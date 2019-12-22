Letters to Santa S
Letters to Santa S

Sangamon Valley, Harristown

Marksberry

First Grade

Dear Santa,

Where do you put Rudolph? Please can you bring me boxing gloes, a punching bag and a bracelet making set. Watch out for my dogs.

Roman

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I want a lego set, a doll, and a nutcracker please. Merry Christmas.

Emily

Dear St. Nick,

How do the reindeer fly? I want some legos, Paw Patrol and a puppy, please. I have been very good.j

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

What is my elf’s name? I want a Nintendo Switch and a phone, please. I have twins coming soyou can bring them some toys too.

Chase

Dear Santa,

How do elves vi tint he sleigh with all of the presents? Please can I have Madden 20, Madden 19 and a football jersey? Can you bring a purse for my Grandma?

Axton

Dear Santa,

Where does Rudolph sleep? Can I please have some candy, a stuffed elephant, and a stuffed unicorn for my sister. Merry Christmas.

Addy

Dear Santa,

How do the reindeer fly? Can I please have a Pokemon toy, some rocks, and a necklace for my mom. Please let my puppy outside when you visit.

Michael

Dear Santa,

How does the sled fly? Please can I have a tv, a tree house and boxing gloves for my dad. How do my elf fly?

Zaden

Dear Santa,

How does the sled fly? I want a Nintendo Switch, a glow gun and a little Cardinals garbage can please. Please don’t take my dog with you when you visit.

Hank

Dear Santa,

Where do you sleep? Can you please bring hockey sticks, a hockey rink and a rc car. Beforeyou leave can you snuggle with my dog?

Tate

Dear Santa,

How do the reindeer fly? I want a  Treasure X playset and an automatic pencil sharpener for my dad please. Before you leave, please snuggle with my orange cat.

Ryan

Dear Santa,

Can reindeer fly? I want roller skates, a basket and some purple and blue flowers for the basket please. Merry Christmas.

Christina

Dear Santa Claus,

How do you get furniture to the North pole? I want two WWE wrestling sets, truck legos and Ford vs. Ferrari for my dad, please. I have been very good.

Reece

Dear Santa,

Are you magic? I want an ipad, play doh and a bracelet kit please. Merry Christmas.

Mya

Dear Santa,

Do kids trap you? I want collectors, a unicorn necklace for my sister and a coffee cup for my dad. I have been very good this year.

Rosie

Dear Nick,

Where do you sleep? I want a Barbie shopping toy, a Barbie head and an ipad please. Merry Christmas.

Kennedy

Dear Santa,

How does the sled fly? I want a Paw patrol mightly lookout, a bowzer toy and a noisy monkey please. Can you snuggle with my dog before you leave?

Carson

Sangamon Valley, Harristown

Pierson

First Grade

Dear Santa,

How do the rander fly? Please bring me a Amerucn girl dall bathroom, a cat and a dog. Thank you for breging presents.

Love, Aylah

Dear Santa,

Were you born with your magik? Please bring me a ancnte swich a 900 jitsoo and a WIIu. You are getting skinere.

Love, Camdyn

Dear Santa,

How did the randeer lern to flie? Please bring me a bocugun, pokemn cards and flowers for my mom.

I love you Santa.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

How do you make cars? Please bring me a $100, a nerf gun and a rc car. I like Christmas.

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

How do you go into the chimne? Please bring me a nrf gun, a xbox, and farmer  things. Santa you are the best.

Love, Caiden

Dear Santa,

How old are you? Please bring me a roabot, a red pisnell box and a piggy and elephant book. Happy Christmas!

Love, Deacon

Dear Santa,

What did Mrs. Clause do on Christmas? Please bring me a piggy and elephant book, a apple and toy food. You are kind.

Love Autumn

Dear Santa,

How do you fli the sla? Please bring me a pocuball, a $700,000 for the hole school, and me 70000 Pokemon cards. Have a merry Christmas. ]

Love Austin

Dear Santa,

How do you fliy with your sla? Please bring me a toy car, a robot, and a cooking set. Youa re soopr red.

Love Corbin

Dear Santa,

Are the elvs cuming to my house? Please bring me an alf, a lol and a desc. You are nice.

Love, Aniah

Dear Santa,

How do you fit all the prezits in the bag? Please bring me a nrf guns, a Rian’s goldiin egg and $1,000. Mere Christmas.

Love Kobbe

Dear Santa,

Dus your sla have pedals? Please bring me a JoJo bow, a bib lol pet and a lol dall. Santa you are the best.

Love Kylie

Dear Santa,

How duz Rudolph have a red noze? Please bring me a woch, a umbrlaes and a wig. Thak you for giving me prezis on Christmas.

Love, Lucy

Dear Santa,

Are the elvs doing ok? Please bring me a scruful of farnile, a lol and hedfones. I love you Wanta.

Liaka

Dear Santa,

How do you go down the chimne? Please bring me a modrbike, a dirt bike and a foriweler. You are a hero.

Love, Emerson

Dear Santa,

Are there seven rander? Please bring me skittles, a glove. Thank you for the presents.

Love, Niles

Dear Santa,

Do the elves wear hats? Please bring me a tablet, a dump truck, and a toy bus. You are nice.

Love, Lennox

Sangamon Valley, Harristown

Runions

First Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?  This year for Christmas, I would like a baby doll.  I would also like a Lalaloopsie doll, and then I want an LOL doll.  I love you and would like to get you a gift too.

Love, Cailee

Dear Santa,

Santa, I know how much you work.  I want an LOL doll.  Can I have a scooter?  Can I have a Lalaloopsie too?  I love your gifts.

Love, Delilah

Dear Santa,

Happy Christmas!  I would like a guitar, a snowboard and a hover board for Christmas.  What is Dane getting?

Love, Skylar

Dear Santa,

How do you make every stop in one night?  I want an X-box.  Can I please have a Nerf gun and a game for my X-box?  Merry Christmas!

Love, Owen

Dear Santa,

How do you eat all of those cookies in one night?  Can I please have a Hot Wheels set?  I would also like an airsoft gun.  Thank you for all the presents!

Love, Silas

Dear Santa,

I like your flying deer.  I would like a Nintendo Switch, a toilet paper blaster, and Pilgrim stuff.  I like your clothes.

Love, Brayden

Dear Santa,

How is it at the North Pole?  Can I have a Nintendo Switch and an Apple Watch, and also a Nerf gun?  Have a nice day!

Love, Dane

Dear Santa, 

How can the Elf on the Shelf be alive, even though I’ve touched it?  Can I have a Sparkle Series LOL, and a Monster High girl MASHUP?  Thank you for giving me chocolate coal for Christmas last year!

Love, Alora

Dear Santa,

How old are you?  I would like an X-box, a Nintendo Switch, and a computer for Christmas?  Merry Christmas!

Love, Nash

Dear Santa,

How do you deliver presents all in one night?  Can I have some American Girl Doll toys?  I would also like coloring stuff and an American Girl doll.  Merry Christmas!

Love, Mylee

Dear Santa,

I love you!  Can I have a baby doll and an LOL doll?  I would also like a Barbie house.  You are the best!

Love, Brylynn

Dear Santa,

I like you.  I would like a bow and arrow, a go-cart, and a crossbow.  I like that you give out presents and you are nice.

Love, Tony

Dear Santa,

Can I have Master Tracks and a Master Track train and play set.  Merry Christmas, Santa!  I love you!

Love, Aaron

Dear Santa,

How do give every single kid a present in one night?  Can I have a dollhouse (but not until I move into my new house)?  I would also like an LOL OMG doll.  They are cool.  Thank you for the presents!

Love, Autumn

Dear Santa,

How do you make your toys so good?  Please can I have a coloring book, a Barbie LOL doll, and a regular LOL doll?  I like your clothes.

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Fortnite character?  I also would like a Play Station.  I would like a Santa character.  Thank you, Santa!

Love, Jaxon

South Shores, Decatur

Wood

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

I wish for power rangers, a powers ranger mask, and a power rangers box.

Alex

Dear Santa,

I wish for a toy puppy, a toy cat, and a toy dinosaur.

Josie

Dear Santa,

I wish for a rexibox, power rangers, and the lion guard.

TyShawn

Dear Santa,

I wish for a bike, scooter, and a baby toy.

Dominique

Dear Santa,

I wish for a car, a kitchen set, and food for the kitchen.

Jessica

Dear Santa,

I wish for a new car, magnets, and a teenie jeanie palace.

Mikaela

Dear Santa,

I wish for a new Barbie, a Barbie car, and a Barbie House.

Sha-Riah

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Nerf Blaster, Spider-Man remote control car, and Iron Man gloves.

Caedyn

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Barbie house, a Barbie car, and new Barbies.

Nevaha

Dear Santa,

I wish for PJ Masks, Paw Patrol, and Legos.

Ahkai

Dear Santa,

I wish for a car, Paw Patrol, and a Barbie.

Amia

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Barbie house, Barbie dolls, and a Barbie car.

Jamyla

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Nerf gun, a Zombie Nerf gun, and a food tent.

Maximo

Dear Santa,

I wish for ventures, a tablet, and a Toy Story 4 toy.

Kendrick

Dear Santa,

I wish for a laptop, a make-up table, and a Buzz Lightyear toy.

Emma

Dear Santa,

I wish for a doll house, a wagon, and a tablet.

Azaya

Dear Santa,

I wish for a dog, a cat, and Black Panther toy.

CY’Ree

Dear Santa,

I wish for savage, Bumble Bee, and Police Transformer.

Tylin

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Barbie house, barbie clothes, and make-up.

Alaina

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Barbie camper, Barbies, and LOLs.

Lillionna

Dear Santa,

I wish for a robot, PJ Masks, and transformers.

Jeremiah

