Letters to Santa W

Durbyn

Hi Santa,

I like that you give presents. May I have a doll house, a Barbie camper, and a singing OMG doll. Where do your elves sleep? We put up a tree and put Mickey and Minnie by the tree.

Harli

Howdy Santa,

I like your red hat. Can I have a Baby Yoda and a Spongebob squishy please. How do your reindeer fly? We eat turkey at Christmas. Bye Santa.

Noah

Hi Santa,

You are a nice Santa. Please get me a Pikachu toy. How do your reindeer fly? We put up a Christmas tree and watch a movie with Santa Claus and then sleep. Be safe!

Tanner

Happy Holidays Santa,

I like your reindeer. Can I please have a Rainbow Kate doll, a plush unicorn, and Trolls toys? How many times have you been married? We put up a Christmas tree outside and decorate it. Bye bye Santa.

Charleigh

Hi Santa,