Letters to Santa S
Letters to Santa S

SOUTH SHORES, DECATUR

WATROUS

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa

I like dolls and toys.

Love,

Zoe

Dear Santa

First I would like to know, how fast does your sled go? Second, here is what I would like for Christmas.  I want a green dirt bike, a Hulk Smash costume, a picture of me and my best friend Carson on my new geen dirt bike and for the Carona Virus to go away so me and my family can go somewhere fun. Also, I want a new, bigger house with my family,

Love,

Rohen

Dear Santa

I would like a PS4. How fast in your sleigh?

Love,

Paxton

Dear Santa

Dino charger blaster,

Love,

Oliver

Dear Santa

Santa very kind can you just come to my house so you can just have a breakfast, so don’t you want to come to my house? I’m going to like your style. My cat likes you too, so can you just come?

Love,

Owen

Dear Santa,

Knuckles Hampster

Love,

Nikko

Dear Santa

What is your favorite Snack?

Love,

Londyn

 

SOUTH SHORES, DECATUR

WOOD

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo Switch, Hot Wheels, Spiderman headphones, PJ Mask toy and a robot toy.

Benjamin

Dear Santa,

 I would like a Barbie, baby doll, a Hoover, cellphone, and a tablet.

Iysis

Dear Santa,

I  would like a Barbie with a dog, doll supplies, a doll house, Barbie clothes, and a Barbie with a baby.

Joanie

Dear Santa,

 I would like a new switch, a new playstation, a Wii U, a minecraft bow and arrow, and a sonic costume.

Karter

Dear Santa,

 I would like a bicycle, a cellphone, a teddy bear, a ring, and a crown.

LaKiyah

Dear Santa,

 I would like a phone, a computer, a Baby Alive, dog, and a doll.

Neriah

SULLIVAN

CAMP

EARLY CHILDHOOD

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie camper for Christmas. L would also like a food truck.

Anna

Dear Santa,

I would like a train and a monster truck for Christmas

Isaiah

