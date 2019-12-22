Letters to Santa S

Axton

Dear Santa,

Where does Rudolph sleep? Can I please have some candy, a stuffed elephant, and a stuffed unicorn for my sister. Merry Christmas.

Addy

Dear Santa,

How do the reindeer fly? Can I please have a Pokemon toy, some rocks, and a necklace for my mom. Please let my puppy outside when you visit.

Michael

Dear Santa,

How does the sled fly? Please can I have a tv, a tree house and boxing gloves for my dad. How do my elf fly?

Zaden

Dear Santa,

How does the sled fly? I want a Nintendo Switch, a glow gun and a little Cardinals garbage can please. Please don’t take my dog with you when you visit.

Hank

Dear Santa,

Where do you sleep? Can you please bring hockey sticks, a hockey rink and a rc car. Beforeyou leave can you snuggle with my dog?

Tate

Dear Santa,