Letters to Santa W

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM
DAWSON
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I like seeing you and telling you what I want for Christmas. This Christmas I would like a little blue hat for my brother, a robot dog and some magnet blocks. Why do you wear red clothes?
Love,
Harmony
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas! I would like a hoverboard and a play Doctor bag for Christmas. How does your sleigh fly in the sky?
Love,
Gabe
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like some transformers, a transformer race track and a set of race cars for Christmas. How do you get down the chimney without getting hurt?
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a Mega Ultra Nerf gun and a punching bag for Christmas. How is snow made?
Love,
Eli
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like some Jurassic Park dinosaur toys for Christmas this year.
Love,
Leland
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa! I would like some dinosaur toys and some race cars for Christmas this year. How does your sleigh fly?
Love,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a punching bag, magnet blocks, connecting cubes and a Nerf gun that shoots discs for Christmas this year. I love you Santa and thank you for my toy dirt bike last year. Why do you give us coal when we are bad and presents when we are good?
Love,
Jace
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like my own make-up and lip gloss. I also want my own Elsa dress up costume with accessories. Thank you for all my presents that I love and want.
Love,
Blair
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like an L.O.L. house and some new clothes for Christmas this year. Why do you wear black boots? Thank you for bringing me presents.
Love,
Allison
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a Barbie Chelsea doll and tiki hut playset, a Barbie pizza set and high chair for Christmas this year. I love Christmas Santa!
Love,
Riley
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a Barbie doll, a mermaid toy, a pony and My Little Pony coloring book for Christmas. Do you ever wonder if next year in Ohio at Christmas it will be snowing?
Love,
Violeta
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a toy car that you can drive, a Spiderman robot and a new Batman house and that’s it. Don't worry, we’re going to make you cookies and your elf will be on the shelf. You just have to look to your left. Thank you Santa for bringing me Elfie.
Love,
Caisyn
WARRENSBURG-LATHAM
KUPPER
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa! Please, will you give me a smart watch? How exactly do you fly in the air with your reindeer? My family goes to Kentucky for Christmas. I see my cousin Jack there. Good Bye!
Love,
Liddy
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas, Santa! Can I please have a Fingerling, a new book, and some Hatchimals? We decorate our house with lights and Christmas trees. Be safe on your trip, Santa.
Love,
Audrey
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Can I have a yellow Transformer, please? My Dad puts up lights on our house. I’m going to leave cookies and milk for you. Merry Christmas, Santa.
Love,
Kenton
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Can I have a toy tractor, a dump truck, and a snow plow, please? How do your elves talk? At Christmas, we set up the tree, go to sleep, and wait for you. Good Bye, Santa.
Love,
Kenny
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Can I please have a dirt bike? How do your reindeer fly? We put different colored lights outside our house. Have a safe trip!
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas, Santa! Can I please have a Mario Lego Set and a Minecraft Lego Set? My Dad puts decorations and Christmas lights on the roof! I will give you cookies and milk. Be careful on your trip, Santa.
Love,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas, Santa! I would like you to bring me some Mario stuffies and a dragon, please. We have a big Christmas tree. It is a 9 foot tree! I will leave chocolate chip cookies and milk for you. Have a nice trip, Santa.
Love,
Colin
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays Santa! I would like one Barbie doll, please and thank you. Why is Rudolph’s nose red? When I wake up on Christmas, we go downstairs and open presents. Then we visit our cousins. See you later. I miss you!
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
Hi and Merry Christmas, Santa! Will you please bring me a Magic X Red Hoodie? How do you take care of your reindeer? We put up a lot of Santa decorations outside. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love,
Thaddeus
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Will you please bring me an OMG Teacher’s Pet and some LOL Dolls? What do you eat before your trip? We have a tree and the Christmas presents are in the living room. Have a safe trip!
Love,
Coralin
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas, Santa! Can I please have an orange teddy bear and some new masks? I would also like to have a doll. We put up a Christmas tree with all different colored lights. Thank you for bringing me presents, Santa!
Love,
Savannah
Dear Santa,
Hola Santa! I love you Santa. I hope that you will bring me LOLs, Baby Surprises, and Pikmi Pops. Where do you live at the North Pole? What kind of books do you have? We go to my grandparents’ house to open presents. Adios Santa!
Love,
Paisley
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! Will you please bring me a dirt bike? I like your reindeers. I would like to see your reindeer. How do you take care of them? We decorated our house with lights. Thank you Santa, and have a safe trip.
Love,
Karson
WARRENSBURG-LATHAM
MATTINGLY
KINDERGARTEN
Happy Christmas Santa Claus,
I like your beard. It is fluffy like a pillow. Can I please have a real crossbow for hunting? And please, a real magnifying glass? How do your elves make toys? At Christmas, we open lots of presents. Bye Santa. Love you!
Durbyn
Hi Santa,
I like that you give presents. May I have a doll house, a Barbie camper, and a singing OMG doll. Where do your elves sleep? We put up a tree and put Mickey and Minnie by the tree.
Harli
Howdy Santa,
I like your red hat. Can I have a Baby Yoda and a Spongebob squishy please. How do your reindeer fly? We eat turkey at Christmas. Bye Santa.
Noah
Hi Santa,
You are a nice Santa. Please get me a Pikachu toy. How do your reindeer fly? We put up a Christmas tree and watch a movie with Santa Claus and then sleep. Be safe!
Tanner
Happy Holidays Santa,
I like your reindeer. Can I please have a Rainbow Kate doll, a plush unicorn, and Trolls toys? How many times have you been married? We put up a Christmas tree outside and decorate it. Bye bye Santa.
Charleigh
Hi Santa,
You are nice and I like your reindeer. Please can I get a black Power Ranger house that comes with an elephant vehicle and a black Power Ranger. Then, I want all the Power Rangers that come with it and their vehicles. I want a Lightning McQueen. What do you feed your reindeer? We put Christmas lights outside. Merry Christmas.
Landon
Merry Christmas,
I like your boots, beard, Santa hat, and hair. I would like a toy kitty and big Barbie house.
Are you actually the real Santa? We set up our Christmas tree. Have a nice trip.
Gwendolyn
Dear Santa,
I really like your cool hat. I’d like to get a Minnie Mouse kitchen. Do you wear pajamas to bed? Where do your elves sleep? We have everyone over to our house for a party. Have a safe trip.
McKenna
Hi Santa,
I like your suit. Santa, can you get me a Halloween book and baby doll please. How do your reindeer fly? We make cookies and milk for Santa. Goodbye, Santa.
Delilah
Merry Christmas,
I like your red suit because it’s my favorite color. Please may I have a Baby Yoda doll. May I have a Mandalorian toy. May I have a Baby Yoda and Mandalorian statue. Where do your elves live at the north pole? We set up 10 Christmas trees at my house. Goodbye!
Aric
Happy Holidays Santa!
You are a good person. May I please have a little born baby boy doll and clothes. Are you a real person? Every Christmas we open presents. Bye Bye!
Bryer
WARRENSBURG-LATHAM
MCELROY
KINDERGARTEN
Hello Santa!
We are going to give you 11 presents. I would like a Ryan’s World Spy Kit, a Ryan’s World Sleepover Egg, and a Wall-E robot. I can’t wait to help decorate the tree.
Thank you for all my presents,
Roman
Merry Christmas, Santa!
I want a cassette tape of The Night Begins to Shine; I really want it and that's all I can think of. How fast does your sleigh go? I am looking forward to putting up my Christmas decorations - the ones that I made and the ones that I got.
Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Jacob
Dear Santa,
I would really like to have a new game, Nintendo switch, Transformers, PJ mask, transforming car, Paw Patrol shoes and boots, sandals, and a new bed.
Yours truly,
Terrence
Dear Santa,
I love you. I would like 10 Mario Blind bags and mystery puffy and slime blind bags. And a big Ryan mystery egg. And that’s it.
Love,
Graeme
Hello Santa,
I wish I could meet you. How have you been since last year? This year for Christmas I want an extra barbie doll with a big fuzzy jacket, some real food so I can make my family meals, and a babydoll. Something nice I do with my family is cook in the microwave, and help do the dishes.
Victoria
WARRENSBURG-LATHAM
YOUNG
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. This year for Christmas I would like a Donkey Kong game and some new hot wheels. I would also like a Gummy Bear stuffed animal. Is your sleigh at the mall real and are the toys in the sleigh real?
Love,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. This year for Christmas I would like to have a Batman plushie and a rug. Why do you like cookies? How do you have magic?
Love,
Hendrix
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! This year for Christmas I would love to have a Barbie jeep, a Barbie house and a Barbie pool. I would also like a real horse. Does Rudolph’s nose still light up?
Love,
Bailee
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! This year for Christmas I would love to have a Barbie Dream House. I love playing with Barbies. How do your elves make toys? I love you Santa!
Love,
Mia
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. This year I would love to have a Doodle Bear. I would also like some new Christmas decorations. Does Rudolph really have a red nose?
Love,
Joey
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. This year I would love to have a Twisty Girl doll for Christmas. I would also like to have a real volleyball. How do your reindeer fly?
Love,
Ellie
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I would love to have a Care Bears stuffed animal. Do your reindeer stay on your roof outside or do they come inside?
Love,
Maci
Dear Santa,
Hello and Merry Christmas! This year I would like to have Squeekee the Interactive balloon dog. I would also like to have Trex for Christmas. What is the reindeer’s favorite snack? Is it carrots?
Love,
Fallon
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. This year for Christmas I would like a new motorcycle. I would also like to have a new Pokemon. It’s cool that you can watch us. How do you make toys?
Love,
Mason
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. This year for Christmas I would love to have a swimming Polly Pocket. I would also love to have a bow maker. How do you brush your teeth with your beard? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jessica
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. This year for Christmas I would like to have a Remote Control Monster Truck. How do elves get in our house? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Wade
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, Merry Christmas! This Christmas I would love to have a magical wand with all of the magic in the whole world inside of it. I would also like a Barbie doll with real magic. I would also like to have a magical king wand for my brother. Why do you have a big white curly beard? Bye bye Santa, see you next time.
Love,
Ella
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas Santa! This year for Christmas I would love to have a Harry Potter Whomping Willow Legos set. I would also like to have a Harry Potter wig to go with my Harry Potter outfit. What do your reindeer eat? What is your favorite cookie? Bye Santa, have a great Christmas!