DECATUR — The future looks bright for the 100-year-old Lake Decatur.

That’s one of the reason’s Rob Lipic purchased the Standing Paddle Co., a recreational water business located near Nelson Park.

“This is a beautiful scene,” he said looking out across the lake. “And it’s only going to get better.”

Apart from its vital role supplying water to residents and several large industrial customers, Lake Decatur represents a hub of recreational opportunities. That is very much by design, as city and Decatur Park District leaders pledged more than a decade ago to pursue redevelopment of the Nelson Park lakefront.

Many of those efforts, such as the opening of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater and Splash Cove water park, have come to fruition in the last 10 years. Others, such as a full-service marina and condominium-style housing in the Chandler Park area, remain possibilities for the future.

The lake's vital role in the community celebrated at this weekend's Centennial Lake Fest, when the shoreline will play host to food and art vendors, live music performances, fishing competitions, mobile museums and more.

The Standing Paddle Co. is among relatively recent enhancements, having first opened in 2017. Last week, a few of its rented kayaks helped Decatur residents Ismahel Negrete, 16, and Alexis Martinez, 14, take to the waters.

“I’ve never been in a kayak before,” Alexis said.

For the teenagers, Lake Decatur is a part of the local landscape. “We come here to feed the ducks sometimes,” Ismahel said. “Even though I don’t think we’re supposed to.” (Park district officials do, in fact, urge residents not to feed the ducks.)

Nearly 300,000 surface acres, approximately four miles, of the lake is used by residents as well as visitors. Events, such as fishing tournaments, races, and other competitions, also bring revenue into the city.

“The park district and the lake go hand-and-hand with the recreational amenities that we offer,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the park district.

With the addition of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, the area has become popular again, Lipic said. “What this town needs to discover is that we’re a lake town,” he said. “We take so much pride in being down here.”

During the Lake Fest, the recreational water company will have free 30-minute rentals. The service will be available through funding from the Staley Foundation, according to Lipic. Life jackets, lockers and a whistle will be provided.

Lake patrol officers inspect the area and watercrafts throughout the day. “They checked on us,” Ismahel said. “They asked us how we were.”

Gerhard noted that concerted efforts to redevelop the lakefront came after the closure of the Nelson Park Golf Course in 2009.

“That was an underperforming 18-hole golf course that had a lot of irrigation issues,” he said. “The park district made a conscious decision that we were going to reinvent Nelson Park.”

The location was ideal for a miniature golf course, disc golf, and a dog park. “Then it morphed into the amphitheater, then Splash Cove,” Gerhard said. “The entire park has been revitalized.”

Other opportunities surrounding Lake Decatur include Scovill Zoo and the Children’s Museum with a recreational train connecting them. “That’s a wonderful view of the lake,” Gerhard said. “It’s become an icon out on the lake.”

Lake access is also among features of Sportsman's Park, 3415 E. Lost Bridge Rd., where residents might come for a picnic, fishing or a visit to the Schaub Floral Display Center.

Park district leaders continue to look toward the future with the lake as a backdrop. “We’ve been thinking about it a lot,” Gerhard said.

The potential remains for housing at Chandler Park, the spot of land located adjacent to Nelson Park and Lake Decatur, Gerhard said.

City and park district officials have also continued discussions regarding a full-service marina. An on-water convenience store and more accessible gas pumps are on the wish list.

“We’re continuing the marina design and development,” Gerhard said.

Each year the park district adds more boat docks and boat slips. “We’re going to continue that process, since there’s a waiting list,” Gerhard said. “We’re making it a safer and much more inviting atmosphere for boaters on Lake Decatur.”

Lipic is among those who see the appeal. As he sat along the Nelson Park beach area last week, he studied the scenery across the lake.

“This is what I usually see on my vacation, like when I go to Florida or Hawaii,” he said. “We have a vacation scene right here in this town.”

More celebrations are in store for Lake Decatur beyond this weekend's events. The Decatur Park District will reach its 100th anniversary next year, and plans are underway to mark the occasion in style.

“We’re going to have a year-long calendar of things that highlight our different facilities and programs,” Gerhard said. “A significant portion of that will be along Lake Decatur.”

