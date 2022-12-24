Letters to Santa M

MAROA-FORSYTH
CLARK
PRE K
Dear Santa,
a Barbie dream castle and that is all. I hope you bring me what I want.
Kinsley
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur toy, a reindeer toy and a bear.
Sydney
Dear Santa,
I want peach presents. I want orange presents. Maybe some toys from Target like dolls.
Mersayes
Dear Santa,
People are also reading…
I have something I very like! It is Gabby’s dollhouse and Mirabel, Isabela, and Luisa’s house.
Havyn
Dear Santa,
I like dogs and cats. Happy Christmas!
Kavya
Dear Santa,
I want batteries for all my toys to work. My mom wants coffee. My grandma wants a Christmas tree with ornaments.
King
Dear Santa,
I want a mama Guinea pig cage. I want some Barbie’s and some babies. We have cookies and carrots and milk for you.
Madelyn
Dear Santa,
I want an Elsa doll. I want a baby. I want a baby stroller.
Addison
Dear Santa,
I want the big button Rock’em Sock’em Robots. I want him to bring me a large Superman.
Guy
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll and an American doll. New clothes like reindeer. Happy Christmas.
Ensley
Dear Santa,
I am all about toys and candy too. I really want a yellow Christmas tree.
Ryder
Dear Santa,
I want a surprise. I like balls and softballs. I picked a name and put it on my board.
Aadya
Dear Santa,
I want toys for me and mommy. My Ethan too. A toy for Mrs. Clark. Mr. O too.
Mia
Dear Santa,
I want a toy train. That is all! Thank you!
Shaurya
Dear Santa,
I want toy dinosaurs. I like Spider-Man toys. I want Sonic toys. I want a new bike.
Cam
Dear Santa,
I want a toy giraffe. A pink race car too. I want a Barbie bed.
Lyla
Dear Santa,
I want rainbow friends toys. I always get blue that is all.
Jack
Dear Santa,
I want presents and a birthday cake. A fire-hat too.
Soha
Dear Santa,
I want a real car that I can drive. A frozen dress. And also some make-up. That’s all.
Sakina
Dear Santa,
I want a rainbow book with rainbow markers. Then I want rainbow paper and then I want an Elsa and a unicorn lunchbox.
Paislee
Dear Santa,
I want trucks and cars and tractors and semi trucks and probably toy cows and sheeps and chickens and roosters and turkeys.
Brooks
Dear Santa,
I want a Minnie Mouse toy that talks and pees. A chicken who boks and a deer that eats carrots.
CeCe
Dear Santa,
I want toys. I like cars, and a new bed for my dog and numbers.
Colton
Dear Santa,
a gun ship is what I want. Maybe a new nerf gun. Please add Jack in the box to my list.
Corbitt
Dear Santa,
I want toys. I like letter robot toys and dinosaurs. I would like a toy reindeer. Please bring presents.
Declan
Dear Santa,
I want 1,000 Barbies. I also want some new pink sparkly shoes. I would really like him to get me some new toys.
Emma
Dear Santa,
I want dinosaur toys and toy guns and I don’t want anything else.
Everett
Dear Santa,
I want my mom to give me Santa. I want toys and Elsa. I want to say hi to Santa.
Ireland
Dear Santa,
I want a doll and a dinosaur and a ball bouncing up and down and a bouncy so big trampoline.
Rylee
Dear Santa,
I want Barbies and Barbie accessories and maybe some new Peppa Pigs and maybe baby dolls and maybe new shoes.
Zoey
Dear Santa,
I want big guns and nerf guns with nerf bullets. I will say please to him.
Tyson
Dear Santa,
I want a big Tractor and a semi truck.
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I want a train and train tracks.
Michael
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control fire truck. A yellow excavator and a red one too.
Kai
Dear Santa,
I want a toy puppy. A big dream house too. I want candy too. Love you!
Cameron
Dear Santa,
I want Doc McStuffins. A toy too. Thank you Santa!
Aanya
Dear Santa,
I want a Minnie Mouse toy. Some play doh too.
Majesty
Dear Santa,
I want a minnie mouse play doh.
Judy
Dear Santa,
I want Spiderman. I like cars too. Bye Santa!
Jordan
MAROA-FORSYTH
CLIFTON
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
Your reindeer are cute! One thing I need for Christmas is a new blanket. One thing I really want this year is a laptop or a computer. Merry Christmas!
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
You are very nice! One thing I need for Christmas is a sweatshirt. One thing I really want this year is make up and phone lipstick. Merry Christmas!
Love, Savannah
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? One thing I need for Christmas is gloves. One thing I really want this year is baseball cards. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jonathan
Dear Santa,
What does your house look like? I like rudolph and his red nose because his nose is really bright. Your elves are really cute and I can’t wait for you to come to my house. One thing I need for Christmas is some socks. One thing I really want this year is a Michael Jackson pillow. Merry Christmas!
Love, Felix
Dear Santa,
You are nice! How do your elves and reindeer fly? One thing I need for Christmas is a new blanket and earmuffs. One thing I really want this year is new heel shoes. Merry Christmas!
Love, Kalypso
Dear Santa,
How do you get into people’s houses on Christmas? One thing I need for Christmas is tied shoes. One thing I really want this year is an Xbox and a charizard first edition medal golden vmax pokemon card. Merry Christmas!
Love, Steven
Dear Santa,
How do you travel to everybody’s house in one night? One thing I need for Christmas is gloves. One thing I really want this year is high heels. Merry Christmas!
Love, Maybelle
Dear Santa,
Your reindeer are cute! One thing I need for Christmas is a blanket and pillow. One thing I really want this year is high heels. Merry Christmas!
Love, Nova
Dear Santa,
Your reindeer are cute! One thing I need for Christmas is ear muffs. One thing I really want this year is a lipstick phone. Merry Christmas!
Love, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
Your reindeer are really cute! What do your reindeer eat? One thing I need for Christmas is ear muffs. One thing I really want this year is a sticker book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
How do elves fly? How do you get into people’s houses in one night? One thing I need for Christmas is a gloves. One thing I really want this year is makeup. Merry Christmas!
Love, Hazel
Dear Santa,
How do elves fly? One thing I need for Christmas is earmuffs. One thing I really want this year is a squishmellow. Merry Christmas!
Love, Cara
Dear Santa,
I love how your reindeer fly! One thing I need for Christmas is earmuffs. One thing I really want this year is Super Mario Party 2. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
How do the elves make toys? One thing I need for Christmas is a pillow and a coat. One thing I really want this year is basketball cards. Merry Christmas!
Love, Joseph
Dear Santa,
Is it true that you can concentrate the power of Bethlehem to the star of Christmas and put it in the Christmas tree and that protects you from the real world? One thing I need for Christmas is earmuffs. One thing I really want this year is a new snowboard. Merry Christmas!
Love, Eamonn
Dear Santa,
What are reindeer’s favorite food? One thing I need for Christmas is a hat. One thing I really want this year is foxy. Merry Christmas!
Love, Derrell
Dear Santa,
Is it true that you have a dome around your village so it keeps all the outside world out of there? Do the elves really have to pipe out the snow from the inside of the dome? One thing I need for Christmas is checkerboard blanket. One thing I really want this year is a squishy maker. Merry Christmas!
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus excited for Christmas? One thing I need for Christmas is a Dog Man shirt. One thing I really want this year is a toy car with a shark. Merry Christmas!
Love, Kase
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? One thing I need for Christmas is a new hat. One thing I really want this year are toy clothes. Merry Christmas!
Love, Omid
Dear Santa,
How do you go from house to house on Christmas? One thing I need for Christmas is earmuffs. One thing I really want this year is a Black Panther mobile. Merry Christmas!
Love, Willa
MAROA-FORSYTH
ADAMS
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
My name is Norbert and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a marker. I want a Christmas hat and an American flag.
From, Norbert
Dear Santa,
My name is Kellan and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need are markers. I want a dog and a cat.
From, Kellan
Dear Santa,
My name is William and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice and helpful. One thing I need are clothes. I want a Xbox and a flute.
From, William
Dear Santa,
My name is Elina and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a Rainbow High. I want my family and a baby doll.
From, Elina
Dear Santa,
My name is Kailey and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is my family home. I want an iPad and a TV.
From, Kailey
Dear Santa,
My name is Audrey and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is clothes. I want a movie and an iPad.
From, Audrey
Dear Santa,
My name is Akyleia and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is new clothes. I want an Xbox 5 and a pillow.
From, Akyleia
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a blanket. I want a LOL doll a new dress for my mom.
From, Ava
Dear Santa,
My name is Kiaan and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is toilet paper. I want a new Ninteno game and a princess blanket. I will give out milk and cookies on Christmas Eve. I love you.
From, Kiaan
Dear Santa,
My name is RV and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need milk and eggs. I want a Xbox and some colored clay. You’re the best.
From, RV
Dear Santa,
My name is Harrison and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is underwear. I want Joey and I to have a play date and legos.
From, Harrison
Dear Santa,
My name is Charley Mae and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a water bottle. I want a phone and a cat. I love you.
From, Charley Mae
Dear Santa,
My name is Avery and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a new couch. I want Pokemon toys and a baby dog.
From, Avery
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlotte and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a new couch. I want a new dog and Ryan’s World toys. I love you.
From, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
My name is Dilreet and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is new clothes. I want a dog and a Xbox. Santa I love you!
From, Dilreet
Dear Santa,
My name is Jax and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a Rainbow High. I want my family and a baby doll. Santa I love you!
From, Jax
Dear Santa,
My name is Khaleesi and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a new bed. I want a baby doll and candy canes.
From, Khaleesi
Dear Santa,
My name is Ezekiah and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is new underwear. I want a phone and squisheez. Please give me some presents.
From, Ezekiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Joseph and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is a stuffed sloth for my cousin. I want Thomas trains and a remote control excavator. I want to wish you a Merry Christmas.
From, Joseph
Dear Santa,
My name is Nolan and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is toilet paper. I want a mini mouse blanket and paper air planes. I love you Santa.
From, Nolan
Dear Santa,
My name is Joel and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. There are three things I am wishing for. I need clothes. I want a new fish and a new bike. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Joel
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. One thing I need is toilet paper . I want a cool robot and cat food.
From, Bentley
MAROA-FORSYTH
BEARD
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I really need a new toothbrush. I want a new art kit.
Love, Sofia
Dear Santa,
I need a new bed because mine is broken. I want a robot for Christmas.
Love, Charlie
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good. I need a new lunch box. I want a remote control car.
Love, Emerson
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I need a green scrunchy to wear with my red one for Christmas. I want a friend for my toy Billy.
Love, Eleanor
Dear Santa,
I miss you. I want a tablet. I need new markers for coloring at home.
Love, Madilynn
Dear Santa,
I want a Super Mario Odyssey video game. I need a pair of socks that fit.
Love, Stephen
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? One thing I want is a new bracelet making set. One thing I need is a new lunch box.
Love, Delaney
Dear Santa,
Can you say hi to Mrs. Clause? I need a new tablet, mine is broken. I want a puppy.
Love, Alayah
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a remote control train to drive? I need a new toothbrush.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I want a big King Kong. I need good clothes to be warm. Santa, how are the reindeer?
Love, Dylan
Dear Santa,
I would like some gloves to wear outside. Santa, I would like a tiny puppy with a remote control.
Love, Stella
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a big Peppa Pig. I need a pink scarf.
Love, Kensie
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I would like a toy car. I need a star for the top of my Christmas tree.
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I need gloves. I want a firefighter toy.
Love, Jordan
Dear Santa,
I did my best to be good! I need a new toothbrush and toothpaste. I really want a Miko robot.
Love, Gwen
Dear Santa,
I love you. I need new gloves. I want a phone.
Love, Caroline
Dear Santa,
I want an American flag. I want a blue remote control car. I want a hunting jacket.
Love, Beckett
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want the whole collection of LOL dolls. I need a new bed because mine is too little.
Love, Elena
Dear Santa,
How many cookies have you eaten? Santa, I would like new boots please. I hope for K’nex set .
Love, Layne
Dear Santa,
I hope every Christmas you deliver. Santa, I want for Christmas is a robot. Santa, I need a clock.
Love, Ludwik
Dear Santa,
I wish you could get me a Nintendo Switch. I need a bike with no training wheels.
Love, Edie
MAROA-FORSYTH
BREWER
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie. I need a hat. Merry Christmas!
Love, Adde
Dear Santa,
Do you like strawberry cookies? I want a choo-choo train for Christmas. I need a train backpack. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jaeyul
Dear Santa,
I want a Google Pixel phone. I need Christmas pajamas. How is Rudolph?
Love, Kaitlynn
Dear Santa,
I want Pokemon cards. I need a new backpack. Merry Christmas!
Love, Davis
Dear Santa,
I want a VR headset. I need new headphones for videogames. Christmas is my favorite holiday.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
I want an elf. I need a new track bag. Are Lexie, Katie, and Bella on the nice list?
Love, Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I want a toy Pikachu. I need joy for Christmas. Please may I have an elf?
Love, Charlie
Dear Santa,
I want a gymnastics American Girl Doll. I need a hood scarf that has a unicorn on it. How is my brother doing? Is he on the nice list?
Love, Blakely
Dear Santa,
I want a Tamagotchi. I need a new water bottle. Am I being good?
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I want a big car for my dolls. I need new earmuffs. Merry Christmas!
Love, Rowan
Dear Santa,
I want a Hoverboard. How are the reindeer? I need to be on the nice list.
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
I want Barbie Dreamhouse. I need a microwave for my room. Merry Christmas!
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox. How are the reindeer. I need a new hat.
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. I need clothes. Merry Christmas!
Love, Scarlett
Dear Santa,
I want another cat. I need new shoes. Merry Christmas!
Love, Cora
Dear Santa,
I want a Google Pixel 14 phone. I need new shoes. Am I on the nice list or the naughty list?
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
I want a Hoverboard and a IPhone 14 Pro Max.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I want a Christmas coloring book. I need new gloves. Am I on the nice list?
Love, James
Dear Santa,
I want a Baby Alive baby doll that crawls. I need a new desk. Merry Christmas!
Love, Maggie
Dear Santa,
One thing I want for Christmas is a baby crib. One thing I need for Christmas are snow boots. Merry Christmas!
Love, Reese
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Barbie doll. I need a calculator. Merry Christmas Santa Claus!
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal. Merry Christmas!
Love, Rafaella
McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION
HANSON
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL Doll. I wod like Legos.
Love, Heavenlee
Dear Santa,
I would like a ne toy pupy. Please bring my mom a diamond.
Love, Dixie
Dear Santa,
I would like a real puppy. I would like a American Girl doll. I would like a pet bunny. I would like a pet parrot. Thank you!
Love, Shoni
Dear Santa,
I would like a rainbow rase car track. I would like gabes Hose.
Zoe
Dear Santa,
I would like a xbox 13 and I will like a ps5 and can you bren my brumer a xbox 13.
Love, Jonah
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Nintendo swictch, a new xbox 13. I want a new VR headset. I love Rudof. Thank you!
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
I wode like a new VR headset. I would like a Iphone.
River
Dear Santa,
I would like a new rainbow hiye dolls. I would like a new American Girl Doll and Barbie Dream House and please giv a toy to Henry.
Love, Tinley
Dear Santa,
I would like a new pupy. I would like a rainbow dirt bike.
Love, Link
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Nitedo Switch. I would osoe like a new dirt bike with a dirt bike rider. Hiye Santa!
Love, Jax
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Nintendo Switch and a real puppy and a ps5.
Love, Grady
Dear Santa,
I would like a real puppy. I would like a toy kitty. I would like a LOL Doll. Thank you!
Love, Arianna
Dear Santa,
I would like a new pet lobster and a new pet parrit and a new pet puppy and a new x box 13. Thank you.
Love, Cale
Dear Santa,
I would like a nbew LOL Doll American girl Doll. I would like a new real puppy.
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,
I would like xBox 1 and a remote control spider and a real vr. Well tell Miss cklos to say Hellow. I love Rudolph!
Love, Ryne
Dear Santa,
I would like a I phone 13 and LOL Dolls and a real bunny and a Batman odobot. Thank you!
Love, Daly
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Barbie Camper and some for my mom. I woud like a American Girl Doll and stuffed animals. Thank you!
Love, Alina
Dear Santa,
I would like a ps5. I want to giv Grady a ps5., He will frek out. Thank you.
Love, Dean
Dear Santa,
I would like a new petfish. I would like a new color case for Ari. I would like a American Girl Doll. Please can you get my Dad a Backing gluv. Can you bring my dog a toy.
Love, Skylar
Dear Santa,
I would like a new toy. I would like a round tower.
Oliver
Dear Santa,
I wood like anything Mine craft.
Love, Easton
McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION
WALLER
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I want a go kart for Christmas. I want an oculus and then an ipad. Please give Rudolph a carrot.
Noah
Dear Santa,
I want a toy reindeer and a gumball machine with gumballs in it. I want a computer to learn math because I like math. I want an ipad too. Please feed the reindeer a carrot.
Hadley
Dear Santa,
I want a new toy for my hamster. A chew thing he can chew on. I want a barbie toy. The kind I want is a swimming barbie. I want a submarine and I want real flowers. I am good. I’m good to my hamster. Why does it snow there all the time Santa?
Zara
Dear Santa,
I want a space robe. I want a space night light. I want like one of those reindeers and a space lego set. That’s all.
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I love you because you are so special. I want a computer for Christmas and a laptop. I want a gumball machine. I want art supplies like paper, paint brushes, paints and I also want squishmellows stuff. I want a watch that's squishmellows that’s cute. I have been good this year. I also want a space thingy in my room like my brothers.
Camilla
Dear Santa,
How do you make the toys? Can you make me a hot wheels garage? I want cool hot wheel cars too.
Alex
Dear Santa,
I want a green and blue drone. I want an electric bike and I want a Nerf gun sniper so I can shoot birds. I have more. I want a computer to search up pictures of sharks. I want a shark tooth necklace and that’s all. How do the elves fly? How does an aurora light up?
Hawkins
Dear Santa,
I want a coloring Barbie book and I want a doll Barbie with her dog. I want Stacy and Skipper and Chelsie. I want my dogs and my cats to have a Christmas shirt. Their names are Buttercup and Snickers and Lila. I like you Santa for giving me toys. How do elves while we are sleeping in our beds do what they do? My elf on the shelf grabbed some yarn and went in my dirty clothes. How did my elf get on fan with tape?
Paisley
Dear Santa,
I want an eagle but my Grandma won’t let me because he will eat my dogs. I want a giant toy train that can wander all around my house and go up on my roof. When it comes down it can land in a net. I want to get a pet frog that can hop around on the train or pull the train. I want a big giant locomotive that can pull the train with rockets on it. Can you feed your reindeer an apple for me? They like apples.
Tucker
Dear Santa,
Can I have a medicine for my mom so that she won’t be allergic to animals and have a puppy for Christmas. It needs to come with it’s own toys. Can you let Liam have a TV in his room so he can connect to his Ipad with Prodigy. Can I send you a carrot to give to Rudolph in the mailbox?
Wynifrid
Dear Santa,
I want LOL’s and more Barbies. I want a stuffed toy gray cat. I want the LOL house. I want a toy puppy. I want a lemon stuffy. I love lemons. I want a giant hamburger stuffy because my brother has one and I want one and he never shares his things. I want a lemon bed sheet and that’s it.
Megan
Dear Santa,
the first thing I want is a big cookie squashmellow. I want slime, a big PJ mask house, a big ninja turtle house too.
Maxwell
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house. I want American Girl doll tools. I want new baby clothes. I want My Little Ponies. I want American Girl doll bedrooms and school.
Jamisyn
Dear Santa,
I want LOL’s and an LOL house. I want some American Girl dolls like one with a horse. I want an American Girl dollhouse. I want a Barbie house.
Lillian
Dear Santa,
I want a boomerang and board games.
Brody
Dear Santa,
I want a baseball bat. I want gold Pokemon cards. Thank you for bringing the toys to me.
Jase
Dear Santa,
I want the hot wheels monster truck demo derby. I want the hot wheels monster truck bone shaker. I want a Lego set that comes with Iron Man. When is my elf gonna come to my house? His name is Peppermint.
Logan
Dear Santa,
I would like a scooter. Maybe a little car thing. Like a monster one so me and my little brother can play monster trucks. I think I want a toy train.
Jayden
Dear Santa,
I want a monster truck remote controlled car. Then I want a Lego set. I think I might have carrots but I don’t’ know.
Brentley
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll and a doctor kit. I want a brand new playdough set. And I want a brand new toy doll house for my Barbies. You are the best person ever because you make people always be happy. Why does my elf sometimes hide on our fan? Her name is Heart.
Keira
McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION
CRAVATTA
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me pokemon and a dog, and legos.
From, Isaac
Dear Santa,
May I please have a Pete the Cat book? May I have a ticket to the Polar Express? May I have a couple toys? May I have a pet? May I have a toy Santa? May I have a new water bottle?
From, Gunner
Dear Santa,
These are the things that I want for Christmas. Pokemon jumbo cards, five Nintendo switch games, three costumes and another dog.
From, Parker
Dear Santa,
May I please have a diary? May I please have ponytail bracelets? May I please have a lego set? May I please have a barbie Starbucks? May I please have Silly Putty? May I please have a game called Pop? May I please have a snowball maker? May I please have some books? May I please have a notebook?
From, Cambree
Dear Santa,
May I please have jumbo pokemon v stars, R C cars, legos, Harry Potter books, books, basketball hoop, games, football, soccer ball, and baseball cards, toy animals, engineering things, coloring books, hoverboard and pokemon?
From, Maddox
Dear Santa,
May I have a LOL doll? May I please have a t.v.? May I please have a rug? May I please have a book? May I please have a camera? May I have a Ryan’s toy egg? May I have a real cat? May I please have a metal staff?
From, Adelyn
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa. Can I have a dog for Christmas?
From Zoey
Dear Santa,
I want from Christmas a LOL dolls and new toy cat, a toy duck, toy dinosaur, a new bird. My family has toys. A toy bee. Me and my brother thank you Santa.
From, Ashley
Dear Santa,
I want a Pete the Cat toy and a black cat.
From, Olivia
Dear Santa,
May I have a pet chicken? May I have a LOL? May I have a new water bottle? May I have a new earring? May I have a new puppy and a cat? May I have a new tooth? May I have a kite? May I have a picture? May I have a pet turtle?
From, Maddison
Dear Santa,
May I please have a LOL doll, a big set of new mochees, a cat, a big big big set of Pokemon cards, a puppy, a toy car jeep, a new two-wheeled scooter, and last but not least a new house. Thank you.
From, Mia
Dear Santa,
May I have a puppy corn, the second Harry Potter book, rainbow high doll, a stocking for Finn, another dog, for God to be happy, for two more elves, a shadow high doll, for Aunt Karen to get better and new softball?
From, Macyn
Dear Santa,
Can I have a cat and a dog?
From, Toby
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Spiderman toy. For Christmas can I have Pokemon cards?
From, Samuel
Dear Santa,
Can I have Pokemon cards, switch, ornaments, pokemon binder and paper?
From, Doug
Dear Santa,
May I have a barbie dream house for Christmas? And a surprise in my stocking? And a Kate doll? And new clothes? And new hair accessories? And new make-up? And thank you Santa for my doll that you gave me last Christmas.
From, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a toy chicken, can I please have Pokemon cards, can I have a toy car?
From, Gannon
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, I want a golden chain, I want a golden watch, I want a motorcycle, I want a toy car, I want a scooter, I want Pokemon, I want a teddy bear.
From, Carter
Dear Santa,
May I have a necklace, may I have a nerf gun, may I have a drip, may I have a treasure X, may I have a shiny fates box, may I have a jet ski, may I have the new Pokemon box, may I have a money poster?
From, Erickson
Dear Santa,
I want a race car, a tyree hill toy, star wars figures, star wars games, a gray cat, a coloring book, a blue hat, a fake apple, and a glass star.
From, Griffin
Dear Santa,
I would want a Evie doll and some books and some coloring books and a Uma doll and a toy car.
From, Jerzi
McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION
KOEHN
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like video games. I really need nothing. I’d like to wear the color red. I’d like to read action books. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Kendall
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like Gabby’s dollhouse. I really need good luck. I’d like to wear gloves. I like when my sister reads to me. I want an orange elf! Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Mathayus
Dear Santa,
I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like piggy stuff. I really need cat treats. I’d like to wear a Christmas skirt. I’d like to read how to catch. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Autumn
Dear Santa,
Can you wake me up so I can see you? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a night stand. I really need a dirtbike with riding boots and pants. I’d like to wear short sleeves. I’d like to read Piggy and Gerald. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Kasen
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a giraffe named Stretchy Pants. I really need wipes for my brother and doggy. I’d like to wear a black and red dress. I’d like to read Snoopy and Woodstock books. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Emmie
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolf real? I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a black dirt bike. I really need more Christmas decorations. I’d like to wear a yellow top. I’d like to read The Bad Guys. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Kerrigan
Dear Santa,
How do you do magic? I have been excited. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a tie dye bowling ball. I really need a baseball pitcher. I’d like to wear a Santa costume. I’d like to read Creepy Crayon. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Owen
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like roller blades. I really need underwear. I’d like to wear a red dress. I’d like to read Dr. Seuss. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Scarlett
Dear Santa,
Are you real? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like Hot Wheels. I really need a new house. I’d like to wear Minecraft. I’d like to read oxolotis. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Braden
Dear Santa,
How do the elves fly? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like Hot Wheels. I really need a lego cement truck. I’d like to wear a fake beard. I’d like to read David books. Thank you Santa! I love you Santa!
Your friend, Braxton
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like an iPod. I really need underwear. I’d like to wear a coat. I’d like to read the Creepy Books. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Ollie
Dear Santa,
What does the North Pole look like? I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like an iPad. I really need markers for home! I’d like to wear Christmas clothes. I’d like to read Creepy Underpants. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Leigha
Dear Santa,
How do you get in a house without a chimney? I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like dolls. I really need baby stuff. I’d like to wear overalls. I’d like to read animal books. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Colette
Dear Santa,
How do you make so much toys? I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like football gloves. I really need a Patrikc Mahomes jersey. I’d like to wear Santa’s clothes. I’d like to read Creepy Carrots. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Beckett
Dear Santa,
How does Rudolph fly? I have been okay. This year for Christmas, I’d really like Airpod Maxes. I really need a chalk eraser. I’d like to wear a Santa Claus outfit. I’d like to read Christmas books. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Reed
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie flavor? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like American Girl Dolls. I really need pants. I’d like to wear dresses. I’d like to read Piggy and Elephant. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Gwen
Dear Santa,
What do you do? I have been good and bad. This year for Christmas, I’d really like chocolate. I really need a pup. I’d like to wear Loki box merch. I’d like to read potty books. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Harrison
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies do you like? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like roller blades. I really need dog food. I’d like to wear Christmas clothes. I’d like to read Creepy Carrots. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Zoey
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? I have been ok. This year for Christmas, I’d really like American Girl Dolls. I really need a phone. I’d like to wear fancy clothes. I’d like to read horse books. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Katherine
Dear Santa,
What do you look like? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a phone. I really need diapers. I’d like to wear my kitty shirt. I’d like to read puppy books. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Adrianna
Dear Santa,
What do reindeer eat? I have been good. This year for Christmas, I’d really like a BR Head Set. I really need a PS5. I’d like to wear a Fortnite shirt. I’d like to read Pokemon books. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Keegan
McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION
WEIRMAN
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrimas! Plese can you bring a skateboard, toy dog, Jiggly Puff, Sonic toy. I will leave you a coike. Hope you have a wonderful Chrimas.
Sincerely, Camilla
Dear Santa,
Haw are you haw are the elves? Haw are the reindeers? Could I ples get rocket transformer, skateboard, lots of pokemon and a toy rocket?
Sincerely, Brody
Dear Santa,
Hi Haw are you? Could you please bring me a puppy? I want a phone. I want books. I want chapter books. I want a Squishmallows, a pilo flag. I want a cat. I want a flag.
Sincerely, Mary
Dear Santa,
Hay Santa. Haw is rodolf? Haw is the randeer? Could you please give me Pokemon binder, a new car, a lie detector, Lanky Box Plushies. Hav a Crimis day.
Sincerely, Wrigley 4
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas thank you for my gifts. This year I want a piano and white pony with rainbow hair and a vet set and magna-tiles. I will not be home. Ho ho ho ho.
Sincerely, Vane
Dear Santa,
Haw is Miss Cluz? Haw is yer rudolf? Miss Claus cookies. Haw do reindeer fly? Can you bring Charizard? Can you bring a stitch? I will leave you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas
Sincerely, Grayson
Dear Santa,
How is roodof? I want a puppy. I want a Iphone 14 pro. I want a PSfive. I want a cat. I want a playhouse. I want a big baby yoda squishy. I want a snowglobe.
Sincerely, Keaton
Dear Santa,
Can I see you? I like your Hat. Could you please bring me a bike, skates, phone, toy unicorn and a unicorn book. I like unicorns a lot! I will leave you milk and choco chip cookies. Merry Chritmas!
Sincerely, Kara
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me a Pokemon card case, Mario Legos, Transformer, remote control popit and a netindo Switch it is Kerbee and the Forgotten Land. Mare crismis.
Sincerely, Weston
Dear Santa,
For crismis I wont a a squshmellow, a pokemon bindr, a stuffed dragon, a charzard. I will lef you sum coockes and milk. Merey Crismis.
Sincerely, Aurora
Dear Santa,
I hope you are good every year. How is Rudof? I hope you have a good Christmas. I wunt a Doorables, new chapter books, new shirts, and new bows.
Sincerely, Tinley
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is elfee? How did know ubout my teeth I wunt a Optimus prime Combiner. I wunt a magazord. I wunt a mask car. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely, Owen
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you? How is Mrs. Claus? Santa could you please bring me a squishmellow, a make-up kit, new nail stickon, pupys, Ifone, and the best Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely, Viviane
Dear Santa,
How is mrs. claws? I have been really good this year. Could you please bring me a nintendo. I wunt games whith sooprsmash bruthr. Hop you have a grate day.
Sincerely, Noah
Dear Santa,
Haw is Mis Claus and the Rudolf. And the elves. Haw do you fly? I want a cat. I want a dog. I want a Ifon 14. I want a rabbit. Can you give me a skateboard?
Sincerely, Leah
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I’ve been really good this year! Can you bring me a bike with training wheels, choklet, IPad, robux, Vbucks, lego sets, and a pink Shelly dog toy. Merry Christmas.
Sincerely, Avery
Dear Santa,
Can i please have a cat, new toy car, cat toys please and a IPhone 14, and a IPhone 15, and a fish. Have a good year.
Sincerely, Jayden
Dear Santa,
How do you stay awak in the day? I leve you some couches and some mike. And you are awesome to you are cool too. How is Mrs Claus? She is cool to and she is just fine today. I want a spidey web shooter.
Sincerely, John
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Can I have headphones, a Xbox, a Pokemon and magnet blocks and a puppy and a cage. Have a grate year!
Sincerely, Beckhem
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs Claus? Could you please bring me a mommy surprise, all the Baby Yodas, a baby Yoda outfit, veterinarian kit. Merry Christmas! Have a good Christmas!
Sincerely, Ellie
Dear Santa,
I have been really good. I hope you had a great year. How do you stay up all night? I hope I get a tutu. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely, Maddie
McGAUGHEY ELEMENTARY – MOUNT ZION
PATRICK
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Nintendo Switch? I been a good boy this year. Can I have a four wheeler please?
Love, Bryce
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a electric scooter for Christmas? Are you having a good Christmas? Please and thank you.
Love, Louey
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a ex box? How are your reindeer? Good or bad. Maybe sad or glad or mad?
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
Can I have a dog? How are the reindeer doing? Can I have a cat for a pet? A black panther.
Love, Beckhem
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a playground and a squishmellow of me? Please and thank you.
Love, Brenner
Dear Santa,
Your the best. Thank you for Christmas Santa. Can I please have a Christmas chapter book? How are you doing? I love you. Your very nice.
Love, Evelynn
Dear Santa,
I want a pool Mrs. Clause.
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
Can I have a big toy fake phone please and thank you so so so much. I also want a big fake computer please and thank you so so so much. Have a great day and thank you soooooooo much.
Love, Addisyn
Dear Santa,
Can I please get some packs of Pokemon cards? Can I please get some stuff animals? How are your elves?
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a puppy? How is Mrs. Clause doing?
Love, Marlow
Dear Santa,
Can I have a pool please and thank you. Can I have roller blades? How are you? I have treats. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ariah
Dear Santa,
Can I please have roller skates? I will give cookies and milk. I been nice to you. Merry Christmas!
Love, Riona
Dear Santa,
I have been a great kid. I want a game.
Love, Remington
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a different mouse trap game? Santa, how are your reindeer doing? Merry Christmas!
Love, Connor
Dear Santa,
Can I please have books? How is Mrs. Claus? How are you? I am good at home. Merry Christmas!
Love, Isla
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Pokemon cards? How are you? Merry Christmas!
Love, Micah
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Barbie Doll? How are you? Merry Christmas! I been nice to my sister all year!
Love, Audriana
Dear Santa,
Wish you a Merry Christmas! Bring some toys. A hot wheels city and a toy train.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a phone and roller skates. How old are you? Merry Christmas!
Love, Everly
Dear Santa,
I want to have a hover board, roller blades, and toy reindeers. How are the reindeer?
Love, Beckham
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year for Christmas I would really like a Jeffy puppet. I really need a snowsuit and I´d like to wear snow boots. I´d like to read a Christmas book. Thank you Santa!
Love, Eli
MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY
HEFFERNAN
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Spiderman and Batman LEGO.
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like some Pokemon toys.
Love, William
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a scooter.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Gabby’s Dollhouse.
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch.
Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a doll that talks, walks, and goes wherever you go.
Love, Maddalyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a green gecko.
Love, Kylee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a toy airplane.
Love, Russell
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would really like an iPhone 7.
Love, Kinslee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a cell phone with a phone case with real flowers on it.
Love, Zayne
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a mini fridge in my room.
Love, Maverick
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a big Hatchimal.
Love, Autumn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll.
Love, Maizie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll.
Love, Kiley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Polly Pocket.
Love, Madelyn
MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY
MERANO
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
LOL surprise doll, playdoh, Paw Patrol toys
Jasmine
Dear Santa,
Barbie house, cat purse, an art room, a teaching room, robot cat
Dreya
Dear Santa,
unicorn, horse, teddy bear, giraffe
Viviana
Dear Santa,
electric car, hot wheels
Elijah
Dear Santa,
cars
Eli
Dear Santa,
race car, robot
Mitchell
Dear Santa,
bike, scooter, teddy bear, a doll house, a tree house, crayons
Sadie
Dear Santa,
Monster trucks, alphabet boards, dinosaur sea creatures
Vincent
Dear Santa,
bike, remote control race car, train with remote control, crayons with paper, a bunk bed with a slide
Liam
Dear Santa,
Kitty, a teddy bear
Ruby
Dear Santa,
race car, remote control race car, semi truck
Aiden
Dear Santa,
tablet, a phone, hover board
Adelyn
Dear Santa,
hamster with 3 more hamsters, rock stars, flower girl, cook hamster
Raylynn
Dear Santa,
Peter Pan costume, Captain Hook costume,
Kamden
Dear Santa,
Rapunzel doll, unicorn, Barbie dream house, Barbie doll, skirt, suitcase,
Briley
Dear Santa,
Hot Wheels, Dinosaurs, necklaces
Roman
MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY
CRAIG
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
LOL Doll, make up, and stuffies
Chloe
Dear Santa,
a sparkly rock, make up, a sparkly jeep and a unicorn
Hazel
Dear Santa,
Hoverboard, and a computer
Vivian
Dear Santa,
RC Cars, hot wheels, monster trucks, and elf on the shelf
Levi
Dear Santa,
unicorn fluffy, Gabby House Movie, Gabby House headband, cat pillows, new cat lamp
Zoe
Dear Santa,
a watch, Toy Story characters, Minecraft, a ball, and legos
AJ
Dear Santa,
a drumset, watch, and a computer
Bentley
Dear Santa,
a hoverboard, and a computer
Milo
Dear Santa,
piano, phone, PS5, and a new TV
Kinzer
Dear Santa,
Spikey ball, a book, new markers, and Spiderman toys
Eli
Dear Santa,
a truck, piano, barbies, barbie clothes, a carriage
Karmen
Dear Santa,
play doh, gabby gabby playhouse, dinosaur set, m&m’s, a balloon, a toy robot, a zoo set, swimming pool toy and a turtle set
Mark
Dear Santa,
a robot, a batman, smelly markers, Ryan cape, Ryan’s World backpack, Ryan’s World shirt, a white ball, a coloring book
Mason
MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY
GETZ
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I would like a Stufee, a basketball, and a dirt bike.
Beckett
Dear Santa,
I would like a Baby Life doll and a Polly Pocket toy.
Grace
Dear Santa,
I want a doll that walks and talks and closes its eyes when it goes to sleep and a puppy for Christmas.
Olive
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me a teddy bear and clothes for my cat Bella. I also need some boots for me.
Amelia
Dear Santa,
I want an Iphone 13, golden high heels, and a dirt bike. My dog needs a new bed and a bone. For my mommy I want some flowers. For my sissy I want some Junie B. Jones books for her.
Alayna
Dear Santa,
I would like the Minnie Mouse doll and the car to with it and the accessories.
Reagan
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy phone.
Mallory
Dear Santa,
I would like a Minecraft set.
Hudson
Dear Santa,
I would like brand new Nike shoes and a toy airplane.
Jax
Dear Santa,
I would like a marble maze and I would like a pet cat and I would like some eggs for my mom to cook. I need some magnetic letters and a cat lamp and a new toothpaste and I want a new toothbrush too. Also a phone and a dirt bike and that’s all.
Mason
Dear Santa,
I would like a kitty cat stuffed animal, shoes with velcro, a mermaid doll, a new desk, and a puppy bone for Bolt.
Morgan
Dear Santa,
I want a heart pillow and a kitty cat Stuffie.
Sophia
Dear Santa,
I would like a Under Armour hat, a watch, and new shoes.
Macklin
Dear Santa,
I would like an XO1 from the new Buzz Light Year movie. I would like new legos.
Ben
Dear Santa,
I would like a fake fish and a fake deer
Finn
MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY
FELTER
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing fantastic! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a tablet and a cat. I will set out carich and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Westyn
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a snow globe and a Among Us character. One thing I would like Wren to have is a tiny Rubiks’ cube. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Simon
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a watch and a boy baby doll. One thing I would like my sister to have is a picture of myself. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Kinsley
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing your job! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are Youtube merch and Nintendo games. One thing I would like my dog to have are toys. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Brayden
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are an electric scooter and a go kart. One thing I would like my dog to have are treats. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Brody
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing great! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a baby kitty and an Elf on the Shelf. One thing I would like my teacher to have is a jewelry box. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Kinzlee
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are my teacher and my family. One thing I would like my friend to have is a unicorn. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Emma
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been a star! Two things I am wishing for are an Elf on the Shelf and a trampoline. One thing I would like my teacher to have is a snow globe. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Piper
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a fake egg and a Foxy. One thing I would like my famlee to have is a . I will set out mlce and coockees for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Lillian
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a weighted stuffed animal and Squishmallow. One thing I would like for my sister to have is jeans. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Jack
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a oblets game and a nerf dog. One thing I would like my brother to have is a speed character. I will set out nametags and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Jake
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a movie camera and a Paw Patrol tower. One thing I would like my dog to have is a dog toy. I will set out Capri Sun and pumpkin pi for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Ellis
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been kinda good! Two things I am wishing for are a real dog and a collar and puppy bowl. One thing I would like the rander to have are kerists. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Penelope
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a mini side by side and a poop emoji stuffie. One thing I would like my mom to have is a watch. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Brinley
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are a sheep and an Elf. One thing I would like my dog to have is a dog bone. I will set out hot choclt and cucees for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Jude
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been good! Two things I am wishing for are makeup and a stuffed animal. One thing I would like my brother to have is a homemade card. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Hannah
MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY
SNOW
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I have bin good this year. Will you ples bring me a gabes dol hous? How do raders fli?
From, Delainey
Dear Santa,
I hav been gud. Ples can you bring me a rc cr? Wut is your farit klrw?
From, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I am very good this yer. Ples can I have a drum? Wer is roodof?
From, Chase
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be god this yer. Can you ples bring me a gabe doll hows? Do you like choclit milk?
From, Becca
Dear Santa,
I have been good this yer! Can I plez have a Ranbo Frends drum set? Do you come to my hoos frst?
From, Cooper
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this yer. Can you bring me a elektrick scutr ples? How do rander fli?
From, Max
Dear Santa,
I have been gret this yer. Ples breing me a rc car. How do your rader fliy?
From, Izaiah
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Can you breing me a pupit? Will you come to my home frst?
From, Hakeem
Dear Santa,
I hav been good. Please can you bring me venum with rmp? Wil you cum to miy has?
From, Matthew
Dear Santa,
I hav been good this yer. Ples bring me a bike. Wut is yor favrit culr?
From, Erabella
Dear Santa,
I have ben fantastic this year. Will you plese bring me an rc car? Wut cunchree do you go to frst?
From, Pierce
Dear Santa,
I hav been good. Ples bring me video gams. Is your favrit culr red?
From, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I have ben fantastic this year. Ples will lyou bring me the montusoris? Wut cind of cookeze do you eat?
From, Adrian
Dear Santa,
I hav been nis. Plez bring me a bik and gams. I will give you sum ckees and milk and ckris.
From, Lainee
Dear Santa,
I have ben good this yere. Ples can you bring me a rumot cuntrl loing neck dinosor? Are fliing randere reel?
From, Zoe
Dear Santa,
I have been my best this year. Plees bring me sume books. What kind of cookes do you eat?
From, Waylon
Dear Santa,
I hav been gld. Ples can you bring me a gifcrd for xbox? Wut cokes du u lic?
From, SJ
MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY
SEITZ
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: a peano and a phoon. I would like my mom to have a nekles. I will set out melk and kookes for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Maelyn
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing gud. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: a I-bo dog and a meu cat. I would like my sis to have a pup. I will set out ckuckez and milck for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Addison
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. This year I have been weel. Here are two things I am wishing for: a poemon and games. I would like my sister to have a bair. I will set out cookes and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Reece
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: a bune and snal. I would like my mom to have a spidr. I will set out coces and molk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Teddie
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: pokemon sord and shield and Halo Season one. I would like my sister to have a doll. I will set out milk and cokies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Graham
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing grat. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: a toy hamhr hed and a getor. I would like my mom to have a backri. I will set out milc, cuces, and carets.
From, Talia
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. This year I have been bad. Here are two things I am wishing for: powyekmon and roubuxs. I would like my dog to have a bown. I will set out a trap and mouse trap for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Harrison
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing gud. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: fone and doll klosit. I would like my kusin to have a neklis. I will set out kuce and muk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Annabelle
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: Charzard and a bunc bed. I would like my bruthr to have a desk. I will set out cucez and milck for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Logan
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: Majik farey pixes and sqish mellow. I would like Wiley to have a graff hat. I will set out melc, ckuckes, and carits for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Jolie
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing gud. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: Powr whels and dise. I would like my mom to have an umbrellu. I will set out kues and mik for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Justin
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing gud. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: cat and to see mi bruthr. I would like my mom and dad to have a babesitr. I will set out milc and brownes for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Audrie
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing wel. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: big tub of slim and tede bear. I would like my frens to have trkey bar. I will set out cokes and milck for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Paris
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing wel. This year I have been gud. Here are two things I am wishing for: PS5 and glow in thu drk rox. I would like my sitr to have smile fas. I will set out milc and cuces for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Bryker
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: pupes and cat. I would like my sister to have a sqish mellow. I will set out milck and cokes for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Gemma
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: rc car and poemon cards. I would like Alix to have cocomelin. I will set out swets and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Jackson
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. This year I have been good. Here are two things I am wishing for: rofil and leo turtles. I would like Justin to have lankey box. I will set out ckoocez and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Artez
MERIDIAN ELEMENTARY
AUKAMP
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been nice! For Christmas, I would like a water bottle and a skateboard I would also like my mom to have a diamond ring, please. I will set out milk and chocolate chip cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Hunter
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been nice! For Christmas, I would like a skateboard and a scooter. I would also like my sis to have a pet bunny, please. I will set out fudge and hot cocoa for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing terrific! This year I have been fine! For Christmas, I would like a pennant and a PS5 1000. I would also like my dad to have a watch, please. I will set out marshmallows and hot chocolate for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Archer
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been great! For Christmas, I would like a puppy dog squishie and a Squishmallow. I would also like my brother to have a glow in the dark octopus, please. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, LillyOnna
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been nice! For Christmas, I would like an Xbox and a PS5. I would also like my mom to have baby clothes for the baby, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Keegan
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been nice! For Christmas, I would like a squish ball and a soccer ball. I would also like my mom to have a cup, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Fallon
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been fantastic! For Christmas, I would like an Iphone and two hundred dollars. I would also like my brother to have three hundred dollars, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Reese
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been thankful! For Christmas, I would like a computer mouse and an XBox. I would also like my brother to have a Pokemon basket, please. I will set out carrots, cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Isla
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing great! This year I have been good! For Christmas, I would like a dog and two hundred thousand dollars. I would also like my dog to have a chewy bone, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer on Christmas Eve.
From, Maverik
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been nice! For Christmas, I would like a tablet and an art set. I would also like my dad to have Nike shoes, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, London
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been great! For Christmas, I would like a hover board and a PS5. I would also like my brother to have a VBucks card, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Cayde
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing great! This year I have been good! For Christmas, I would like mini brands and sneakers. I would also like my mom to have perfume, please. I will set out milk and sugar cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been great! For Christmas, I would like a remote-controlled car and a Smartwatch. I would also like my grandma and grandpa to have coffee mugs, please. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Sam
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been fine! For Christmas, I would like a Lego set and a Barbie doll. I would also like my mom to have an Iphone, please. I will set out chocolate chip cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Zola
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing terrific!This year I have been good! For Christmas, I would like a remote-controlled truck and an action figure. I would also like my sister to have a unicorn, please. I will set out a cookie and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good! This year I have been great! For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard and a TV. I would also like my dad to have boots, please. I will set out cookies and candy canes for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Eden
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing nice! This year I have been good! For Christmas, I would like a skateboard and a remote-controlled monster truck. I would also like my dad to have a new phone, please. I will set out milk and chocolate chip cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Adrian
MUFFLEY ELEMENTARY
PRASUN
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
My name is Alana Sloan and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a unicorn, unicorn stuff, and for Leia to come over to my house. I will put out milk and oreos for you. Thanks!
Love, Alana
Dear Santa,
My name is Addisyn Hayes and I am five years old. This year I have been a little naughty but very nice too! For Christmas, please bring me a cell phone, hershey kisses, and unicorn toys! I will leave cookies and chocolate milk out for you! Thank you,
Love, Addisyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Krue Smith and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas please bring me a puppy, an iphone, and V Bucks for Fortnite. I will put cookies out for you and carrots for your reindeer. Thank you!
Love, Krue
Dear Santa,
My name is Lyrik Allen and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Kissy Missy toy, a mommy long legs toy, and an Aphamau doll with long hair. How are the elves? Thanks!
Love, Lyrik
Dear Santa,
My name is SanTana Young and I am five years old. This year I have been a little naughty and very nice too! For Christmas, please bring me a Dracula toy, a spider toy, and a motorcycle to ride. How is Mrs. Clause? Thank you!
Love, SanTana
Dear Santa,
My name is Terrius Booker and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Miles toy, a Peter Parker toy, and some Spiderman toys too! I will leave you some treats. Thank you
Love, Terrius
Dear Santa,
My name is Leia Snyder and I am five years old. This year I have been naughty some times and very nice too! For Christmas, please bring me a Kissy Missy toy, a baby doll, and a new Jojo Siwa shirt. I love your reindeer! Thank you!
Love, Leia
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayden Taylor and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a PJ pug a pillar toy, a Huggy Wuggy toy, and legos. I will leave you cookies and hot chocolate. Thank you
Love, Zayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyrin Reed and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Bunzo toy, a PJ pug a pillar toy, and a Huggy Wuggy bed too. I will make you a candy house. Thank you,
Love Kyrin
Dear Santa,
My name is TraLiyah Jackson and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a baby doll, a doll house, and barbies. Merry Christmas! Thank you.
Love, TraLiyah
Dear Santa,
My name is I’Minyah Rice-Johnson and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me an I-phone, LOL dolls, and a Rainbow High doll house. I will make cookies for you. Thanks,
Love I’Minyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Fabian Woodley and I am five years old. This year I have been so very nice! For Christmas, please bring me dinosaur toys, monster trucks, and robot toys.I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Fabian
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmarie Britton and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a scooter, a horse toy, and a doll house. I will leave you cookies.
Love, Emmarie
Dear Santa,
My name is Tyler Smith and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a black basketball, a skateboard, and a Huggy Wuggy toy. How many reindeer do you have? Thanks,
Love, Tyler
Dear Santa,
My name is Alyssa Wilkes and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a phone, a toy car, and a toy bunny. Thanks,
Love, Alyssa
Dear Santa,
My name is Maliyah Jones and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a mini dance, baby dolls, and a baby doll bed. I will leave you cookies. Thanks!
Love, Maliyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Znyla Jackson and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a hoverboard, a doll house, and lots of toys. I will leave you cookies! Thank you!
Love, Znyla
Dear Santa,
My name is A’Riyah McElroy and I am six years old. This year I have been so very nice! For Christmas, please bring me big dolls, a schoolhouse, and Legos. I will leave you hot cocoa and cookies. Thank you,
Love, A’Riyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Parker Kirkland and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a toad, a spider man toy, and a Jurassic Park toy. I will leave you cookies and carrots for your reindeer. Thank you,
Love, Parker
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyrin Thurmond and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Nintendo Switch, a mini microwave, and a magic set. I will leave you a Christmas Tree cake. Thank you
Love, Kyrin
Dear Santa,
My name is Gary Haynes and I am six years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Roblox game, a PS 5, and game controllers for the PS 5. I will leave you a treat. Thanks,
Love, Gary
Dear Santa,
My name is Amari Wright and I am six years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a RC car, a new blanket or cover, and a new spiderman costume. How are your reindeer?
Love, Amari
Dear Santa,
My name is Elijah Mitchell and I am five years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Baby Yoda toy, a new phone, and a spiderman toy.
Love, Elijah