DECATUR — The
National Night Out event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Hess Park, 2170 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The free, family event will include food, games, prizes, face painting, bounce houses, mobile zoo, music by Terrance "Tat" Taylor and visits with local officials, police and fire departments. A special award will be given to recognize two
Neighborhood Ambassadors.
This year marks the 40th year for the National Night Out. It is sponsored by City of Decatur and the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations, along with the National Night Out partners.
National Night Out is a community-building event designed to bring police and communities together and build partnerships and camaraderie for safer neighborhoods.
For more information on the national event, visit
natw.org.
PHOTOS:National Night Out at Hess Park
National Night Out 1 8.06.19.JPG
National Night Out, an event aimed at strengthening communities and drug prevention was held on Tuesday at Hess Park in Decatur. The event is part of a nationwide campaign and is a collaboration among several community groups in the City of Decatur, including law enforcement agencies, not-for-profit organizations and others.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 4 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 5 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 8 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 13 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 16 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 19 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 24 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 25 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 31 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 32 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 34 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 35 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 36 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 37 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 43 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 44 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 45 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 46 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 48 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 51 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 53 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 54 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 60 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 61 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 64 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 65 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 67 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
National Night Out 72 8.06.19.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
