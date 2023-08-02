DECATUR — The timing for this year's National Night Out couldn't have been better.

“People needed this,” Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. “You have to have a community coming together.”

Coming just two days after the horrific death of 15-year-old Tyler Eubanks on Sunday, the event offered the opportunity for residents, law enforcement, community groups and city leaders to gather in a positive setting and build relationships and stem the tide of violence.

Officials have said Eubanks was "lured" to his death by his attackers. Two 15-year-olds were taken into custody and face preliminary charges of murder.

National Night Out has been celebrated in various communities throughout the country for 40 years, including Decatur. Tuesday's event was the first local National Night Out since before the COVID pandemic limited social activities.

“I wanted to bring them out for the experience. Get that one-on-one with the police officers. They are not the enemy, they are friendly. They need to see it,” said Gina Parte, who brought her four children to the event held in Hess Park.

Cordaryl “Pat” Patrick, community development director for the city of Decatur, helped organize this year's event.

“We’re here to make sure the community comes out to meet each other, get to know each other, and talk about how to prevent crime from happening here in Decatur and Macon County,” he said. “It is not just a one-size-fits-all. It’s not just the police department, but it’s the entire community.”

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel was among those mingling with the crowd.

“This allows us to have interaction with the community in a positive setting,” he said. “It’s through the partnerships that we’re able to work together to do our jobs.”

His counterpart at the county, Sheriff Jim Root, also was on hand.

“We can get connected to the community,” he said of his department. “A lot of these kids have never had interaction with law enforcement. We show them that we’re normal people and that we’re approachable.”

National Night Out included games, music, bounce houses, face painting and a train ride, as well as visits with local officials and law enforcement officers.

“We want folks to have fun, but at the same time we expect for somebody to get to know somebody they didn’t know before,” Patrick said.

The Decatur Park District, neighborhood organizations and social service agencies came together to bring additional information to families who attended the event. “It took the whole community to make this possible,” Patrick said. “These types of events are designed to help us think through as a community how we collaborate with each other, what our individual roles are to prevent violent crimes.”

The law enforcements’ presence was designed to build a positive relationship with the community. “Not to see them as a threat, but to see them as a partner,” Patrick said.

Heritage Health, Dove Inc. and Decatur Community Partnership were a few of the organizations on hand to discuss their current concerns.

Mary Garrison, president and CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center, wanted to speak with the youth especially, she said. “Even the younger ones understand what mental health is,” she said.

Garrison and her staff work with the children at a level they can comprehend. The staff start with a simple discussion. “Then you can ramp it up," she said. "Kids are a lot smarter than we give them credit for.”

A special recognition was given to two volunteers who were instrumental in bringing neighbors together. The families of Jeanne Mears and Francie Johnson were awarded the Neighborhood Ambassador Awards during this year’s National Night Out.

Johnson was on the executive committee of the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations as well as a member of the city of Decatur’s Human Relations Commission and co-chair of the National Night Out event.

Patrick credits Johnson for being one of the people encouraging him to be active in the community. “She really kind of helped light that fire under me,” he said.

Mears was an advocate for the Park City neighborhood and was on the Decatur Area Project Board and the National Night Out Steering Committee. She also served on the CONO executive committee and volunteered for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. “This is the type of event she would have been a part of,” Patrick said. “She was a stickler about crime. She had no problem talking to anybody about crime taking place here in Decatur.”

Both women passed away in 2022. Because of their significance to the community, the Neighborhood Ambassador award was renamed to the Johnson-Mears Community Service Award.

