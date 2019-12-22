Letters to Santa M

I want a painting set. I need some purple pencils. I would like a dress that has a teddy bear on it. Where do you keep the reindeer? Thank you!

Love, Siena

Dear Santa,

I want a picture of Thanksgiving with my family. I need clothes. I would like to have a new dress. I would like a purple one. I would like to have a new book about turkeys. How cold is it in the North Pole?

Love, McKenzie

Dear Santa,

I want a race car for Christmas. I want a red one. I need clothes. Can I have a new pair of pajamas with the Hulk on them. Can I have a new book about Spider Man? How cold is it at the North Pole? Hi!

Love, Crawford

Dear Santa,

I want Ryan’s World toys. I need joy! I would like to have a Santa shirt to wear. I would like a book about Santa to read. Can you use your magic and come to my house and take me to the North Pole? I love you, Santa. Merry Christmas, Santa, and Thank you!

Love, John Luke

Dear Santa,