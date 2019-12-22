Letters to Santa P

Hello. My name is Kaiden and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Dog, ball, book. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Kaiden

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Katelyn and I am 5 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Doll, princess costume, toy car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Katelyn

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Nasir and I am 6 years old. I live in Decatur. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Sword, shield, robo car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.

Nasir

Dear Santa,