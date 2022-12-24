Letters to Santa O

OUR LADY OF LOURDES - DECATUR
COLLINS/HAMILTON
PRE-K 3
Dear Santa,
Thank you! I would like a pizza shop toy for Christmas?
Love, Patrick
Hi Santa,
May I have a Barbie Camper and a Barbie coat?
Love, Jillian
Dear Santa,
I love tractor toys! May I have a big red tractor for Christmas?
Love, Lee
Dear Santa,
I would like an elf at my Dad’s house for Christmas. He can come back to Santa after Christmas.
Love, Murphy
Dear Santa,
May I have a red present to open? Thank you.
Love, Lucas
Hi Santa!
I would like a nerf gun and darts for it. Merry Christmas!
Love, Grayden
Dear Santa,
May I please have a Jessie girl doll for Christmas?
Love, Jessie
Hi Santa,
May I have a dinosaur Legos to play with for Christmas? Merry Christmas!
Love, Willa
Santa,
I would really like a Sofia doll with a pink dress! Please?
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
Do you eat a lot of candy canes? I think you do! May I have a monster truck not from Walmart for Christmas?
Love, Declan
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll with white hair.
Love, Everly
Dear Santa,
May I have a big toy alligator for Christmas please?
Love Beckett
Hi Santa!
Do you drink hot cocoa all day? I would like a train for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
Can I have a big white present, with a purple bow, with toys. Thank you!
Love Walter
Dear Santa,
Thank you! May I have a blue train? Do you have any baby reindeers?
Love Lydia
Dear Santa,
May I have a new toy train that I can ride on? Do you like the St. Louis Cardinals?
Love, Luke
Hi Santa,
I would like a pink water bottle and a pink basketball and a dolly.
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
I would really like Barbie dentist for Christmas please?
Love, Nora
Dear Santa,
May I have a blow dryer so I can do my hair and speaker so I can listen to music?
Love, Orion
OUR LADY OF LOURDES - DECATUR
WHITACRE
PRE-K 2
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a robot and a car. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Zachary
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a little fluffy cat named Fuzz Balls. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Vera
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Pokemon cards. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Nash
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Bakugan and another Magic Cube. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Lachlan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Barbie, a Spider-Man toy, and a new Spidey with all of the characters and cars. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Lola
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like glue sticks and a big cardboard rocketship that I can go inside of. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Patrick
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a big robot that speaks to me and a new web shooter. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Colt
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a moving car, all the animals in the world, and all the trains and tracks in the world. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Langon
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a new TV, a new backpack, and a camera. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Corrin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a train. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Jack
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a robot and a robot dog. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, MJ
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a fire truck toy, Paw Patrol toy, and a new box for my crayons. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Mason
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a fire truck, a watch, and Pokemon cards. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Karter
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Star Wars Legos. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Wally
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an American Girl Doll. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Zella
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a big tank that I can drive with two seats and a Star Wars Lego set. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Bowen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like toys, Legos, and games. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Logan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a dirt bike and a ps5. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Keegan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a cake making kit, slime, and Play-Doh. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Ella
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Minecraft Legos and a 3-in-1 tiger. Please and thank you!
Your Friend, Will
OUR LADY OF LOURDES - DECATUR
ERICKSON
PRE-K 4
Dear Santa,
I would like that Peppa Pig as with the Peppa Pig toys.
Love, Alara
Dear Santa,
I would like a purple scooter and a tablet.
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
I need a little Batman car for Chase and I to ride in.
Love, Audrey
Dear Santa,
I want all of the boys toys.
Love, Benji
Dear Santa,
I would like a fish tank.
Love, Canon
Dear Santa,
I want a remote-control car.
Love, Corbin T.
Dear Santa,
I would like a dollhouse with Barbies.
Love, Dax
Dear Santa,
I am asking for a train that goes choo choo by itself.
Love, Freddy
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lego semi.
Love, Gabe
Dear Santa,
I would like a kitchen that makes noises, a playhouse, some puzzles, and some play-doh. That’s all.
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa,
I want a big house with Barbies.
Love, Jade
Dear Santa,
I want a Batmobile. And toys. A lot of cool ones.
Love, Jude
Dear Santa,
I would like a dinosaur.
Love, Keagan
Dear Santa,
I want a vacuum.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuffed toy.
Love, Nia
Dear Santa,
I’m asking you for a unicorn stuffy.
Love, Nicoletta
Dear Santa,
I would like a kittycorn, a Gabby dollhouse, and a unicorn dress.
Love, Nora
Dear Santa,
I would like LOL dolls.
Love, Rowan
Dear Santa,
I would like a pink scooter.
Love, Scarlett
OUR LADY OF LOURDES - DECATUR
VALDAHL
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the drone! How can your sled fly? I would like a Robux gift card for Christmas! You’re the best!
Love, William
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed dog and a ball that has a net around it. I also want a stuffed Santa Claus. Santa, I liked the
T-rex that you got me! Thanks Santa! I wonder if Rudolf’s nose lights up?
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
I loved the Fly Spinner that you sent to me last year! This year, I would like a drone. How do reindeer fly?
Love, Maanas
Dear Santa,
I will like a Sonic toy and a Jurassic Park Lego set. Do you have a dog?
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Lego set! How can your reindeer fly? I would like to have a Jurassic Viral Raptor! I would also like a trampoline!
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
I want a Voltron Tiger for Christmas. I like Sonic. I like dinosaurs, too. I really want Star Wars’ toys. How do you fly to get toys to kids?
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Jurassic World Dominion that I got last year! Do you have magic? I am putting cookies and milk out for you!
Love, Griffin
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I like Jurassic. Do the elves make these presents?
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I want a camper for Christmas. Thank you for the doll last year! I want Legos this year. I want to know about Mrs. Claus.
Love, Jordyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want new shoes. I want a book. I want Pokémon. I will put cookies out for you! Does Mrs. Claus bake cookies?
Love, Khloe
Dear Santa,
I loved that toy you gave me last Christmas! I want a teddy bear. I want a Beanie Baby. I want a violin. I was wondering how Mrs. Claus makes cookies?
Love, Darcey
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my robot unicorn last Christmas! This year, I would like a Squishmallow that is long and stretchy. I was wondering if your hat was magical?
Love, Lylah
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the clothes! I want this fake laptop for Christmas. I would love to have a real big dollhouse for this year. I would like a lot of L.O.L. and Journey dolls, Santa. Thank you for everything! Santa, are you the reindeer’s dad?
Love, Kyleigh
Dear Santa,
I want a book for Christmas. Thank you for the scooters and make-up from last year! Do the reindeer eat carrots?
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
Can I get an iPhone 14 for Christmas? Can I get a dog? Thank you for the gifts! How do the reindeer fly?
Love, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board for Christmas. I want a Lazerx. I would also like a bow and arrow that glows in the dark. I will give you cookies, Santa Claus. I will give your reindeer carrots.
Love, Crosby
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie van, a mini bubble gum machine, and really stretchy slime. Thank you! Is Mrs. Claus real?
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
I loved making the cookies for you! I would like an L.O.L. doll that is green, please, a purse for snacks, and a day with my family. How do your reindeer fly?
Love, Sierra
Dear Santa,
I love the toys that you sent to my house last year! How do you get toys to the houses? I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas! Thank you!
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts last year! I want a Barbie camper. I would love a baby doll. How do you go to houses so fast?
Love, Emery
Dear Santa,
How many cookies have you eaten? How many elves do you have? For Christmas, can I please get Super Wings? Thank you!
Love, Kane
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, can I please get a Jojo Barbie, baby doll clothes, and a teddy bear? How do your elves find my house?
Love, Daisy