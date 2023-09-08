DECATUR — The Decatur Park District is bringing the boat races back to Lake Decatur.
The Hardy's Highway Race for the Lake will be June 8 and 9.
Along with the inboard power boats races with various sizes and speeds racing competitively, other activities will be hosted at the lake.
According to Decatur Park District Executive Director Clay Gerhard, approximately 60 hydro and flat bottom boats will compete in sanctioned boat races at the lake.
"Heats will occur approximately every 20 minutes with little down time between races," he said. "It's going to be an intense, fun-filled weekend of highspeed racing."
The boat races is one of several events planned as part of the Decatur Park District's 100th anniversary in 2024.
This story will be updated.
