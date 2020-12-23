 Skip to main content
Letters to Santa O
OUR LADY OF LOURDES, DECATUR

ERICKSON

PRE-K 4

Dear Santa,

I would like Thomas toys.

Love,

William

Dear Santa,

I would like a Rapunzel piano, princess dress, and baby dolls.

Love,

Darcey

Dear Santa,

I would like make up and baby dolls.

Love,

Daisy

Dear Santa,

I want a doll with a sparkle dress and a sparkle backpack.

Love,

Emery

Dear Santa,

I would like a Peppa Pig mango and a big present.

Love,

Kimmie

Dear Santa,

I want a train, airplane, and helicopter.

Love,

Crosby

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed Luigi and a Mario game pen.

Love,

Owen

Dear Santa,

I want my own phone and rainbow squishy.

Love,

Lylah

Dear Santa,

I would like a dump truck.

Love,

Cole

Dear Santa,

I want a statue of Elsa and Elsa house.

Love,

Mia

Dear Santa,

I want a Tinker Bell doll.

Love,

Cara

Dear Santa,

I want a giant robot and tiny Legos.

Love,

Lucas

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll house and LOL Dolls because I keep losing them.

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinosaur and presents.

Love,

Elijah

Dear Santa,

I would like a bouncy backpack, a stegosaurus dinosaur with spikes on his back, and Batman stuff.

Love,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

I would like a Peppa Pig house.

Love,

Jordyn

Dear Santa,

I would like Hello Kitty stuff, Doc McStuffins toys, and gum.

Love,

Ainsley

Dear Santa,

I would like a new coloring book.

Love,

Layton

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed Light Fury (white dragon) and a Rapunzel doll.

Love,

Sierra

HAMILTON/COLLINS

PRE K 3

Dear Santa

I would like a firetruck.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa

I would love some princesses pelase,

Love,

Vera

Dear Santa

I would like the Suoerhero who can speed!

Love,

Samuel

Dear Santa

I would like some tinkertoys please.

Thank you,

Jack

Dear Santa

I would really like a Thomas the tank train for Christmas!

Love,

Langon

Dear Santa

May I have a Barbie please?

Love,

Mika

Dear Santa

May I please have a semi with so many trailors?

Love,

Lachlan

Dear Santa

May I have a dollhouse for Christmas?

Love,

Leanna

Dear Santa,

I would like a red car for Christmas.

Love,

Emmett

Dear Santa

I would like a house for Lola!

Love,

Lola

Dear Santa

I would like a Roblox video game!

Love,

Levi

Dear Santa

May I have a kitchen and a blues clue swimmer?

Love,

Mackenzie

Dear Santa

Can I have one plane please?

Love,

Freddy

Dear Santa

I would like a Blue Car!

Love,

Marco

Dear Santa

I would like race cars for Christmas!

Love,

Shawn

Dear Santa

I would like to get a magic chest.

Love,

Nash

Dear Santa

I want a baby boy for Christmas!

Love,

Boyd

Dear Santa

I would like a new coloring book with markers.

Love,

Scarlett

OUR LADY OF LOURDES, DECATUR

VALDAHL

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

Is Mrs. Claus feeling ok and how are you feeling? How are your elves?  

I want a Baby Alive that Grows 123 and a LOL doll.  I would like a Barbie, too.

So, how are you, Santa?

Love, 

Aaliyah

Dear Santa,

I want a hoover board.  I want light-up shoes.  I want a Smoothie Set, too.

Do the elves come to our house, too?

From,

Cameron

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents from last year. I want to know how Ralph, my elf, has been? I want a fitbit for Chrismas, a pool, $1,000, and a hoover board.

Thank you,

Simon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the police costume last Christmas! Who feeds the reindeer?

I would like an Ironman costume, Robo Spider-man with an Ironman Set.

From,

Miles

Dear Santa,

How do you see from the sky? I love you, Santa! I wish I can get a Barbie!

Love,

Riley

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a Light Furry Stuffy and a set of Rapunzel dolls, Hickuo and Toothless Set. Please say hi to Mrs. Claus and the elves for me!

Thank you!

Love,

Noelle

 

Dear Santa,

I have a letter for you, Santa. I want a toy, please! I sleep on my bed when you come to my house. Santa, you go up in the sky above the house on your sled bringing presents.

From,

Richard

Dear Santa,

I like to see your reindeer, but I can’t see them!  I like elves very much. Could I please have a hoover board for Christmas and any kind of American Girl Doll? What does the tattoo on my elf, Ava, mean?

Love,

Jaiden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, I would like Teen Titans Imaginext and the Lego Mario Starter Kit. I was wondering what your elves like to eat?  Also, are there any penguins in the North Pole?

Thank you,

Chase

Dear Santa,

Has Macy been good?  Thank you for my lipstick. I would like a Pikmi Pop.

Love,

Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I loved the presents from last year.  Please give me something nice this year.  Give me something cool, please. How does your sled fly?

From,

Neevan

Dear Santa,

I want a choo choo train.  I want a Toy Story character.  I want Woody.  I want a nut cracker. I was wondering how do your reindeer fly?

Love,

Adeline

Dear Santa,

Thanks for the presents last year!  I want a nerf gun.  I want a Lego car for Christmas.  I want a Minion Lego Set. How are your reindeer doing?

Thank you,

Seth

Dear Santa,

I want stuffed animals and Legos for Christmas.  I would also like train tracks. I wondered how your reindeer fly?  I wonder where your house is?  I wonder how you go down the chimney?

Love,

Greyson

Dear Santa,

I need to be better.  I like you! I like the robot you gave me last year.

How do your reindeer fly?

From,

Boomer

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my present last year.  I would like new sweat pants.  I want more nerf guns. What do your elves help you with?

From,

Liam

Dear Santa,

I like the present you gave me last year! This year, I want Hot Wheels.  I want wooden tracks.  I want a new water bottle, too. I wonder about who your reindeer are and what their names are?

Thanks,

Colby

Dear Santa,

I want an iPod.  I want a new tablet case.  I want a new Babie. How do your reindeer fly?

Thank you,

Gayle

