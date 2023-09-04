DECATUR — Mid-Summer Moon Production’s next show, “Willy Wonka,” promises to be filled with lots of color, candy and kids.

However, the directors and cast have just one color in mind; Gold.

Before the musical is performed on stage Sept. 15 through 17 at the Decatur Civic Center, cast members have been busy hiding golden tickets at Macon County locations. Those who are lucky enough to find the 7-by-3-inch gold coupon will receive free admission into one of the four productions of “Willy Wonka.”

But don’t ask the director where the free tickets are located.

“I have a cast of 55,” said director Maria Lightner. “And I tried to give everyone a ticket.”

Cast members travel from Warrensburg, Clinton, Argenta, Decatur and Mount Zion to rehearse for the upcoming musical. Lightner is sometimes shown pictures of the actors before they hide the laminated gold tickets. Otherwise, she is unaware of the hiding spots.

“I told them No Schools and don’t hide it so it can’t be found,” Lightner said. “But they are waterproof, so they could be outside.”

Actor Conner Maloney will be on stage as Mr. Bucket. “We’re putting them out there, much like the show itself,” he said about the golden tickets.

If You Go WHAT: Mid-Summer Moon Productions “Willy and the Chocolate Factory'' WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza TICKETS: $10.75 for children under age 12 years; $12.75 for adults; online or call 217-422-7300 ON THE WEB: Mid-Summer Moon Productions Facebook page

In the original story, tickets were hidden in candy bars. The lucky recipients were given a tour of the Wonka candy factory. “For this one, you just have to luck out and find one,” Lightner said.

The theater company’s directors wanted to use the golden tickets as advertisement, but also as easy access to local theater, Lightner said. “Mid-Summer Moon Productions really strives to involve anyone who wants to be a part of it,” she said.

After each show the cast will invite members of the audience on stage for a meet-and-great and to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the production. “It is very interactive, and that’s what we strive to do,” Lightner said.

Caleb Blair is the production company’s music director and will be on stage as Grandpa George. “Working with the cast and trying to do what I need to do as an actor to prepare myself has been an interesting challenge,” Blair said.

Songs made popular by the 1971 “Willy Wonka” movie included “Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.”

The golden ticket represents the iconic image associated with the musical made popular by Gene Wilder more than 50 years ago. Just like the main characters, the lucky recipients in Macon County are invited to join them for free.

“You get to feel like one of the contestants,” Blair said.

