Letters to Santa O
Letters to Santa O

Oak Grove, Decatur

Davenport

Kindergarten

 

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Hot Wheels race cars for Christmas.

Love Landen

Dear Santa,

I want My Little Pony Rainbow Dash for Christmas and a sonic the hedgehog toy.

Love Reina

Dear Santa,

I would like a race car for Christmas.  My family races cars.

Love Lucas

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Hot Wheels cars.  I have been good.

Love MiKhing

Dear Santa,

I would love to have a Spiderman toy for Christmas. I love you

Love Za’Marrion

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like to get a new Paw Patrol toy.  I have been a really good boy.

Love Dean

Dear Santa,

I want a new guitar and race cars for Christmas. 

Love Zavier

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Batman toy.

Love Kyden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a beach ball and unicorns. I have been a very good girl.

Love Manda

Dear Santa,

I want new dolls for Christmas please.

Love Keirsten

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want new dolls to play with. Thank you

Love Jyi’Aya

Dear Santa

I want a new Spiderman toy for Christmas please.

Love Khyree

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a new Barbie Doll. I love you.

Love Harley

Dear Santa,

I want a new Barbie Doll for Christmas.

Love Juliana

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want new Hot Wheels and a new race car.  I also like a Sonic the Hegdehog toy. I love you.

Love Jonathan

Dear Santa,

I want a Buzz Lightyear toy and big legos.  I want really big legos.

Love Colton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a new baby doll.  I have been really good.

Love Alyvia

Dear Santa,

I want new Hot Wheel cars for Christmas.

Love Marjohn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want LOL Dolls to play with.  I have been very good.

Love Milynn

Dear Santa

I want a new Batman toy for Christmas and a new stuffed animal.  I love you

Love Michael

Dear Santa

So, for Christmas I would really, really like new Hot Wheel cars.  Thank you

Love Pierre

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a robot toy, a monster truck and some Hot Wheel cars. 

Love Adrian

Dear Santa

I want new stuffed animals for Christmas please. I love you

Love Amarianna

Dear Santa

For Christmas I want some Hot Wheel cars and a Sonic Hedgehog race car.

Love Christian

Oak Grove, Decatur

Hathcoat

First Grade

Dear Santa,

I would lid a lol and hoverboard, makeup, ballet squishy roller skates, elf drone.

Adriana

Dear Santa,

I would like a ballet shoes and outfit and roller skates.

Ellenor

Dear Santa,

I would like beyblade, nerf gun, robot.

Kemareon

Dear Santa,

Nerf gun, ipad and a tablet, shotgun, iphone.

Kamden

Dear Santa,

I would like a beyblade, Nintendo switch

Deegan

Dear Santa,

I would like a fon, drone, jeep, nerf gun, robot, tabloe and shotgun.

Aiden

Dear Santa,

Tablet, iphone, hoverboard, jeep remote control, helicopter drone, Nintendo switch, roller skates.

Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

I would like a car, hoverboard, jeep, nero, Nintendo.

Aiden

Dear Santa,

I would like a tablet, elf, girl, Nintendo switch, suishy.

Makayla

Dear Santa,

I would like a iphone, makeup, glo elf and a Nintendo switch and squishy.

Alasha

Dear Santa,

I would like beyblade.

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I would like a nintendo switch, drone, makeup, iphone.

Layliana

Dear Santa,

I would like a elf, squishy, ifon.

Anaya

Dear Santa,

I would like jeep, helicopter, beyblade, Nintendo switch, squishy, roller skates

Garren

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard, jeep, nerf gun, robot, tablet, shotgun, iphone, makeup , remote control car, ballet shoes.

Kella

Dear Santa,

I would like a beyblade, Nintendo, nerf gun, hoverboard, rc helicopter.

Ivory

Dear Santa,

I would like a beyblade, robot, tablet, fon, remote helicopter, elf, Nintendo switch, squishy, roller skates.

Rhylin

Dear Santa,

I would like makeup, beyblade, squishy, tablet, Nintendo switch.

Kee’Shawn

Oak Grove, Decatur

Schulz

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Fortnite Nerf gun. For my friend, I would like the elves to leave candy eggs! Thank you, Santa!

Love, Korbyn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a PJ Mask toy. Please, bring my friend, Pierre home with me! Thank you, Santa!

Love, Ti’Kerrion

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like L.O.L. Dolls for Christmas. For my friend, Ah’Layzia, please bring a candy cane. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Lucy

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Frozen bike. For my friend, Rylie, please bring a Christmas tree. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Samyia

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like L.O.L. Dolls. Please bring my friend, Logan, a PJ Mask toy. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Melanie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like make-up for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Lucy, Baby Alive. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Aveyah

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like some make-up for Christmas. Please bring my friend, AJ, a Paw Patrol toy. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Glenda

Dear Santa,

My name is AJ and I’ve been good this year. Please bring a Spider-Man toy at Christmas. My friend, Glenda, wants a Barbie Doll. Thanks, Santa!

Love, AJ

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I would like a PJ Mask toy for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Logan, a Paw Patrol toy. Thank you, Santa!

Love, B’Shalynn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like Minnie Mouse for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Lucy, Minnie Mouse, too! Thank you, Santa!

Love, Ah’Layzia

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year! I would like a coloring book for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Aveyah, dolls. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Makenzie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Jazam toy for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Rilynn, the same thing as me. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Khristian

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas, I would like an Elsa mirror. Can you bring my friend, Ah’Layzia the same thing? Thank you, Santa!

Love, Rylie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like an American Girl Doll for Christmas. Please bring my friend Serenity a doll. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Iziya

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a tablet for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Glenda, a tablet, too!

Love, Javari

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas, I would like a Hover Board. Please bring my friend, Iziya, and American Girl Doll and kitchen set. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Serenity

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like an L.O.L. Doll for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Serenity, a Hover Board. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Keiyosha

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Nerf Gun for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Khristian the same thing. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Rilynn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Lego set for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Logan, a Lego set, too. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Ian

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Khristian the same thing. Thanks, Santa!

Love, JaQuan

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a T-Rex for Christmas. Please bring my brother a Woody toy. Thanks, Santa!

Love, Landeyn

Our Lady of Lourdes, Decatur

Hart

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a Paw Patrol pajamas. I will give you cookies.

Your friend, Chase

Dear Santa,

How is Ralph? I want a hamster and hamster stuff. I will leave cookies and milk.

Your friend, Simon

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I would like a cop lego. I will leave carrots for the reindeer.

Your friend, Mason

Dear Santa,

What  are the reindeer names?  I like PJs. I will give you milk and cookies.

Your friend, Grayson

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I want hamster stuff and a hamster. I will leave carrots for the reindeer.

Your friend, Gayle

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a lion toy. I will leave carrots for the reindeer.

Your friend, Richard

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a cop costume. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Your friend, Miles

Dear Santa,

How are you? I like a new ball. I will leave cookies and milk.

Your friend, Seth

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I like robot toys. I will leave cookies and milk.

Your friend, Gideon

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a race car track.

Your friend, Cameron

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like an Elsa doll. I will leave carrots for the reindeer.

Your friend, Noelle

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a giant Lego set. I will leave you apples for the reindeer.

Your friend, Liam

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a new Barbie. I will leave you pie.

Your friend, Riley.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Decatur

Valdahl

First Grade

Dear Santa,

You are the best. Can you bring a car? Santa are you going to bring toys? Can you bring me earbuds? I was wondering Santa if your reindeer fly?

Alessandro

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents that you gave me last year. That was very nice. I have been very good this year. I want a game, Mr. Pop, please. I want this game but I have forgot what it is colled. I’ll tell you when I see you at the mall. Hey Santa how many reindeer do you have?

Samantha

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. Santa can you tell your elves to get me what I want for Christmas? Please. Can you get me a hairdorables? I would like a candylocks doll too. Thank you.

Victoria

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my trolls bike. I like it. This year can I get a new one? I like Sydney Lee, the American Girl doll. Can I get 9 more dolls and 9 outfits for them? Can I get a tv in my room? What is your phone number? How were your elves made?

Sydney

Dear Santa,

I think you are the best because you get us presents. I want slime and just a couple of legos. What do your reindeer do at the North Pole?

Luke

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys you have me last year. So what I would like for Christmas is purple cat ears, a mal doll and a descendants coloring book. I have a question, What does Mrs. Claus look like?

Maison

Dear Santa,

I like how you work hard. Santa I want learning games. Santa I want a phone. How do you get your reindeer?

Brianna

Dear Santa,

Thank  you for the presents from last year. I have a question. How many elves do you have? Santa, can you just give me a mal costume? Merry Christmas .

Emery.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of the presents. Please can I have a set of Pockemon cards? What is your phone number?

Max

Dear Santa,

I like last year’s presents. How are you doing? I want a jojo Siwa doll and lots of yogurt. I also want a bracelet box to make BFF bracelets. What does your elves do? You are the best Santa.

Arya

