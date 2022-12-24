Letters to Santa O

OUR LADY OF LOURDES - DECATUR

COLLINS/HAMILTON

PRE-K 3

Dear Santa,

Thank you! I would like a pizza shop toy for Christmas?

Love, Patrick

Hi Santa,

May I have a Barbie Camper and a Barbie coat?

Love, Jillian

Dear Santa,

I love tractor toys! May I have a big red tractor for Christmas?

Love, Lee

Dear Santa,

I would like an elf at my Dad’s house for Christmas. He can come back to Santa after Christmas.

Love, Murphy

Dear Santa,

May I have a red present to open? Thank you.

Love, Lucas

Hi Santa!

I would like a nerf gun and darts for it. Merry Christmas!

Love, Grayden

Dear Santa,

May I please have a Jessie girl doll for Christmas?

Love, Jessie

Hi Santa,

May I have a dinosaur Legos to play with for Christmas? Merry Christmas!

Love, Willa

Santa,

I would really like a Sofia doll with a pink dress! Please?

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

Do you eat a lot of candy canes? I think you do! May I have a monster truck not from Walmart for Christmas?

Love, Declan

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll with white hair.

Love, Everly

Dear Santa,

May I have a big toy alligator for Christmas please?

Love Beckett

Hi Santa!

Do you drink hot cocoa all day? I would like a train for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

Can I have a big white present, with a purple bow, with toys. Thank you!

Love Walter

Dear Santa,

Thank you! May I have a blue train? Do you have any baby reindeers?

Love Lydia

Dear Santa,

May I have a new toy train that I can ride on? Do you like the St. Louis Cardinals?

Love, Luke

Hi Santa,

I would like a pink water bottle and a pink basketball and a dolly.

Love, Chloe

Dear Santa,

I would really like Barbie dentist for Christmas please?

Love, Nora

Dear Santa,

May I have a blow dryer so I can do my hair and speaker so I can listen to music?

Love, Orion

OUR LADY OF LOURDES - DECATUR

WHITACRE

PRE-K 2

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a robot and a car. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Zachary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a little fluffy cat named Fuzz Balls. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Vera

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Pokemon cards. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Nash

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Bakugan and another Magic Cube. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Lachlan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Barbie, a Spider-Man toy, and a new Spidey with all of the characters and cars. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Lola

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like glue sticks and a big cardboard rocketship that I can go inside of. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Patrick

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a big robot that speaks to me and a new web shooter. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Colt

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a moving car, all the animals in the world, and all the trains and tracks in the world. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Langon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a new TV, a new backpack, and a camera. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Corrin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a train. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Jack

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a robot and a robot dog. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, MJ

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a fire truck toy, Paw Patrol toy, and a new box for my crayons. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Mason

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a fire truck, a watch, and Pokemon cards. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Karter

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Star Wars Legos. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Wally

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an American Girl Doll. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Zella

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a big tank that I can drive with two seats and a Star Wars Lego set. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Bowen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like toys, Legos, and games. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Logan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a dirt bike and a ps5. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Keegan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a cake making kit, slime, and Play-Doh. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Ella

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Minecraft Legos and a 3-in-1 tiger. Please and thank you!

Your Friend, Will

OUR LADY OF LOURDES - DECATUR

ERICKSON

PRE-K 4

Dear Santa,

I would like that Peppa Pig as with the Peppa Pig toys.

Love, Alara

Dear Santa,

I would like a purple scooter and a tablet.

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa,

I need a little Batman car for Chase and I to ride in.

Love, Audrey

Dear Santa,

I want all of the boys toys.

Love, Benji

Dear Santa,

I would like a fish tank.

Love, Canon

Dear Santa,

I want a remote-control car.

Love, Corbin T.

Dear Santa,

I would like a dollhouse with Barbies.

Love, Dax

Dear Santa,

I am asking for a train that goes choo choo by itself.

Love, Freddy

Dear Santa,

I would like a Lego semi.

Love, Gabe

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitchen that makes noises, a playhouse, some puzzles, and some play-doh. That’s all.

Love, Hadley

Dear Santa,

I want a big house with Barbies.

Love, Jade

Dear Santa,

I want a Batmobile. And toys. A lot of cool ones.

Love, Jude

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinosaur.

Love, Keagan

Dear Santa,

I want a vacuum.

Love, Logan

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed toy.

Love, Nia

Dear Santa,

I’m asking you for a unicorn stuffy.

Love, Nicoletta

Dear Santa,

I would like a kittycorn, a Gabby dollhouse, and a unicorn dress.

Love, Nora

Dear Santa,

I would like LOL dolls.

Love, Rowan

Dear Santa,

I would like a pink scooter.

Love, Scarlett

OUR LADY OF LOURDES - DECATUR

VALDAHL

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the drone! How can your sled fly? I would like a Robux gift card for Christmas! You’re the best!

Love, William

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed dog and a ball that has a net around it. I also want a stuffed Santa Claus. Santa, I liked the

T-rex that you got me! Thanks Santa! I wonder if Rudolf’s nose lights up?

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

I loved the Fly Spinner that you sent to me last year! This year, I would like a drone. How do reindeer fly?

Love, Maanas

Dear Santa,

I will like a Sonic toy and a Jurassic Park Lego set. Do you have a dog?

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Lego set! How can your reindeer fly? I would like to have a Jurassic Viral Raptor! I would also like a trampoline!

Love, Oliver

Dear Santa,

I want a Voltron Tiger for Christmas. I like Sonic. I like dinosaurs, too. I really want Star Wars’ toys. How do you fly to get toys to kids?

Love, Elijah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Jurassic World Dominion that I got last year! Do you have magic? I am putting cookies and milk out for you!

Love, Griffin

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? I like Jurassic. Do the elves make these presents?

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

I want a camper for Christmas. Thank you for the doll last year! I want Legos this year. I want to know about Mrs. Claus.

Love, Jordyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want new shoes. I want a book. I want Pokémon. I will put cookies out for you! Does Mrs. Claus bake cookies?

Love, Khloe

Dear Santa,

I loved that toy you gave me last Christmas! I want a teddy bear. I want a Beanie Baby. I want a violin. I was wondering how Mrs. Claus makes cookies?

Love, Darcey

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my robot unicorn last Christmas! This year, I would like a Squishmallow that is long and stretchy. I was wondering if your hat was magical?

Love, Lylah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the clothes! I want this fake laptop for Christmas. I would love to have a real big dollhouse for this year. I would like a lot of L.O.L. and Journey dolls, Santa. Thank you for everything! Santa, are you the reindeer’s dad?

Love, Kyleigh

Dear Santa,

I want a book for Christmas. Thank you for the scooters and make-up from last year! Do the reindeer eat carrots?

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

Can I get an iPhone 14 for Christmas? Can I get a dog? Thank you for the gifts! How do the reindeer fly?

Love, Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board for Christmas. I want a Lazerx. I would also like a bow and arrow that glows in the dark. I will give you cookies, Santa Claus. I will give your reindeer carrots.

Love, Crosby

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie van, a mini bubble gum machine, and really stretchy slime. Thank you! Is Mrs. Claus real?

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

I loved making the cookies for you! I would like an L.O.L. doll that is green, please, a purse for snacks, and a day with my family. How do your reindeer fly?

Love, Sierra

Dear Santa,

I love the toys that you sent to my house last year! How do you get toys to the houses? I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas! Thank you!

Love, Henry

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifts last year! I want a Barbie camper. I would love a baby doll. How do you go to houses so fast?

Love, Emery

Dear Santa,

How many cookies have you eaten? How many elves do you have? For Christmas, can I please get Super Wings? Thank you!

Love, Kane

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, can I please get a Jojo Barbie, baby doll clothes, and a teddy bear? How do your elves find my house?

Love, Daisy