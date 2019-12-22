Letters to Santa S

Sangamon Valley, Harristown
Marksberry
First Grade
Dear Santa,
Where do you put Rudolph? Please can you bring me boxing gloes, a punching bag and a bracelet making set. Watch out for my dogs.
Roman
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I want a lego set, a doll, and a nutcracker please. Merry Christmas.
Emily
Dear St. Nick,
How do the reindeer fly? I want some legos, Paw Patrol and a puppy, please. I have been very good.j
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
What is my elf’s name? I want a Nintendo Switch and a phone, please. I have twins coming soyou can bring them some toys too.
Chase
Dear Santa,
How do elves vi tint he sleigh with all of the presents? Please can I have Madden 20, Madden 19 and a football jersey? Can you bring a purse for my Grandma?
Axton
Dear Santa,
Where does Rudolph sleep? Can I please have some candy, a stuffed elephant, and a stuffed unicorn for my sister. Merry Christmas.
Addy
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? Can I please have a Pokemon toy, some rocks, and a necklace for my mom. Please let my puppy outside when you visit.
Michael
Dear Santa,
How does the sled fly? Please can I have a tv, a tree house and boxing gloves for my dad. How do my elf fly?
Zaden
Dear Santa,
How does the sled fly? I want a Nintendo Switch, a glow gun and a little Cardinals garbage can please. Please don’t take my dog with you when you visit.
Hank
Dear Santa,
Where do you sleep? Can you please bring hockey sticks, a hockey rink and a rc car. Beforeyou leave can you snuggle with my dog?
Tate
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? I want a Treasure X playset and an automatic pencil sharpener for my dad please. Before you leave, please snuggle with my orange cat.
Ryan
Dear Santa,
Can reindeer fly? I want roller skates, a basket and some purple and blue flowers for the basket please. Merry Christmas.
Christina
Dear Santa Claus,
How do you get furniture to the North pole? I want two WWE wrestling sets, truck legos and Ford vs. Ferrari for my dad, please. I have been very good.
Reece
Dear Santa,
Are you magic? I want an ipad, play doh and a bracelet kit please. Merry Christmas.
Mya
Dear Santa,
Do kids trap you? I want collectors, a unicorn necklace for my sister and a coffee cup for my dad. I have been very good this year.
Rosie
Dear Nick,
Where do you sleep? I want a Barbie shopping toy, a Barbie head and an ipad please. Merry Christmas.
Kennedy
Dear Santa,
How does the sled fly? I want a Paw patrol mightly lookout, a bowzer toy and a noisy monkey please. Can you snuggle with my dog before you leave?
Carson
Sangamon Valley, Harristown
Pierson
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How do the rander fly? Please bring me a Amerucn girl dall bathroom, a cat and a dog. Thank you for breging presents.
Love, Aylah
Dear Santa,
Were you born with your magik? Please bring me a ancnte swich a 900 jitsoo and a WIIu. You are getting skinere.
Love, Camdyn
Dear Santa,
How did the randeer lern to flie? Please bring me a bocugun, pokemn cards and flowers for my mom.
I love you Santa.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
How do you make cars? Please bring me a $100, a nerf gun and a rc car. I like Christmas.
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
How do you go into the chimne? Please bring me a nrf gun, a xbox, and farmer things. Santa you are the best.
Love, Caiden
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Please bring me a roabot, a red pisnell box and a piggy and elephant book. Happy Christmas!
Love, Deacon
Dear Santa,
What did Mrs. Clause do on Christmas? Please bring me a piggy and elephant book, a apple and toy food. You are kind.
Love Autumn
Dear Santa,
How do you fli the sla? Please bring me a pocuball, a $700,000 for the hole school, and me 70000 Pokemon cards. Have a merry Christmas. ]
Love Austin
Dear Santa,
How do you fliy with your sla? Please bring me a toy car, a robot, and a cooking set. Youa re soopr red.
Love Corbin
Dear Santa,
Are the elvs cuming to my house? Please bring me an alf, a lol and a desc. You are nice.
Love, Aniah
Dear Santa,
How do you fit all the prezits in the bag? Please bring me a nrf guns, a Rian’s goldiin egg and $1,000. Mere Christmas.
Love Kobbe
Dear Santa,
Dus your sla have pedals? Please bring me a JoJo bow, a bib lol pet and a lol dall. Santa you are the best.
Love Kylie
Dear Santa,
How duz Rudolph have a red noze? Please bring me a woch, a umbrlaes and a wig. Thak you for giving me prezis on Christmas.
Love, Lucy
Dear Santa,
Are the elvs doing ok? Please bring me a scruful of farnile, a lol and hedfones. I love you Wanta.
Liaka
Dear Santa,
How do you go down the chimne? Please bring me a modrbike, a dirt bike and a foriweler. You are a hero.
Love, Emerson
Dear Santa,
Are there seven rander? Please bring me skittles, a glove. Thank you for the presents.
Love, Niles
Dear Santa,
Do the elves wear hats? Please bring me a tablet, a dump truck, and a toy bus. You are nice.
Love, Lennox
Sangamon Valley, Harristown
Runions
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? This year for Christmas, I would like a baby doll. I would also like a Lalaloopsie doll, and then I want an LOL doll. I love you and would like to get you a gift too.
Love, Cailee
Dear Santa,
Santa, I know how much you work. I want an LOL doll. Can I have a scooter? Can I have a Lalaloopsie too? I love your gifts.
Love, Delilah
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas! I would like a guitar, a snowboard and a hover board for Christmas. What is Dane getting?
Love, Skylar
Dear Santa,
How do you make every stop in one night? I want an X-box. Can I please have a Nerf gun and a game for my X-box? Merry Christmas!
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
How do you eat all of those cookies in one night? Can I please have a Hot Wheels set? I would also like an airsoft gun. Thank you for all the presents!
Love, Silas
Dear Santa,
I like your flying deer. I would like a Nintendo Switch, a toilet paper blaster, and Pilgrim stuff. I like your clothes.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
How is it at the North Pole? Can I have a Nintendo Switch and an Apple Watch, and also a Nerf gun? Have a nice day!
Love, Dane
Dear Santa,
How can the Elf on the Shelf be alive, even though I’ve touched it? Can I have a Sparkle Series LOL, and a Monster High girl MASHUP? Thank you for giving me chocolate coal for Christmas last year!
Love, Alora
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I would like an X-box, a Nintendo Switch, and a computer for Christmas? Merry Christmas!
Love, Nash
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver presents all in one night? Can I have some American Girl Doll toys? I would also like coloring stuff and an American Girl doll. Merry Christmas!
Love, Mylee
Dear Santa,
I love you! Can I have a baby doll and an LOL doll? I would also like a Barbie house. You are the best!
Love, Brylynn
Dear Santa,
I like you. I would like a bow and arrow, a go-cart, and a crossbow. I like that you give out presents and you are nice.
Love, Tony
Dear Santa,
Can I have Master Tracks and a Master Track train and play set. Merry Christmas, Santa! I love you!
Love, Aaron
Dear Santa,
How do give every single kid a present in one night? Can I have a dollhouse (but not until I move into my new house)? I would also like an LOL OMG doll. They are cool. Thank you for the presents!
Love, Autumn
Dear Santa,
How do you make your toys so good? Please can I have a coloring book, a Barbie LOL doll, and a regular LOL doll? I like your clothes.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Fortnite character? I also would like a Play Station. I would like a Santa character. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Jaxon
South Shores, Decatur
Wood
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I wish for power rangers, a powers ranger mask, and a power rangers box.
Alex
Dear Santa,
I wish for a toy puppy, a toy cat, and a toy dinosaur.
Josie
Dear Santa,
I wish for a rexibox, power rangers, and the lion guard.
TyShawn
Dear Santa,
I wish for a bike, scooter, and a baby toy.
Dominique
Dear Santa,
I wish for a car, a kitchen set, and food for the kitchen.
Jessica
Dear Santa,
I wish for a new car, magnets, and a teenie jeanie palace.
Mikaela
Dear Santa,
I wish for a new Barbie, a Barbie car, and a Barbie House.
Sha-Riah
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Nerf Blaster, Spider-Man remote control car, and Iron Man gloves.
Caedyn
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Barbie house, a Barbie car, and new Barbies.
Nevaha
Dear Santa,
I wish for PJ Masks, Paw Patrol, and Legos.
Ahkai
Dear Santa,
I wish for a car, Paw Patrol, and a Barbie.
Amia
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Barbie house, Barbie dolls, and a Barbie car.
Jamyla
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Nerf gun, a Zombie Nerf gun, and a food tent.
Maximo
Dear Santa,
I wish for ventures, a tablet, and a Toy Story 4 toy.
Kendrick
Dear Santa,
I wish for a laptop, a make-up table, and a Buzz Lightyear toy.
Emma
Dear Santa,
I wish for a doll house, a wagon, and a tablet.
Azaya
Dear Santa,
I wish for a dog, a cat, and Black Panther toy.
CY’Ree
Dear Santa,
I wish for savage, Bumble Bee, and Police Transformer.
Tylin
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Barbie house, barbie clothes, and make-up.
Alaina
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Barbie camper, Barbies, and LOLs.
Lillionna
Dear Santa,
I wish for a robot, PJ Masks, and transformers.
Jeremiah