Letters to Santa O

I want a choo choo train. I want a Toy Story character. I want Woody. I want a nut cracker. I was wondering how do your reindeer fly?

Love,

Adeline

Dear Santa,

Thanks for the presents last year! I want a nerf gun. I want a Lego car for Christmas. I want a Minion Lego Set. How are your reindeer doing?

Thank you,

Seth

Dear Santa,

I want stuffed animals and Legos for Christmas. I would also like train tracks. I wondered how your reindeer fly? I wonder where your house is? I wonder how you go down the chimney?

Love,

Greyson

Dear Santa,

I need to be better. I like you! I like the robot you gave me last year.

How do your reindeer fly?

From,

Boomer

Dear Santa,