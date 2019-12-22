Letters to Santa W

Warrensburg-Latham
Edwards
First Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me a boxy girl and a lol doll and a Bareie dram house. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Grace
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me a gems. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Leio
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me a scotbord and a doll that looks like me. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Freya
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me toy drbook and a toy sagabrrbd. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Trey
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me van, car, shus and acshun figr. Have a merry.
Love Mosley
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. From Christmas I hope you bring me lols, jojo. Have a merry Christmas.j
Love Ary
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me gitrl. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Reagan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Chrimias I hope you bring me a qorlu, dimes Perier, bow tie, 50 legos , calinder reading log. Have a merry Chrimies.
Love Drew
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me an Amaerecen girl dol. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Irie
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me ties for lol. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Emery
Dear Santa,
I have been year very. For good this Christmas I hope you bring me bolls. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Callan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me lago riet bus. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Lillian
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Fro Christmas I hope you bring me tu suv lol. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Barbie
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me lego bumenchin and a gost car too. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Boone
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me pet. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Nancy
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I hope you bring me bunny. Have a merry Christmas.
Love Adryanna
Warrensburg-Latham
Kupper
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Hi! This Christmas I would like a real phone and an iPad charger. What do your elves do when they are not making presents? Hey Santa, I will have lots of cookies for you in my Santa cookie jar.
Love, Lorien
Dear Santa,
Hello! I would like a toy school bus and a toy robot for Christmas this year. What is a girl’s elf name? I am going to leave you a heart this year when you come and visit.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year for Christmas, I would like an Xbox and a teddy bear. Santa, do you team up with the Easter Bunny?
Love, Railynn
Dear Santa,
Hi! Santa I was wondering if I could get the Police Lego set for Christmas this year? I would also like a remote control transformer that changes into a car. Have a great year!
Love, Cameron
Dear Santa,
I know that you work really hard. This year I would like a water trampoline. Oh and Santa, could I have a baby alive with a highchair, spoon, sippy cup, broccoli, banana, and a bowl please? I was also wondering how do your elves make all those gifts so quickly?
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
Hi! This Christmas I would like to have a Barbie Dream House and a new American Girl Doll. Good luck with Christmas!
Love, Bristol
Dear Santa,
I am so grateful for you! I think you are so nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Barbie House and a bird. I like you very much!
Love, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
Hi! I would like a real toy train this year for Christmas. I will leave you some cookies and milk. Have a great year!
Love, Colton
Dear Santa,
Hi! This year for Christmas, I would like a hidden house, a dragon house, and a big air boat. Where do you make all of your toys?
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I wish for a good Christmas for my Mom, Dad, and brother. I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies when you come to visit.
Love, Raelyn
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a top to spin and the Angry Birds 2 Movie. I hope that you stay safe!
Love, Grady
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us all the toys that you make. Will you please bring me Bakugan Battle Balls? Could you also bring Luigi’s Mansion 3 for my brother? Santa, I am going to leave you some cookies and milk and some carrots for your reindeers.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
We decorate our tree with red ornaments and a red bow on top. I like when I get toys from you. Thank you, Santa. Can you bring me a monster mask? I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk. Have a safe trip, Santa.
Love, Cooper
Dear Santa,
I am going to put up red and white Christmas lights on my tree. Could you please bring me a new Barbie house and camper? How do you have so many elves? I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Aubrie
Dear Santa,
I like that you give me presents. I would like you to bring me a remote control car, please. How do you get to the mall? I will leave you chocolate cookies. Have a safe trip!
Love, Jackson
Warrensburg-Latham
Mattingly
Kindergarten
Hello Santa,
I like your presents you bring me. This year I would like the black Star Wars character, Beyblades, and a Hyper Strike Bow. What animals do you have at the North Pole?
Sawyer
Hi,
How is it going, Santa? I am asking for a LeapFrog RockIt Twist, Beyblades, and a Little Tikes Slammin Racer. What animals do you have at the North Pole?
Cale
Hi Santa,
Your reindeer make me happy! This year I would like Hot Wheels cars, a Hot Wheels set, and a Nerf Titan Blaster. How fast does your sleigh fly?
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
You are a nice man. I would like Pokemon card packs, a Pokemon Elite Trainer Box, and a Nerf gun. Could you bring my brother an Arceus Break Pokemon too please? Have a good trip.
Graiden
Hi Santa,
I have a picture of you at home. I am asking for Capsule Chix, Follow-me Friend Olaf, and a Big Hello Kitty. Have me and Andrew been good? What cookie do you like?
Allison
Hello Santa,
You are a really nice man! The Extreme Shark Adventure Set, Hatching Toothless, and the Ultra One Nerf Blaster are the presents I am asking for. What is your favorite cookie?
Jude
Hi Santa,
You are always good at writing our names on the good list. I would like unicorn headphones, a unicorn headband, and a Fancy Nancy doll. I like you! What is your favorite cookie?
Madelyn
Hello Santa,
I really like your reindeer. I am asking for the Monster Jam Grim Takedown set, Toy Story Characters, and the Extreme Shark Adventure set. How do your reindeer fly?
Jase
Dear Santa,
How many elves are there at the North Pole?
I would like the JoJo Slime kit, the JoJo Bow Maker, and the Style Collection Suitcase Travelers. Thank you for bringing us presents.
Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I like when you bring me toys. I have a twin brother. This year I would like the Elite Dart Rover, a Nerf Ultra One Blaster, and the Fortnite Deluxe RC Vehicle. How many reindeer do you have at the North Pole?
Evan
Hello Santa,
Why do you always wear red? Can you please bring me a Barbie Townhome, a purple LeapFrog RockIt Twist, and a Cry Baby? I have two brothers. They are both nice. You bring great presents.
Kaitlyn
Hello Santa,
I really, really want Mickey Mouse, Paw Patrol, and Elsa Legos. I can ride my bike without training wheels. Have a good Christmas!
Adelynn
Hi Santa,
I would like an Elsa doll, a GooGoo Galaxy Doll, and Pajama Llamas. You are a good Santa. I wanted to tell you I’m a good sister and a great artist.
Kameryn
Hi Mr. Santa,
I would like a toy James from Thomas the Train. I also want an Arcade Pac-Man CounterCade. How many reindeer do you have? Why do you come every year?
Cooper
Hi Santa,
I really want a LeapFrog RockIt, a Barbie Townhome, and a Lego Disney Elsa’s Jewelry Box. I am giving you cookies and milk. Thank you!
Melanie
Warrensburg-Latham
Young
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies do you like? I would like legos Deep Sea Creatures, the Ninja Justice blaster and Spiderman web shots nerf blaster. I like your reindeer and how you fly your sleigh.
Love, Ruger
Dear Santa,
I like you. I would like a Lego Avengers set and Beyblades. I would also like a Fortnite Nerf Blaster for Christmas this year. How do you get your reindeer to fly?
Love, Haven
Hi Santa,
I like that you deliver presents. I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas this year. I would also like an Elite Titan Blaster and an Iron Man mask. Why do you only come at night time?
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
What are your favorite cookies? I would like to have a Blue Nintendo Switch this Christmas. I would also like to have Bakugan toys and Mr. Incredibles. I like your reindeer.
Love, James
Dear Santa,
I like that you give kids presents. I would like a toy kitty that can talk for Christmas this year. I would also like Frozen 2 dolls and My Little Ponies. What kind of cookies are your favorites?
Love, Brynnleigh
Dear Santa,
I like that you make all of the toys for the boys and girls. I would like to have Elsa and Anna dolls, a doll house for them and a Disney Princess Party pack. How do your reindeer fly?
Love, Eleen
Dear Santa,
I like you. I would like a Lori Luxury SUV and a Deluxe Dog House for my American Girl Dolls. I would also like a Disney Princess suitcase traveler for Christmas this year. Do you like chocolate chip cookies?
Love, Ellie
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? This year I would like Beyblades and a projex Image projecting game. I would also like to have warptiles this year. I like how you make the toys, but how do you hand them out so fast?
Love, Ty
Dear Santa,
Santa I like when you give me presents. I would like a toilet paper blaster gun this Christmas. I would also like to have a Dojo Battle starter kit and a T-Rex rocks board game. How do you build so many toys?
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
I like you. This year I would like a sing and swing Olaf from the new Frozen 2 movie. I would also like a bestie bag play set and pomsies. What are your favorite cookies?
Love, Adrianna
Dear Santa,
I like that you bring presents. This year I would like to have hot wheels and monster trucks for Christmas. I would also like to have a Novie Robot. What is your favorite cookie?
Love, Kaleb
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I would like a Lego race car set for Christmas this year. I would also like warptiles and a Novie Robot. I like you because you bring all of the kids presents.
Love, Malcolm
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. This year I would like Beyblades and Hotwheels Colossel Crash. I would also like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. How do your reindeer fly?
Love, Zayden
Dear Santa,
Santa I really like you. For Christmas I would like the Super Mario Odyssey. I would also like a Paw Patrol twins super-charged 2-in-1 vehicle and Pokeman Eevee Epic Evolutions Pack. What is your favorite cookie you like to eat?
Love, Ryan
Dear Santa,
I like you. For Christmas I would like Elsa toys from the new Frozen 2 movie. Do you have a cat or dog Santa?
Love, Addison