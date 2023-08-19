DECATUR — Decatur High School class of 1956 will be hosting their 67th reunion on Sept. 10 at 12:30 at South Side Country Club, 1650 Cottage Drive, Decatur.

A donation of $15 per person will include a sit-down lunch. There will be a cash bar.

RSVP is required by Sept. 1. For more information contact Joyce Tanner Keller at 217-521-1934

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion class of 1973 will be hosting their 50th reunion on Friday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 23.

Please contact Sue (Wall) Dukeman for more information at rsladuke@gmail.com or 217-855-0403.

