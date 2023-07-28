DECATUR — The National Night Out event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Hess Park, 2170 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The free, family event will include food, games, prizes, face painting, bounce houses, mobile zoo, music by Terrance "Tat" Taylor and visits with local officials, police and fire departments. A special award will be given to recognize two Neighborhood Ambassadors.

This year marks the 40th year for the National Night Out. It is sponsored by City of Decatur and the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations, along with the National Night Out partners.

National Night Out is a community-building event designed to bring police and communities together and build partnerships and camaraderie for safer neighborhoods.

For more information on the national event, visit natw.org.

