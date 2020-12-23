Letters to Santa O

OUR LADY OF LOURDES, DECATUR
ERICKSON
PRE-K 4
Dear Santa,
I would like Thomas toys.
Love,
William
Dear Santa,
I would like a Rapunzel piano, princess dress, and baby dolls.
Love,
Darcey
Dear Santa,
I would like make up and baby dolls.
Love,
Daisy
Dear Santa,
I want a doll with a sparkle dress and a sparkle backpack.
Love,
Emery
Dear Santa,
I would like a Peppa Pig mango and a big present.
Love,
Kimmie
Dear Santa,
I want a train, airplane, and helicopter.
Love,
Crosby
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed Luigi and a Mario game pen.
Love,
Owen
Dear Santa,
I want my own phone and rainbow squishy.
Love,
Lylah
Dear Santa,
I would like a dump truck.
Love,
Cole
Dear Santa,
I want a statue of Elsa and Elsa house.
Love,
Mia
Dear Santa,
I want a Tinker Bell doll.
Love,
Cara
Dear Santa,
I want a giant robot and tiny Legos.
Love,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
I would like a doll house and LOL Dolls because I keep losing them.
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
I would like a dinosaur and presents.
Love,
Elijah
Dear Santa,
I would like a bouncy backpack, a stegosaurus dinosaur with spikes on his back, and Batman stuff.
Love,
Oliver
Dear Santa,
I would like a Peppa Pig house.
Love,
Jordyn
Dear Santa,
I would like Hello Kitty stuff, Doc McStuffins toys, and gum.
Love,
Ainsley
Dear Santa,
I would like a new coloring book.
Love,
Layton
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuffed Light Fury (white dragon) and a Rapunzel doll.
Love,
Sierra
OUR LADY OF LOURDES, DECATUR
HAMILTON/COLLINS
PRE K 3
Dear Santa
I would like a firetruck.
Love,
Mason
Dear Santa
I would love some princesses pelase,
Love,
Vera
Dear Santa
I would like the Suoerhero who can speed!
Love,
Samuel
Dear Santa
I would like some tinkertoys please.
Thank you,
Jack
Dear Santa
I would really like a Thomas the tank train for Christmas!
Love,
Langon
Dear Santa
May I have a Barbie please?
Love,
Mika
Dear Santa
May I please have a semi with so many trailors?
Love,
Lachlan
Dear Santa
May I have a dollhouse for Christmas?
Love,
Leanna
Dear Santa,
I would like a red car for Christmas.
Love,
Emmett
Dear Santa
I would like a house for Lola!
Love,
Lola
Dear Santa
I would like a Roblox video game!
Love,
Levi
Dear Santa
May I have a kitchen and a blues clue swimmer?
Love,
Mackenzie
Dear Santa
Can I have one plane please?
Love,
Freddy
Dear Santa
I would like a Blue Car!
Love,
Marco
Dear Santa
I would like race cars for Christmas!
Love,
Shawn
Dear Santa
I would like to get a magic chest.
Love,
Nash
Dear Santa
I want a baby boy for Christmas!
Love,
Boyd
Dear Santa
I would like a new coloring book with markers.
Love,
Scarlett
OUR LADY OF LOURDES, DECATUR
VALDAHL
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus feeling ok and how are you feeling? How are your elves?
I want a Baby Alive that Grows 123 and a LOL doll. I would like a Barbie, too.
So, how are you, Santa?
Love,
Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
I want a hoover board. I want light-up shoes. I want a Smoothie Set, too.
Do the elves come to our house, too?
From,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents from last year. I want to know how Ralph, my elf, has been? I want a fitbit for Chrismas, a pool, $1,000, and a hoover board.
Thank you,
Simon
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the police costume last Christmas! Who feeds the reindeer?
I would like an Ironman costume, Robo Spider-man with an Ironman Set.
From,
Miles
Dear Santa,
How do you see from the sky? I love you, Santa! I wish I can get a Barbie!
Love,
Riley
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a Light Furry Stuffy and a set of Rapunzel dolls, Hickuo and Toothless Set. Please say hi to Mrs. Claus and the elves for me!
Thank you!
Love,
Noelle
Dear Santa,
I have a letter for you, Santa. I want a toy, please! I sleep on my bed when you come to my house. Santa, you go up in the sky above the house on your sled bringing presents.
From,
Richard
Dear Santa,
I like to see your reindeer, but I can’t see them! I like elves very much. Could I please have a hoover board for Christmas and any kind of American Girl Doll? What does the tattoo on my elf, Ava, mean?
Love,
Jaiden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I would like Teen Titans Imaginext and the Lego Mario Starter Kit. I was wondering what your elves like to eat? Also, are there any penguins in the North Pole?
Thank you,
Chase
Dear Santa,
Has Macy been good? Thank you for my lipstick. I would like a Pikmi Pop.
Love,
Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I loved the presents from last year. Please give me something nice this year. Give me something cool, please. How does your sled fly?
From,
Neevan
Dear Santa,
I want a choo choo train. I want a Toy Story character. I want Woody. I want a nut cracker. I was wondering how do your reindeer fly?
Love,
Adeline
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the presents last year! I want a nerf gun. I want a Lego car for Christmas. I want a Minion Lego Set. How are your reindeer doing?
Thank you,
Seth
Dear Santa,
I want stuffed animals and Legos for Christmas. I would also like train tracks. I wondered how your reindeer fly? I wonder where your house is? I wonder how you go down the chimney?
Love,
Greyson
Dear Santa,
I need to be better. I like you! I like the robot you gave me last year.
How do your reindeer fly?
From,
Boomer
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my present last year. I would like new sweat pants. I want more nerf guns. What do your elves help you with?
From,
Liam
Dear Santa,
I like the present you gave me last year! This year, I want Hot Wheels. I want wooden tracks. I want a new water bottle, too. I wonder about who your reindeer are and what their names are?
Thanks,
Colby
Dear Santa,
I want an iPod. I want a new tablet case. I want a new Babie. How do your reindeer fly?
Thank you,
Gayle