DECATUR — Decatur’s annual Arts in Central Park offers more than just a one-stop-shop of local artists.

Painted pianos sat in all four corners of the park on Saturday, ready for visitors to play whatever song they know, or don’t know. Before she made her way into Central Park to look at the artwork, Mary Engleton stopped to play one of only two songs she said she knew.

“But first we went and bought pumpkins, then we went to Donnie’s Pizza for brunch,” she said. “Now we came here and I had to play the piano before we went looking at all the art.”

During this weekend’s Arts in Central Park, nearly 40 individual artists as well as four artist groups displayed their artwork in the downtown park. Art pieces include paintings, ceramics, jewelry, metalwork and photography. The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We kicked off the day with a really good crowd,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council.

For more than 60 years, the juried fine arts fair has taken place on the third weekend in September. Along with the artists on display, the event also hosts children’s activities from the Children’s Museum of Illinois and the Kids ArtShop, allowing children the opportunity to purchase art for under $5.

“This is the second year it’s been inside the Transfer House, which has worked out great,” Johnson said. “It’s perfect for what we use it for.”

Arts In Central Park The annual artists event will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Decatur’s Central Park. Admission into the park is free.

Laura Klink, arts in education coordinator for Decatur’s Gallery 510, helped select the judges for the juried arts fair. This year is the first for Klink as a volunteer, although she has attended as a customer for nearly 25 years.

“It’s been eye-opening,” she said. “But we couldn’t do it without the community volunteers and artists.”

Two judges from outside the Macon County arts community were chosen to select the best in the categories of painting/drawing, glass, jewelry, ceramics, photography, wood and miscellaneous, as well as the Best in Show. Winners of the fair will be announced at a later date.

“Gallery 510 will work with the judges to discuss the placements,” Klink said.

Arts in Central Park events began Friday evening with a sneak peek at the artists’ products.

“They tend to spend more time among the artists that evening,” Johnson said about the guests. “That’s what it’s all about anyway.”

Although her work has been viewed in various galleries throughout Decatur, Susan Watts brought her watercolor paintings to Arts in Central Park. For the artist, the event is also social, allowing her to see old friends.

“This may be the only time I see them,” she said. “And I see new people. I just love to share my work, whether it sells or not. It’s just fun.”

Chester Stogner traveled from Carlyle to display his carvings. He was working, creating a feather, while selling his products on Saturday. Like many of the other artists, he carved special pieces for the Kids ArtShop.

“They put them in there for children to buy art,” Stogner said.

One of the young shoppers was 4-year-old Zander Tener. He found a necklace he was able to buy for $4.

“I like it because it’s blue,” he said.

However, a favorite piece that he bought was a rock that sparkled when it hit the light.

“But the other one I found in the rocks outside,” he said about a similar sized rock.

The Kids ArtShop was one of the more popular stops during the first full day of the artists’ event.

“We’ve been swamped, but it’s a wonderful thing,” said volunteer Jennifer Stout.

The ArtShop pieces are smaller versions of the art found throughout the park, made by the same artists.

“Children have the opportunity to come in here and buy art. They are not buying junk,” Stout said.

The story behind the Decatur Transfer House mural Decatur's Transfer House is a work of art.

But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city's iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Below is the list of mural's images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community. The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show. 