FORSYTH — The 2023 Forsyth Fest is set for June 16 and 17 at Forsyth Village Park.

Admission into the park is free.

More than 30 vendors, as well as food trucks, inflatables, and other activities will open the festivities at 5 p.m. Friday.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and there will be fireworks at dusk.

The beer garden will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This year’s musical entertainment will be Smooth Times Band on Friday and Pizzazz on Saturday.

Information on times for individual activities and events, as well as weather updates, is available on the Forsyth Fest Facebook page.

