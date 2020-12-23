Letters to Santa S

SOUTH SHORES, DECATUR
WATROUS
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa
I like dolls and toys.
Love,
Zoe
Dear Santa
First I would like to know, how fast does your sled go? Second, here is what I would like for Christmas. I want a green dirt bike, a Hulk Smash costume, a picture of me and my best friend Carson on my new geen dirt bike and for the Carona Virus to go away so me and my family can go somewhere fun. Also, I want a new, bigger house with my family,
Love,
Rohen
Dear Santa
I would like a PS4. How fast in your sleigh?
Love,
Paxton
Dear Santa
Dino charger blaster,
Love,
Oliver
Dear Santa
Santa very kind can you just come to my house so you can just have a breakfast, so don’t you want to come to my house? I’m going to like your style. My cat likes you too, so can you just come?
Love,
Owen
Dear Santa,
Knuckles Hampster
Love,
Nikko
Dear Santa
What is your favorite Snack?
Love,
Londyn
SOUTH SHORES, DECATUR
WOOD
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo Switch, Hot Wheels, Spiderman headphones, PJ Mask toy and a robot toy.
Benjamin
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie, baby doll, a Hoover, cellphone, and a tablet.
Iysis
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie with a dog, doll supplies, a doll house, Barbie clothes, and a Barbie with a baby.
Joanie
Dear Santa,
I would like a new switch, a new playstation, a Wii U, a minecraft bow and arrow, and a sonic costume.
Karter
Dear Santa,
I would like a bicycle, a cellphone, a teddy bear, a ring, and a crown.
LaKiyah
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone, a computer, a Baby Alive, dog, and a doll.
Neriah
