Letters to Santa R

ROBERTSON CHARTER, DECATUR

CRAIG

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I would like a phone this year to snapchat my friends.

Thank you, Kashten

Dear Santa,

I wanted you to know I love you and would like a toy for Christmas.

Thank you, Maria

Dear Santa, I know your watching me and I have been good this year. Can I get a Pokemon toy for Christmas?

Thanks, Adyen

Dear Santa, I would like paw patrol tall building toy.

Thanks Mendeece

Dear Santa,

I would like a sonic toy and a bath bomb you can put in the tub.

Thanks, Zakhai

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll for Christmas.

Thanks, Ty’Nerria

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll for Christmas.

Thanks, Milan

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie doll, stroller, and a new blanket.

Thanks, Keighan

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerf gun for Christmas.

Thanks, Christopher

Dear Santa,

I love you so so much. I would like PS4 games and controller.

Thanks, Legacy

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy and lots of candy for Christmas.

Thanks, Miracle

Dear Santa,

I would like a surprise for Christmas.

Thanks, Shannon

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll and a LOL doll.

Thanks, Ja’Miyah

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo switch for Christmas.

Thanks, Kayden

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitchen set for Christmas.

Thanks, Samaya

Dear Santa,

I would like two LOL dolls, umbrella, boots and coat just incase it rains. Merry Christmas Santa. I love you!

Thanks, Kamea

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike and a teddy bear.

Thanks, Dreshawn

Dear Santa,

I would like a remote control drone for Christmas.

Thanks, Chase

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll for Christmas.

Thanks, Xiomara

Dear Santa,

I would like a race car for Christmas.

Thanks, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I would like gummy bears and a pool for Christmas.

Thanks, Jayce

Dear Santa,

I would like a big spider man toy and car.

Thanks, Justin

Dear Santa,

I would like a bluey play set for outside.

Thanks, Kyndree

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL house and pjs. I wear a size 2.

Thanks, Ta’Lyea

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5 for Christmas.

Thanks, Kortney

Dear Santa,

I would like toys for Christmas.

Thanks, Camir

Dear Santa,

I really like you, Santa. For Christmas I would like a surprise.

Thanks, Justyce

ROBERTSON CHARTER, DECATUR

YORK

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I would like a Mighty Zoom vehicle for Christmas.

Thanks Gabriel

Dear Santa,

I would like Robux card and glasses to see out of.

Thanks Journii

Dear Santa,

I would like a big jar of slime and a closet that has a million dresses in it.

Thanks Kashyia

Dear Santa, I would like a PS5 for Christmas.

Thanks Anthony

Dear Santa, I would like and iPhone 14 pro and a Gucci Jacket.

Thanks Kobii

Dear Santa,

I would like a Gucci bag and clear phone case for Christmas.

Thanks Kenslei

Dear Santa, I would like a new phone case to carry in a new purse.

Thanks Kaydence

Dear Santa,

I would like a new iPhone and a clear case to go on it. Thanks Derriya

Dear Santa, I would like a iPhone and 100 dollars.

Thanks Kiyon

Dear Santa,

I would two iPhone one to call friends the other to play games on.

Thanks Nhymere

Dear Santa,

I would like iPhone 14 with a charger.

Thanks Quinton

Dear Santa,

I would like a teddy bear and a new iPhone.

Thanks Larry

Dear Santa,

I would like a huge doll and a huge drone so I can see the creepy things outside.

Thanks Kamari

Dear Santa,

I would like a racetrack and a telescope to look at the planets.

Thanks Nasir

Dear Santa,

I would like an iPhone 12 and makeup to look cute.

Thanks Ryliegh

Dear Santa,

I would like an iPhone 14 and a calendar so I can learn the days of the week.

Thanks Kingston

Dear Santa,

I would like a skateboard and a bike.

Thanks Micah

Dear Santa,

I would like a woody toy from toy story and potato.

Thanks Jordan A

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard and dirt bike.

Thanks Drekevias

Dear Santa,

I would like a Ryan egg and iPhone.

Thanks Kamarion

Dear Santa,

I would like and iPhone and nerf gun.

Thanks Michael

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike and a hoverboard.

Thanks Melvin

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard and a tablet.

Thanks Drela

Dear Santa,

I would like a YoYo and a skateboard.

Thanks Tyonna