DECATUR — The B.O.S.S. programs rendition of "Honk Jr." and "Dr. Dolittle Jr." will be on stage at 6 p.m. July 21 and 22 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
A performance by Heart and Soul: On Stage, a group for individuals with special needs, will also perform "Summer Camp."
More than 150 performers have rehearsed for six weeks for the shows.
Tickets prices are $15 for reserved seating, $10 for terrace seating, and $8 for lawn seating.
Those sitting in the terrace and lawn seating should bring their own chairs or blankets. Tickets are available online at devonamphitheater.com or by calling 217-422-5911.
