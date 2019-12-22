Letters to Santa M

Maroa-Forsyth
Clark
Pre-K
Dear Santa,
Can you give me a present? Thank you for giving me the presents. I love your reindeer. I want a bad guy with a car and a police with a car and some police friends with a house.
Love Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I want a JoJo bow. I want another skye costume. I want a paw patrol blanket. I want another JoJo bow. Thank you.
Love Tamara
Dear Santa,
I wanted ponies and Pikachu. I wanted a rainbow ball that shakes water. I wanted a marker. I wanted a hat. I wanted a bouncy ball. A fall too actually one that blows and you hold it. A handle with a ball, a pink one. A sparkly pillow that changes
Love Shainah
Dear Santa,
I am going to make Christmas cookies for you. I hope Christmas comes very fast so that Santa will come very fast. I could make a surprise for you. I can make some milk and some presents so to bring home. When Santa is going to see the constellations I am going to see the constellations with him.
Love, Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I want a drum. I want a flower. A book too. A Princess book. Legos set. I want Frozen tissues. I want a Frozen baby.
Love Rowan
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I give you a cookie. I get my picture taken with you. I want a baby doll. I want a go to sleep doll that talks and closes its eyes.
Love Kia
Dear Santa,
I want a big lol house that is what I want. I want slime. I want a big giant spider to scare my sister. A baby Alive that drinks and swallows water for real.
Love Journey
Dear Santa,
I want a toy car. Can I have some paint. I want to have some new shoes. I want to have clipboard. I will have some new shirts. That’s all.
Love, Jonathan
Dear Santa,
Get a surprise! Please for a ball. Thank you for ball.
Love Elena
Dear Santa,
Paw Patrol. Lion king toys. Animals toys, dinosaur toys, PJ masks toys, transformer toys, car toys, Paw patrol truck toys. Truck toys, Duck toys, puzzle toys, plane toys, Thomas Train, track toys. Road toys, house toys, monkey toys, gorilla toys, Christmas cars toys, bubble toys, Mickey Mouse toys, Pikachu toys, turtle toys, dragon toys, robot toys. Tiger toys, lion toys, cheetah toys.
Love Dylan
Dear Santa,
Pink mouth. Yeah.
Love Willow
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa, I want a big bumblebee and a big bumble house. I want your elf to be back. I love you very very much.
Love Dominick
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I am being nice. Can I please have a supercar?
Love Cole
Dear Santa,
I were good and police whole year. I hope that I could meet you this year. I will be waiting for you in Poland at my grandparents home. It would be nice if you will bring me a train set. I love playing with trains.
Love, Ludwik
Dear Santa,
I want mighty Paw Patrol. Rider, Zuma, Marshall and rocky. I was thinking about getting those toys for Florida. I want Alex too.
Love Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I want Chase glasses. Thank you.
Love Jacob
Dear Santa,
I want a toy windmill. I want a bath toy. I want a toy ice cream. I want toy buttons. I want a toy shark. I want a bath toy fish. I want two plastic toy cups, one for my sister and one for me. That’s it.
Love Abdalrahman
Maroa-Forsyth
Clark
Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I like you. I bring presents. I would like one of those stretchy balls. Nothing else.
Love Bennett
Dear Santa,
I would like presents. Happy Halloween. Thanks for giving. I like pumpkins. Happy Halloween.
Love Beckett
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me presents. I love you. Thank you for coming in my house to give me presents. Can you please get me a ipod? You are the bestest ever.
Love Ashlyn
Dear Santa,
Give me a My Little Pony and a Barbie camper too. I love Santa. I want a toy computer that looks just like Mrs. Clark’s computer. Books too. Thank you.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
I want gloves. I want some new socks. I want a toy kitty cat that is soft. I want the hat of Else. I want a toy unicorn. I want a bouncy castle.
Love Annie
Dear Santa,
I wanted to say that I want some gum and some slime. I want to tell him that I love him so much. He hasa big tummy. I like how you say Ho Ho Ho. Merry Christmas.
Love Alba
Dear Santa,
I like you. I like giving you hugs. I like the presents you give me. I like to go visit you and see you and give you hugs. I want Barbies for Christmas. I want Minnie Mouses, and I want Legos. I want to get a coloring set. I like the elf coming to my house. I like you and I am going to give you a hug at the musical Elf.
Love Mila
Dear Santa,
Happy Halloween trick or treating. I want new teddy bears. A new ball. A new dinosaur.
Love Usmaan
Dear Santa,
I want a real live pet. One that is squishy and little and comes with a bottle. And a real kitty cat. I asked my mom and she said no. But I am still getting one. I want a push up toy where confetti comes out when you wish up. I also really want spins with a carrot toy. A real unicorn. I like cats and unicorns.
Love Tatum
Dear Santa,
I would like Ana. I like some rapunzels. I will like a doll, Ariel. Like Bubbles. I like a new shirt. White and purple shirt for me. I like some dollies like that girl I just seen. A new pillow like skye pillow, chase pillow I mean. I would like a lot and a lot.
Love Rosalei
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. Thank you for giving me a present. My friends were a good boy so I am going to tell you my friends can have a present. I want a bat.
Love Riaan
Dear Santa,
I want a spiderman toy. Goblin. Black spiderman. A ghost spider with shooting webs and they have spiders.
Love Ren
Dear Santa,
I want Ryan’s world toys. The ultimate Red Titan and Ryan’s World Mystery Blind Bag Figures. Also the Ryan’s World Mystery Adventure Playset. I want the Ryan’s World Combo Panda Plush toy. I am being good. I want to say thank you when my mom calls him.
Love, Kanon
Maroa-Forsyth
Crabtree and Iwanski
Pre-K AM Class
Dear Santa,
I want an Elsa doll, and a mermaid Ariel toy. I will twirl for Santa.
Love, Carly
Dear Santa,
I want a princess, a pig, a monkey, and a horsey. Thank you Santa.
Love, Savannah
Dear Santa,
I want Elsa shoes, and JoJo shoes. I'm gonna buy something for Santa.
Love, Tynlee
Dear Santa,
I want a Buzz Lightyear robot, and the Ryan Walky Talky. I will play with Santa.
Love, Dylan
Dear Santa,
I want a guitar, Batman house, and a play McDonalds restaurant. I will give Santa Prayers to God.
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
I want a Transformer car and a robot. Thank you Santa.
Love, Jax
Dear Santa,
I want a Monster Truck toy and a Shrek. Thank you Santo.
Love, Vihaan
Dear Santa,
I want an Elsa, and a toy Kitchen toy. I actually don't want to sit on Santa's lap, but Keegan can.
Love, Scarlett
Dear Santa,
I want a Go Kart, Maxi Monster trucks, Kinetic blocks, and Gummy Bears. Thank you Santa.
Love, Boston
Dear Santa,
I want Christmas Legos, Frozen Legos, and a Gabby Gabby doll. I'm going to make milk and cookies with no icing, because Santa doesn't like icing.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I want a red car and that's it. Thank you Santa.
Love, Ryker
Dear Santa,
I want a toy laptop and a toy cell phone. Be good Santa.
Love, Marcia
Dear Santa,
I want a Might Pup Tower and an Elsa doll house. I will hug Santa.
Love, Paige
Dear Santa,
I want a big T-Rex and a turtle. I love you too Santa.
Love Tucker
Maroa-Forsyth
Crabtree and Iwanski
Pre-K PM Class
Dear Santa,
I want an excavator, bulldozer, and a red bike. I will say bye to Santa.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I want a baby, a baby crib, and a book. Thank you Santa.
Love, Nadine
Dear Santa,
I want a horsey that can move and a Hatch a Mole. I want to be friends with Santa.
Love, Magdalene
Dear Santa,
I want an American Girl doll and Ken doll. I do have a Christmas list. I'll see you at the mall Santa.
Love, Kolbie
Dear Santa,
I want the Spiderman Web Shooter and the Mighty Twins motorcycle. I want to tell Santa, Hi.
Love, Breckin
Dear Santa,
I want a Captain America toy, a Spiderman web, and a Ryan toy. Be good Santa.
Love, Amin
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur and a dump truck. Thank you Santa.
Love Satya
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL babydoll, and Pete the Cat. I'm giving a toy to Santa.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I want a can of peas, T-Rex, and a dinosaur painting. I'm going to take a picture of Santa.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I want a Spaceman, and a toy. Thanks Santa.
Love Bentley
Dear Santa,
I want a teddy bear, make up, and a keyboard. Thank you Santa.
Love, Addelyn
Dear Santa,
I want a tricycle and doll clothes. Thank you Santa.
Love Audrey
Dear Santa,
I want a car and a dump truck. Thank you Santa.
Love, Jaeyul
Dear Santa,
I want a Peppa Pig shirt, and a Peppa Pig. Happy Christmas Santa.
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
I want a Soccer ball. Thank you Santa.
Love Kase
McGaughey, Mt. Zion
Bagley
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I love Santa.
Love, Lydia
Dear Santa,
You are the best Santa.
Love, Jack B.
Dear Santa,
I want a panda, a necklace, and an emoji face.
Love, Kenzie
Dear Santa,
I want a Lago set.
Love, Isaak
Dear Santa,
I love your reindeer. I want a teddy bear.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
I would like a hatching toothless and an elf on the shelf.
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I want a golden chain. I love Santa.
Love, Isaiah
Dear Santa,
I love you.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
You are the best Santa.
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
I love you and I want sum make up.
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa,
I want a kitty toy.
Love, Theresa
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur.
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeers.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I want a New Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Love, Jack T.
Dear Santa,
How are your elves doing?
Love, Caleb
Dear Santa,
I want an American girl doll.
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I want a ball.
Love Dominick
Dear Santa,
I want a McDonalds.
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,
I want a car.
Love, Nolen
McGaughey, Mt.Zion
Ditty
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need mouthwash. I want a basketball hoop. I wish for a Google for My Mom. Love, Jaxsen
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need new crayons. I want a skateboard. I wish everyone had love.
Love, Gabe
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need mouthwash! I want a dinosaur. I wish everyone has a nice day.
Love, Addy C.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need dresses. I want a cake. I wish everyone will be happy and caring.
Love, Delia
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need a pencil and an eraser box. I want a unicorn that grants my wishes. I wish for a red ribbon.
Love, Adelyn
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need food. I want a video game. I wish for a dog.
Love, Dezi
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need clothes. I want a basketball hoop. I wish everybody would be in love.
Love, Alden
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need shirts. I want a basketball hoop I wish for Warner to not get sick.
Love, Roman
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need a new toothbrush. I want a basketball. I wish everyone was happy.
Love, Westen
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need books. I want a cape. I wish for a dog.
Love, Jazlynn.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need new clothes. I want Legos. I wish my Dad can have Google.
Love, Addy M.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need mouthwash. I want Pokemon Go. I wish everyone was happy.
Love, Aidan
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need books. I want Minecraft. I wish for a basketball.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need mouthwash. I want a skateboard. I wish for everyone to have an IPAD.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need clothes. I want a basketball. I wish for everyone to have love.
Love, Ryder
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need a Warriors shirt. I want a Clay Thompson jersey. I wish everyone had a house.
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need mouthwash. I wish for a new house. I want dolls.
Love, Allyson
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need pencils. I want a nerf gun. I wish I had lots of money.
Love, Colton
Dear Santa,
Hi! I need socks. I want a Tamogotchi. I wish for my aunt to have a healthy baby.
Love, Remi
McGaughey, Mt. Zion
Erwin
First grade
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for suction cup boots that walk on the ceiling, a new army uniform, a crossbow, and a nerf gun.
From, Bennett
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a zero-gravity laser gun, a Hoverboard, a spy drone and some suction cups too.
From, Kylin
Dear Santa, I am wishing for an LOL doll, some slime, friends Legos, and a tall lama stuffed animal.
From, Bryn
Dear Santa, I am wishing for drones, a ride on police motorcycle with two back wheels, Junie B. First Grader books and some Hershey candy.
From, Knox
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a metal detector, a Hoverboard, a spy drone, and a Santa nutcracker.
From, Ripken
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a Nerf arsenal gun, a spy drone, a metal detector and a Hoverboard.
From, Noah
Dear Santa, I am wishing for Junie B. First Grader books, Lol dolls, coloring books and hair ties like scrunchies.
From, Rylee
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a Polaroid camera, an American girl doll, a desk and earrings.
From, Stella
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a spy drone, an LOL O-M-G doll, for Junie B. First Grader books, and a glamper.
From, Ellie
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a Hoverboard, Fortnight, plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighbor Ville and five drones.
From, Charlie
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a spy drone, Hoverboard, Junie B. First Grader books and a remote-control helicopter.
From, Jacob
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a spy drone, Hoverboard, two teddy bears (one for me and one for Jacob) and a metal detector.
From, Jaxson
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a Hoverboard, Fuji film, Junie B. First Grader books, and a dress and skirts.
From, Carly
Dear Santa, I am wishing for an Omg doll, LOL doll, a glamper and the story My Big Fat Mouth, Junie B. Jones.
From, Brooklynn
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a glamper, a real cat and a Hoverboard.
From, Claire
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a horse, a baby brother, a baby sister and a scooter.
From, Winnie
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a bendy dolls, doll bathing suits, a flying Hoverboard, and a whole set of my life doll stuff.
From, Harley
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a scope AR nerf gun, Junie B. First Grader books, playdough and a Hoverboard.
From, Callen
Dear Santa, I am wishing for a Hoverboard, Fortnite, and a million dollars.
From, James
McGaughey, Mt.Zion
Hamrick
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a princess kit with a phone, keys and cards and a purple kit with lip glass, makeup and ear drops. I also want a dancing llama. It dances when you hit the button. I need a new pair of blue princess mittens. My mom wants a new Christmas hat.
Emma
Dear Santa,
I want a helicopter that can land in the water and a truck that does not pick up garbage just goes in the dumpster. I also want a Mighty Pup Tower. I need a new shovel to dig for treasure. I hope Cretta gets a helicopter for Christmas.
Cameron
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch and Mario Color Splash game to play on the Nintendo Switch. I need a new pair of basketball gloves that has a guy on them trying to dunk the ball. I wish Mrs. Hamrick has a Merry Christmas!
Blaine
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house and a fake pony. I need lots of new pairs of shorts for spring. I wish that my mom and Owen would come home from the hospital in Springfield.
Audrey
Dear Santa,
I want a new pink rug for my room and a pink tent for my room and for camping. I need new blue and pink jammies because some of mine don’t fit. I wish that everybody would be alive.
Ella
Dear Santa,
I want a skateboard and a gumball machine. My mom wants a new car and my dad wants money.
Jace
Dear Santa,
I want a Mickey Mouse that sings ‘hot dog hot dot hot diggity dog’, and a doll that moves its head. I need ice for my freezer because we almost runned out. I wish Rylan would get a rainbow hat.
Daniella
Dear Santa,
I’d like a throw-up squishy face and a squishy blue monster. I need new Paw Patrol snow boots. I wish my mom could get lipstick and my dad was at home and could get a football. Claire
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and a X-box. I want fortnite and soccer games for my X-box. I need new black and blue snowboots so I can play in the snow. I would like my dad to get a new four-wheeler so I can ride it with my dad.
Bennett
Dear Santa,
I want a husky dog for Christmas. I’m going to name him Evan. I also want a sled. I need dog food for Evan. I wish Cretta could get a mermaid.
Rylan
Dear Santa,
I want a baseball videogame for my Play Station and a Nintendo Switch. I want a dirt bike to ride. I need new, all red, Under Armor clothes. I wish my dad could get a Nitro Z18 fishing boat.
Creighton
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and a new kitten. I need new dresses to wear to church. I wish for a black jeep for Mrs. Hamrick.
Emersyn
Dear Santa,
I want a baby crib, a doctor’s kit and doctor clothes. I need some brand-new rainbow color clothes. I wish Braxton in second grade could get a boy playhouse.
Hunter
Dear Santa,
I want a capsule chick and popcorn play-doh. I need a new Santa Clause hat. I wish my grandma could get a new washing machine.
Lyla
Dear Santa,
I want a go-cart that the pedals say go and stop. I want a four-wheeler that picks up trees and a nice T-Rex that could bring me to school. I need a firefighter suit. I wish Creighton would have a fire sword.
Maddox
Dear Santa,
I want a toilet paper Nerf gun, please. I want a clean-up bot – it cleans up messes that I can’t get. I need a new basketball shirt because I’m growing up too big really quick. I wish Creighton could get a Nintendo Switch.
Hudson
Dear Santa,
I want a giant doll house and a rug for my bedroom. I need new pink pajamas. I wish that Daniella gets a green stuffed bird.
Cretta
Dear Santa,
I want a Mario Cart game for my Nintendo, a X-box, a red Power Ranger and a dirt bike. I need a new black and red shirt. My mom wants new pillows for my couch and my dad wants a new red watch.
Kasen
Dear Santa,
I want a Power Ranger and a Marvel thing. I need a new blue stocking hat.
Max
Dear Santa,
I want a tent I can sleep in and a light for my tent so I can see. I want a remote-controlled boat. We need two big bikes – one for me and one for Noah. We need two homes stuck together
Jonathan
McGaughey, Mt. Zion
Hanson
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How is Blitzen and Rudolph? I would like a Rinn’s world American Grirl doll. I would like a power wheel. I would like a minifridge.
Love, Devone
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I love you Santa! I would like a pop rocket. I would like JoJO Cy toys.
Love, Brooke
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I will leave out cookies. I want a Pokeman. I want Lol toys.
Love Remm
Dear Santa,
I wish for hot wheels. I love Rudolph. Rudolph is the best.
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How is Rudolph? I want Minecraft toys.
Cardin
Dear Santa,
Please send me a police car with lights and sirens. I really want a Playmobile police set and a microscope. Finally I want to give my brother a snow hadley boaz
Cody
Dear Santa,
I would like some Being Book. I would like some lol toys. I would like some JoJo toys.
Love Bella
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How do you make toys? I would like Hatchimals. I would like a sled.
Love, Bryn
Dear Santa,
I want a slime box. I am good. I love Rudolph.
Love, Audrey
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I will leave out cookies and milk. I would like a bunny please. I would like an art kit.
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good. What will you do this year? I would like a pretty doll. I would like a American Girl doll.
Love, Lacy
Dear Santa,
Can I have shopkins? Can I have a Hatchanimal?
Love, Emily
Dear Santa,
I had a great year! I would like a Mario toy.
Love, Joey
Dear Santa,
I hope Rudolph is doing well. I would like Legos. I would like a Lego city kit.
Love, Dominic
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Rudolph is doing well! I want stuffed animals. I want my little phony toy.
Love, Charlotta
Dear Santa,
Will you bring me LOL toys? I want a slime kit and Jojo toys.
Love Madalyn
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good and your elves are being good. Please bring a lol doll. Can I please have a slime kit.
Love, Reetaj
Dear Santa,
I want a mini fridge. I want a microphone and a art kit.
Love Benny
McGaughey, Mt. Zion
Jenkins
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want an Ipad for Christmas. I need a new bike. My bike broke. I need a scarf to wear to keep warm. I would like a book about dinosaurs. Happy Christmas, Santa!
Love, Hudson
Dear Santa,
I want a Storm Fire Beyblade. I would like a new book about Beyblade Burst Turbo. I need a new water cup. I would like a Beyblade Burst Evolution sweater to wear.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I want a pet cat to take care of. If I get a pet cat, I will need a clean cat carrier. I need a new a new shirt to wear. Most of mine are too small. I would like a book about sharks. I like your Santa suit. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Bryson
Dear Santa,
I want a fish. I need a big toothpaste. I need some new pants to wear. I would like some books about bears to read.
Love, Aarav
Dear Santa,
I want a new claw machine. Mine is broken. I need teachers to help me learn. I would like some new clothes to wear. Could you bring me a book about the North Pole so I can see how cold it is there. Does Rudolph, the red nosed reindeer’s nose really shine? I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
I want a kitty. I need clothes. I would like a new shirt to wear. I would like to have a rainbow on the shirt. I would like a book about Kitties. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Nora
Dear Santa,
I want a remote-control Monster Truck. I need a new toothbrush. I would like a new Halloween costume to wear. I would like a book about Transformers. Thank you, Santa! I love you! Have a good day and a Merry Christmas!
Love, Daniel
Dear Santa,
I want some new pants. I want blue ones. I need some pencils that are sharpened.
I would like a costume to wear. I want a Spider-Man costume. I would like to have a book about Rocket Ralph. Is it cold at the North Pole? Is it warm sometimes?
Is it springtime there? Is it dark there? How much does the sun shine there?
Do you have the reindeer there? Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Josh
Dear Santa,
I want a four-wheeler jeep. I need some new ABC cards to help me learn my ABC’s. I would like a new shirt to wear. I want a fire and car on the shirt. I would like a new book about dinosaurs. I like you, Santa!
Love, Julian
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard. You can ride on it with your feet and you can go fast. I need a new nightgown. Mine is getting old. I need a new dress for Christmas. I would like a red, white, and blue one. I would like a new book about animals.
Love, Calla
Dear Santa,
I want a bunk bed for my room. I need a dog bowl for my dog. I would like a new dress to wear. I would like for it to have Elsa on it. I want a book about Princesses. How cold is it at the North Pole? I’m thankful for my mom and dad! I’m thankful that I have a sister to play with! I’m thankful for school. Have a good Merry Christmas!
Love, Amiyah
Dear Santa,
I want some light-up shoes for Christmas! I like pink. I need a picture of my papa! I would like to have some new clothes to wear. I want a book about Pete, the Cat to read. I want an ipad, too. I like the Polar Express Train.
Love, Georgia
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard because I want to learn how to ride it. I need a book to read. I want a baseball shirt to wear. I would like a new book about Super Heroes. I also want a lazer tag game. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Kayson
Dear Santa,
I want a new bike. I want a Spider Man bike. I need clothes. I would like an emoji shirt to wear. I would like a new book about the Pilgrims. Do reindeer really know how to fly?
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
I want a Jurassic World toy to play with. I need clothes to wear. I would like a new pair of pajamas to wear. Could they have Mario on them? I would like a book about Ryan to read. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Wesley
Dear Santa,
I want a painting set. I need some purple pencils. I would like a dress that has a teddy bear on it. Where do you keep the reindeer? Thank you!
Love, Siena
Dear Santa,
I want a picture of Thanksgiving with my family. I need clothes. I would like to have a new dress. I would like a purple one. I would like to have a new book about turkeys. How cold is it in the North Pole?
Love, McKenzie
Dear Santa,
I want a race car for Christmas. I want a red one. I need clothes. Can I have a new pair of pajamas with the Hulk on them. Can I have a new book about Spider Man? How cold is it at the North Pole? Hi!
Love, Crawford
Dear Santa,
I want Ryan’s World toys. I need joy! I would like to have a Santa shirt to wear. I would like a book about Santa to read. Can you use your magic and come to my house and take me to the North Pole? I love you, Santa. Merry Christmas, Santa, and Thank you!
Love, John Luke
Dear Santa,
I want a big scooter to ride on. Just a medium one is fine. I need some medium black pants that have a 6 on the tag. I would like a costume to wear. I want an UMA costume. I would like a book about bunnies. What kind of jokes do you like? What kind of food do you feed the reindeer? Where do your reindeer live? Do the reindeer have a white nose? Where did you get the toys? Did you buy them or were they free? Do you have a list where people are bad and where people are good? Thank you!
Love, Kinley
Dear Santa,
I want a kite. I want a unicorn on my kite. I need some new clothes. I would like to have a bumble bee shirt to wear. I could use a new book about balloons to read. Is the reindeer doing OK? Thank you!
Love, Rilyn
McGaughey, Mt. Zion
Koehn
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? May I please have spy gadgets and a smartboard? I can’t have a phone until I am 13. Thank you for my Osmo. We play on it a lot. My sister, Gwen, hogs it a lot.
She never gives me time.
Love Amelia
Dear Santa,
Thank you. What do you really like about your reindeer? I would like a cobra fingerling.
Love Woodrow
Dear Santa,
Can I have a wall race car? Are the elves behaving? I want the book We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, a paw Patrol van, remote control boat and funny books.
Love Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I want a nursery rhyme book, Magic Tree House books, i-watch, a disco dj toy and teacher stuff. Are the elves behaving?
Love Zella
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeers fly? Can I have all of the Pokemon cards?
From Zaydon
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing with the toys? I need a new dance bag for dance. I need my grandpa to not snore. We want a snuggly healthy baby.
Love Hadlee
Dear Santa,
How does the elf move? How do you go fast? Santa I want a box of lols. How is the workshop?
Love June
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus ok? What I want for Christmas is the lol sixty surprise and the lol Galmper Camper, Lol winter disco house and 75 surprise.
Anabelle
Dear Santa,
This year I want a Doc McStuffins nursery, a Cece doll, playing watch and a toy Boppi Shankin’ llama. How is Roodof the red nose reindeer?
Love Emma
Dear Santa,
Thank you for family. How are the reindeers doing? I want a stuffed animal dog, Paw Patrol books and posters.
Love Zayden
Dear Santa,
Where is the elf going to hide? Is the snow going to come down? Can I have skates?
Love Lucy Claire
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I want socks, lol dolls, a dollhouse, a fun game and elephant and Piggie books.
Love Lucy Rae
Dear Santa,
Are you going to go down my chimney? Santa, how are the elves doing? Are they doing good or bad? I wish I could talk to you.
Love, Ryker
Dear Santa,
I want an Army set, a level three vest, level three pants, level three shirt, level three helmet.
James
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? My mom needs more dogs. I want snake books.
Love, Brantlie
Dear Santa,
Are the elves behavior? Santa, I hope you are safe.
Matthews
Dear Santa,
Can I lease have more time to ice skate so I can play hockey next year? Can I please have a secret diary? How do the raindeer fly? I want an i-pod please, another PS4 remote controller, remote cars, drone and a computer.
Love, Nathaniel
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo switch and a dirt bike, wall race car, drone with a camera and RC cars and books. I love you. Do you elves ever get sick?
Love, Braxton
McGaughey, Mt. Zion
Nichols
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How your elfs make toys? I would a like a chapter book and pens please.
Your friend,
Cannon
Dear Santa,
Do you rile have magic? I would like a Apple watch, a X Box, and a sckate boort please.
Your friend,
Brendan
Dear Santa,
How do you get down the chimny? And how many elves are there. I would like a four wheeler please. One more qwesten. How old are you? I want too meet Dasher, Dantser, Pranser, Vicken, Rudolph, Cuper the rest of them.
Your friend,
Jayden
Dear Santa,
I like your soot. I would like a Nintendo Switch and a PS4 please.
Your friend,
Braxton
Dear Santa,
How do the elfs on the shelf move? I would like a Nintindo Swich please.
Your friend,
Kyson
Dear Santa,
How ole are you? How do you sneek in the house so quiet? I would like a funy game, a faphone, a LOL please. I love you Santa.
Your friend,
Cora
Dear Santa,
What do you feed the rain deer? I would like a pink sweater and a phone please. I would also like a new baby doll. You are cool.
Your friend,
Lyla
Dear Santa,
How do the elfs fly? How do you make all those toys? I would like a Pixalator please.
Your friend,
Ryker
Dear Santa,
How meney elvs are there? Is Missis Claus a good cook? I would like a fitbit, a betle sone please. How do the elfes fly? I would like a Alexa. I want to meet the rinder. I love you. I think you are cool.
Your friend,
Isabella
Dear Santa,
How is your slay so nice? I would like a Xbox . I would like Xbox games please.
Your friend,
Chase
Dear Santa,
How do you get down the chimney? What is your favorite cookee? How mutch elfs are at the North Pole? I would like a Monster Grave Digger please.
Your friend,
Reid
Dear Santa,
How do raindeer fly? Wut do raindeer eat? How many elvs are there? How did you become Santa? I would like a skateboard please.
Your friend,
Ellyn
Dear Santa,
How do rane deer fliy? How minee people is there in the world? How do you get down the chimney? How old are you? I would like the monster trucks please.
Your friend,
Landon
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? For Christmas I want a LOL doll also a Bardie doll, clothes and pajamas. Paint, paper, crayons, water bottle, a sweater. Santa I want to meet the reindeer please.
Your friend,
Hailey
Dear Santa,
How do you get down the chimney? I would like a phone, a remote control moster truck, a PS4, and a Xbox please.
Your friend,
Joe
Dear Santa,
How does the sleigh fly? How do you get down the chimney? I would like a phone, a LOL pet, a LOL doll, a dog, and a scate bord please.
Your friend,
Karoline
Dear Santa,
How do you make toys? I would like a Play Stashin and a LOL and a calendar and a TV and a lite brite and a tablit please.
Your friend,
Keira
Dear Santa,
How does your elvs move everyday? I would like a rel fone, LOL camper, a LOL hotel, a skabod please. You are the best.
Your friend,
Emery
McGaughey, Mt.Zion
Patrick
First Grade
Dear Santa,
I want a motorcycle. A hoverboard. You make me happy. I love you.
Love, Stephen
Dear Santa,
You make me smile and you make me so friendly. How is Rudolph? I want a stuffed turkey and I want a picture for Santa Claus.
Love Addison
Dear Santa,
Tell Anna the elf I want wait to see her after Thanksgiving. Please make sure my new baby cousin is safe. I love you so much Santa. Can you please bring my dad a Batman apron for Christmas. Santa for Christmas I want The Greatest Showman.
Love, Ainsley
Dear Santa,
It is good to see you. And my mommy would want a vacuum. Ethan wants a stuffed animal monkey. I want a ball, a puppy, a doll, a blanket for Benjamin.
Love, Katie
Dear Santa,
Can you get my brother a Bluetooth speaker because he really wants it so much. I really want some slime so much and I want a stuffed animal a bunch.
Love, Nealie
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a vaccum to suck up the dirt. I would lalso like a drone to fly up in the sky.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I like when you give presents to girls and boys. Also I want slime, dinosaur toy and also thanx.
Love Madden
Dear Santa,
I would like a tree house that has two windows on each side. At each side I would like a red curtain. Happy year Santa! I would like a kitchen to go with it. I would also like a living room with a tv and books under it. Bundle up Santa.
Love Beau
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving everyone toys. This year I am wishing for a hoverboard. Please bring me a lego set.
Love Tobin
Dear Santa,
I want to know how you are doing. I would like a lol mansion. How are the reindeer doing? We have lights this year.
Love Hayva
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? How is the weather? I would like to have a computer. I would like to have a printer.
Love, Demi
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie dream house and a Barbie dream plane. The cookies will be in the living room. I like Santa. I will see you at Christmas.
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL camper. What is it like at the north Pole?
Love Ellyana
Dear Santa,
I like you Santa. I like when you give me some presents. I want the solar system.
Love Kam
Dear Santa,
I want a sky nook for Christmas. What is the weather at the North Pole? Just give my brother something because he wants everything. Thank you for giving us presents.
Love Chase
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur robot. I want a robot fire truck. I am happy you are coming to town. Are you reindeers good? What do you want Christmas? What is it like at the North Pole?
Love Masen
Dear Santa,
You make me happy. You give joy to people. You are the best. You make people smile. Can I have a toothless hatchimal? You make the world happy.
Love Corinne
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I hope you have a great day. I want a toy that is really fun.
Love Alex
Dear Santa,
I am just checking on the reindeer. But Santa what is the temperature? But Santa I want a yuchlele.
Love AJ
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a Jurassic World window rapter lego set. I will give you cookies it will be in the living room.
Love Sanjay
McGaughey, Mt. Zion
Perry
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want bumper trucks and a baby puppy. I need gloves. I would like to give a bag of Skittles to Jensen. Thank you!
Love, Brody
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want a Barbie Dream House and a new Barbie doll. I need new shoes. I would like to give a Panda stuffed animal to my cousin. Thank you!!
Love, Mila
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I want Math blocks and paint. I need water. I would like to give race cars to Jensen. Thank you!
Love, Keela
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want candy and Barbie Dream House. I need new shoes. I would like to give the alphabet to Santa. Thank you!
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want an iPad and a Pete the Cat stuffed animal. I need a scarf. I would like to give Skittles to my friends. Thank you!
Love, Patrick
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want an American Girl Doll and a Barbie Doll. I need books. I would like to give beds to homeless people. Thank you!
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I want a Spiderman toy and a Spongebob toy. I need new shoes. I would like to give a card to Mrs. Kelly. Thank you!
Love, Tate
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I want a dirt bike and a tractor. I need a coat. I would like to give an Xbox 1 to Brody. Thank you!
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I want a Barbie and lip gloss. I need new shoes. I would like to give a toy to Landon. Thank you!
Love, Kania
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? I want bumper cars and a remote-control car. I need gloves. I would like for my dogs to have a winter coat. Thank you!
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want a race car track and cars. I need a coat. I would like to give a race car track to my best friend, Maddox. Thank you!
Love, Gary
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a dog and a toy. I need grapes. I would like to give a new phone to my sister. Thank you!
Love, Kaylse
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I want a baby dog and new markers. I need new boots. I would like to give new lip gloss to Emelia. Thank you!
Love, Kennedie
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? I want a bumper car and Xbox Live. I need mittens. I would like to give an Xbox to Tate. Thank you!
Love, Jase
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I want a Cat Boy costume and slippers. I need shoes. I would like to give Skittles to Keela. Thank you!
Love, Jensen
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want an iPad and a puppy. I need a hat. I would like to give a roller coaster to Landon. Thank you!
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want an American Girl Doll and an American Girl Doll house. I need new shoes. I would like to give a toy reindeer to Santa. Thank you!
Love, Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? I want bumper cars and a make-up set. I need boots. I would like to give a Barbie doll to Emelia. Thank you!
Love, Quinn
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I want a Barbie and LOL doll. I need gloves. I would like to give new shoes and clothes to Hayden. Thank you!
Love, Emelia
McGaughey Mt. Zion
Reatherford
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur.
Max
Dear Santa,
I want a big bike.
Noah
Dear Santa,
I want art stuff.
Cora
Dear Santa,
I want a bike.
Abby
Dear Santa,
I want two LOL’s.
Sylvia
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter that light up.
Chloe
Dear Santa,
I want a Hot Wheels track.
Cash
Dear Santa,
I want Juno the baby Elephant.
Alexis
Dear Santa,
I want Hot Wheels cars.
Kamden
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet.
Coty
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL.
Avery
Dear Santa,
I want a new Paw Patrol Look-out Tower.
Laken
Dear Santa,
I want a Hot Wheels track.
Hudson
Dear Santa,
I want a Mario Hot Wheels track.
William
Dear Santa,
I want a vest and a fake dog.
Chance
Dear Santa,
I want a new tablet because my other tablet won’t charge.
Sabastian
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter.
Ruger
Dear Santa,
I want a Thomas Train that has 2 levers like my bullet train.
Matthew
McGaughey, Mt. Zion
Sergent
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I wish for a toy crossbow.
Jack
Dear Santa,
I wish for hot wheels.
Logan
Dear Santa,
I wish for wrestling toys. At Christmas, I will give hugs.
Crosby
Dear Santa,
I wish for an RC car. At Christmas, I will give love.
Jake
Dear Santa,
I wish for an RC car. At Christmas, I will give my dog love.
Patton
Dear Santa,
I wish for Ben Ten toys. At Christmas, I will give love.
Max
Dear Santa,
I wish for a stuffed, talking, rainbow unicorn. I will help at Christmas with the laundry.
Mia
Dear Santa,
I wish for an Alexa. At Christmas, I will help cook.
Charlie
Dear Santa,
I wish for an arcade. At Christmas, I will help wrap presents.
Silas
Dear Santa,
I wish for an LOL doll. At Christmas, I will cuddle with mom.
Alison
Dear Santa,
I wish for hatchimals. At Christmas, I will help my mom.
Bailey
Dear Santa,
I wish for a minibike. At Christmas, I will give help with the laundry.
Dominik
Dear Santa,
I wish for the fortnight llama. At Christmas, I will help chop trees.
Clayton
Dear Santa,
I wish for a kid's motorcycle.
Drew
Dear Santa,
I wish for a unicorn.
Brenlee
Dear Santa,
I wish for a kid's motorcycle.
Tyson
Dear Santa,
I wish for an arcade.
Gavin
Dear Santa,
I wish for Anna. At Christmas, I will help with feeding animals.
Justice
Dear Santa,
I wish for a desk with a fuzzy stool. At Christmas, I will make books for my cousins.
Elliana
Dear Santa,
I wish for a doctor playset. At Christmas, I will give my time to clean.
Ellie
McGaughey, Mt. Zion
Weirman
First Grade
Dear Santa,
Hello and how are you? Thes year could I please have a big cat squishy, hatchimal, hover board, lamp, jumprope, American Girl and Boy Doll. I hope you have a safe flight.
From, Eden
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents! Could I please have a Hover Board, squishies, scrunchie, Rudolf stuffed animal?
From, Violet
Dear Santa,
How are you doing with your ranedeer. I know you can’t get me ever thing, but it will be nice of you. I hope you have a safe flight. Can I please have a hover board and a telescope please and a Hot Wheels track?
From, Nate
Dear Santa,
Ana Barbie, an Osmo, a scrunchy, a fluffy pup. Hello and how are you? Merry Christmas!
From, Grace
Dear Santa,
Hello and how are you? Thank you for my presents. This year could I please have a American girl doll and can I please have a Hover board and a My Buddy too. Can I please have a diary.
From, Alyssa
Dear Santa,
I wish for you to have a grate day. I am wishing for treasure-x’s, smashasaurus, burrito pets and squishies.
From, Donavin
Dear Santa,
Hello and how are you? I wish for a castle, a poney castle, and a rele dog, and some Hatchimals and I wish you a Marey Crishmas!
From, Maila
Dear Santa,
Hello and how are you? Can you ples giv me a surf board, and a castle, and a remote control car, remote control dinosaur, diary, dart gun and a guitar set.
From, Scott
Dear Santa,
Hello and how are you? Thank you for my presents! This year could I please have a toy barby and a firetruck and a hot wheels track and a toy castle? I hope you have a safe flight. Merry Christmas!
Love, Adam
Dear Santa,
Hello and how are you? Can I please have a hair adorables. I hope you have a safe flight.
From, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
Hello and how are you? Thank you for my presents! This year could I please have new pajamas, books, hoverboard, diary, hydroflask, castle, dog stuffed animal, and scrunchie. Have a Marry Christmas!
From, Jane
Dear Santa,
Your the best Santa. This year could I please have a hydroflask, hatchimal, shell necklace, scrunchys, squishy, lol, American girl doll, fuzzy socks, pajamas and I hope you have a safe flight. Merry Christmas.
From, Mira
Dear Santa,
Hello! May I please have a squishy puppy, a big one too; a telescope, a frozen 2 osmo, an American girl doll and dog, a barbie and telescope, a bag with a pet inside, a fishing set. Merry Christmas!
From, Addison
Dear Santa,
Hope you have a safe flight? Can I please have a lunchbox and five squishys, and two slime?
From, Marshall
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a safe flite. Could I have a Hover Board, and a diary, and an Osmo, and a Hydro Flask. Thank you for my presents.
From, Aliyah
Dear Santa,
I wish for a armey soldier, a bike, a hot wheel track, a osmo. Santa thanks for all the presents.
From, Cole
Dear Santa,
Santa, can I please have a toy Bee, American Girl Dolls, Hoverboard, Frozen 2 Elsa Doll. Mare Chrismis.
From, Adelyn
Dear Santa,
Hello and how are you? I am wishing for a Black Hawks jersey, Hover Board, Baseball cards, and a Rhys Hoskins jersey. Merry Christmas!
From, Cash
Dear Santa,
Hot wheels track, an osmo, cars, an Ipad, stuffed animal, Hover board, squishy puppies, fire truck.
From, Kris
Dear Santa,
Thank you for Christmas! I want a fire truck, Hoverboard, a toy safe, and books. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I love you Santa Claus!
From, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Nintendo Switch, a spiderman toy, a new nose and infinite merch. please and thank you.
From, Jansynn
Meridian
Aukamp
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How are th elves? I wut a puppy dog puga. I wut biscuts. I want to give my mom to feel bedr.
Fallen
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I would like Pokeym on Sun. Mey I please have new nitdo swich. For my dad I want a new woch.
Pierce
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? Can I have a xbox? Can I have a chinchilla? For my dad I want a new shirt.
Evan
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kookie? I would like a gutr and I would like a phon. For my mom I would five my mom a dres.
Elijah
Dear Santa,
Pleae can I hav sum Ryan’s toys. I want a guitor. For my sister I want a pres.
Avery
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I would like a Benduy plushee. Pleese can I have some Bendy Legos. For my cousin I wunt Bendy Legos.
Paxton
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a dimind neclis? Please can I have a dall? For my sister a toy horse?
McKenna
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Please would I have a little treehose. Please can I have tent. For my mom I want a ring.
Ashlyn
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? Please may I have a hoverbord. I want some chickens. For my brother, I want to give him a whole bunch of balls.
Ruby
Dear Santa,
Wht is your favorit rander? Can I have a dog? I also wunt a toy. Mom wunts a cup.
Allison
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I would like a newborn babby doll. Can I have som new books please. For my little sis I want a moana toy please.
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I have a ipod? And can I have a x-box. For my dad I want magglud on touth.
William
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I wut like a boy and girl toy elf. Plees can I have a cputr. For my sistr will give her toys.
Kendall
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I would want more Mincraft toys. I would want a guitar. For my dad he wants a picture of me and him.
Lucas
Dear Santa,
Are you checking a chold? Please can I have a new barn baby and a pug? For my sister a JoJo dol.
Paislee
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? Please can I have a lovalap. And I want a tede bare. For my brother a toy dinsor that roasr.
Natalie
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie? Please can I have a hoverbord and a pupy? I hope my aunt and uncle and cousin can come for Christmas.
Alexis
Meridian
Boland
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like an ipad
Aidan
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like xbox, PS4 and a nerf gun.
Javen
Dear Santa,
This year Christmas I would like a elsa vanities, lol dolls, ranibo hair ties.
Remi
Dear Santa,
This year for Chtistmas I would like a doggy.
Zoeybell
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a Barbie, lold olls and a larning board.
Elexia
Dear Santa,
This year for Chrstmas I would like a trampoline, hoverboard.
Gryphon
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like trains.
Noah
Dear Santa,
Thsiyear for Christmas I would like a nerf gun.
Kayden
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a spiderman toy.
Deshawn
Dear Santa,
This year for Chrismas I would like batcar, batcave, tc motorcycle, cookies, toy ouse, toy Santa, toy batman.
Levi
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a Barbie and candy canes, toy box.
Harper
Dear Santa,
This year for Chistmas I would like xbox.
Jackson
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a JoJo box.
Laura
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a lol doll.
Maci
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like an ipad.
Cali
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a mini motorcycle.
Luke
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a pet chicken and money.
Karson
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a blue unicorn, Barbie house, Barbie dolls, a big Barbie doll.
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like Barbie.
Madalyn
Meridian
Boyer
First Grade
Dear Santa,
I hoap you bring it big gray souprman spas ship and a hot wels raise trac. I help my friend. What culoks is your slay.
Chase
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring my lol dol. I helpt me dad deckrat krismus chreu.
Jalena
Dear Santa,
Please can I have presents. I am good. How ar you.
Karlee
Dear Santa,
Ples can I get a toy. I hav ben clining my room. How dus yor stay moov.
Ian
Dear Santa,
Can you plaes bring me a xbox one and a pc. I am good at match. How do your raindaers fly?
Jase
Dear Santa,
I rile what a Barbie doll and makeup kit. I am sooper good at scoohl. What is all fo your raders names?
Lillynn
Dear Santa,
Pleys can I have a dog and hot wels. I was stoodint ov the month. How can you make the toys?
Braelynn
Dear Santa,
Ples can I have a noou toy ran for the cismiss treey. Iv bin goud at match. How ir the randeer?
Jarrett
Dear Santa,
Can I have lol’s ples. Can I have a pup ples. I have been cleening my room. Do you have a reell name?
Kasara
Dear Santa,
Ples can I have a rakoon stuf animals. And a cat stuf animals. I can do reding. How do your randeer fliy?
Clint
Dear Santa,
Plee bring me a pupey. I wus the stooden of the munth.
Qwyn
Dear Santa,
I hoop you x box. Plez bring a cat. I have been good. Yoor sled is cool.
Caiden
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a tedybare. And a kiten. I was student of the month. Who lead the slay?
Harper
Dear Santa,
Ples bring me a doll and a stuf pup. What dus yr slay do?
Kala
Dear Santa,
Ples can I have a toy dinsor. Ples can I have a atay dog. I have ben good all day. He has nis rader.
Emery
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring me futeev toys and vack man. I am dooing good at school. How are the ranedears fly?
Max
Dear Santa,
Ples can I have a ifon 11. I hav gud. Can I stay up win you cum?
Camden
Dear Santa,
Ples can you breing a huvrbard. Ples can a skootr and a tablet.
Drake
Meridian
Cocagne
First Grade
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a tablit. I want a pupy. I want some shopkins. I leave cocys.
Ava
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a real phone. I want 100 dollars. I want a royal Hatchimal. I will leave cookes and milk
Macie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a real I phonex. I want a real puppy. I want a real kitten. I will leave cookes and milk and carrots and a surprise.
Addy
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want poxemons and sulgalao. I want a quodrilin dollars. I want ten more paxs of Pokemon. I will leave milk and cookeas.
Easton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a trip to Disny World. I want some Pokemon cards. I want some tiy shose. I will leave you some coockeys.
Hudson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a tablit. I want a doll. I want a big bucit of slime. I will leave cookes for you.
Myah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want pokemon cards. I want a nintendou swich. I want a ex pokemon card. I will leave chodit chip cuocees.
Liam
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a umaricin girl doll. I want a little doll. I want a little boock. I will leave cues and milik.
Sable
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a nintind swiche. I want a wee. I will leave cookees.
Obadiah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a smartbord. I want Brrbe dreem hous. I want an ifon. I will leave cucuees for you.
Brylee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want s smart bord. I want a fone. I want an ex box. I will leave a santa hat for you.
Brody
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wont a fon. I want six barbes. I will leave you ccues.
Kyrstien
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want American girl dolls. I want a fuzzy coat. I want baby alive. I will leave you milk.
Emmalyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want an American girl doll. I want a babby dog. I want a babby cat. I will leave coockyes and milk for you.
Mila
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a fon. I want legos. I want a cumpudr. I want a monstr truck. I will leave you cooces.
Levi
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a tablet. I want an exbox thee sixd. I want a rc car. I will leave you cuces.
JT
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a woch. I want an ifon. I want two baby motrsicls. I will leave cuces.
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a tablit. I want legos. I want shoos. I will leave milk.
Behr
Meridian
Getz
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I would like a lol ball, a fairy Barbie and bubbles.
Your friend, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
I would like a Paw Patrol house. I also would like a new movie.
Your friend, Charlie
Dear Santa,
I would like a top robot and a toy story 4 toy. I also need a different transformer.
Your friend, Tyson
Dear Santa,
I would like a red Power Ranger and a Bumblebee set and a Star Wars character.
Your friend, Wesson
Dear Santa,
I would like some bubbles. I am only asking for small stuff since I’m going to Disney.
Your friend, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I would like a Paw Patrol boat, cat toys and a cat laser for Mama Kitty an KJ.
Your friend, Teegarn
Dear Santa,
I would like an lol ball, a Barbie doll, and Jo Jo Siwa bows.
Your friend, Emersyn
Dear Santa,
I would like friends to play with me, a Paw Patrol Chase toy. Chase is on the case..
Your friend, Carson
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard with a flag on the back, a trampoline and a zombie toys.
Your friend, Cruz
Dear Santa,
I would like a dinosaur (I like dinosaurs), a Rocky (Paw Patrol) character and a submarine.
Your friend, Lukas
Dear Santa,
I would like Minecraft toys, Roblox toys and fortnite toys.
Your friend, Noe
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie rockstar, a baby doll that talks and an lol ball.
Your friend, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I would like an Elsa doll, gummy candy and a computer.
Your friend, Raelyn
Dear Santa,
I would like an Elsa doll, an Lol ball and an ipad.
Your friend, Hazelynn
Dear Santa,
I would like kittens, a hoverboard, and an Nintendo switch.
Your friend, Kingsley
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie doll, a winter coat and an lol ball.
Your friend, Paisley
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard with boosters and a power ranger watch.
Your friend, Wesley
Dear Santa,
I would like a chromebook, a Barbie car and a computer.
Your friend, Madison
Dear Santa,
I would like a lol ball, bubbles and Barbies.
Your friend, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard, a star wars action figure and a hot wheels car.
Your friend, Henry
Dear Santa,
I would like bubbles, Frozen characters, and a singing game.
Your friend, Kyleigh
Meridian
Merano
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet and I want another car, a toy dinosaur, and a set of little dinosaurs.
Your friend, Wylien
Dear Santa,
Can I have rooler skates? Can I have a bike? Can I have a computer? Can I have a umbrella? Can I have a tablet?
Your friend, Sloane
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter, a yoyo, a bean bag, and a bike.
Your friend, Elijah
Dear Santa,
I would like a scooter, cars, bike, trampoline, Nike shoes and new jacket.
Your friend, Jennings
Dear Santa,
I would like a combo panda, airplane, nerf gun, sloth paper, puppy, moe squshy.
Your friend, Camden
Dear Santa,
I would like a skateboard, a four wheeler, a orange tractor and a cat.
Your friend, Zane
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet for Christmas. I would also like a scooter, a Barbie doll, also some baby dolls too. Have a merry Christmas.
Your friend, Anna
Dear Santa,
I would like a new bike. Could I have a lol surprise? I would like some headbands. Could I have new clothes?
Your friend Ella
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy elephant. I would like a mermaid. I would like a tv. I would like a robot that cleans my room.
Your friend Wiley
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a glow in the dark yoyo, a build a bear frog, a robot 5 that can walk and talk.
Your friend Henry
Dear Santa,
A helicopter lego set. A big box of Lego characters. Red, green and blue spray paint, four wheeler.
Your friend, Brayden
Dear Santa,
I would like a bulldozer, blocks, a snowman, robot superpower boots, super arms, a robot cleaner. I’m 5 years old and I like red.
Your friend, Thomas
Dear Santa,
I would like a transformer and a robot, cars, legos and ninja turtles.
Your friend, Ronan
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet so I could watch videos. I would also like a laptop to play games. I would also like a fish.
Your friend, Kaesyn
Dear Santa,
May I have cowgirl boots, a toy unicorn, sparkly shoes, a book about toy story and earings.
Your friend, Bryley
Dear Santa,
I would like candy. Also a toy. I would like pigon books. I want scrhunchies and a scooter.
Your friend, Molly
Dear Santa,
I would like a watch with games and a tablet with a rainbow case. I would laos like a fake iphone and a jojo siwa Barbie doll.
Your friend, Mckinlee
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a pink Barbie doll dream house. I would love to have an ipad. I would like a fish.
Your friend, Charlee
Dear Santa,
I want a lol doll, a big stuffed animal unicorn, squisheys, a toy reindeer and playdough.
Your friend, Delanie
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll set, a baby doll and a baby lol doll and a scruff ball.
Your friend, Raelynn
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter, and two hover boards, a Christmas tree, a green bicycle, a camera, and five Monster trucks.
Your friend, Kolton
Meridian
Snow
First Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Plese brege me a fone and a case. How do you get down the chemde?
Kaia
Dear Santa,
I have been good a lot. Can you pleas bring me a cat and a kon? Do you need a cup of milk?
Evan
Dear Santa,
I have a bin god. Ples giv me a dolhas for Crisms and a lol dol. Do you like coces?
Addilynn
Dear Santa,
I have been verey good this year. Pleace breaing me a hors and a iphone pleace? How can you get up and down the chimey.
Briley
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I wut a huvrbord and a pupy plees? How is your rader?
Keller
Dear Santa,
I have bin good. I wunt munce brs and a suft animal snack. Do you like milk and cuces?
Jack
Dear Santa,
I have been gud. Ples give me a lol hos and a pup. Do you like melk?
Aubrey
Dear Santa,
I have bin trieing to be good this yer. Can you plez bring me a drt bik and a ifone 11? I can give your rander caris.
Kylan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Please can I have a lol house and a Alexa? What do your raindear eat?
Lauren
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Can I have a ipad and a dog? Can Scout bring a fox?
Aiden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this yer. Will you bering me a go cert and a fon? Do you like milk and coocys?
Brayden
Dear Santa,
I have been kind ov good. Can you please breen a stuft animal Chaes puppy and a skatbord. How much raindear do you have?
Ethan
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. Please give me a hovergoard and a Frozen dress. Do your raindeer eat candy cans?
Laycie
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Ples bring me a lol hus and a dol. Hauw r your rander?
Laeni
Dear Santa,
I hav good. Yes give a pound to me. Do you want sm coces?
Kayden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this yer. I wood like a trampolen and a dol. Wood you get food for yor randers?
Taylor
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Ples give me a cumputr and a alexa. Wut animal do you like best?
Olivia
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good. May I have an Alexa and an FX Pikachu crd please. Can Chippy bring Mintoss?
Eli
Meridian
Zucco
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I would like candy canes, play dough, a Clifford book and a toy cat.
Your friend, Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a scooter and a teddy bear. Thank you.
Your friend, Keegan
Dear Santa,
I want a toy car, a pencil, a pet frog, a pet rabbit and one million dollars. Thank you.
Your friend, Nolen
Dear Santa,
I want some scrunchies and an iphone. I want a real puppy. I want four lol dolls. I would like an American girl doll.
Your friend, Payge
Dear Santa,
I want an American girl doll and a Barbie with blonde hair and a toy baby puppy.
Your friend, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
I want power ranger toys. I want a toy light saver. Thank you.
Your friend, Hunter
Dear Santa,
I want a big rc car. I also want a toy dog. And I also want a toy mini bike.
Your friend, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I want a go kart and gas, Nerf gun, 100 nerf bullets, Zombie strike doomatator and 100 Nerf guns.
Your friend, Hayden
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house. I want a Barbie doll. I want a Barbie bike. I want a Ken Barbie doll. These are Christmas presents.
Your friend, Charlie
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll and a ballerina Barbie doll and a tablet, also a glow in the dark doodle board. Last, I want a kid couch.
Your friend, Ashlynn
Dear Santa,
I would like earings, a cat, a stuff cheetah, a tablet, a baby doll, dollars, 100 Pete the Cat books, 140 candy bags and a phone.
Your friend, Adalynn
Dear Santa,
I want a fortnite toy. I want a real dog. I want a playstation4 with fortnite. I want the biggest neft gun ever.
Your friend, Madden
Dear Santa,
I would like to get a Barbie with rainbow and braided hair. I would laos like friendship bracelets and a princess wand.
Your friend, Wren
Dear Santa,
I want a hairbrush, scrunchies, hydro flask, a doll, a toy unicorn, ,a new pen, coloring book with markers and a playground.
Your friend, Khloe
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, a dog and a saw. I want a computer, xbox, Christmas tree and a brother.
Your friend Aaedun
Dear Santa,
I want a rc car. I also want a pogostick and a slinky, a Pikachu book and some pencils.
Your friend Jaxsin
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a mermaid baby doll, and a teal tablet case?
Your friend Elaina
Dear Santa,
I want ten dinosaurs. I want a triceratops that moves it’s head. I want a tablet.
Your friend, Jerzoe
Dear Santa,
I want a toy bb gun, Disney gift cards, remote control truck and remote control boat.
Your friend, Caleb
Dear Santa,
I want two polly pockets. I want a baby doll and rainbow dolls with braids and ten dinosaurs.
Your friend Rae Ann
Muffley, Decatur
Prasun
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Hot wels cars, balls, dolls.
Love Silas
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Lol, legos, barbies.
Love Lili
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been really awesome this year. These are my Christmas wishes. X-box, roblox, hot wheels.
Love Logan
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been really great this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Barbies, phone, legos.
Love Maddison
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really awesome this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Phone, ipad, bling girl.
Love Remi
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really awesome this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Hot wheels, legos, video games.
Love Macie
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Xbox 360, barbies, doll.
Love Eve
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Blue power ranger, phone, hot wheels.
Love AJ
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been really ok this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Lols, peppa pig, bling girlz.
Love Tatum
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been really awesome this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Beyblade, hot wheels, lego, Jurassic world set.
Love Kason
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really awesome this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Hot wheels, trucks, tablet.
Love Zaelyn
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Phone, unicorn clothes, unicorn rug.
Love Izariah
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Minecraft, robot, fortnite.
Love Darnell
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Foxy toy, PS4, freddy toy.
Love Lokye
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been really great this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Tablet, hot wheels, phone.
Love Riley
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Ipad, phone, dolls.
Love Herms
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Iphone, playstation 4, ipad.
Love Jadyn
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Makeup, bling, Barbie dolls.
Love Aibilyn
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Lol doll, lol bus.
Love Draeh
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Hot wheels cars, hot wheel set, pet wheels set.
Love Henry
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. These are my Christmas wishes. Elsa castle, elsa dolls, clothes.
Love Piper