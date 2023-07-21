DECATUR — The Good Samaritan Inn's Culinary Cookoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Hickory Point Golf Course Pavilion.
Tickets are $75 for individuals or $580 for a table of eight.
Along with the opportunity to taste and vote on a favorite dish and hear live entertainment, attendees can participate in live and silent auctions and games.
The event will include chefs from Good Samaritan Inn and Richland Community College's Culinary Institute.
For more information or to order tickets, visit goodsamaritaninn.org.
