ship is what I want. Maybe a new nerf gun. Please add Jack in the box to my list.

Corbitt

Dear Santa,

I want toys. I like letter robot toys and dinosaurs. I would like a toy reindeer. Please bring presents.

Declan

Dear Santa,

I want 1,000 Barbies. I also want some new pink sparkly shoes. I would really like him to get me some new toys.

Emma

Dear Santa,

I want dinosaur toys and toy guns and I don’t want anything else.

Everett

Dear Santa,

I want my mom to give me Santa. I want toys and Elsa. I want to say hi to Santa.

Ireland

Dear Santa,

I want a doll and a dinosaur and a ball bouncing up and down and a bouncy so big trampoline.

Rylee

Dear Santa,

I want Barbies and Barbie accessories and maybe some new Peppa Pigs and maybe baby dolls and maybe new shoes.

Zoey

Dear Santa,

I want big guns and nerf guns with nerf bullets. I will say please to him.

Tyson

Dear Santa,

I want a big Tractor and a semi truck.

Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I want a train and train tracks.

Michael

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control fire truck. A yellow excavator and a red one too.

Kai

Dear Santa,

I want a toy puppy. A big dream house too. I want candy too. Love you!

Cameron

Dear Santa,

I want Doc McStuffins. A toy too. Thank you Santa!

Aanya

Dear Santa,

I want a Minnie Mouse toy. Some play doh too.

Majesty

Dear Santa,

I want a minnie mouse play doh.

Judy

Dear Santa,

I want Spiderman. I like cars too. Bye Santa!

Jordan

MAROA-FORSYTH

CLIFTON

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer are cute! One thing I need for Christmas is a new blanket. One thing I really want this year is a laptop or a computer. Merry Christmas!

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

You are very nice! One thing I need for Christmas is a sweatshirt. One thing I really want this year is make up and phone lipstick. Merry Christmas!

Love, Savannah

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? One thing I need for Christmas is gloves. One thing I really want this year is baseball cards. Merry Christmas!

Love, Jonathan

Dear Santa,

What does your house look like? I like rudolph and his red nose because his nose is really bright. Your elves are really cute and I can’t wait for you to come to my house. One thing I need for Christmas is some socks. One thing I really want this year is a Michael Jackson pillow. Merry Christmas!

Love, Felix

Dear Santa,

You are nice! How do your elves and reindeer fly? One thing I need for Christmas is a new blanket and earmuffs. One thing I really want this year is new heel shoes. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kalypso

Dear Santa,

How do you get into people’s houses on Christmas? One thing I need for Christmas is tied shoes. One thing I really want this year is an Xbox and a charizard first edition medal golden vmax pokemon card. Merry Christmas!

Love, Steven

Dear Santa,

How do you travel to everybody’s house in one night? One thing I need for Christmas is gloves. One thing I really want this year is high heels. Merry Christmas!

Love, Maybelle

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer are cute! One thing I need for Christmas is a blanket and pillow. One thing I really want this year is high heels. Merry Christmas!

Love, Nova

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer are cute! One thing I need for Christmas is ear muffs. One thing I really want this year is a lipstick phone. Merry Christmas!

Love, Madelyn

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer are really cute! What do your reindeer eat? One thing I need for Christmas is ear muffs. One thing I really want this year is a sticker book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

How do elves fly? How do you get into people’s houses in one night? One thing I need for Christmas is a gloves. One thing I really want this year is makeup. Merry Christmas!

Love, Hazel

Dear Santa,

How do elves fly? One thing I need for Christmas is earmuffs. One thing I really want this year is a squishmellow. Merry Christmas!

Love, Cara

Dear Santa,

I love how your reindeer fly! One thing I need for Christmas is earmuffs. One thing I really want this year is Super Mario Party 2. Merry Christmas!

Love, Ethan

Dear Santa,

How do the elves make toys? One thing I need for Christmas is a pillow and a coat. One thing I really want this year is basketball cards. Merry Christmas!

Love, Joseph

Dear Santa,

Is it true that you can concentrate the power of Bethlehem to the star of Christmas and put it in the Christmas tree and that protects you from the real world? One thing I need for Christmas is earmuffs. One thing I really want this year is a new snowboard. Merry Christmas!

Love, Eamonn

Dear Santa,

What are reindeer’s favorite food? One thing I need for Christmas is a hat. One thing I really want this year is foxy. Merry Christmas!

Love, Derrell

Dear Santa,

Is it true that you have a dome around your village so it keeps all the outside world out of there? Do the elves really have to pipe out the snow from the inside of the dome? One thing I need for Christmas is checkerboard blanket. One thing I really want this year is a squishy maker. Merry Christmas!

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

Is Mrs. Claus excited for Christmas? One thing I need for Christmas is a Dog Man shirt. One thing I really want this year is a toy car with a shark. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kase

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? One thing I need for Christmas is a new hat. One thing I really want this year are toy clothes. Merry Christmas!

Love, Omid

Dear Santa,

How do you go from house to house on Christmas? One thing I need for Christmas is earmuffs. One thing I really want this year is a Black Panther mobile. Merry Christmas!

Love, Willa

MAROA-FORSYTH

ADAMS

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

My name is Norbert and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a marker. I want a Christmas hat and an American flag.

From, Norbert

Dear Santa,

My name is Kellan and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need are markers. I want a dog and a cat.

From, Kellan

Dear Santa,

My name is William and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice and helpful. One thing I need are clothes. I want a Xbox and a flute.

From, William

Dear Santa,

My name is Elina and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a Rainbow High. I want my family and a baby doll.

From, Elina

Dear Santa,

My name is Kailey and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is my family home. I want an iPad and a TV.

From, Kailey

Dear Santa,

My name is Audrey and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is clothes. I want a movie and an iPad.

From, Audrey

Dear Santa,

My name is Akyleia and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is new clothes. I want an Xbox 5 and a pillow.

From, Akyleia

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a blanket. I want a LOL doll a new dress for my mom.

From, Ava

Dear Santa,

My name is Kiaan and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is toilet paper. I want a new Ninteno game and a princess blanket. I will give out milk and cookies on Christmas Eve. I love you.

From, Kiaan

Dear Santa,

My name is RV and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need milk and eggs. I want a Xbox and some colored clay. You’re the best.

From, RV

Dear Santa,

My name is Harrison and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is underwear. I want Joey and I to have a play date and legos.

From, Harrison

Dear Santa,

My name is Charley Mae and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a water bottle. I want a phone and a cat. I love you.

From, Charley Mae

Dear Santa,

My name is Avery and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a new couch. I want Pokemon toys and a baby dog.

From, Avery

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a new couch. I want a new dog and Ryan’s World toys. I love you.

From, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

My name is Dilreet and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is new clothes. I want a dog and a Xbox. Santa I love you!

From, Dilreet

Dear Santa,

My name is Jax and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a Rainbow High. I want my family and a baby doll. Santa I love you!

From, Jax

Dear Santa,

My name is Khaleesi and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a new bed. I want a baby doll and candy canes.

From, Khaleesi

Dear Santa,

My name is Ezekiah and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is new underwear. I want a phone and squisheez. Please give me some presents.

From, Ezekiah

Dear Santa,

My name is Joseph and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a stuffed sloth for my cousin. I want Thomas trains and a remote control excavator. I want to wish you a Merry Christmas.

From, Joseph

Dear Santa,

My name is Nolan and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is toilet paper. I want a mini mouse blanket and paper air planes. I love you Santa.

From, Nolan

Dear Santa,

My name is Joel and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. There are three things I am wishing for. I need clothes. I want a new fish and a new bike. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Joel

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentley and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is toilet paper . I want a cool robot and cat food.

From, Bentley

MAROA-FORSYTH

BEARD

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I really need a new toothbrush. I want a new art kit.

Love, Sofia

Dear Santa,

I need a new bed because mine is broken. I want a robot for Christmas.

Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

I have been trying to be good. I need a new lunch box. I want a remote control car.

Love, Emerson

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I need a green scrunchy to wear with my red one for Christmas. I want a friend for my toy Billy.

Love, Eleanor

Dear Santa,

I miss you. I want a tablet. I need new markers for coloring at home.

Love, Madilynn

Dear Santa,

I want a Super Mario Odyssey video game. I need a pair of socks that fit.

Love, Stephen

Dear Santa,

How are you feeling? One thing I want is a new bracelet making set. One thing I need is a new lunch box.

Love, Delaney

Dear Santa,

Can you say hi to Mrs. Clause? I need a new tablet, mine is broken. I want a puppy.

Love, Alayah

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a remote control train to drive? I need a new toothbrush.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

I want a big King Kong. I need good clothes to be warm. Santa, how are the reindeer?

Love, Dylan

Dear Santa,

I would like some gloves to wear outside. Santa, I would like a tiny puppy with a remote control.

Love, Stella

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a big Peppa Pig. I need a pink scarf.

Love, Kensie

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I would like a toy car. I need a star for the top of my Christmas tree.

Love, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

I need gloves. I want a firefighter toy.

Love, Jordan

Dear Santa,

I did my best to be good! I need a new toothbrush and toothpaste. I really want a Miko robot.

Love, Gwen

Dear Santa,

I love you. I need new gloves. I want a phone.

Love, Caroline

Dear Santa,

I want an American flag. I want a blue remote control car. I want a hunting jacket.

Love, Beckett

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want the whole collection of LOL dolls. I need a new bed because mine is too little.

Love, Elena

Dear Santa,

How many cookies have you eaten? Santa, I would like new boots please. I hope for K’nex set .

Love, Layne

Dear Santa,

I hope every Christmas you deliver. Santa, I want for Christmas is a robot. Santa, I need a clock.

Love, Ludwik

Dear Santa,

I wish you could get me a Nintendo Switch. I need a bike with no training wheels.

Love, Edie

MAROA-FORSYTH

BREWER

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie. I need a hat. Merry Christmas!

Love, Adde

Dear Santa,

Do you like strawberry cookies? I want a choo-choo train for Christmas. I need a train backpack. Merry Christmas!

Love, Jaeyul

Dear Santa,

I want a Google Pixel phone. I need Christmas pajamas. How is Rudolph?

Love, Kaitlynn

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon cards. I need a new backpack. Merry Christmas!

Love, Davis

Dear Santa,

I want a VR headset. I need new headphones for videogames. Christmas is my favorite holiday.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

I want an elf. I need a new track bag. Are Lexie, Katie, and Bella on the nice list?

Love, Sebastian

Dear Santa,

I want a toy Pikachu. I need joy for Christmas. Please may I have an elf?

Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

I want a gymnastics American Girl Doll. I need a hood scarf that has a unicorn on it. How is my brother doing? Is he on the nice list?

Love, Blakely

Dear Santa,

I want a Tamagotchi. I need a new water bottle. Am I being good?

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

I want a big car for my dolls. I need new earmuffs. Merry Christmas!

Love, Rowan

Dear Santa,

I want a Hoverboard. How are the reindeer? I need to be on the nice list.

Love, Levi

Dear Santa,

I want Barbie Dreamhouse. I need a microwave for my room. Merry Christmas!

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I want an Xbox. How are the reindeer. I need a new hat.

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. I need clothes. Merry Christmas!

Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

I want another cat. I need new shoes. Merry Christmas!

Love, Cora

Dear Santa,

I want a Google Pixel 14 phone. I need new shoes. Am I on the nice list or the naughty list?

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

I want a Hoverboard and a IPhone 14 Pro Max.

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

I want a Christmas coloring book. I need new gloves. Am I on the nice list?

Love, James

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Alive baby doll that crawls. I need a new desk. Merry Christmas!

Love, Maggie

Dear Santa,

One thing I want for Christmas is a baby crib. One thing I need for Christmas are snow boots. Merry Christmas!

Love, Reese

Dear Santa,

I would like a new Barbie doll. I need a calculator. Merry Christmas Santa Claus!

Love, Lilly

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal. Merry Christmas!

Love, Rafaella

McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION

HANSON

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL Doll. I wod like Legos.

Love, Heavenlee

Dear Santa,

I would like a ne toy pupy. Please bring my mom a diamond.

Love, Dixie

Dear Santa,

I would like a real puppy. I would like a American Girl doll. I would like a pet bunny. I would like a pet parrot. Thank you!

Love, Shoni

Dear Santa,

I would like a rainbow rase car track. I would like gabes Hose.

Zoe

Dear Santa,

I would like a xbox 13 and I will like a ps5 and can you bren my brumer a xbox 13.

Love, Jonah

Dear Santa,

I would like a new Nintendo swictch, a new xbox 13. I want a new VR headset. I love Rudof. Thank you!

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

I wode like a new VR headset. I would like a Iphone.

River

Dear Santa,

I would like a new rainbow hiye dolls. I would like a new American Girl Doll and Barbie Dream House and please giv a toy to Henry.

Love, Tinley

Dear Santa,

I would like a new pupy. I would like a rainbow dirt bike.

Love, Link

Dear Santa,

I would like a new Nitedo Switch. I would osoe like a new dirt bike with a dirt bike rider. Hiye Santa!

Love, Jax

Dear Santa,

I would like a new Nintendo Switch and a real puppy and a ps5.

Love, Grady

Dear Santa,

I would like a real puppy. I would like a toy kitty. I would like a LOL Doll. Thank you!

Love, Arianna

Dear Santa,

I would like a new pet lobster and a new pet parrit and a new pet puppy and a new x box 13. Thank you.

Love, Cale

Dear Santa,

I would like a nbew LOL Doll American girl Doll. I would like a new real puppy.

Love, Aubree

Dear Santa,

I would like xBox 1 and a remote control spider and a real vr. Well tell Miss cklos to say Hellow. I love Rudolph!

Love, Ryne

Dear Santa,

I would like a I phone 13 and LOL Dolls and a real bunny and a Batman odobot. Thank you!

Love, Daly

Dear Santa,

I would like a new Barbie Camper and some for my mom. I woud like a American Girl Doll and stuffed animals. Thank you!

Love, Alina

Dear Santa,

I would like a ps5. I want to giv Grady a ps5., He will frek out. Thank you.

Love, Dean

Dear Santa,

I would like a new petfish. I would like a new color case for Ari. I would like a American Girl Doll. Please can you get my Dad a Backing gluv. Can you bring my dog a toy.

Love, Skylar

Dear Santa,

I would like a new toy. I would like a round tower.

Oliver

Dear Santa,

I wood like anything Mine craft.

Love, Easton

McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION

WALLER

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I want a go kart for Christmas. I want an oculus and then an ipad. Please give Rudolph a carrot.

Noah

Dear Santa,

I want a toy reindeer and a gumball machine with gumballs in it. I want a computer to learn math because I like math. I want an ipad too. Please feed the reindeer a carrot.

Hadley

Dear Santa,

I want a new toy for my hamster. A chew thing he can chew on. I want a barbie toy. The kind I want is a swimming barbie. I want a submarine and I want real flowers. I am good. I’m good to my hamster. Why does it snow there all the time Santa?

Zara

Dear Santa,

I want a space robe. I want a space night light. I want like one of those reindeers and a space lego set. That’s all.

Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I love you because you are so special. I want a computer for Christmas and a laptop. I want a gumball machine. I want art supplies like paper, paint brushes, paints and I also want squishmellows stuff. I want a watch that's squishmellows that’s cute. I have been good this year. I also want a space thingy in my room like my brothers.

Camilla

Dear Santa,

How do you make the toys? Can you make me a hot wheels garage? I want cool hot wheel cars too.

Alex

Dear Santa,

I want a green and blue drone. I want an electric bike and I want a Nerf gun sniper so I can shoot birds. I have more. I want a computer to search up pictures of sharks. I want a shark tooth necklace and that’s all. How do the elves fly? How does an aurora light up?

Hawkins

Dear Santa,

I want a coloring Barbie book and I want a doll Barbie with her dog. I want Stacy and Skipper and Chelsie. I want my dogs and my cats to have a Christmas shirt. Their names are Buttercup and Snickers and Lila. I like you Santa for giving me toys. How do elves while we are sleeping in our beds do what they do? My elf on the shelf grabbed some yarn and went in my dirty clothes. How did my elf get on fan with tape?

Paisley

Dear Santa,

I want an eagle but my Grandma won’t let me because he will eat my dogs. I want a giant toy train that can wander all around my house and go up on my roof. When it comes down it can land in a net. I want to get a pet frog that can hop around on the train or pull the train. I want a big giant locomotive that can pull the train with rockets on it. Can you feed your reindeer an apple for me? They like apples.

Tucker

Dear Santa,

Can I have a medicine for my mom so that she won’t be allergic to animals and have a puppy for Christmas. It needs to come with it’s own toys. Can you let Liam have a TV in his room so he can connect to his Ipad with Prodigy. Can I send you a carrot to give to Rudolph in the mailbox?

Wynifrid

Dear Santa,

I want LOL’s and more Barbies. I want a stuffed toy gray cat. I want the LOL house. I want a toy puppy. I want a lemon stuffy. I love lemons. I want a giant hamburger stuffy because my brother has one and I want one and he never shares his things. I want a lemon bed sheet and that’s it.

Megan

Dear Santa,

the first thing I want is a big cookie squashmellow. I want slime, a big PJ mask house, a big ninja turtle house too.

Maxwell

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie house. I want American Girl doll tools. I want new baby clothes. I want My Little Ponies. I want American Girl doll bedrooms and school.

Jamisyn

Dear Santa,

I want LOL’s and an LOL house. I want some American Girl dolls like one with a horse. I want an American Girl dollhouse. I want a Barbie house.

Lillian

Dear Santa,

I want a boomerang and board games.

Brody

Dear Santa,

I want a baseball bat. I want gold Pokemon cards. Thank you for bringing the toys to me.

Jase

Dear Santa,

I want the hot wheels monster truck demo derby. I want the hot wheels monster truck bone shaker. I want a Lego set that comes with Iron Man. When is my elf gonna come to my house? His name is Peppermint.

Logan

Dear Santa,

I would like a scooter. Maybe a little car thing. Like a monster one so me and my little brother can play monster trucks. I think I want a toy train.

Jayden

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck remote controlled car. Then I want a Lego set. I think I might have carrots but I don’t’ know.

Brentley

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie doll and a doctor kit. I want a brand new playdough set. And I want a brand new toy doll house for my Barbies. You are the best person ever because you make people always be happy. Why does my elf sometimes hide on our fan? Her name is Heart.

Keira

McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION

CRAVATTA

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me pokemon and a dog, and legos.

From, Isaac

Dear Santa,

May I please have a Pete the Cat book? May I have a ticket to the Polar Express? May I have a couple toys? May I have a pet? May I have a toy Santa? May I have a new water bottle?

From, Gunner

Dear Santa,

These are the things that I want for Christmas. Pokemon jumbo cards, five Nintendo switch games, three costumes and another dog.

From, Parker

Dear Santa,

May I please have a diary? May I please have ponytail bracelets? May I please have a lego set? May I please have a barbie Starbucks? May I please have Silly Putty? May I please have a game called Pop? May I please have a snowball maker? May I please have some books? May I please have a notebook?

From, Cambree

Dear Santa,

May I please have jumbo pokemon v stars, R C cars, legos, Harry Potter books, books, basketball hoop, games, football, soccer ball, and baseball cards, toy animals, engineering things, coloring books, hoverboard and pokemon?

From, Maddox

Dear Santa,

May I have a LOL doll? May I please have a t.v.? May I please have a rug? May I please have a book? May I please have a camera? May I have a Ryan’s toy egg? May I have a real cat? May I please have a metal staff?

From, Adelyn

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa. Can I have a dog for Christmas?

From Zoey

Dear Santa,

I want from Christmas a LOL dolls and new toy cat, a toy duck, toy dinosaur, a new bird. My family has toys. A toy bee. Me and my brother thank you Santa.

From, Ashley

Dear Santa,

I want a Pete the Cat toy and a black cat.

From, Olivia

Dear Santa,

May I have a pet chicken? May I have a LOL? May I have a new water bottle? May I have a new earring? May I have a new puppy and a cat? May I have a new tooth? May I have a kite? May I have a picture? May I have a pet turtle?

From, Maddison

Dear Santa,

May I please have a LOL doll, a big set of new mochees, a cat, a big big big set of Pokemon cards, a puppy, a toy car jeep, a new two-wheeled scooter, and last but not least a new house. Thank you.

From, Mia

Dear Santa,

May I have a puppy corn, the second Harry Potter book, rainbow high doll, a stocking for Finn, another dog, for God to be happy, for two more elves, a shadow high doll, for Aunt Karen to get better and new softball?

From, Macyn

Dear Santa,

Can I have a cat and a dog?

From, Toby

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Spiderman toy. For Christmas can I have Pokemon cards?

From, Samuel

Dear Santa,

Can I have Pokemon cards, switch, ornaments, pokemon binder and paper?

From, Doug

Dear Santa,

May I have a barbie dream house for Christmas? And a surprise in my stocking? And a Kate doll? And new clothes? And new hair accessories? And new make-up? And thank you Santa for my doll that you gave me last Christmas.

From, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a toy chicken, can I please have Pokemon cards, can I have a toy car?

From, Gannon

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, I want a golden chain, I want a golden watch, I want a motorcycle, I want a toy car, I want a scooter, I want Pokemon, I want a teddy bear.

From, Carter

Dear Santa,

May I have a necklace, may I have a nerf gun, may I have a drip, may I have a treasure X, may I have a shiny fates box, may I have a jet ski, may I have the new Pokemon box, may I have a money poster?

From, Erickson

Dear Santa,

I want a race car, a tyree hill toy, star wars figures, star wars games, a gray cat, a coloring book, a blue hat, a fake apple, and a glass star.

From, Griffin

Dear Santa,

I would want a Evie doll and some books and some coloring books and a Uma doll and a toy car.

From, Jerzi

McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION

KOEHN

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like video games. I really need nothing. I’d like to wear the color red. I’d like to read action books. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Kendall

Dear Santa,

I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like Gabby’s dollhouse. I really need good luck. I’d like to wear gloves. I like when my sister reads to me. I want an orange elf! Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Mathayus

Dear Santa,

I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like piggy stuff. I really need cat treats. I’d like to wear a Christmas skirt. I’d like to read how to catch. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Autumn

Dear Santa,

Can you wake me up so I can see you? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a night stand. I really need a dirtbike with riding boots and pants. I’d like to wear short sleeves. I’d like to read Piggy and Gerald. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Kasen

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a giraffe named Stretchy Pants. I really need wipes for my brother and doggy. I’d like to wear a black and red dress. I’d like to read Snoopy and Woodstock books. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Emmie

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolf real? I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a black dirt bike. I really need more Christmas decorations. I’d like to wear a yellow top. I’d like to read The Bad Guys. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Kerrigan

Dear Santa,

How do you do magic? I have been excited. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a tie dye bowling ball. I really need a baseball pitcher. I’d like to wear a Santa costume. I’d like to read Creepy Crayon. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Owen

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like roller blades. I really need underwear. I’d like to wear a red dress. I’d like to read Dr. Seuss. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

Are you real? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like Hot Wheels. I really need a new house. I’d like to wear Minecraft. I’d like to read oxolotis. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Braden

Dear Santa,

How do the elves fly? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like Hot Wheels. I really need a lego cement truck. I’d like to wear a fake beard. I’d like to read David books. Thank you Santa! I love you Santa!

Your friend, Braxton

Dear Santa,

I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like an iPod. I really need underwear. I’d like to wear a coat. I’d like to read the Creepy Books. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Ollie

Dear Santa,

What does the North Pole look like? I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like an iPad. I really need markers for home! I’d like to wear Christmas clothes. I’d like to read Creepy Underpants. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Leigha

Dear Santa,

How do you get in a house without a chimney? I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like dolls. I really need baby stuff. I’d like to wear overalls. I’d like to read animal books. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Colette

Dear Santa,

How do you make so much toys? I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like football gloves. I really need a Patrikc Mahomes jersey. I’d like to wear Santa’s clothes. I’d like to read Creepy Carrots. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Beckett

Dear Santa,

How does Rudolph fly? I have been okay. This year for Christmas, I’d really like Airpod Maxes. I really need a chalk eraser. I’d like to wear a Santa Claus outfit. I’d like to read Christmas books. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Reed

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie flavor? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like American Girl Dolls. I really need pants. I’d like to wear dresses. I’d like to read Piggy and Elephant. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Gwen

Dear Santa,

What do you do? I have been good and bad. This year for Christmas, I’d really like chocolate. I really need a pup. I’d like to wear Loki box merch. I’d like to read potty books. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Harrison

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like roller blades. I really need dog food. I’d like to wear Christmas clothes. I’d like to read Creepy Carrots. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Zoey

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like American Girl Dolls. I really need a phone. I’d like to wear fancy clothes. I’d like to read horse books. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Katherine

Dear Santa,

What do you look like? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a phone. I really need diapers. I’d like to wear my kitty shirt. I’d like to read puppy books. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Adrianna

Dear Santa,

What do reindeer eat? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a BR Head Set. I really need a PS5. I’d like to wear a Fortnite shirt. I’d like to read Pokemon books. Thank you Santa!

Your friend, Keegan

McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION

WEIRMAN

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

Merry Chrimas! Plese can you bring a skateboard, toy dog, Jiggly Puff, Sonic toy. I will leave you a coike. Hope you have a wonderful Chrimas.

Sincerely, Camilla

Dear Santa,

Haw are you haw are the elves? Haw are the reindeers? Could I ples get rocket transformer, skateboard, lots of pokemon and a toy rocket?

Sincerely, Brody

Dear Santa,

Hi Haw are you? Could you please bring me a puppy? I want a phone. I want books. I want chapter books. I want a Squishmallows, a pilo flag. I want a cat. I want a flag.

Sincerely, Mary

Dear Santa,

Hay Santa. Haw is rodolf? Haw is the randeer? Could you please give me Pokemon binder, a new car, a lie detector, Lanky Box Plushies. Hav a Crimis day.

Sincerely, Wrigley 4

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas thank you for my gifts. This year I want a piano and white pony with rainbow hair and a vet set and magna-tiles. I will not be home. Ho ho ho ho.

Sincerely, Vane

Dear Santa,

Haw is Miss Cluz? Haw is yer rudolf? Miss Claus cookies. Haw do reindeer fly? Can you bring Charizard? Can you bring a stitch? I will leave you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas

Sincerely, Grayson

Dear Santa,

How is roodof? I want a puppy. I want a Iphone 14 pro. I want a PSfive. I want a cat. I want a playhouse. I want a big baby yoda squishy. I want a snowglobe.

Sincerely, Keaton

Dear Santa,

Can I see you? I like your Hat. Could you please bring me a bike, skates, phone, toy unicorn and a unicorn book. I like unicorns a lot! I will leave you milk and choco chip cookies. Merry Chritmas!

Sincerely, Kara

Dear Santa,

Could you please bring me a Pokemon card case, Mario Legos, Transformer, remote control popit and a netindo Switch it is Kerbee and the Forgotten Land. Mare crismis.

Sincerely, Weston

Dear Santa,

For crismis I wont a a squshmellow, a pokemon bindr, a stuffed dragon, a charzard. I will lef you sum coockes and milk. Merey Crismis.

Sincerely, Aurora

Dear Santa,

I hope you are good every year. How is Rudof? I hope you have a good Christmas. I wunt a Doorables, new chapter books, new shirts, and new bows.

Sincerely, Tinley

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is elfee? How did know ubout my teeth I wunt a Optimus prime Combiner. I wunt a magazord. I wunt a mask car. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Owen

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you? How is Mrs. Claus? Santa could you please bring me a squishmellow, a make-up kit, new nail stickon, pupys, Ifone, and the best Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Viviane

Dear Santa,

How is mrs. claws? I have been really good this year. Could you please bring me a nintendo. I wunt games whith sooprsmash bruthr. Hop you have a grate day.

Sincerely, Noah

Dear Santa,

Haw is Mis Claus and the Rudolf. And the elves. Haw do you fly? I want a cat. I want a dog. I want a Ifon 14. I want a rabbit. Can you give me a skateboard?

Sincerely, Leah

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I’ve been really good this year! Can you bring me a bike with training wheels, choklet, IPad, robux, Vbucks, lego sets, and a pink Shelly dog toy. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely, Avery

Dear Santa,

Can i please have a cat, new toy car, cat toys please and a IPhone 14, and a IPhone 15, and a fish. Have a good year.

Sincerely, Jayden

Dear Santa,

How do you stay awak in the day? I leve you some couches and some mike. And you are awesome to you are cool too. How is Mrs Claus? She is cool to and she is just fine today. I want a spidey web shooter.

Sincerely, John

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? Can I have headphones, a Xbox, a Pokemon and magnet blocks and a puppy and a cage. Have a grate year!

Sincerely, Beckhem

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs Claus? Could you please bring me a mommy surprise, all the Baby Yodas, a baby Yoda outfit, veterinarian kit. Merry Christmas! Have a good Christmas!

Sincerely, Ellie

Dear Santa,

I have been really good. I hope you had a great year. How do you stay up all night? I hope I get a tutu. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Maddie

McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION

PATRICK

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Nintendo Switch? I been a good boy this year. Can I have a four wheeler please?

Love, Bryce

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a electric scooter for Christmas? Are you having a good Christmas? Please and thank you.

Love, Louey

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a ex box? How are your reindeer? Good or bad. Maybe sad or glad or mad?

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

Can I have a dog? How are the reindeer doing? Can I have a cat for a pet? A black panther.

Love, Beckhem

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a playground and a squishmellow of me? Please and thank you.

Love, Brenner

Dear Santa,

Your the best. Thank you for Christmas Santa. Can I please have a Christmas chapter book? How are you doing? I love you. Your very nice.

Love, Evelynn

Dear Santa,

I want a pool Mrs. Clause.

Love, Bella

Dear Santa,

Can I have a big toy fake phone please and thank you so so so much. I also want a big fake computer please and thank you so so so much. Have a great day and thank you soooooooo much.

Love, Addisyn

Dear Santa,

Can I please get some packs of Pokemon cards? Can I please get some stuff animals? How are your elves?

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a puppy? How is Mrs. Clause doing?

Love, Marlow

Dear Santa,

Can I have a pool please and thank you. Can I have roller blades? How are you? I have treats. Merry Christmas!

Love, Ariah

Dear Santa,

Can I please have roller skates? I will give cookies and milk. I been nice to you. Merry Christmas!

Love, Riona

Dear Santa,

I have been a great kid. I want a game.

Love, Remington

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a different mouse trap game? Santa, how are your reindeer doing? Merry Christmas!

Love, Connor

Dear Santa,

Can I please have books? How is Mrs. Claus? How are you? I am good at home. Merry Christmas!

Love, Isla

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Pokemon cards? How are you? Merry Christmas!

Love, Micah

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Barbie Doll? How are you? Merry Christmas! I been nice to my sister all year!

Love, Audriana

Dear Santa,

Wish you a Merry Christmas! Bring some toys. A hot wheels city and a toy train.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a phone and roller skates. How old are you? Merry Christmas!

Love, Everly

Dear Santa,

I want to have a hover board, roller blades, and toy reindeers. How are the reindeer?

Love, Beckham

Dear Santa,

I have been good. This year for Christmas I would really like a Jeffy puppet. I really need a snowsuit and I´d like to wear snow boots. I´d like to read a Christmas book. Thank you Santa!

Love, Eli

MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY

HEFFERNAN

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Spiderman and Batman LEGO.

Love, Jace

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like some Pokemon toys.

Love, William

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a scooter.

Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch.

Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a doll that talks, walks, and goes wherever you go.

Love, Maddalyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a green gecko.

Love, Kylee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy airplane.

Love, Russell

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would really like an iPhone 7.

Love, Kinslee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a cell phone with a phone case with real flowers on it.

Love, Zayne

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a mini fridge in my room.

Love, Maverick

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a big Hatchimal.

Love, Autumn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll.

Love, Maizie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll.

Love, Kiley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Polly Pocket.

Love, Madelyn

MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY

MERANO

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

LOL surprise doll, playdoh, Paw Patrol toys

Jasmine

Dear Santa,

Barbie house, cat purse, an art room, a teaching room, robot cat

Dreya

Dear Santa,

unicorn, horse, teddy bear, giraffe

Viviana

Dear Santa,

electric car, hot wheels

Elijah

Dear Santa,

cars

Eli

Dear Santa,

race car, robot

Mitchell

Dear Santa,

bike, scooter, teddy bear, a doll house, a tree house, crayons

Sadie

Dear Santa,

Monster trucks, alphabet boards, dinosaur sea creatures

Vincent

Dear Santa,

bike, remote control race car, train with remote control, crayons with paper, a bunk bed with a slide

Liam

Dear Santa,

Kitty, a teddy bear

Ruby

Dear Santa,

race car, remote control race car, semi truck

Aiden

Dear Santa,

tablet, a phone, hover board

Adelyn

Dear Santa,

hamster with 3 more hamsters, rock stars, flower girl, cook hamster

Raylynn

Dear Santa,

Peter Pan costume, Captain Hook costume,

Kamden

Dear Santa,

Rapunzel doll, unicorn, Barbie dream house, Barbie doll, skirt, suitcase,

Briley

Dear Santa,

Hot Wheels, Dinosaurs, necklaces

Roman

MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY

CRAIG

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

LOL Doll, make up, and stuffies

Chloe

Dear Santa,

a sparkly rock, make up, a sparkly jeep and a unicorn

Hazel

Dear Santa,

Hoverboard, and a computer

Vivian

Dear Santa,

RC Cars, hot wheels, monster trucks, and elf on the shelf

Levi

Dear Santa,

unicorn fluffy, Gabby House Movie, Gabby House headband, cat pillows, new cat lamp

Zoe

Dear Santa,

a watch, Toy Story characters, Minecraft, a ball, and legos

AJ

Dear Santa,

a drumset, watch, and a computer

Bentley

Dear Santa,

a hoverboard, and a computer

Milo

Dear Santa,

piano, phone, PS5, and a new TV

Kinzer

Dear Santa,

Spikey ball, a book, new markers, and Spiderman toys

Eli

Dear Santa,

a truck, piano, barbies, barbie clothes, a carriage

Karmen

Dear Santa,

play doh, gabby gabby playhouse, dinosaur set, m&m’s, a balloon, a toy robot, a zoo set, swimming pool toy and a turtle set

Mark

Dear Santa,

a robot, a batman, smelly markers, Ryan cape, Ryan’s World backpack, Ryan’s World shirt, a white ball, a coloring book

Mason

MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY

GETZ

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I would like a Stufee, a basketball, and a dirt bike.

Beckett

Dear Santa,

I would like a Baby Life doll and a Polly Pocket toy.

Grace

Dear Santa,

I want a doll that walks and talks and closes its eyes when it goes to sleep and a puppy for Christmas.

Olive

Dear Santa,

Could you please bring me a teddy bear and clothes for my cat Bella. I also need some boots for me.

Amelia

Dear Santa,

I want an Iphone 13, golden high heels, and a dirt bike. My dog needs a new bed and a bone. For my mommy I want some flowers. For my sissy I want some Junie B. Jones books for her.

Alayna

Dear Santa,

I would like the Minnie Mouse doll and the car to with it and the accessories.

Reagan

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy phone.

Mallory

Dear Santa,

I would like a Minecraft set.

Hudson

Dear Santa,

I would like brand new Nike shoes and a toy airplane.

Jax

Dear Santa,

I would like a marble maze and I would like a pet cat and I would like some eggs for my mom to cook. I need some magnetic letters and a cat lamp and a new toothpaste and I want a new toothbrush too. Also a phone and a dirt bike and that’s all.

Mason

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitty cat stuffed animal, shoes with velcro, a mermaid doll, a new desk, and a puppy bone for Bolt.

Morgan

Dear Santa,

I want a heart pillow and a kitty cat Stuffie.

Sophia

Dear Santa,

I would like a Under Armour hat, a watch, and new shoes.

Macklin

Dear Santa,

I would like an XO1 from the new Buzz Light Year movie. I would like new legos.

Ben

Dear Santa,

I would like a fake fish and a fake deer

Finn

MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY

FELTER

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing fantastic! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a tablet and a cat. I will set out carich and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Westyn

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a snow globe and a Among Us character. One thing I would like Wren to have is a tiny Rubiks’ cube. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Simon

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a watch and a boy baby doll. One thing I would like my sister to have is a picture of myself. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Kinsley

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing your job! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are Youtube merch and Nintendo games. One thing I would like my dog to have are toys. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Brayden

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are an electric scooter and a go kart. One thing I would like my dog to have are treats. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Brody

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing great! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a baby kitty and an Elf on the Shelf. One thing I would like my teacher to have is a jewelry box. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Kinzlee

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are my teacher and my family. One thing I would like my friend to have is a unicorn. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Emma

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been a star! Two things I am wishing for are an Elf on the Shelf and a trampoline. One thing I would like my teacher to have is a snow globe. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Piper

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a fake egg and a Foxy. One thing I would like my famlee to have is a . I will set out mlce and coockees for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Lillian

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a weighted stuffed animal and Squishmallow. One thing I would like for my sister to have is jeans. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Jack

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a oblets game and a nerf dog. One thing I would like my brother to have is a speed character. I will set out nametags and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Jake

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a movie camera and a Paw Patrol tower. One thing I would like my dog to have is a dog toy. I will set out Capri Sun and pumpkin pi for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Ellis

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been kinda good! Two things I am wishing for are a real dog and a collar and puppy bowl. One thing I would like the rander to have are kerists. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Penelope

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a mini side by side and a poop emoji stuffie. One thing I would like my mom to have is a watch. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Brinley

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a sheep and an Elf. One thing I would like my dog to have is a dog bone. I will set out hot choclt and cucees for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Jude

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are makeup and a stuffed animal. One thing I would like my brother to have is a homemade card. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Hannah

MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY

SNOW

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I have bin good this year. Will you ples bring me a gabes dol hous? How do raders fli?

From, Delainey

Dear Santa,

I hav been gud. Ples can you bring me a rc cr? Wut is your farit klrw?

From, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

I am very good this yer. Ples can I have a drum? Wer is roodof?

From, Chase

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be god this yer. Can you ples bring me a gabe doll hows? Do you like choclit milk?

From, Becca

Dear Santa,

I have been good this yer! Can I plez have a Ranbo Frends drum set? Do you come to my hoos frst?

From, Cooper

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be good this yer. Can you bring me a elektrick scutr ples? How do rander fli?

From, Max

Dear Santa,

I have been gret this yer. Ples breing me a rc car. How do your rader fliy?

From, Izaiah

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Can you breing me a pupit? Will you come to my home frst?

From, Hakeem

Dear Santa,

I hav been good. Please can you bring me venum with rmp? Wil you cum to miy has?

From, Matthew

Dear Santa,

I hav been good this yer. Ples bring me a bike. Wut is yor favrit culr?

From, Erabella

Dear Santa,

I have ben fantastic this year. Will you plese bring me an rc car? Wut cunchree do you go to frst?

From, Pierce

Dear Santa,

I hav been good. Ples bring me video gams. Is your favrit culr red?

From, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I have ben fantastic this year. Ples will lyou bring me the montusoris? Wut cind of cookeze do you eat?

From, Adrian

Dear Santa,

I hav been nis. Plez bring me a bik and gams. I will give you sum ckees and milk and ckris.

From, Lainee

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this yere. Ples can you bring me a rumot cuntrl loing neck dinosor? Are fliing randere reel?

From, Zoe

Dear Santa,

I have been my best this year. Plees bring me sume books. What kind of cookes do you eat?

From, Waylon

Dear Santa,

I hav been gld. Ples can you bring me a gifcrd for xbox? Wut cokes du u lic?

From, SJ

MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY

SEITZ

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: a peano and a phoon. I would like my mom to have a nekles. I will set out melk and kookes for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Maelyn

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing gud. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: a I-bo dog and a meu cat. I would like my sis to have a pup. I will set out ckuckez and milck for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Addison

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. This year I have been weel. Here are two things I am wishing for: a poemon and games. I would like my sister to have a bair. I will set out cookes and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Reece

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: a bune and snal. I would like my mom to have a spidr. I will set out coces and molk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Teddie

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: pokemon sord and shield and Halo Season one. I would like my sister to have a doll. I will set out milk and cokies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Graham

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing grat. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: a toy hamhr hed and a getor. I would like my mom to have a backri. I will set out milc, cuces, and carets.

From, Talia

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. This year I have been bad. Here are two things I am wishing for: powyekmon and roubuxs. I would like my dog to have a bown. I will set out a trap and mouse trap for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Harrison

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing gud. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: fone and doll klosit. I would like my kusin to have a neklis. I will set out kuce and muk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Annabelle

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: Charzard and a bunc bed. I would like my bruthr to have a desk. I will set out cucez and milck for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Logan

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: Majik farey pixes and sqish mellow. I would like Wiley to have a graff hat. I will set out melc, ckuckes, and carits for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Jolie

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing gud. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: Powr whels and dise. I would like my mom to have an umbrellu. I will set out kues and mik for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Justin

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing gud. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: cat and to see mi bruthr. I would like my mom and dad to have a babesitr. I will set out milc and brownes for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Audrie

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing wel. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: big tub of slim and tede bear. I would like my frens to have trkey bar. I will set out cokes and milck for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Paris

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing wel. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: PS5 and glow in thu drk rox. I would like my sitr to have smile fas. I will set out milc and cuces for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Bryker

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: pupes and cat. I would like my sister to have a sqish mellow. I will set out milck and cokes for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Gemma

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: rc car and poemon cards. I would like Alix to have cocomelin. I will set out swets and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Jackson

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: rofil and leo turtles. I would like Justin to have lankey box. I will set out ckoocez and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Artez

MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY

AUKAMP

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been nice! For Christmas, I would like a water bottle and a skateboard I would also like my mom to have a diamond ring, please. I will set out milk and chocolate chip cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been nice! For Christmas, I would like a skateboard and a scooter. I would also like my sis to have a pet bunny, please. I will set out fudge and hot cocoa for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing terrific! This year I have been fine! For Christmas, I would like a pennant and a PS5 1000. I would also like my dad to have a watch, please. I will set out marshmallows and hot chocolate for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Archer

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been great! For Christmas, I would like a puppy dog squishie and a Squishmallow. I would also like my brother to have a glow in the dark octopus, please. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, LillyOnna

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been nice! For Christmas, I would like an Xbox and a PS5. I would also like my mom to have baby clothes for the baby, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Keegan

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been nice! For Christmas, I would like a squish ball and a soccer ball. I would also like my mom to have a cup, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Fallon

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been fantastic! For Christmas, I would like an Iphone and two hundred dollars. I would also like my brother to have three hundred dollars, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Reese

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been thankful! For Christmas, I would like a computer mouse and an XBox. I would also like my brother to have a Pokemon basket, please. I will set out carrots, cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Isla

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing great! This year I have been good! For Christmas, I would like a dog and two hundred thousand dollars. I would also like my dog to have a chewy bone, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer on Christmas Eve.

From, Maverik

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been nice! For Christmas, I would like a tablet and an art set. I would also like my dad to have Nike shoes, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, London

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been great! For Christmas, I would like a hover board and a PS5. I would also like my brother to have a VBucks card, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Cayde

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing great! This year I have been good! For Christmas, I would like mini brands and sneakers. I would also like my mom to have perfume, please. I will set out milk and sugar cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been great! For Christmas, I would like a remote-controlled car and a Smartwatch. I would also like my grandma and grandpa to have coffee mugs, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Sam

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been fine! For Christmas, I would like a Lego set and a Barbie doll. I would also like my mom to have an Iphone, please. I will set out chocolate chip cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Zola

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing terrific!This year I have been good! For Christmas, I would like a remote-controlled truck and an action figure. I would also like my sister to have a unicorn, please. I will set out a cookie and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Gabriel

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good! This year I have been great! For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard and a TV. I would also like my dad to have boots, please. I will set out cookies and candy canes for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Eden

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing nice! This year I have been good! For Christmas, I would like a skateboard and a remote-controlled monster truck. I would also like my dad to have a new phone, please. I will set out milk and chocolate chip cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Adrian

MUFFLEY ELEMENTARY

PRASUN

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

My name is Alana Sloan and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a unicorn, unicorn stuff, and for Leia to come over to my house. I will put out milk and oreos for you. Thanks!

Love, Alana

Dear Santa,

My name is Addisyn Hayes and I am five years old. This year I have been a little naughty but very nice too! For Christmas, please bring me a cell phone, hershey kisses, and unicorn toys! I will leave cookies and chocolate milk out for you! Thank you,

Love, Addisyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Krue Smith and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas please bring me a puppy, an iphone, and V Bucks for Fortnite. I will put cookies out for you and carrots for your reindeer. Thank you!

Love, Krue

Dear Santa,

My name is Lyrik Allen and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Kissy Missy toy, a mommy long legs toy, and an Aphamau doll with long hair. How are the elves? Thanks!

Love, Lyrik

Dear Santa,

My name is SanTana Young and I am five years old. This year I have been a little naughty and very nice too! For Christmas, please bring me a Dracula toy, a spider toy, and a motorcycle to ride. How is Mrs. Clause? Thank you!

Love, SanTana

Dear Santa,

My name is Terrius Booker and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Miles toy, a Peter Parker toy, and some Spiderman toys too! I will leave you some treats. Thank you

Love, Terrius

Dear Santa,

My name is Leia Snyder and I am five years old. This year I have been naughty some times and very nice too! For Christmas, please bring me a Kissy Missy toy, a baby doll, and a new Jojo Siwa shirt. I love your reindeer! Thank you!

Love, Leia

Dear Santa,

My name is Zayden Taylor and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a PJ pug a pillar toy, a Huggy Wuggy toy, and legos. I will leave you cookies and hot chocolate. Thank you

Love, Zayden

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyrin Reed and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Bunzo toy, a PJ pug a pillar toy, and a Huggy Wuggy bed too. I will make you a candy house. Thank you,

Love Kyrin

Dear Santa,

My name is TraLiyah Jackson and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a baby doll, a doll house, and barbies. Merry Christmas! Thank you.

Love, TraLiyah

Dear Santa,

My name is I’Minyah Rice-Johnson and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me an I-phone, LOL dolls, and a Rainbow High doll house. I will make cookies for you. Thanks,

Love I’Minyah

Dear Santa,

My name is Fabian Woodley and I am five years old. This year I have been so very nice! For Christmas, please bring me dinosaur toys, monster trucks, and robot toys.I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Fabian

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmarie Britton and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a scooter, a horse toy, and a doll house. I will leave you cookies.

Love, Emmarie

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyler Smith and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a black basketball, a skateboard, and a Huggy Wuggy toy. How many reindeer do you have? Thanks,

Love, Tyler

Dear Santa,

My name is Alyssa Wilkes and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a phone, a toy car, and a toy bunny. Thanks,

Love, Alyssa

Dear Santa,

My name is Maliyah Jones and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a mini dance, baby dolls, and a baby doll bed. I will leave you cookies. Thanks!

Love, Maliyah

Dear Santa,

My name is Znyla Jackson and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a hoverboard, a doll house, and lots of toys. I will leave you cookies! Thank you!

Love, Znyla

Dear Santa,

My name is A’Riyah McElroy and I am six years old. This year I have been so very nice! For Christmas, please bring me big dolls, a schoolhouse, and Legos. I will leave you hot cocoa and cookies. Thank you,

Love, A’Riyah

Dear Santa,

My name is Parker Kirkland and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a toad, a spider man toy, and a Jurassic Park toy. I will leave you cookies and carrots for your reindeer. Thank you,

Love, Parker

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyrin Thurmond and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Nintendo Switch, a mini microwave, and a magic set. I will leave you a Christmas Tree cake. Thank you

Love, Kyrin

Dear Santa,

My name is Gary Haynes and I am six years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Roblox game, a PS 5, and game controllers for the PS 5. I will leave you a treat. Thanks,

Love, Gary

Dear Santa,

My name is Amari Wright and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a RC car, a new blanket or cover, and a new spiderman costume. How are your reindeer?

Love, Amari

Dear Santa,

My name is Elijah Mitchell and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Baby Yoda toy, a new phone, and a spiderman toy.

Love, Elijah