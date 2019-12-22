Letters to Santa O

Oak Grove, Decatur
Davenport
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Hot Wheels race cars for Christmas.
Love Landen
Dear Santa,
I want My Little Pony Rainbow Dash for Christmas and a sonic the hedgehog toy.
Love Reina
Dear Santa,
I would like a race car for Christmas. My family races cars.
Love Lucas
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Hot Wheels cars. I have been good.
Love MiKhing
Dear Santa,
I would love to have a Spiderman toy for Christmas. I love you
Love Za’Marrion
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to get a new Paw Patrol toy. I have been a really good boy.
Love Dean
Dear Santa,
I want a new guitar and race cars for Christmas.
Love Zavier
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a Batman toy.
Love Kyden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a beach ball and unicorns. I have been a very good girl.
Love Manda
Dear Santa,
I want new dolls for Christmas please.
Love Keirsten
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want new dolls to play with. Thank you
Love Jyi’Aya
Dear Santa
I want a new Spiderman toy for Christmas please.
Love Khyree
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a new Barbie Doll. I love you.
Love Harley
Dear Santa,
I want a new Barbie Doll for Christmas.
Love Juliana
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want new Hot Wheels and a new race car. I also like a Sonic the Hegdehog toy. I love you.
Love Jonathan
Dear Santa,
I want a Buzz Lightyear toy and big legos. I want really big legos.
Love Colton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a new baby doll. I have been really good.
Love Alyvia
Dear Santa,
I want new Hot Wheel cars for Christmas.
Love Marjohn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want LOL Dolls to play with. I have been very good.
Love Milynn
Dear Santa
I want a new Batman toy for Christmas and a new stuffed animal. I love you
Love Michael
Dear Santa
So, for Christmas I would really, really like new Hot Wheel cars. Thank you
Love Pierre
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a robot toy, a monster truck and some Hot Wheel cars.
Love Adrian
Dear Santa
I want new stuffed animals for Christmas please. I love you
Love Amarianna
Dear Santa
For Christmas I want some Hot Wheel cars and a Sonic Hedgehog race car.
Love Christian
Oak Grove, Decatur
Hathcoat
First Grade
Dear Santa,
I would lid a lol and hoverboard, makeup, ballet squishy roller skates, elf drone.
Adriana
Dear Santa,
I would like a ballet shoes and outfit and roller skates.
Ellenor
Dear Santa,
I would like beyblade, nerf gun, robot.
Kemareon
Dear Santa,
Nerf gun, ipad and a tablet, shotgun, iphone.
Kamden
Dear Santa,
I would like a beyblade, Nintendo switch
Deegan
Dear Santa,
I would like a fon, drone, jeep, nerf gun, robot, tabloe and shotgun.
Aiden
Dear Santa,
Tablet, iphone, hoverboard, jeep remote control, helicopter drone, Nintendo switch, roller skates.
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I would like a car, hoverboard, jeep, nero, Nintendo.
Aiden
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet, elf, girl, Nintendo switch, suishy.
Makayla
Dear Santa,
I would like a iphone, makeup, glo elf and a Nintendo switch and squishy.
Alasha
Dear Santa,
I would like beyblade.
Andrew
Dear Santa,
I would like a nintendo switch, drone, makeup, iphone.
Layliana
Dear Santa,
I would like a elf, squishy, ifon.
Anaya
Dear Santa,
I would like jeep, helicopter, beyblade, Nintendo switch, squishy, roller skates
Garren
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard, jeep, nerf gun, robot, tablet, shotgun, iphone, makeup , remote control car, ballet shoes.
Kella
Dear Santa,
I would like a beyblade, Nintendo, nerf gun, hoverboard, rc helicopter.
Ivory
Dear Santa,
I would like a beyblade, robot, tablet, fon, remote helicopter, elf, Nintendo switch, squishy, roller skates.
Rhylin
Dear Santa,
I would like makeup, beyblade, squishy, tablet, Nintendo switch.
Kee’Shawn
Oak Grove, Decatur
Schulz
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Fortnite Nerf gun. For my friend, I would like the elves to leave candy eggs! Thank you, Santa!
Love, Korbyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a PJ Mask toy. Please, bring my friend, Pierre home with me! Thank you, Santa!
Love, Ti’Kerrion
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like L.O.L. Dolls for Christmas. For my friend, Ah’Layzia, please bring a candy cane. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Lucy
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Frozen bike. For my friend, Rylie, please bring a Christmas tree. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Samyia
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like L.O.L. Dolls. Please bring my friend, Logan, a PJ Mask toy. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Melanie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like make-up for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Lucy, Baby Alive. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Aveyah
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like some make-up for Christmas. Please bring my friend, AJ, a Paw Patrol toy. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Glenda
Dear Santa,
My name is AJ and I’ve been good this year. Please bring a Spider-Man toy at Christmas. My friend, Glenda, wants a Barbie Doll. Thanks, Santa!
Love, AJ
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a PJ Mask toy for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Logan, a Paw Patrol toy. Thank you, Santa!
Love, B’Shalynn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like Minnie Mouse for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Lucy, Minnie Mouse, too! Thank you, Santa!
Love, Ah’Layzia
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year! I would like a coloring book for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Aveyah, dolls. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Makenzie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Jazam toy for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Rilynn, the same thing as me. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Khristian
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I would like an Elsa mirror. Can you bring my friend, Ah’Layzia the same thing? Thank you, Santa!
Love, Rylie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like an American Girl Doll for Christmas. Please bring my friend Serenity a doll. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Iziya
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a tablet for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Glenda, a tablet, too!
Love, Javari
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I would like a Hover Board. Please bring my friend, Iziya, and American Girl Doll and kitchen set. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Serenity
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like an L.O.L. Doll for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Serenity, a Hover Board. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Keiyosha
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Nerf Gun for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Khristian the same thing. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Rilynn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Lego set for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Logan, a Lego set, too. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Ian
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Please bring my friend, Khristian the same thing. Thanks, Santa!
Love, JaQuan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a T-Rex for Christmas. Please bring my brother a Woody toy. Thanks, Santa!
Love, Landeyn
Our Lady of Lourdes, Decatur
Hart
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a Paw Patrol pajamas. I will give you cookies.
Your friend, Chase
Dear Santa,
How is Ralph? I want a hamster and hamster stuff. I will leave cookies and milk.
Your friend, Simon
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I would like a cop lego. I will leave carrots for the reindeer.
Your friend, Mason
Dear Santa,
What are the reindeer names? I like PJs. I will give you milk and cookies.
Your friend, Grayson
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want hamster stuff and a hamster. I will leave carrots for the reindeer.
Your friend, Gayle
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a lion toy. I will leave carrots for the reindeer.
Your friend, Richard
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a cop costume. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Your friend, Miles
Dear Santa,
How are you? I like a new ball. I will leave cookies and milk.
Your friend, Seth
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I like robot toys. I will leave cookies and milk.
Your friend, Gideon
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a race car track.
Your friend, Cameron
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I would like an Elsa doll. I will leave carrots for the reindeer.
Your friend, Noelle
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a giant Lego set. I will leave you apples for the reindeer.
Your friend, Liam
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a new Barbie. I will leave you pie.
Your friend, Riley.
Our Lady of Lourdes, Decatur
Valdahl
First Grade
Dear Santa,
You are the best. Can you bring a car? Santa are you going to bring toys? Can you bring me earbuds? I was wondering Santa if your reindeer fly?
Alessandro
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents that you gave me last year. That was very nice. I have been very good this year. I want a game, Mr. Pop, please. I want this game but I have forgot what it is colled. I’ll tell you when I see you at the mall. Hey Santa how many reindeer do you have?
Samantha
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. Santa can you tell your elves to get me what I want for Christmas? Please. Can you get me a hairdorables? I would like a candylocks doll too. Thank you.
Victoria
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my trolls bike. I like it. This year can I get a new one? I like Sydney Lee, the American Girl doll. Can I get 9 more dolls and 9 outfits for them? Can I get a tv in my room? What is your phone number? How were your elves made?
Sydney
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best because you get us presents. I want slime and just a couple of legos. What do your reindeer do at the North Pole?
Luke
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys you have me last year. So what I would like for Christmas is purple cat ears, a mal doll and a descendants coloring book. I have a question, What does Mrs. Claus look like?
Maison
Dear Santa,
I like how you work hard. Santa I want learning games. Santa I want a phone. How do you get your reindeer?
Brianna
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents from last year. I have a question. How many elves do you have? Santa, can you just give me a mal costume? Merry Christmas .
Emery.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all of the presents. Please can I have a set of Pockemon cards? What is your phone number?
Max
Dear Santa,
I like last year’s presents. How are you doing? I want a jojo Siwa doll and lots of yogurt. I also want a bracelet box to make BFF bracelets. What does your elves do? You are the best Santa.
Arya