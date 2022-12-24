Letters to Santa S

SULLIVAN ELEMENTARY

CAMP

AM EARLY CHILDHOOD

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a baby doll and dress up clothes.

See you soon!

Brooklynn

Dear Santa,

Would you please bring me a new doll for Christmas?

Thank you!

Tinely

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like some new trucks.

Merry Christmas!

Jackson

Dear Santa,

I would like some new fidget toys for Christmas this year.

See you soon!

Abel

Dear Santa,

I have worked very hard to be good this year. Please bring me some Legos.

Thank you!

Tucker

Dear Santa,

I hope to see you soon. Would you please bring me some new play food for Christmas?

Waylon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a new toy truck.

Thank you!

Oliver

SULLIVAN ELEMENTARY

CAMP

PM EARLY CHILDHOOD

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like some new trains and tic tacks.

Your well behaved friend,

Clyde

Dear Santa,

I would like a Grinch for Christmas this year. I’ll wait up for you on Christmas.

Harper

Dear Santa,

I would like toys for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.

Waylon

Dear Santa,

Hello! Choo Choo Trains is all I would like this year.

Tatum

Dear Santa,

I have worked hard at being a good boy this year. Would you please bring me some dinosaurs toys?

Your Friend,

Memphis

Dear Santa,

I will leave you some cookies this year. I have been a good boy. I would like a green coat and hat.

Merry Christmas!

Murphy

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like some new light up toys.

Thank you!

Brevyn

Dear Santa,

I would like a big racecar for Christmas this year.

Thank you!

Brighton

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a racecar playset this year for Christmas.

See you soon!

Mitchell

SANGAMON VALLEY

NIEBRUGGE

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I want all the toys. I want a Michael Myers toy and a Freddy Krueger glove. I will give all the reindeer candy.

James G.

Dear Santa,

Did the reindeer hit the car? Santa is coming to town. I want Anna from Frozen and a Frozen shirt.

Raylynn

Dear Santa,

I want Spiderman and Hulk. I want Iron Man and Captain America.

Anderson

Dear Santa,

How does the sleigh fly magically? I want candy corn and cars for Christmas.

Ryker

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn and I want to ride it. It can walk by itself and needs 100 batteries. It has bows and is all for girls. What are your reindeers names?

Nova

Dear Santa,

I want a robot toy. Why does your reindeer fly?

Bennett

Dear Santa,

I want 100 markers. Can I see your elves work?

Leah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being so helpful and giving kids presents. How are the presents made? I want a plushie watermelon and a fake wand. I also want a toy wolf, fox and ox.

Aliza

Dear Santa,

I want a bakery shop and a phone. Can you send me a video? I want to see your reindeer too.

Jordan

Dear Santa,

I want an Optimus Prime for Christmas. Where do you live? I want you to fly with your reindeer and sleigh.

Laysen

Dear Santa,

I want a huge hot wheels race car track. How do your reindeer fly and come back down?

Daniel

Dear Santa,

Can you tell my elf hi? I want a four-wheeler and a phone. How do your reindeer fly?

James M.

Dear Santa,

I like your elves and you. I want some LOL and some baby dolls. I want food for them.

Wrenley

Dear Santa,

I want a RC car that goes fast. How do you make toys?

Hudson

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL camper, a giant Barbie dream house, a mini mouse motorcycle, and a little house you can build. How do you give presents to everyone before morning?

Kinsley

Dear Santa,

I saw you in New York. I really like your reindeer, Rudolph. I want a Spidergirl guitar and girl legos.

Clare

Dear Santa,

I want to hug you. Thank you for giving lots and lots of toys. Can I have a Pikachu and Evie Evie?

Rosalie

Dear Santa,

How do you travel all over the world? I want a dirt bike, a video game, and a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.

Kaden

SANGAMON VALLEY

MILLER

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I like your shirt and boots. I want a giant race car, like this giant.

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

I like your beard. I like your shirt. I would like a dump truck and a batman.

Love, Barrett

Dear Santa,

I want a nerf gun. I want you to give me a piece of a monster truck to build. I really love your naughty list and nice list.

Love, Clayton

Dear Santa,

I want an Optimus Prime from the Transformer movie costume and his gun and an ax. I want another Christmas Movie. I like your elves.

Love, Jacoby

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait until Christmas. I want a LOL doll.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa,

I want furniture for my dollhouse. I want new Barbies and a Squishmellow. Thank you for everything that you brought for me.

Love, Shyann

Dear Santa,

Get me a Spiderman and a nerf gun. Thank you for bringing me toys.

Love, Davey

Dear Santa,

I want a Ryan Treasure box and a hotwheel and a lego train and a robot. I like you because you bring presents to kids and you get them what they want.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

I want to have a LOL Surprise. I would like some new clothes too. I love your presents.

Love, Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

I want Lanky Box Merch. I want a LOL Surprise. I want some dolls. I like you because you’re awesome.

Love, Nova

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want a Unicorn Slime. I forget you.

Love, Aria

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a Monster Truck video game? I want those things with levers and buttons to punch and kick and whatever one stands up wins. I like you because you give me presents.

Love, Bryant

Dear Santa,

I want a big tree house for Christmas. I would also like a new coat. I like you because you give toys and there’s a bunch of toys.

Love, Lainey

Dear Santa,

I want a toy pig and a tree house. I love you.

Love, Skylar

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas a Squishmellow and a dollhouse. I like that you give all of the gifts around to children.

Love, Kameo

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want a scooter and a bike and a dollhouse.

Love, Anna J.

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. Santa, you make the best presents. Santa you are so awesome. I was 4 Gabby House dolls that aren’t cardboard.

Love, Daylin

Dear Santa,

I like your Elves. You have good presents. I love you. I would like a soccer ball.

Love, Ted

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a polar bear with remote control. Thank you for the stuff and that’s it.

Love, Troy

SANGAMON VALLEY

PIERSON

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

How do you feed the reendyr? Please bring me a reel dog, a pink cunputr, and three rainbow high dolls. I like your reendyr.

Love, Violet

Dear Santa,

How cold is it at the North Poll? Please bring me a rc car, a Jurassic Wrld lego set, and a new Jurassic Wrld viteo game. You are grate at making toys!

Love, Rowan

Dear Santa,

How do the reindeer fly to my house? Please bring me a hamster, a real dog, and Pokemon cards. I love you so much. I like your magic. I love Mrs. Claus.

Love, Ashton

Dear Santa,

Do you have some other pets besides your reindeer? Please bring me a PS5, an Xbox, and an Iphone. You are so nice.

Love, Case

Dear Santa,

How do you make your elves make toys? Please bring me a treasure X, and an X box, and a toy rabbit. I love your reindeer.

Love, Kristofer

Dear Santa,

How do you tech the elves? Please bring me fake nals, a stuffed animal, and a rel mows. I love you, Santa.

Love, Kehleigha

Dear Santa,

How do you fly? Please bring me a Huver bord, a vr, and a Power Weel. Your grat at delivereg persits!

Love, Khaleesi

Dear Santa,

How do you get to my house? Please bring me a pla stassin, X box, and a RC car. Thank you for giving toys to me.

Love, John

Dear Santa,

Santa, do you make the toys? Please bring me an elf, a rel rander, and a rel sla. I love you, Santa.

Love, Zander

Dear Santa,

Where is the North Pole? Please bring me a Capten America sheeld, a X Box 1000 and a Ifone 13. I love you.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

How do the reindeer fli? Please bring me a dol house, a monkey, and a lollipop. Thank you for an Xbox last yer.

Love, Isabella

Dear Santa,

How cold is it at the North Pole? Plese bring me a Xbox. am ifone, an a PS5. Thank you for all the stuff.

Love, Owen

Dear Santa,

How do you make the toys? Please bring me a cat toy, a toy rander, and a dog toy. Thank you for giving me gifs.

Love, Jasmin

Dear Santa,

How do your randeer fly? Please bring me a black Panther toy, a robot cat, and a robot dog.I love you. Why is the North Pole in the sky?

Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

How can you make your sled fly? Please bring me nal polish, a robot dog, and Frozin legos with a box. You make are prezents good!

Love, Lizzy