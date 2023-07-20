WARRENSBURG — Thursday’s heat, humidity and rain didn’t stop organizers from preparing for this weekend’s Warrensburg Corn Festival.

The event, with entertainment, food vendors, games and lots of sweet corn, will run through Saturday.

Warrensburg Fire Chief Keith Hackl expects to prepare enough corn to feed most of Warrensburg and beyond.

“It’s just according to what kind of crowd we have,” he said.

A former beer trailer is filled with totes of un-shucked corn. The large vat of water sits nearby prepared for boiling the Midwestern delicacy. Each 18 gallon tote holds more than seven dozen ears of corn. “That would be close to 90 or 95 ears of corn,” said Hackl. “And we have 21 totes in the trailer. That’s only half.”

A sweet corn festival has to have other corn-related events. Organizers have scheduled a corn hole contest, a corn shucking contest, and other activities. “We’ll have a good festival,” Hackl said.

The sweet corn is supplied by the nearby Maddox Sweet Corn family. When the festival volunteers run out, they drive out to the farm and collect what they feel is needed for the remainder of the weekend. “He has a semi trailer there,” Hackl said. “What we need, we get.”

Warrensburg Corn Festival For information on the Warrensburg Corn Festival events and times, visit Warrensburg Corn Festival's Facebook page.

According to Hackl, corn does not need to be cooked or cooled at regulated temperatures. “But the longer you cook it, the more batches you do, the sweeter the water gets,” he said. “It makes the corn sweet. After the third or fourth batch it really starts getting sugary.”

The organizers will keep the same water they began with Thursday night. “We don’t change the water. We add to it,” Hackl said. “We learned that six years ago.”

The Warrensburg Corn Festival began in 2017 to highlight the locally-grown sweet corn.

Bags of corn will be for sale to take home. The prepared corn is sold by the ear by the Warrensburg Fire Department firefighters. Toppings consist of butter, salt and pepper. Members of the Warrensburg Sportsman’s Club will sell pork chop dinners separately but alongside the corn.

“And it’s all weekend,” said Dave Peck, sportsman club member.

The volunteers keep up with the demand for pork chops during the event. “We sell about 500 to 600 pork chops,” Peck said. “I season them out here on the grill.”

However, the sportsmen understand it’s the sweet corn that draws people to the festival and their booth.

“It tastes like candy,” Peck said.

