DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council has pieced together a new exhibit for August.

However, the artwork is created using cloth, not canvas.

The Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild will be featured from Aug. 4 through 24 in the Anne Lloyd Gallery in Downtown Decatur’s Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St.

An opening reception will be part of Downtown Decatur’s First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. Other nearby galleries taking part in the First Friday Gallery Walk include Gallery 510 and Blue Connection.

Visitors can register for a quilt for $5 during the reception. The drawing will be on Aug. 22, during the guild’s August meeting. Proceeds will go toward the Midwest Food Bank and the Modern Quilt Guild’s charities.

The small 20-inch-by-20 inch quilts, as well as larger quilts, are created in the modern quilting style.

According to Lisa Baermann, Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild president, modern quilts are considered art. “They are all the makers’ own designs,” she said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind, unique quilt, all done in a modern way.”

The quilters utilize various genres, including improvisational skills as well as bright colors and other design elements. “It could be asymmetry. It could be playing to scale, or negative space,” Baermann said.

Nearly 70 quilts will be on exhibit in Decatur. Some of the pieces that will be shown have been displayed in other galleries, expos and quilt shows throughout the country. “Some of them have won prizes,” Baermann said.

DAAC Gallery and Education Coordinator Hannah Lyons associates the artwork to that of any other piece of art. “It’s the same as making a painting,” she said. “You have to plan the orientation of your design and the elements you plan to put into your design. It’s quite a beautiful artform to process and think through.”

The unique artwork isn’t something to bundle up with.

“They are decorative pieces,” Lyons said. “They really draw the eye in.”

Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild is celebrating its 10th year. Membership includes 134 quilters from various areas throughout the country. “We zoom our meetings. So we have members from all over,” Baermann said. “We are coast to coast.”

