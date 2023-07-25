DECATUR — The inaugural North Street Music and Arts Festival will be from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 5, in downtown Decatur between Franklin and Water streets.
The free, family-friendly event is sponsored by Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Earthmover Credit Union, Mueller Distributors, and Doherty's Pub.
Visitors can shop from art vendors lining the street and listen to 15 music acts on two stages.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase by Doherty's. Downtown restaurants also will be open. Their food will be welcomed into the festival.
For more information and festival updates, visit North Street Music and Arts Festival Facebook page.
