Letters to Santa P

Parsons, Decatur
Mower
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Malachi and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Guitar, chain, necklace. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Malachi
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Mhyani and I am 6 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Baby doll, coloring book, tablet. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Mhyani
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Liliana and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie doll, guitar, paint coloring book. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Liliana
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Kaiden and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Dog, ball, book. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Kaiden
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Katelyn and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Doll, princess costume, toy car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Katelyn
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Nasir and I am 6 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Sword, shield, robo car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Nasir
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Kayla and I am 6 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Doll, games, coloring book. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Kayla
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Karson and I am 6 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Hot wheel, dog, robocat. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Karson
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Jacob and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Bakugan, trains, rocket launcher. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Jacob
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Annabell and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Tractor, tea set, notebook. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Annabell
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Antron and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Bakugan, robot lizard, water gun. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Antron
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Devon and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Remote helicopter, remote car, chain. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Devon
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Blake and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Combine toy, race car, fish. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Blake
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Blake and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Bakigan, race car, nerf gun. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Blake
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Anabella and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Baby doll, tablet, Barbie dolls. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Annabella
Dear Santa,
Hello. My name is Gianna and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie, sand, kitchen. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Gianna
Pershing, Decatur
Wise
Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I would like to let you know I’m a good girl and a good sister for my Liam. Can you please bring me candy and birds and presents.
Zeinab
Dear Santa,
What I would like for Christmas is a toy police car. I also would like to go to Peoria to see the Festival of Christmas lights this year. I have been very good this year.
Hayden
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet and a bike.
Micah
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I want a bike for Christmas and a few dolls and aplay car that I can drive for the summer.
Chrissy
Dear Mr. Claus and reindeer,
I have been a very good girl all year long. Can you please tell the elves hi for me? I would like an Elsa and Anna ice castle, Lol dollhouse, Barbie dream house and a bicycle when I get big. Can you bring me a real horse named Chickalinda and boomerang like on spirit. Just get me a farm with lots of horses and some Barbies.
Ayra
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. Here are a few nice things that I did. I shared my toys with my brother and sisters. I helped mommy cook and helped daddy recycle boxes. For Christmas I would love to have Barbie dream camper.
Zoe
Dear Santa,
I’d like for you to bring me a toy. I’d like a big big neft gun, baby shack and Halloween toys. What I like about you Santa is Christmas! I like that you wear a Santa Claus shirt. Please don’t forget to bring my sissy a monkey. You’ll get some cookies from me. There will be one missing because I’m going to eat one too.
Aycson
Dear Santa,
Thanks for last year presents. I was so happy you got me everything I asked for. This year I don’t want a lot. One thing I would really like is a spiderman car that goes really fast and shoots out webs when I push a button. This year I won’t forget the your cookies.
Eli
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like two spiderman toys, one Thor toy, five Iron Man toys, a fakefootball, playdough, spider bike, sonic table, paw patrol jamas. I’ve been a kinda good boy and would be os happy.
Liam
Dear Santa,
I would like an Elsa toy or Elsa doll. I would like my sister to have an Anna doll and my brother an Olaf.
Kynsleigh
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for Christmas so you can bring me lots of toys and clothes. Me and my big sister Harmonie will make you some cookies and milk.
Miracle
Dear Santa,
I would like a spiderman bike. I’m going to be good the rest of the year!
Skyler
Dear Santa,
I would like an optimus prime toy, a bumblebee toy, a beyblade, Megatron toy, a t-rex toy, a race car, a monster toy, power ranger toy and a sword with shield.
Khrystian
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a bike, new clothes and baby dolls.
Enalia
Dear Santa,
I want a bunch of lol dolls. I also want a mini build a bear to match mine. I want a elmo toy for Zayden and a paw patrol toy for my other nephew.
Addi