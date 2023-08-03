DECATUR — Theatre 7 will be auditioning adults and youth actors for the upcoming production of "A Christmas Story: The Musical."

Open auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5 and 6 at Theatre 7, 131 N. Water St., Decatur. Callbacks may be Sept. 7.

Youth, ages 8 and older, and adults are welcome to audition, which will include a cold read of the script, a vocal tryout and a brief dance lesson.

Actors should bring a song track or sheet music for the pianist. The song does not need to be from the musical.

A show description and character list are available at stageagent.com/shows.

Audition forms will be available at the Theatre 7 headquarters, but are also available at theatre7.org/auditions. Minors will need an adult signature.

Rehearsals will be from 6 to 8 p.m. weekdays, beginning in September.

The show will be Dec. 9, 10, and 15 through 17 at the Decatur Civic Center.

For more information, email kaz401211@yahoo.com or call 217-433-4349.

Additional help will be needed with costumes, building and painting sets and backstage. No experience is needed. Email dectheatre7@gmail.com or call 217-362-2008.

