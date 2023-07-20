DECATUR — Plans are already underway for the 2024 We Fight Back Masquerade Ball in Decatur.
Organizers are searching for cancer survivors to be honored during the Jan. 20 event to be held at The Hall at Five Twenty, 520 E. North St., Decatur.
To submit a nominee and the person's story, email wefightback23@gmail.com.
Five people will be honored during the We Fight Back ball.
For more information on the event, visit www.wefightback.net.
