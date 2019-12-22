Letters to Santa O

First Grade

Dear Santa,

You are the best. Can you bring a car? Santa are you going to bring toys? Can you bring me earbuds? I was wondering Santa if your reindeer fly?

Alessandro

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents that you gave me last year. That was very nice. I have been very good this year. I want a game, Mr. Pop, please. I want this game but I have forgot what it is colled. I’ll tell you when I see you at the mall. Hey Santa how many reindeer do you have?

Samantha

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. Santa can you tell your elves to get me what I want for Christmas? Please. Can you get me a hairdorables? I would like a candylocks doll too. Thank you.

Victoria

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my trolls bike. I like it. This year can I get a new one? I like Sydney Lee, the American Girl doll. Can I get 9 more dolls and 9 outfits for them? Can I get a tv in my room? What is your phone number? How were your elves made?

Sydney