Letters to Santa W

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

UNDERWOOD

AM PRE-K

Dear Santa,

My name is Lynnly and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me make-up.

Love, Lynnly

Dear Santa,

My name is Scarlett and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a baby doll with a bottle.

Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

My name is Will and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an RC helicopter transforming toy.

Love, Will

Dear Santa,

My name is Kalysta and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Harry Potter Christmas tree.

Love, Kalysta

Dear Santa,

My name is Beckett and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Hot Wheels race track.

Love, Beckett

Dear Santa,

My name is Maverick and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a fire truck.

Love, Maverick

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me 1 Optimus Prime, 1 Bumble Bee, 1 Blaze transformer, and a Monster Truck.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

My name is Ollie and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Spiderman Monster Truck.

Love, Ollie

Dear Santa,

My name is Warren and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Jeffy puppet.

Love, Warren

Dear Santa,

My name is Karter and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a new Barbie with curly hair.

Love, Karter

Dear Santa,

My name is Knox and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Optimus Prime and Megatron Transformers.

Love, Knox

Dear Santa,

My name is Landon and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Super Wings, transforming Donnie.

Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

My name is Bella and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Minnie Mouse clock.

Love, Bella

Dear Santa,

My name is Lara and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a rainbow unicorn stuffed toy.

Love, Lara

Dear Santa,

My name is Aubree and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a pony for Barbies.

Love, Aubree

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaleb and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me 6v T-Rex Quad ride on toy.

Love, Jaleb

Dear Santa,

My name is Leighton and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an Anna Doll from Frozen.

Love, Leighton

Dear Santa,

My name is Lincoln and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Tonka crane truck.

Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

My name is Owen and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Hot Wheels race track.

Love, Owen

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Robot Rider Blaze toy.

Love, Oliver

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

UNDERWOOD

PM PRE-K

Dear Santa,

My name is Taylor and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a new hover board.

Love, Taylor

Dear Santa,

My name is Brinley and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a baby doll.

Love, Brinley

Dear Santa,

My name is Konnor and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Rainbow Friends plush toys.

Love, Konnor

Dear Santa,

My name is Keaton and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a dirt bike.

Love, Keaton

Dear Santa,

My name is Killian and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an iphone.

Love, Killian

Dear Santa,

My name is Cameron and I am 5 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Paw Patrol books and an octopus.

Love, Cameron

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxon and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a four wheeler.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

My name is Willow and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a dancing, talking, cactus toy.

Love, Willow

Dear Santa,

My name is Moe and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a new bicycle.

Love, Moe

Dear Santa,

My name is Jeremiah and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me transformers.

Love, Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

My name is John and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me drums.

Love, John

Dear Santa,

My name is Emilia and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a pink bumper ride on car.

Love, Emilia

Dear Santa,

My name is Violet and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a black and white kitty.

Love, Violet

Dear Santa,

My name is Merrick and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Spiderman toy.

Love, Merrick

Dear Santa,

My name is Zaric and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a blue bike.

Love, Zaric

Dear Santa,

My name is Henry and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an Ironman toy.

Love, Henry

Dear Santa,

My name is Callie and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a ride on bouncy ball.

Love, Callie

Dear Santa,

My name is Thomas and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Paw Patrol Walkie Talkies

Love, Thomas

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaylyn and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a baby doll.

Love, Kaylyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Joscelynne and I am 3 years old.

This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie.

Love, Joscelynne

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

STOGNER/VALLANDINGHAM

FULL DAY PRE-K

Dear Santa,

My name is Hunter and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy gas station. I will send you a note, Santa.

Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

My name is Marty and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a coffee cup like Mrs. V, some new crayons, and a computer like Mrs. Stogner’s. I’ll leave you and the reindeer some candy.

Love, Marty

Dear Santa,

My name is Marcy and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a teddy bear and a lollipop. I will leave you some milk.

Love, Marcy

Dear Santa,

My name is Nora and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a new laptop because my other one is broken. Also a new tea party. I would also like a Mighty PJ Mask headquarters. I’m going to make some cookies for you!

Love, Nora

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Paw Patrol HQ and a new laptop for Nora because her’s is broke and mine is still fixed. I also want a PJ Mask rollercoaster, it’s so fun! Can you also leave me some Cheetos for my snack?

Love, Oliver

Dear Santa,

My name is Caroline and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a unicorn. I’ll leave you cookies and milk and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Caroline

Dear Santa,

My name is Jameson and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a DLT Nerf gun, toy monster truck that can jump on a lily pad and launches. I also want a sweatshirt for my mom. Santa, tell your reindeers I’ll leave them some carrots. Can you leave some baby toys for my brother Ryder?

Love, Jameson

Dear Santa,

My name is Bennett and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a BIG monster truck and a minecraft toy. Oh, and a pirate ship bath toy. I’ll leave you some cookies.

Love, Bennett

Dear Santa,

My name is Iris and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy car and a toy Santa Claus sleigh for my doll Elsa because she loves snow. I’m gonna leave carrots for the reindeer and a little snack for you. Merry Christmas!

Love, Iris

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a remote control monster truck. That’s all! I’ll leave cookies and carrots for you.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

My name is Eva and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a motorcycle, a different Barbie house and my own Christmas tree. Santa, I would like some clothes too. I’ll leave you and your reindeer snacks.

Love, Eva

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryan and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Cocomelon JJ doll, Paw Patrol toys and a bumper car.

Love, Ryan

Dear Santa,

My name is Theo and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a golden dragon, a remote control golden car, and an alien with a ship and a toy for my dog. Happy Christmas, Santa! .

Love, Theo

Dear Santa,

My name is Dexter and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very naughty and very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Paw Patrol toy with a home and a blue dragon toy. Merry Christmas, Santa and Merry Christmas to your reindeers!

Love, Dexter

Dear Santa,

My name is Isabella and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me things to draw with, like some books, crayons, pencils and markers. I’ll leave cookies and milk for you, Santa, and some bananas, oranges and cereal for your reindeer.

Love, Isabella

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

MATTINGLY

KINDERGARTEN

Hello Santa,

I like your elves. I want a motorbike, a helmet, and a Thunderbolt Jet X-2 Stunt Drone. I will eat your cookies. Why do you have a beard?

Love, Ryker

Hi Santa,

You are handsome! I would like Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse, MeeMeows Mystery Plush Case, and a Barbie 3-in-1 Camper Playset. My family will make cookies for you. Where do all the elves live?

Love, Austyn

Hi Santa,

I like you because you are the best! Please bring me Five Nights at Freddy’s Action Figures, a Black Panther Action Figure, and a Darth Vader Voice Manipulator. We have two trees. One is upstairs and one is downstairs. How old are you? I like your presents!

Love, Eli

Hello Santa,

I like you and your clothes. I would like a 6V T-Rex Quad, a Lego Super Mario Peach’s Castle, and a Sonic the Hedgehog Biplane Set. We bake cookies for Christmas. How do the elves help you? My elf is named Fred.

Love, Beau

Dear Santa,

I love you! Please bring me a Connect 4 Spin Game, Splatoon 3, and Nintendo Switch Sports. We make cookies. My mom and dad read us a Christmas story. Why do the elves help you?

Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

I like you on Christmas. I would like a Spider-Man suit, 2 watches…Spider-Man, and a Spider-Man Wed Slinger. My family puts up a tree. I have healthy cookies for you. I have an Elf on the Shelf in my room. What do you feed the reindeer?

Love, ZJ

Dear Santa,

You bring good presents. I would like an Apple Watch, a real Ironman suit, and a new iPad. We put a Christmas tree up in my living room. It is beautiful. How are things at the North Pole? Is it cold?

Love, Priceton

Hello Santa,

I love you! Please bring me a LOL Fashion Show Surprise Tot, MeeMeows Mystery Plush Case, and a Little Mermaid Singing Doll. We have a decorated tree in our living room. Where do your elves stay?

Love, Kenzie

Hey Santa,

I like the cool presents every year! Please bring Magic Mixies Sparkle Magic Crystal Ball, a Hello Kitty Squishmallow, and a REAL Chihuahua puppy. We put up a lot of Christmas trees. We will leave you cookies and milk. My family reads The Night Before Christmas. Why do you have a lot of reindeer?

Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I really like the presents you leave. Please bring a motorbike, a Treasure X Armored Robot, and a Fujifilm Instax Camera. We put up a tree by our TV. What cookies do you like best? I wish you a Merry Christmas!

Love, Jaxon

Hey Santa,

I like you and love you. I would like Black Panther Wakanda Claws, a Spider-Man Motorcycle, and a keyboard. We decorate our house in white and gray. How do you like the snow? I like snow. Stars are pretty and I like to look at them at nighttime.

Love, Nolan

Dear Santa,

You are sweet. I like you. Please bring me a LOL Fashion Show Mega Runway, a Barbie 3-in-1 Dream Camper, and a Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse. I like to decorate my house for Christmas. How tall are your elves?

Love, Oaklee

Dear Santa,

I love you! Please bring me a Squishmallow, a Barbie 3-in-1 Dream Camper, and Gabby’s Dollhouse with real furniture. I like the presents you bring. We go to Grammy’s house for Christmas. How old are you?

Love, Willa

Hi Santa,

You are the BEST! I would like a LOL O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway, a LOL Mini Sweets Surprise Doll, and the Zag Heroez Fashion Dolls. My family gives each other presents. I want to have a big dollhouse. What do reindeer eat?

Love, Brooklyn

Hi Santa,

You are cool! Please bring me a 6V T-Rex Quad, a Super Mario Peach’s Castle by Lego, and Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion. We decorate a Christmas tree. I have a favorite Santa ornament. What is your favorite cookie? I like chocolate chip.

Love, Elliott

Dear Santa,

I like your clothes. Please bring a Squishmallow, a Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Doll, and the Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Figure Pack. My family decorates nicely. Why do you wear red clothes? Have a safe trip!

Love, Catalina

Hello Santa,

I like you! Please bring a Gabby’s Dollhouse, a foot spa, and a Magical Casa Madrigal Dollhouse from Encanto. I love Encanto! We decorate but not that much. We made more decorations. Why do the elves help you? I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk.

Love, Jessie

Hi Santa,

I like that you give presents. Please bring Hot Wheels Monster Truck RC Tiger Shark, a Hot Wheels Skate Amusement Park, and a Spider-Man Motorcycle Ride-on. I will put ornaments on my Christmas tree. How much do you weigh? My drone broke. I need one of those too!

Love, Pierce

Hi Santa,

I like you! Please bring a Hot Wheels Monster Truck RC Tiger Shark, a 6V

T-Rex Quad, and a Spider-Man Web Chompin’ Spider-Rex. I will make everything beautiful for your visit. How many times can you come to my house? 61?

Love, Rowan

Hi Santa,

I love you! I would like a Magic Mixies Sparkle Magic Crystal Ball, a Mermaze Mermaidz Fashion Fins Doll, and My Little Pony Musical Mane Melody. We will decorate our house today. What kind of cookies do you like?

Love, Athena

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

YOUNG

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. How are you? This year for Christmas I would like to have a remote controlled monster truck. I would also like hot wheels and a hot wheel race track. I would like to take a picture with you Santa.

Love, Chase

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I would like to know how you build all of the toys? This Christmas I would love to have PJ Mask toys. I would really like Owlette, Bat Boy and Romeo. I would also like to have more Barbie toys; clothes and food for the barbies. I am going to leave carrots for the reindeer and cookies for you, Santa.

Love, Aspen

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas, Santa? We are going to celebrate Christmas at my grandma’s house this year. I would like to have Bluey toys this year for Christmas. I would also like a rainbow bed with rainbow bedding. I am going to leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk this Christmas.

Love, Harley

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! This Christmas I would like to have a Bluey Swing Set. I would also like to have Gabby’s Dollhouse. I like that you have reindeer to pull your sleigh. I also like that you have magic. We already decorated inside our house and will be decorating outside soon. I am going to leave puppy chow for the reindeer and cookies for you Santa.

Love, Abigail

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa! This Christmas I would love to have a Sonic Lego set. I would also like the Uno Snake Game. I love to play games with my mom and my sister. I am going to leave you Santa shaped cookie, some milk and carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? Christmas is almost here. I would like to have a Bluey Set this Christmas. I would also like to have a unicorn pop it. Where do your elves live? I am going to leave you Christmas tree cookies and some milk. Do you have any phones at the North Pole?

Love, Paige

Dear Santa,

How have you been this year? Have I been good this year? This Christmas I would like to have Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch. I would also like to have Animal Crossing gift cards to buy Animal Crossing people. We have already decorated most of our house for Christmas; we only have one more tree to put up. Hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

I like what you do for every kid in the world Santa. There is a Bluey Friendship necklace making kit that I really, really would like to have because I love Bluey. I would also like to have some new Barbie clothes because I don’t have many. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I love you Santa. This Christmas I would like a new Muppet Babies coloring book. I would also like some new Muppet toys. Miss Piggy is my favorite Muppet. I am going to leave you some Oreo cookies, some milk and food for the reindeer. Happy Holidays!

Love, Kannon

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! Are you ready for Christmas? I am ready for Christmas. We already have our Christmas decorations up. I would like to have some new barbies, Barbie clothes and Barbie jewelry. I would also like to have some new babies, baby clothes and baby food. I will be leaving you some cookies, milk and treats for the reindeer.

Love, Kynzleigh

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I would like to see your elves. This Christmas I would like to have a Sonic video game for my Nintendo Switch. I would also like a stuffed animal dinosaur, a t-rex. I have already decorated for Christmas. I am going to leave some cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Reece

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I am doing good this year. I like that he brings presents. This Christmas I would like to have a real snake. I have already decorated for Christmas. How do your reindeer fly? I am going to leave some chocolate cookies for you because I like chocolate.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I would like to have a lot of Robots for Christmas this year. I would also like to have a remote controlled motorcycle. What is the North Pole like? We will be decorating soon for Christmas. I will be leaving you cookies and milk.

Love, Carson

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. This Christmas I would like to have some new makeup. I would also like some new pretty dresses for Christmas. I am going to leave milk and chocolate chip cookies for you. How do you fly your sleigh?

Love, Charlee

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas Santa? I am ready for Christmas. I am done decorating for Christmas because we had to decorate early. I would like a pair of headphones to wear when it gets too loud. I would also like a skateboard and roller skates. How do your reindeer fly? I will be leaving you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Isaac

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas Santa? I am ready for Christmas. I would like to have a stuffed animal Cardinal bird for Christmas. I would also like to have a Cardinal shirt like Mrs. Young’s. I am going to leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Luna

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas Santa? I am ready for Christmas. We will be decorating soon for Christmas. I have a small tree that is mine that I will be decorating with dinosaurs. I would like a Sonic pack that has every character. I would also like to have a Nintendo Switch. Is the North Pole really cold? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Jonah

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas Santa? I am ready for Christmas. I will be decorating soon for Christmas. I would like more dinosaur toys and books for Christmas. How do your reindeer fly? I will be cookies and milk for you. Have a safe holiday Santa.

Love, Arthas

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas? I am ready for Christmas. For Christmas I would like to have some magnetic blocks like we have in the classroom. I would also like to have all of the Rainbow Friend Plushies. How do you get to all of the houses so fast? I will be leaving you Oreo cookies to eat.

Love, Jayton

Dear Santa,

I am ready for Christmas. My house is decorated for Christmas. I would like a brown real puppy for Christmas; I would name it Go Fish. I would also like to have a pair of airpods because I like to listen to music. What do your reindeer look like? I will leave you candy canes and milk. I will also leave carrots and water for the reindeer. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love, Olivia

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

KUPPER

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, thank you for loving our family. Thank you for making our teachers good. I love the song Jingle Bells. Will you please bring me a big stuffed animal? I will leave you a note and I will leave you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Skyanna

Dear Santa,

Santa, do your elves work hard? What do you do at Christmas? Do you really like your elves? I love to play in the snow. For Christmas, I would like a big Paw Patrol Tower. I hope that you have a good Christmas this year! I also really like your red hat. I love you!

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how do your reindeer fly? How do your elves come over at night time? Can you please bring me a unicorn stuffed animal and a Pop It? We put three Christmas trees up in our house. My favorite tree in the house is my sister’s little Christmas tree. Have a safe trip, Santa!

Love, Elle

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? I love to help decorate my house for Christmas. My favorite cookie is a gingerbread man. What are your favorite cookies? I would like a little American flag for Christmas please. I cannot wait until Christmas. Happy Christmas!

Love, Rhett

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing me a Spy Box last year. I set both of them up in my house for security. I really like my Spy Box. Will you please bring me an Unspeakable Green Sweater and an Unspeakable Plushie? I like to decorate my Christmas tree. My favorite ornament is a golden ball. Be careful on your trip.

Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

Where do you live? When are your elves going to come to my house? I really like to decorate my Christmas tree. For Christmas, I would like some pink slime please. May I also have some baby dolls. I am so excited for Christmas!

Love, Lillian

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are you? Where do you live? I like to decorate my Christmas tree. My favorite ornament is a snowman ornament. I would like a tower full of Hot Wheels for Christmas. I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies and milk for you. Be careful out there, Santa.

Love, Mathis

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa, for the Owl Unicorn you gave me last year. I like it a lot. Do you like living in the North Pole? Can I have a kitten and a puppy please for Christmas? What is your favorite color? My favorite color is blue. Bye, Santa.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

What do you like about Christmas? I like putting up our tree and decorating it. For Christmas could I please have a real doll. What kind of cookies are your favorite? My favorite cookies are chocolate chip.

Love, Courtney

Dear Santa,

How are you, Santa? How do your reindeer fly? We put up a Christmas tree in the living room. We have sparkly, yellow ornaments on our tree. Can you please bring me a Lego Yoda and a Lego Police Officer Jail Set? I am going to leave you some chocolate chip cookies and milk. I hope you have a good trip.

Love, Wyatt B.

Dear Santa,

I love decorating our tree for Christmas! Do your elves work hard? I would like shark figures for Christmas please. I will have some delicious gingerbread cookies waiting for you and some yummy chocolate milk! There will also be some gummy worms with whip cream waiting for you! Safe travels.

Love, Emmett

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. How are you? We put up a Christmas tree in the living room and Christmas lights on my balcony. The lights are blue, red, and green. Please will you bring me a Bluey Plushie? Have a good flight, Santa.

Love, Mika

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. How do your reindeer fly? I have an Elf named Riley. He is a nice elf and he doesn’t get into trouble. Can I have a racecar please? I will leave you a snack. Be careful, Santa.

Love, Colson

Dear Santa,

At Christmas I have fun decorating my Christmas tree with my family. I also like unwrapping presents! Would you please bring me a rocking chair for my doll? On Christmas Eve, I have so much trouble sleeping because I am excited for you to come.

Love, Paisley

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. Thank you for the vanity you brought me last year. How do your reindeer fly? Please, can I have a bike? I would like an Elsa one. I will leave you cookies and I will leave you a drink. Have a nice trip!

Love, Gabriella

Dear Santa,

Hi there, Santa. We start with outside lights and then we set up our Christmas tree. Then we decorate our Christmas tree. My favorite ornaments are our candy canes and our bear ornaments. There is one for me, my mom, my dad, sister, brother, and other family members. Santa, please will you give me swimming trunks, please? Can I please have a Batman toy? Can I have Lankybox posters and toys? I will leave you cookies, milk, and gummy worms and gummy bears. Be careful on your trip.

Love, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I want to see you and I like you. Where do you live? I miss you. I wish you could get me a toy car that I can drive. And I would like a mini bike. The little one that you can put gas in. I will leave you cookies and milk. Be careful, have a safe trip. I love you.

Love, Arrow

Dear Santa,

Do you like chocolate cookies? My favorite kind of cookies are Santa cookies with your face on it. For Christmas could I please have a squeaky dino and Ninja kid toys? Why do you have a beard and big hands? Be careful out there Santa.

Love, Wyatt K.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? What does the elf on the self have planned to do at our house this year? Last year my elf was on a banana sleigh with reindeer! This year for Christmas could I please have a cactus that I can talk to and it talks back to me. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Merry Christmas!!

Love, Isaac

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. How cold is it where you live? We have a Christmas tree. My favorite ornaments are glittery and sparkly ones. Could I please have a LOL House with the lights on it? Merry Christmas, Santa.

Love, Remi