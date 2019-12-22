Letters to Santa W

Dear Santa,

I like that you give kids presents. I would like a toy kitty that can talk for Christmas this year. I would also like Frozen 2 dolls and My Little Ponies. What kind of cookies are your favorites?

Love, Brynnleigh

Dear Santa,

I like that you make all of the toys for the boys and girls. I would like to have Elsa and Anna dolls, a doll house for them and a Disney Princess Party pack. How do your reindeer fly?

Love, Eleen

Dear Santa,

I like you. I would like a Lori Luxury SUV and a Deluxe Dog House for my American Girl Dolls. I would also like a Disney Princess suitcase traveler for Christmas this year. Do you like chocolate chip cookies?

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? This year I would like Beyblades and a projex Image projecting game. I would also like to have warptiles this year. I like how you make the toys, but how do you hand them out so fast?

Love, Ty

Dear Santa,